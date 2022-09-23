The 20 Best Thongs of 2022 for Panty Line-Free Outfits

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

From seamless styles to high-waisted designs, here are the best thongs for every style and preference.

Thong underwear is a go-to when you want to ensure a seamless backside under tight-fitted clothes. And, it’s also a great everyday underwear style, especially with so many options that are more breathable and flexible. But, here’s the thing: Thongs get a bad rap and are often marked as uncomfortable. As one of our all-time favorite underwear styles, we’re here to debunk that myth with a list of carefully curated thong styles deemed the most comfortable, flexible, and durable. Which is why we scoured the internet determined to find the best thongs available on the market and even interviewed expert Sarah Sullivan, the creative director at LIVELY, a modern undergarment brand.

Best Overall: Aerie Modal Ribbed High Cut Thong Underwear American Eagle View On Ae.com Our top pick for best thong underwear is the Aerie Modal Ribbed High Cut Thong Underwear. We are obsessed with the texture of this thong, which makes it all the more comfortable to wear. And, on top of that, it’s one of the stretchiest thongs ever, which ups the ante on that comfort factor, too. The ribbed thong fits to the contours really well, so it stays in place (which we definitely can’t say for all thongs!). Material: Modal and elastane | Colors: Vibrant Mint, White, Black, Blush +more | Sizes: XXS-XXL

Best Budget: ANZERMIX Women's Breathable Cotton Thong Panties Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart We purchased these thong undies when we were in a pinch (aka, ran out of clean underwear before a trip) and love them as much as the over 40,000 Amazon customers who gave them 5 stars. To state the obvious: They boast excellent value with their price per panty ($10 for a pack of six!) and quality. But, in addition to that, we love that these low rise thongs are breathable, low rise, and lightweight—which makes them the pairs we grab most for everyday wear, sweaty workouts, and everything in between. Material: Cotton | Colors: Dark Vintage, Fashion Assorted, Vintage Stripe, White, Basics, Black, Stripe | Sizes: S-XL

Best Splurge: Balenciaga Patch Thong Patch Thong FWRD View On Fwrd.com For a splurge-worthy thong, the Balenciaga Patch Thong is the way to go. This trendy style is made from 93 percent cotton with some elastane for stretch, boasts a high waist silhouette, and has an overall sporty vibe à la Kim Kardashian. And, most importantly: Because of the material, it’s ultra-comfortable and durable, too. Material: Cotton, elastane, polyester, polyamide | Colors: Heather Grey | Sizes: S-L

Best Adaptive: Slick Chicks Tanga Panty Slick Chicks View On 6pm.com View On Pattiandricky.com View On Slickchicksonline.com The Tanga Panty from Slick Chicks is an adaptive thong that is as functional as it is sleek and sexy. Thanks to its nylon and spandex makeup, the thong is ultra-soft, sweat-wicking, and antimicrobial. It also has a cotton lining that gives it some breathability. The side fasteners make it easier to slip on and off for self-dressing or caregivers. Material: Spandex, nylon, and cotton | Colors: Black, Beige | Sizes: XS-XXL

Best Cotton: Negative Cotton Thong Negative View On Negativeunderwear.com Cotton thongs are our go-to for breezy undies. We love the simple design of the Negative Cotton Thong, which is high-cut in style, comfortable, and made of the highest quality of cotton. Due to their comfort and rise, they are a great thong for high-waisted jeans, but also work well under leggings, dresses, shorts — you name it. Material: Cotton, elastane | Colors: White, Buff, Black, Sunrise | Sizes: XS-XXL

Best Seamless: Harper Wilde The Thong Harper Wilde View On Harperwilde.com We have the Harper Wilde Thong in the color avocado and, let’s just say we look forward to laundry day when we can wear it again. The brand says this thong is like a second skin, and we echo that. It fits perfectly, hugging in all the right places, and, of course, doesn’t show under clothes, including our leggings, which are the toughest crowd in our wardrobe. Material: Nylon, spandex, and cotton | Colors: Beige, Tan, Brown, Black +more | Sizes: XS-4XL

