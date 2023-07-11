So, we put tons of options to the test in our lab facility in NYC. We filled them to maximum capacity, shook, dropped, and tossed them around, and put them through other tests to see how they performed. We evaluated each set of toiletry bottles based on how many bottles were included, how easy they were to use, how high-quality they were, how they were designed, how they performed, and their overall value. Ahead, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most, earning them our stamp of approval.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or you’re always trying to organize your toiletries, you probably know that finding thoughtfully designed toiletry bottles isn’t as simple as one might think. Some have flimsy caps and leaky openings, while others don’t pass TSA regulations or are hard to fill. But find ones that were well-crafted and you’ll be surprised by how this seemingly minor luxury can really enhance your travel experience.

Best Overall Liquisnugs Premium Leak-Proof Silicone Travel Bottles 5 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Easy to fill

Leak-proof

Silicone material is durable

Built-in suction cups to stick to shower walls

Comes with adjustable labels

Relatively affordable considering features and durability

TSA-approved What We Don't Like Nothing Of all of the toiletry bottles that we put to the test, this set of four impressed us the most. They’re practically designed and well thought out, which is evidenced by the many features they have. In addition to the basics, like being easy to fill and dispense the product, each bottle is adorned with a suction cup at the back to stick to your shower wall and adjustable labels for easy organization. The set comes with two bottles that hold two ounces of product, and two bottles that hold three ounces—both sizes adhere to TSA regulations, making them totally safe to travel with. Though a leak-proof design should be a given for all toiletry bottles, it’s unfortunately not—so we were thrilled when these bottles didn’t leak at all during our test. The silicone material was flexible yet highly durable, and the bottle caps and openings remained sealed shut throughout our leak tests. While these bottles will cost you just a bit more than you might spend on plastic options from the drugstore, their quality and performance make them totally worth it. Price at time of publish: $17 Number of Bottles: 4 | Material: Silicone | Capacity: 2 x 2 oz, 2 x 3 oz

Best Budget Vitog Travel Bottles Kit 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Set comes with a nice variety of bottles

Bottles are very lightweight

Set comes with applicators and tools to help fill bottles

Comes with 8 sticker labels

Leak-proof What We Don't Like Small lotion bottles are a bit tricky to fill and clean

All bottles in the set are pretty small If you’re going on a weekend trip and you’re in need of toiletry bottles that you can snag at a super affordable price, this set is a great option. It comes with eight different bottles that vary a bit in size and function (think spray bottles, cream jars, etc.), and we love that the set comes with applicators and tools to help you fill each bottle with your products. They’re made out of hard plastic, but they’re very lightweight, and we were really impressed by how leak-proof they were—especially considering how affordable they are. One thing to note is that all of the bottles in the set are pretty small (roughly one-third of the maximum size approved by TSA), so while they’re not ideal for long trips, they could be perfect for just a couple of nights away. Price at time of publish: $9 Number of Bottles: 8 | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 2 x 40ml lotion bottles, 2 x 40ml spray bottles, 2 x 40ml flip-cap bottles, 2 x 10g cream jars

Best for Longer Trips Cosywell Travel Containers 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Silicone material is flexible and durable

Easy to fill

Set comes with pre-made labels and a spot on the bottles to place them

Leak-proof What We Don't Like Can be slightly tricky to squeeze when bottles are less than halfway full If you’re traveling for more than a few days, perhaps a week or two, you’ll need toiletry bottles that hold a lot of product while still abiding by TSA regulations—that is if you’re flying of course. This set has four bottles that all hold three ounces of product, and each one is made with a durable silicone material and easy-to-remove caps. It also comes with pre-made labels and a space on each bottle to place them, and we love that the clear plastic bag that the bottles come in is surprisingly durable and great for storing them in. The bottles are easy to fill and clean, and the leak-proof design is excellent—we didn’t experience any leaking during our tests. They’re great for holding shampoo, conditioner, face moisturizer, and even thin liquids, like micellar water, making them easy to recommend for longer travels. Price at time of publish: $17 Number of Bottles: 4 | Material: Silicone | Capacity: 3 oz

Best Space-Savers Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottle 4.6 Amazon View On Matadorup.com What We Like Material is durable

Flat design is easy to store

Bottles have a snap strap that you can use to attach to a backpack or hook

Leak-proof What We Don't Like Not ideal for holding thicker consistencies Whether you’re looking to cut down on space in your bathroom or you’re in need of toiletry bottles to travel with, these are a great option when cutting down on bulk is a must. The flat design is easy to store in your bathroom cabinet or a toiletry back, and one of our favorite features is the snap strap that’s attached to each one. The snap strap is easy to hook onto a backpack or beach bag for easy access—this is especially convenient if you’ll be storing SPF in it and need to consistently reapply. We found that the waterproof material is highly durable and totally leak-proof, and while we were quite impressed by how well these held thin liquids, like micellar water and shampoo, we found they nearly impossible to fill up with lotion or conditioner due to their thicker consistencies. But if you’re hoping to store things like face cleanser or liquid SPF formulas, these toiletry bottles are excellent at doing so without taking up too much space. Price at time of publish: $36 Number of Bottles: 3 | Material: Waterproof 30D Cordura® ripstop nylon | Capacity: 3 oz

Best Variety Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Set comes with tools to help you fill the bottles

Silicone bottles are quite durable

Set comes with pre-made labels

Variety of bottles makes it easy to store various products

Bottles are leak-proof What We Don't Like Lids on the jars aren’t very durable This set of toiletry bottles comes with a variety of options, making it easy to store products with various textures. The silicone bottles are very durable and are great for storing things like shampoo, conditioner, and face wash, while the spray bottles are excellent for holding toner or other thin liquids. All the bottles were leak-proof and held up well during our tests, with the exception of the cream jars—one of the caps cracked and make the product spill. Aside from the jars which didn’t impress us, we were fond of this set. In addition to coming with a nice range of different bottles, it also comes with pre-made labels and applicators to help you fill the bottles and jars. Plus, it’s pretty affordable for a set of 10, so we definitely recommend checking it out. Price at time of publish: $17 Number of Bottles: 10 | Material: Plastic, silicone | Capacity: 2 x 2.9 oz, 2 x 2.2 oz, 2 x 1 oz, 2 x 30 g, 2 x 10 g

Best Customizable Cadence Build Your 6 4.7 Cadence View On Keepyourcadence.com What We Like Containers are magnetic so they’re easy to store together

Labels are magnetic and can be interchanged

Easy to fill and clean

Extremely durable What We Don't Like Only hold a little bit of product In terms of uniqueness, these toiletry bottles take the cake. The magnetic hexagon containers can be customized on the brand’s website—you can select your color preferences and labels to perfectly match your aesthetic and needs. Because the containers are magnetic, they’re easy to keep and store together in an organized fashion. We also love that the labels are magnetic, so you can interchange them as you please. During our tests, we were thrilled by how durable these were. The hard plastic material didn’t crack or get dented, and there was no leaking. Our one big con is that these containers don’t hold a lot of product—they each hold just a tad more than half of an ounce, so they’re not ideal for long trips. However, if you want to invest in customizable toiletry bottles that are cute and will last you for years, these are absolutely worth considering. Price at time of publish: $84 Number of Bottles: 6 | Material: 20% recycled ocean-bound plastic, 30% excess manufacturing material | Capacity: 0.56 oz