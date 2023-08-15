Since tote bags are an accessory that nearly everyone reaches for on the regular, it is important to shop with mindfulness. To that end, we tapped two experts who provided plenty of useful tips and their favorite picks to make finding the best tote bags all the easier. Below, shop 20 best tote bags that will keep everything organized in style.

“Tote bags are truly essential to modern life,” celebrity fashion stylist Emily Sanchez tells Byrdie. “They can be an everyday bag, a travel bag, a grocery bag, the list goes on and on. They’re the go-everywhere, fit-everything bag that we all need in our lives.” This adaptability makes tote bags a natural option for many, whether it be for everyday, travel, or vacations. “At Cuyana, we’re firm believers that a tote bag is a must-have in your closet,” Karla Gallardo , co-founder and CEO of Cuyana . “Our goal is to arm our community with essentials that allow them to win in their day-to-day and at the heart of that, is our tote bag category, which has been a hero of ours for over a decade.”

A good tote bag is almost a requirement in every handbag collection at this point (and no— we aren’t talking about that pile of fabric ones hidden beneath your kitchen sink or stashed away in the depths of a closet’s corner). The best tote bags are an essential tool for facing modern day’s typical routines with ease and should be considered a high-quality investment , due to their universal versatility that makes them so necessary.

Brother Vellies’ Sailboat Tote is handwoven by female artisans in Ghana, giving it a uniquely textured and cool, craft feel. The medium-sized, raffia basket shape can effortlessly go from a holiday in the sun to a Saturday at the farmer’s market. The subtle logo-debossed leather patch and circular, fixed handles enhance the organic feel the brand is known for. Style yours with jeans and a tee for a casual take or dress it up with a ruffled, floral dress for a fancier feel.

Paravel’s Large Cabana Tote is sized perfectly to fit a variety of needs. The shape and size make it appropriate for everything from beach trips to overnight stays, carry-on companions, and more. A bestseller for the brand, it fits everything you might need in a stylish and vibrant striped design. Made from their signature, sustainable EcoCraft Canvas®, which is constructed from recycled plastic bottles, the fabric is spill-proof, stain-repellent, and durable. Personalization options include hand-painting or embroidery, to make it truly your own.

For something more design focused, look to Ree Projects’ Ann tote for a modern, fashionable choice. The freeform, sculptural silhouette is made from smooth leather and features a single, padded top handle for hand carry that is clasped with a magnetic closure. A crossbody strap is also included, for further styling options. Inside, you will find a suede-lined interior and two main compartments that fit a phone, tablet, e-reader, and other small- to medium-sized items.

This is one designer bag that doesn’t cost a fortune. Marc Jacobs’ cheeky, large tote is made from canvas and is another great grab-and-go option for the daily grind. “The Tote Bag” inscription can be seen written on the front, assuring that you’ll know which is yours. A zip-top keeps things safe and pockets can be found within. The best part? It folds completely flat for convenient storage options and packability.

Rain showers on an early morning gym run or a long commute can ruin your day and your precious belongings, for that matter. A heavy-duty, waterproof tote is just the ticket for impromptu storms, rainy days, and more. Crafted from Rains’ signature waterproof PU fabric (after all, the brand specializes in rainwear), the bag was engineered for durability with a clean, utilitarian design. Carry either by the tote handles or crossbody with the detachable shoulder strap.

This handwoven bag, aptly named the Jet Setter, was made for travel and more. Crafted from neoprene, the fabric has a rubbery feel that is resistant to water, heat, and other natural elements. The basketweave design gives a fashion-forward edge to the durable fabrication that keeps it from looking too sporty. The large size will fit everything from your laptop, purse, and toiletries when used as a personal item on a flight and can then be repurposed as your beach bag once you reach your warm-weather destination.

Upgrade your tired grocery bag for a cooler option (literally), with serious style points. Herschel Supply’s Alexander Insulated Tote keeps things fresh, whether it be grabbing a few things on a trip to the market or taking on picnics in the park or to that next beach day. The extra-long handle drop ensures that the weight will be evenly distributed on your shoulders, so no aches and pains as you carry your load. An insulated, removable bottle holder is also included to keep beverages cold, too.

“Maintaining the brand’s focus on environmental, social, and commercial sustainability, the Le Laudi tote bag is made of iconic, vintage, vegetable-tanned, cowhide leather,” Il Bistone CEO, Luigi Ceccon, says. “Its design is characterized by a timeless style, casual shapes, and surprising versatility.” Produced in Florence, Italy, by artisans, this simple tote shape proves true craft is in the details— like supple leather, hand stitching, and masterful construction. Wear with suiting for the office or jeans and a tee on the weekend.

“I love this bag for the pretty pink color, which I think totally works as neutral,” Sanchez tells us. “The handles are super cute and you can use the crossbody strap to make it hands-free.” The structured shape of this calf leather shopper makes it appropriate enough for the office, while a fashion-forward twist is added by the square handles. “It also comes with a matching pouch for essentials, which can be moved from bag to bag,” she says, truly proving how function can be melded with style.