Best Sustainable: Hanky Panky ECO Rx Original Rise Thong Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Hankypanky.com Hanky Panky makes one of our favorite pairs of lace thongs, and now said thongs are available in an eco-friendly material. The Original Rise Thong is made from sustainably grown and recycled materials and designed with a comfortable thick lace band that sits mid-rise on the waist. Like the Signature Lace Original Rise Thong, the wow factor here is how truly comfortable they are for a pair of lace underwear — the fabric is truly itch-free. The bummer is the thong is one size only—with the brand saying it fits sizes four and fourteen. While stretchy and the thongs do fit a range of sizes, we wish this was offered in more options. Material: ECO Rx™ ribbed fabric | Colors: Black, White, Inky Blue +more | Sizes: One Size

Best Size Range: Girlfriend Collective Clover Classic Thong Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Whether you need a thong for your athleisure sets or want a no-show that is ideal for every day, Girlfriend Collective made one of the best thongs we’ve ever worn, and one of the most size-inclusive thongs, too. The Classic Thong comes in sizes XXS-6XL and is designed to move with you, be it during a workout or while shifting in your office chair. It also comes in over a dozen colors — including a larger collection of skin tones — and is made from material sourced from plastic water bottles, giving it an eco-friendly edge, too. Material: Recycled plastic bottles and spandex | Colors: Raven, Shell, Copper, Pebble, Toast, Cinnamon +more | Sizes: XXS-6XL

Best Lace: Third Love Bloom Thong Third Love View On Thirdlove.com We love a pretty lace thong and this one from Third Love checks all of our boxes. Despite being made of lace, the undies are stretchy and comfortable with a mid-rise fit and beautiful floral print mesh. Don’t let its pretty stylings fool you, this thong is durable and flexible enough for everyday wear. If you care about seams, this thong isn’t ideal for leggings and tighter athleisure materials, but it’s great for under jeans, shorts, dresses, and thicker materials. Material: Cotton, nylon, spandex, and viscose | Colors: Sea Salt, Indigo | Sizes: XS-3XL

Best Active: Parade Thong Sport+ Parade View On Yourparade.com The most important thing about a thong built for working out is its breathability and sweat-wicking material. Parade’s Sweat-Wicking Workout Thong was designed with these necessities in mind but is also a sustainable option as it's made from recycled yarn and organic cotton. In addition, we love that this thong is designed to be no-show, which is a perk for wearing under tight-fitting leggings, bike shorts, and more. Another reason to love them for workouts? They don’t budge, no matter how many downward dogs, miles, or reps you complete. Material: Recycled yarn and cotton | Colors: Deep Sea, Amethyst, Eight Ball, Hibiscus, Lime Fizz, Zest | Sizes: XS-3XL

Best Embroidered: For Love & Lemons Plumeria Bouquet High-Waist Thong Panty For Love & Lemons View On Forloveandlemons.com View On Victoriassecret.com There’s something so beautiful about an embroidered panty — even if it stays your little secret. The For Love & Lemons Plumeria Bouquet High-Waist Thong Panty is truly a work of art with its stunning embroidered floral detailing, brightly-colored trim, and a little keyhole in the back. On top of its looks, the high-rise thong is also comfortable with a satin center and back. Material: Polyester, recycled polyester, elastane, and cotton | Colors: Magenta Multi | Sizes: XXS-XL

Best Variety Pack: Los Angeles Apparel Contrast Baby Rib Thong (7-Pack) Los Angeles Apparel View On Losangelesapparel.net The best thong variety pack is this collection from Los Angeles Apparel. The pack comes with seven string thongs made from ultra-soft 100 percent cotton in a variety of color options. From neutrals to brights, the thong underwear is ideal for everyday wear. Be sure to size up as the sizing runs a bit small — and yes, we also wish they offered more sizes to accomodate more bodies. Material: Cotton | Colors: Neutral Multi, Dark Multi, Primary Multi, Summer Multi | Sizes: XS-XL

