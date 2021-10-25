The Best TikTok-Famous Makeup Products You Can Find at the Drugstore

While TikTok is full of useful information ranging from random beauty hacks to product recommendations, it's certainly easy to feel overwhelmed when you're served an endless loop of videos highlighting the latest "must-have" finds. And while we've discovered quite a few praise-worthy (and affordable!) products on the app, we've tested our fair share of flops, too. So how can you determine which viral products are genuinely "For You" when scrolling through TikTok? That's where we come in.
After spending hours (and hours and hours) watching beauty reviews on the app, we've taken matters into our own hands and created a list of the most viral drugstore makeup products that are worth the hype. From a loose powder that gives an airbrushed finish to an innovative two-in-one brow tool, here are the best affordable makeup offerings on TikTok.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Bronzer
After a few dabs of e.l.f.'s Putty Bronzer ($6), you'll understand why TikTok users adore it so much. The putty-to-powder bronzer claims to create a natural sun-kissed glow, and consumers frequently comment on how easily it blends and how long it lasts. Some reviewers have even pointed out how it outperforms other cream bronzers that are more than triple its price.
essence Cosmetics Pure Nude Highlighter
This Pure Nude Highlighter ($5) by Essence Cosmetics has become a go-to for TikTok beauty fans looking for that lit-from-within glow. The baked powder provides a subtle sheen to all skin tones, making the product truly inclusive.
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder
Coty's Airspun Loose Face Powder ($6) has been a makeup favorite for years. However, the loose power has recently landed on Gen Z's radar due to its velvety finish, airbrushing effect, long-lasting results, and delightful aroma.
Makeup Revolution Eye Bright Concealer
Although Makeup Revolution suggests using the Eye Bright Concealer ($10) to address dark under-eye circles—which works fantastically— TikTokers have also gotten creative by using the concealer as a contouring stick. After seeing @marjmaroket's sculpted cheekbones in her TikTok review, we're officially sold.
Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick
Milani's Color Fetish Matte Lipstick ($8) is a lipstick lover's dream, according to TikTok users. Reviewers have complimented the opulent formula for its matte finish that doesn't dry out lips. It's also widely regarded for its creamy texture and vibrant colors suitable for all skin tones.
Maybelline Lasting Fix Banana Setting Powder
While many setting powders receive mixed reviews due to their gritty and cakey formulas, Maybelline's Lasting Fix Banana Setting Powder ($10) has risen to the top of TikTok's must-have list thanks to its finely milled finish. Users also praise the product for its ability to blur pores, illuminate, and set makeup with a soft-focused effect.
NYX Professional Makeup Lift N Snatch Brow Tint Pen
Because of its flexible finish and natural-looking results, the NYX Professional Makeup Lift N Snatch Brow Tint Pen ($11) is a favorite among users who want full, dimensional brows. Innovative creators have even transformed the brow pen into a two-in-one tool by using it to draw incredibly realistic-looking freckles.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
For various reasons, everyone wants to get their hands on the L'Oreal Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder ($11). Among the most notable features highlighted on TikTok include the product's easy application, its ability to last all day, and the fact that it offers the full coverage of a liquid foundation in a powder. Furthermore, the lightweight formula is waterproof, heatproof, and sweatproof.
Maybelline Sky High Mascara
It only takes a few coats of the Maybelline Sky High Mascara ($11) to get the longest, thickest, and most dramatic lashes you've ever seen. Unsurprisingly, the affordable mascara has gone mega-viral on the platform and has since sold out multiple times over.
Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation
If you want a product that feels light as air but still delivers radiant, glowy skin, then the Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk ($10) is for you. The product recently went viral thanks to dozens of glowing reviews that rave about the foundation's moisturizing benefits and dewy finish. It also turned one Byrdie writer into a sheer coverage convert after she test drove the skin milk herself.