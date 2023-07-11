Whether you’re a frequent traveler or you’re always trying to organize your toiletries, you probably know that finding thoughtfully designed toiletry bottles isn’t as simple as one might think. Some have flimsy caps and leaky openings, while others don’t pass TSA regulations or are hard to fill. But find ones that were well-crafted and you’ll be surprised by how this seemingly minor luxury can really enhance your travel experience.
So, we put tons of options to the test in our lab facility in NYC. We filled them to maximum capacity, shook, dropped, and tossed them around, and put them through other tests to see how they performed. We evaluated each set of toiletry bottles based on how many bottles were included, how easy they were to use, how high-quality they were, how they were designed, how they performed, and their overall value. Ahead, we’re sharing which ones impressed us the most, earning them our stamp of approval.
Best Overall
Liquisnugs Premium Leak-Proof Silicone Travel Bottles
Easy to fill
Leak-proof
Silicone material is durable
Built-in suction cups to stick to shower walls
Comes with adjustable labels
Relatively affordable considering features and durability
TSA-approved
Of all of the toiletry bottles that we put to the test, this set of four impressed us the most. They’re practically designed and well thought out, which is evidenced by the many features they have. In addition to the basics, like being easy to fill and dispense the product, each bottle is adorned with a suction cup at the back to stick to your shower wall and adjustable labels for easy organization. The set comes with two bottles that hold two ounces of product, and two bottles that hold three ounces—both sizes adhere to TSA regulations, making them totally safe to travel with.
Though a leak-proof design should be a given for all toiletry bottles, it’s unfortunately not—so we were thrilled when these bottles didn’t leak at all during our test. The silicone material was flexible yet highly durable, and the bottle caps and openings remained sealed shut throughout our leak tests. While these bottles will cost you just a bit more than you might spend on plastic options from the drugstore, their quality and performance make them totally worth it.
Price at time of publish: $17
Number of Bottles: 4 | Material: Silicone | Capacity: 2 x 2 oz, 2 x 3 oz
Best Budget
Vitog Travel Bottles Kit
Set comes with a nice variety of bottles
Bottles are very lightweight
Set comes with applicators and tools to help fill bottles
Comes with 8 sticker labels
Leak-proof
Small lotion bottles are a bit tricky to fill and clean
All bottles in the set are pretty small
If you’re going on a weekend trip and you’re in need of toiletry bottles that you can snag at a super affordable price, this set is a great option. It comes with eight different bottles that vary a bit in size and function (think spray bottles, cream jars, etc.), and we love that the set comes with applicators and tools to help you fill each bottle with your products. They’re made out of hard plastic, but they’re very lightweight, and we were really impressed by how leak-proof they were—especially considering how affordable they are.
One thing to note is that all of the bottles in the set are pretty small (roughly one-third of the maximum size approved by TSA), so while they’re not ideal for long trips, they could be perfect for just a couple of nights away.
Price at time of publish: $9
Number of Bottles: 8 | Material: Plastic | Capacity: 2 x 40ml lotion bottles, 2 x 40ml spray bottles, 2 x 40ml flip-cap bottles, 2 x 10g cream jars
Best for Longer Trips
Cosywell Travel Containers
Silicone material is flexible and durable
Easy to fill
Set comes with pre-made labels and a spot on the bottles to place them
Leak-proof
Can be slightly tricky to squeeze when bottles are less than halfway full
If you’re traveling for more than a few days, perhaps a week or two, you’ll need toiletry bottles that hold a lot of product while still abiding by TSA regulations—that is if you’re flying of course. This set has four bottles that all hold three ounces of product, and each one is made with a durable silicone material and easy-to-remove caps. It also comes with pre-made labels and a space on each bottle to place them, and we love that the clear plastic bag that the bottles come in is surprisingly durable and great for storing them in. The bottles are easy to fill and clean, and the leak-proof design is excellent—we didn’t experience any leaking during our tests. They’re great for holding shampoo, conditioner, face moisturizer, and even thin liquids, like micellar water, making them easy to recommend for longer travels.
Price at time of publish: $17
Number of Bottles: 4 | Material: Silicone | Capacity: 3 oz
Best Space-Savers
Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottle
Material is durable
Flat design is easy to store
Bottles have a snap strap that you can use to attach to a backpack or hook
Leak-proof
Not ideal for holding thicker consistencies
Whether you’re looking to cut down on space in your bathroom or you’re in need of toiletry bottles to travel with, these are a great option when cutting down on bulk is a must. The flat design is easy to store in your bathroom cabinet or a toiletry back, and one of our favorite features is the snap strap that’s attached to each one. The snap strap is easy to hook onto a backpack or beach bag for easy access—this is especially convenient if you’ll be storing SPF in it and need to consistently reapply.
We found that the waterproof material is highly durable and totally leak-proof, and while we were quite impressed by how well these held thin liquids, like micellar water and shampoo, we found they nearly impossible to fill up with lotion or conditioner due to their thicker consistencies. But if you’re hoping to store things like face cleanser or liquid SPF formulas, these toiletry bottles are excellent at doing so without taking up too much space.
Price at time of publish: $36
Number of Bottles: 3 | Material: Waterproof 30D Cordura® ripstop nylon | Capacity: 3 oz
Best Variety
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles
Set comes with tools to help you fill the bottles
Silicone bottles are quite durable
Set comes with pre-made labels
Variety of bottles makes it easy to store various products
Bottles are leak-proof
Lids on the jars aren’t very durable
This set of toiletry bottles comes with a variety of options, making it easy to store products with various textures. The silicone bottles are very durable and are great for storing things like shampoo, conditioner, and face wash, while the spray bottles are excellent for holding toner or other thin liquids. All the bottles were leak-proof and held up well during our tests, with the exception of the cream jars—one of the caps cracked and make the product spill.