Best Period-Proof: Knix Super Leakproof Thong Knix View On Knix Switching to period-proof underwear vastly improved our menstrual cycles. And having a thong option for daytime is a gamechanger. The thong can hold up to six tampons worth, yet despite this absorbency, is super comfortable and doesn’t feel bulky or diaper-like. It boasts a mid-rise silhouette, great coverage, and an overall sense of security with its super absorbent gusset. Material: Nylon, spandex, seaweed fiber, modal, polyester, Fresh Fix technology, and polyurethane film | Colors: Azure, Daylight, Pink Ginger, Spiced Apple, Lavender, Peony +more | Sizes: XS-4XL

Best Shapewear: SKIMS Fits Everybody High Waisted Thong SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com If you’re looking for underwear with a side of shapewear, we love the Fits Everybody High-Waisted Thong from SKIMS. The no-show thong molds perfectly to the body and makes the waist area feel secure and comfortable. It’s a great pair of underwear for under form-fitting dresses, including bodycon styles and thinner cotton dresses, too. Material: Nylon, cotton, and spandex | Colors: Onyx, Clay, Mica, Sand, Cocoa, Umber +more | Sizes: XXS-4XL

Best G-String: SKIMS Fits Everybody Micro Thong SKIMS View On Skims.com If you love a barely-there G-string, Skims Fits Everybody Micro Thong is a must-try. The T-back thong is like going commando, not just because it’s a no-show thong, but because it’s so comfortable that you forget you’re wearing any undies. Material: Nylon, spandex, and cotton | Colors: Onyx, Clay, Mica, Sand, Cocoa, Umber +more | Sizes: XXS-4XL

Best String: Alo Airbrush Invisible String Thong Alo View On Aloyoga.com Listen up: This is the most comfortable string thong ever. It’s designed for activewear, so it is flexible and durable enough to move with you throughout the day, plus it’s breathable and ultra-soft. And, despite the string sides, it moonlights as a seamless thong, too, making it great for tight-fitted clothing. Material: Airbrush fabric | Colors: Black, Champagne, Powder Pink, Cherry, Powder Blue +more | Sizes: XS-L

Best High-Waisted: EBY High Waisted Thong EBY View On Amazon View On Join-eby.com The best thong to wear with high-waisted bottoms is none other than the High Waisted Thong from EBY. This underwear is like the sexiest pair of granny panties with maximum comfort, breathability, and durability, with a seamless upgrade. It’s designed to stay put, preventing common underwear woes, like slipping and riding up, and lives up to its promises. Material: Nylon, spandex, and cotton | Colors: Nude, Black, Blue Opal, Gray, White +more | Sizes: XS-4XL

Best Hipster: Cosabella Never Say Never Printed Comfie Thong Cosabella View On Cosabella.com View On Walmart Cosabella is one of our all-time favorite underwear brands for its perfect mix of comfort and sexiness. The Never Say Never Printed Comfie Thong lives up to its name as the most comfortable hipster thong ever. The fit is superb and there is a ton of great stretch. We especially like the ultra thick waistband, which gently smooths and stays in place. And for anyone who likes their panties with a side of style: the 25 pattern options are much better than days of the week designs. Material: Polyamide, elastane, and cotton | Colors: Navy Floral, Paisley, Kente, Neutral Leopard +more | Sizes: S-XL

Best Low-Rise: LIVELY The All-Day Thong LIVELY View On Madewell.com View On Wearlively.com For a comfortable low-rise thong that stays put, we choose to slip into our LIVELY All-Day Thong. Made from super-soft modal material, this underwear is lightweight, stretchy, and has the ideal amount of back coverage for a classic thong silhouette. If you’re worried about comfort when wearing a thong, we find this one to be one of the best on the list. Material: Rayon and spandex | Colors: Black, Heather Grey, Shell Pink, Smoke, Toasted Almond | Sizes: XS-4XL