Tracksuits are a quintessential athlete favorite, often layered over uniforms for warmth and easy layering. In the 1970s, they became an athleisure staple, worn whether or not you were anywhere near a gym, let alone a full-blown track race. And, throughout the early aughts, the tracksuit trend was re-born through the eyes of brands like Juicy Couture, who took the two-piece concept and crafted it in low-rise and shrunken silhouettes made of a rainbow of velour and terry cloth materials. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, and more championed the trend then…and also now.
Today, the early aughts are back in more ways than one, but the rise of the tracksuit is a definite truth. In more relaxed silhouettes and sportier colors, celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and even Jonah Hill have taken a head-first dive into the matching look. Gigi Hadid has opted for soft sweats, Jennifer Lopez has a tracksuit in every color of the rainbow, and Bella Hadid has gone the classic route, in bright red Adidas sets.
Mix them, match them; go bold, or opt for a more subtle palette. They’re not just comfy; there are so many ways to wear them, too. Leave it to us to show you.
Best Overall
Tory Burch Colorblock Track Jacket
Buy it: Tory Burch Colorblock Track Pants
Though Tory Burch designs a beautiful and elevated preppy-meets-retro-bohemian collection on the regular, her sportier collection, Tory Sport, per the name, is geared towards athletic wear. As such, it’s rife with wear-anywhere athleisure pieces that are fit for a more active lifestyle but can also be effortlessly mixed into your everyday wear. This navy-and-white tracksuit is no exception. Just try it to see for yourself.
Price at time of publish: $198 (jacket); $178 (pants)
Material: Polyester and cotton | Size Range: XS–XL
Best Budget
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Zip Up Hoodie
Buy it: SKIMS Cotton Fleece Short
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is a great go-to for much more than shapewear, with affordable prices, you can always count on Skims to bring all of the classics of a wardrobe—in a wide range of sizes as well as colors. As the temperature begins to rise, shop the brand’s classic tracksuit by way of a zip-front and shorts. Given its versatility, we can see the heather gray being a go-to for many, but we love the pink for a pop of color, too.
Price at time of publish: $72 (jacket); $54 (shorts)
Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester | Size Range: XXS–4X
Best Splurge
Celine Tracksuit Jacket in Double Face Jersey
Buy it: Celine Triomphe Track Pants in Velvet Jersey
Celine has been championing the tracksuit trend for the past few seasons and has truly mastered the art of the casual-cool French girl’s take on the look. While you can certainly shop a matching set from the fashion house, we love this mix-and-match cotton and velvet combo, crafted of bright red and blue tones that breathe new life into the retro look.
Price at time of publish: $1,450 (jacket); $1,100 (pants)
Material: 100% polyester (jacket); 80% cotton, 20% nylon (pants) | Size Range: XS–XL
Best White
Lacoste Women’s Crew Neck Cotton Blend Sweatshirt
Buy it: Lacoste Blended Cotton Joggers
Comfort is key in this Lacoste tracksuit set, with a crew neck pullover and matching joggers. And, with a relaxed fit, you can share it with everyone you love. Mix and match the classic white separates for work and play, patched with the classic alligator logo that’s so iconic to the preppy brand.
Price at time of publish: $150 (sweatshirt); $145 (pants)
Material: 52% cotton, 41% polyester, 7% elastane | Size Range: FR32–FR44
Aviator Nation 5 Stripe Zip Hoodie
Buy it: Aviator Nation Sweat Pant
Given their decades-old origins, tracksuits carry with them a retro air, but Aviator Nation leans into that throwback feeling with its gray cotton joggers and zip-ups that feature a rainbow stripe down each leg and across the chest. Whether you’re wearing them together or alone, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported back to the 1970s—with a little bit more modern style flair.
Price at time of publish: $189 (sweatshirt); $156 (pants)
Material: 50% cotton, 37% polyester, 13% rayon | Size Range: XS–X
Best Shorts
Eleven Venus Williams Retro Daze Jacket
Buy it: Eleven by Venus Williams Retro Daze Short
Tracksuits aren’t only made with pants. In warmer weather, we bet you’d get as much wear from this pair of running shorts and half-zip hoodie just as much as the classic version of the trend. From tennis icon Venus Williams, shop this bright red hooded jacket and shorts set, just in time for warmer weather.
