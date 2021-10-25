The Best TikTok-Famous Makeup Products You Can Find at the Drugstore

While TikTok is full of useful information ranging from random beauty hacks to product recommendations, it's certainly easy to feel overwhelmed when you're served an endless loop of videos highlighting the latest "must-have" finds. And while we've discovered quite a few praise-worthy (and affordable!) products on the app, we've tested our fair share of flops, too. So how can you determine which viral products are genuinely "For You" when scrolling through TikTok? That's where we come in.

After spending hours (and hours and hours) watching beauty reviews on the app, we've taken matters into our own hands and created a list of the most viral drugstore makeup products that are worth the hype. From a loose powder that gives an airbrushed finish to an innovative two-in-one brow tool, here are the best affordable makeup offerings on TikTok.