Designed for those on the move, Lululemon’s City Adventurer tote makes packing for the gym, work, and beyond all the easier. The unique design allows for extra space to be unlocked by simply unzipping. Within the generously sized shopper, there is room for an extra pair of shoes, toiletries, a change of clothes, a water bottle, a laptop, and more. The water-repellent, nylon fabric keeps things dry and the trolley-compatible sleeve makes it a useful travel companion, as well.

“The Mansur tote is pretty much a classic at this point,” Sanchez says. “It’s simple, chic, and really spacious.” The brand’s large tote is made from smooth leather that is vegetable-tanned, a production process that is more sustainable and that creates a patina effect over time. The large size can hold a laptop up to 16 inches for work, play, or beyond, and a detachable pouch is included for little necessities. Sanchez recommends tossing in a few pouches, like a makeup bag, for extra storage and to keep things organized. Wear for work, the weekend, and beyond with everything from a shirt dress, blazer, and trousers, to a chunky sweater and jeans.

If you are looking for an easy carryall with a little more pizzazz than solid canvas, Fanm Mon’s Krem Tote is a roomy style, entirely decorated with the brand’s signature embroidery. The whole line is inspired by founder Sophia Demirtas’ Haitian heritage, while blending artisanal techniques, such as Ukrainian embroideries and Turkish textiles. The results are unique pieces, like this tote, that explore whimsy and practicality. Pack your blanket, sunscreen, and sun hat inside for a picnic in the park or simply add snacks and a good read for a long train or bus ride while traveling.

“Our Easy Tote is my favorite for work days where I’m on the go and need something lightweight to support my routine,” says Gallardo. “It’s super relaxed and versatile, and one of my favorite features is the double handle so that you can wear it in various ways, whether you prefer carrying it on your shoulder or by hand.” This soft, leather tote comes in classic, tall, and small sizes and is available with or without a zipper top, along with several bonus add-ons— think pouches for tablets, AirPods, and more—plus monogramming capabilities for even more personality.

Dagne Dover’s Large Vida Tote has both interior and exterior pockets aplenty, to keep things all in their rightful place, for everything from work days to weekend trips. A reusable water bottle, a 13-inch laptop, you name it, can all be stored in style, within this clean finish bag. Short, hand-carry handles and longer shoulder straps are both sewn in, as well, so you can carry it how you please. Since this bag is made from cotton canvas, it can also be hand-washed with cold water and mild soap, for easy cleanup solutions on the move.

Summer months and warm-weather vacations require something a little more seasonal in fabrication. Sanchez suggests taking this artisanal raffia tote from Loewe + Paul’s Ibiza for a spin. “The logo is chic and not too in your face and the tan leather makes it feel polished while the raffia gives off easy summer vibes,” she explains. An adjustable strap allows you to play with length, so you can carry it in your hand or on your shoulder. The medium size shape allows for packability, so you can bring on that next destination adventure seamlessly. Wear it with everything from white, linen sets to gauzy, summer dresses.

Whether your commute involves public transportation in an urban environment or simply a run to and from your driveway, the best tote for those on-the-go moments is Madewell’s Zipper Transport Tote, which Sanchez recommends for errands and running around. Keep all the necessities—laptop, wallet, phone, notebook, and more—secure in this generously sized, leather bag, which has a zip-top and long handles for a comfortable hold. “It’s affordable but looks polished and it has an inside pocket to help keep things organized,” she says.

BYBBA’s Balos bag is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and makes it the most sustainable tote on our list. This female-founded brand was created after seeing firsthand the tremendous amount of waste the fashion industry produces, and so the foldaway bags were born to help stylishly reduce waste. Inside the tote, you will find two interior pockets made for your phone and water bottle, with plenty of room to store everything from farmer’s market finds to your daily essentials. Reinforced handles won’t slip while carrying and the entire bag can be folded into a compact square, to stow and go with ease.

A true investment handbag starts at The Row, a brand known for its minimalist silhouettes, made with impeccable production processes and luxurious materials. The Park Tote is a style in their core repertoire and the splurge purchase on Sanchez’s list. “I love the chic minimalism of this tote and the leather texture really makes it classic,” she says. “It’s something you’ll be able to use regardless of season or trends.” She adds bonus points for the removable crossbody strap that is included with the bag. If this size is too small for you, there is also a large and extra-large version available, as well.

L.L.Bean’s Boat and Tote® bag has been a customer favorite since its introduction in 1944. Available in four different sizes and a multitude of colors, it's not only stylish but also high-quality. The bag has been tested to hold up to 500 pounds of weight, thanks to its heavy-duty, cotton canvas fabrication. “I love my Boat and Tote®, especially for travel,” Sanchez says. “It makes a great carry-on and is the perfect size for a weekend trip.” She recommends playing with the personal customizations the brand offers to make the simple design feel a little more special. “I order red trim, long straps, and add a zipper, and have my initials monogrammed,” Sanchez says, describing her custom style.