Aside from the jars which didn’t impress us, we were fond of this set. In addition to coming with a nice range of different bottles, it also comes with pre-made labels and applicators to help you fill the bottles and jars. Plus, it’s pretty affordable for a set of 10, so we definitely recommend checking it out.
Price at time of publish: $17
Number of Bottles: 10 | Material: Plastic, silicone | Capacity: 2 x 2.9 oz, 2 x 2.2 oz, 2 x 1 oz, 2 x 30 g, 2 x 10 g
Best Customizable
Cadence Build Your 6
Containers are magnetic so they’re easy to store together
Labels are magnetic and can be interchanged
Easy to fill and clean
Extremely durable
Only hold a little bit of product
In terms of uniqueness, these toiletry bottles take the cake. The magnetic hexagon containers can be customized on the brand’s website—you can select your color preferences and labels to perfectly match your aesthetic and needs. Because the containers are magnetic, they’re easy to keep and store together in an organized fashion. We also love that the labels are magnetic, so you can interchange them as you please.
During our tests, we were thrilled by how durable these were. The hard plastic material didn’t crack or get dented, and there was no leaking. Our one big con is that these containers don’t hold a lot of product—they each hold just a tad more than half of an ounce, so they’re not ideal for long trips. However, if you want to invest in customizable toiletry bottles that are cute and will last you for years, these are absolutely worth considering.
Price at time of publish: $84
Number of Bottles: 6 | Material: 20% recycled ocean-bound plastic, 30% excess manufacturing material | Capacity: 0.56 oz
Best Durability
Mrsdry Travel Bottles
Easy to fill
Durable material
Leak-proof
All four bottles are different colors
Affordable considering quality
Set doesn’t come with labels and there’s no designated space to label the bottles
Could be tricky for someone with limited grip strength to squeeze product out
If durability is your main concern, these are the toiletry bottles for you. The set contains four bottles made with thick silicone and sturdy plastic caps, and we were incredibly impressed by how well they held up during our dropping and pressure tests—there was absolutely no leakage. In fact, you need to squeeze relatively hard to get the product to come out which is great for leak prevention but could be a challenge for those with limited grip strength.
The bottles held all types of liquids and creams well and were easy to fill. We didn’t love that the set doesn’t come with labels or even a space on the bottles to label them, but each bottle is a different color so you can differentiate what’s in each bottle that way. Though not perfect, we certainly recommend these for anyone on the hunt for durable toiletry bottles at an affordable price.
Price at time of publish: $12
Number of Bottles: 4 | Material: Silicone | Capacity: 3 oz
Final Verdict
Our favorite toiletry bottles are the LiquiSnugs Premium Silicone Travel Bottles. They’re leak-proof and durable, they come with adjustable labels and built-in suction cups, and we love that they hold a nice amount of product without being heavy. Plus, they’re fairly affordable. But if you’re looking for toiletry bottles that are more aesthetically pleasing and can be customized and long-lasting, we recommend checking out the Cadence 6 Capsule Set.
How We Tested
In order to find the best options on the market, we put tons of options to the test in our lab facility in NYC. We filled the bottles to maximum capacity, shook, dropped, and tossed them around, and put them through pressure tests to see how they performed. We evaluated each set of toiletry bottles based on how many bottles were included, how easy they were to use, how high-quality they were, how they were designed, how they performed, and their overall value, and then scored them in each category. Those that scored the highest across the categories appear on this list.
What to Look for When Buying Toiletry Bottles
Variety
While variety in terms of shape and size might not be as big of a concern as being leak-proof, it’s wise to consider sets that come with bottles that vary. For example, squeeze tubes are great for shampoo and conditioner, but jars might be better for face creams. Ultimately, it’s a matter of preference, but if you’re looking for a set that will give you options, we recommend the Morfone Travel Bottles.
Material
Whether it’s from a sustainability perspective or a functional perspective, we recommend considering what material toiletry bottles are made of before buying them. As we mentioned, squeeze tubes which are often made of silicone are excellent for thin to medium-consistency liquids, but might not be ideal for super-thick creams. Whereas plastic jars could be perfect for creams, but aren’t ideal for thin liquids like toners. So before making your purchasing decision, assess what types of products you’ll be storing in the bottles. And if you’re looking for an option made from durable material that will last, while also keeping sustainability in mind, we suggest going for the Cadence 6 Capsule Set. They’re made with 20 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic and 30 percent excess manufacturing material, and they performed beautifully in our durability tests.
Fill Capacity
While most toiletry bottles should comply with TSA regulations (unless you’re not traveling with them by plane), it’s smart to figure out what size is best for you. If you’re going to be traveling for just a weekend, smaller bottles are totally fine. But if you’re planning a longer trip, bottles that can hold more product, like the INSFIT TSA Carry-On Approved Container which hold three ounces, are ideal.
How much liquid can you travel with?
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), bottles that hold up to 3.4 ounces are permitted on airplanes. Anything larger than that cannot go in your carry-on luggage, it must be in a checked bag.
Are silicone or plastic toiletry bottles better?
While both silicone and plastic toiletry bottles are useful for different types of products, you’ll find that silicone bottles, like the LiquiSnugs Premium Silicone Travel Bottles are less prone to cracking or breaking if you drop them. However, we haven’t found much of a difference in terms of which type leaks more—it really depends on the individual design and quality of the bottles.
