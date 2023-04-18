Tracksuits are a quintessential athlete favorite, often layered over uniforms for warmth and easy layering. In the 1970s, they became an athleisure staple, worn whether or not you were anywhere near a gym, let alone a full-blown track race. And, throughout the early aughts, the tracksuit trend was re-born through the eyes of brands like Juicy Couture, who took the two-piece concept and crafted it in low-rise and shrunken silhouettes made of a rainbow of velour and terry cloth materials. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, and more championed the trend then…and also now.

Today, the early aughts are back in more ways than one, but the rise of the tracksuit is a definite truth. In more relaxed silhouettes and sportier colors, celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and even Jonah Hill have taken a head-first dive into the matching look. Gigi Hadid has opted for soft sweats, Jennifer Lopez has a tracksuit in every color of the rainbow, and Bella Hadid has gone the classic route, in bright red Adidas sets.

Mix them, match them; go bold, or opt for a more subtle palette. They’re not just comfy; there are so many ways to wear them, too. Leave it to us to show you.