A classic shape with multiple ways to wear it, custom features, and classic colors to choose from, make this leather tote high at the top of the list. “This bag is a total game-changer,” Gallardo says. “It’s completely customizable to your needs, with different add-ons that you can snap in or out, and adjustable straps that allow you to wear the pieces in different ways.” Add-ons include a laptop sleeve, a flap bag (that doubles as a clutch or crossbody bag with our adjustable strap), and a zipper pouch insert, that gives great structure and storage to keep you organized. Any style can also be monogrammed, for even more ways to personalize.

Final Verdict

Minimalist leather options, such as Cuyana’s The System Tote, Madewell’s Zipper Transport Tote, and Mansur Gavriel’s Large Leather Tote, are no-fail solutions for work that wear well over time and pull together any outfit. Loewe + Paula's Ibiza’s Square Raffia Basket Bag Tote and Brother Vellies’ Sailboat Raffia Basket Tote are straw styles that make destination dressing a breeze. When traveling is on the agenda, Paravel’s Large Cabana Tote and L.L.Bean’s Boat and Tote®, Zip-Top oversized canvas styles will make excellent companions.

What to Look for in Tote Bags

Silhouette

“It’s important to invest in a tote that suits your personal style preferences, so that you look and feel your best,” Gallardo says. Before starting your search, consider what the bag will be used for, whether that be travel, work, gym runs, or everyday use. Think about what fits your lifestyle and personality best. “There is such a diverse range of totes to explore,” Gallardo says. “From structured to unstructured, handle design and silhouettes, or zipper to no zipper, there are plenty of options to support women’s varying needs.” Sanchez agrees that although there are many sizes to choose from, from micro bags that barely hold a phone, to enormous bags that could get you through a week of travel, having a size in mind is important. “I think the key is to find what size, shape, and handle length work for you and stick with those features.”

Functionality

“Functionality is really key to finding the right tote,” Gallardo explains. “It’s very important to take into consideration how much storage you need, and what qualities and compartments the tote offers to organize your belongings.” Transitioning the tote from day to night also requires functionality. “It’s most important to invest in a style that is versatile and fresh so that you feel confident pairing it with your looks at any time of day,” she says. “Functionality is also key here, to ensure that you can add or remove any items that you don’t need in transitioning from your day to night time plans with ease.”

Quality and Sustainability

For a bag that will be seeing a lot of use, quality is important. “We always encourage our community to invest in pieces that they know are crafted with the highest quality,” Gallardo says. “A wardrobe staple, like a tote, is a piece that you will want to carry with you throughout different phases of life and should be treated with the utmost care.” She stresses the importance of researching to find brands and manufacturing processes that will ensure they can stand the test of time. “We encourage sourcing products made with sustainable materials, as well,” she says, explaining how each Cuyana tote is Leather Working Group-certified. “Our Leather Working Group certification ensures that each of our leather goods is tanned in an environmentally responsible way,” she explains.

FAQ What are the best fabrics for tote bags and why? “We recommend leather when shopping for tote bags,” Gallardo says. “Not only does it have an elevated, polished presentation, but it’s also easy to clean and will stand the test of time if you invest in the right quality pieces.” She explains that leather is one of the longest-lasting, organic materials. “A common misconception is that vegan leather is more sustainable than natural leather; however, the majority of these alternatives use plastic for structure. In looking for an eco-certified natural leather, you’re making a sustainably-driven choice.” Sanchez also prefers leather but also cites canvas as another sturdy option that holds its shape well. “A packable fabric can be really useful to fit inside another bag just in case you need a grocery bag or another bag for travel, too,” she says. Nylons and other similar, softer materials often pack down easier and can fit more inside with the looser definition.

How do you recommend styling different tote bags? “I think it’s smart to have different totes for different seasons,” Sanchez says. “A raffia tote looks so chic with a matching linen shorts set or floral day dress, whereas a sleek black leather tote can make a cozy white cabled sweater and wide leg jeans look sharp and chic.” She recommends a tanned leather bag to complement a fall palette of browns, greens, oranges, and burgundy. Because of changing weather patterns, she also likes the carryall quality of a tote, when layers need to be added or removed. “The beauty of totes is that they are a universal style staple that pairs well with any look,” Gallardo says. “My advice would be to play with colors and textures. We love offering seasonal colorways and finishes, like croc for example, that add a playful flare to your look.” Totes are a great way to experiment with color and texture within an outfit.

Why Trust Byrdie

Full-time freelance writer and fashion editor Kristina Rutkowski has been covering all things style, trend, and shopping for over 10 years. Her bylines have appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, WWD, The Zoe Report, Editorialist, InStyle, and SELF. Living in New York City, she is often able to see and try out brands firsthand, directly through the designer showrooms, which has provided ample research opportunities for this story.

