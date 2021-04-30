11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas We’re Copying From Celebrities

Minimal tattoos aren’t just for the tattoo averse. Teeny-tiny, dainty, and delicate ink complements a bare arm just as much as a sleeve of bold, colorful designs. We turned to some of our favorite celebs to find all the inspiration you'll need for your next tattoo appointment. Plus, you'll discover some of the best celeb-loved tattoo artists in the game. From fine line masterpieces to meaningful quotes, these are all deeply symbolic and, of course, stunning.
Pull up your mood board and read on to see our picks.
Chrissy Teigen's Delicate Dots
“Please don’t tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots” Chrissy captioned the Instagram post debuting her new ink. The tiny dots are courtesy of tattoo artist winterstone.
Yara Shahidi's Mini Message
Yara has a total of three minimal tattoos including this fine line ink on her wrist that says "Soul" in Farsi. Tattoo artist evantattoo also inked the actress with a small map location pin.
Beyoncé's Ring Finger Tattoos
Beyoncé has a few small but symbolic tattoos on her ring finger that loyal fans will recognize. The three dots represent her children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, and the Roman numerals IV is an important number to her and her husband Jay Z. The couple married on April 4, 2008.
Kaia Gerber's Tiny Work of Art
Blink and you'll miss this tiny Picasso on her inner arm. It's one of Kaia's many tattoos courtesy of Jonboy tattoo. The model also has a handful of other minimal tats including flowers, an angel, and a few quotes.
Shay Mitchell's Sweet Hand Tattoo
“May or may not have gotten this at Coachella...” Mitchell said of a tiny tattoo reading "Honey," but a few years later we can confirm that it's real. Her minimal ink is also courtesy of celeb fave jonboy tattoo.
Miley Cyrus's Wavy Ink
If you’re looking for ideas for matching BFF tattoos, look no further. Miley and a group of friends got these small waves courtesy of Lauren Winzer. They all chose different placements, but this is the type of subtle design that looks works for everyone.
Selena Gomez's Subtle Neck Tattoo
Selena's "Rare" neck tattoo is, of course, a nod to her beauty brand Rare Beauty. She explains, "Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me." A message we can all get behind.
Zoe Kravitz's Minimal Tattoo Collection
Zoe has a handful of minimal tattoos all over, including her hands. We love these tiny leaves courtesy of Dr. Woo, and if you look a little further down, you'll spot "LOLA WOLF" on her fingers, a nod to her younger brother and sister, and her band's name.
Hailey Bieber's Perfect Heart
Hailey has 19 tattoos and counting, she's another loyal customer to Jonboy tattoo. It was hard to pick a favorite ink from the model, but we landed on this perfect tiny heart.
Jordyn Woods's Words to Live By
Jordyn's got plenty of ink, some courtesy of her tattoo artist brother. Our eyes are on this quote written in delicate cursive which reads, "What's meant for me will never miss me".
Lucy Hale's Constellation
Here's one way to rep your star sign, Lucy's Gemini constellation tattoo is also courtesy of Dr. Woo. This is just one of her many meaningful tattoos—Hale even rocks initial tattoos with the Pretty Little Liars cast.