Price at time of publish: $111 (jacket); $71 (pants)
Material: 100% nylon | Size Range: XS–XXL
Best Classic
Adidas Adicolor Classics SST Track Jacket
Buy it: Adidas Adicolor Classics SST Track Pant
No tracksuit round-up is complete without an Adidas inclusion, one of the OGs when it comes to the popularization of the trend. Throughout the decades, Adidas has always been a strong player in the athleisure game, with the brightly colored zip-front tracksuit, complete with a trio of stripes down each side that will never go out of style.
Price at time of publish: $75 (jacket); $65 (pants)
Material: 50% cotton, 43% recycled polyester, 7% elastane interlock | Size Range: XXS–XL
Best Colorful
Farm Rio Mixed Prints Windbreaker
Buy it: Farm Rio Mixed Prints Nylon Shorts
For those of you that are looking for a tracksuit that ensures all eyes are on you, no matter where you go, print maven Farm Rio has your back. This rainbow-printed zip-front jacket and windbreaker shorts combo isn’t for the faint of heart but certainly amps up your every look to that whimsical level that screams fun.
Price at time of publish: $180 (jacket); $95 (shorts)
Material: 100% nylon | Size Range: XS–XL
Best Basic
RE/DONE Classic Raglan Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Buy it: RE/DONE Classic Raglan 80s Sweatpant
There is no one like RE/DONE to bring back the classics. It began by reworking true vintage pieces and has since expanded into recreations of the most timeless styles as well. As such, it’s had quite the research base when it comes to comfort, fit, and nostalgic style, which is why we trust that it makes the black tracksuit MVP. Go stealthy in the matching set or wear the pieces separately with graphic counterparts for edginess.
Price at time of publish: $225 (sweatshirts); $225 (pants)
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS–L
Final Verdict
Tory Sport’s Colorblock Track Jacket and pants are a great starter set if you’re not quite comfortable with the tracksuit trend. It’s sleek with its minimalist color-blocking in navy and white, so you won’t feel like you’re standing out in it. For a more laid-back set, shop SKIMS’ Cotton Fleece Zip Up Hoodie and shorts, and consider Celine’s Tracksuit in Double Face Jersey and Triomphe track pants if you’re truly looking for a high-fashion splurge with retro vibes.
What to Look for in Tracksuits
Fit
First and foremost, don’t go too tight; you want to be comfortable in your ’suit. Look-wise, the basic rule of proportions tends to apply here: It’s all about balance. If you’re wearing oversized bottoms, then try to choose either a cropped or slim-fit top. Slimmer or more tailored track pants, on the other hand, give you room (quite literally) to style it with a slightly oversize track jacket or hoodie.
Material
As always, the ideal material of your garment is best determined by identifying where you’ll wear it. Example: For maximum comfort on a coffee or grocery store run, a cotton or velour tracksuit is king. And if you’re very active, a sweat-wicking, sports-focused material might be best for you.
The New School Associate Professor Preeti Gopinath says moisture-wicking materials are typically synthetic and made of polyester, nylon, or a blend of both. “A few decades ago, we would always say, ‘Oh, I want cotton,’ because you don’t want to sweat, and you want the sweat to be absorbed,” she tells Byrdie. “[Now,] we use these synthetics because even if you sweat, the moisture-wicking [quality] allows for the sweat to evaporate faster and cool you faster.” These materials also have good wrinkle resistance, so you can easily wear, wash, and repeat.
How do you style a tracksuit?
Athleisure styling should be simple; after all, its purpose is to support you as you lounge. If it’s cold outside, layer a coordinated puffy jacket on top. For shoes, sneakers and UGG slippers are the most acceptable.
You can keep things fresh by mixing and matching your athleisure. RE/DONE’s Classic Raglan sweatshirt and sweatpants are so good for this, as black will complement the funkiest of patterns and graphics. Bella Hadid, who loves to match her top and bottom, often leaves her zip-up jacket open to reveal a bralette underneath. (Fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has been spotted completely covering up, with her track jacket zipped up to her chin.)
