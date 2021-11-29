The Best Viral Products We Discovered on TikTok This Year

By now, we’re all well aware of TikTok’s pervasive influence. Since the platform became one of the most popular social media apps with over one billion monthly users, it’s affected everything from how we dress to how we speak. But as anyone with a cabinet full of CeraVe products will tell you, the biggest influence the app has had is on the way we shop.

According to an internal study conducted by TikTok, 43% of users try something new after seeing it at least once on the platform. The #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag, dedicated to sharing the latest and greatest purchases inspired by the app, has racked up 5.8 billion views and counting. In other words, it’s only a matter of time until you’re scrolling through your For You Page and come across a viral product deemed the Next Big Thing.

At Byrdie, we’re not immune to the gravitational pull of TikTok’s all-knowing algorithm, and have stumbled upon quite a few hidden gems on the platform this year. Some were impulse purchases—products we found so immediately appealing, they were in our carts before the 60-second TikTok even ended. Others were more of a slow burn, where we convinced ourselves we could live without the item, only to have it haunt our FYPs for days until we couldn’t avoid it any longer. Regardless of how these products found themselves at our door, the result is the same: they’ve all been deemed undeniably worth the hype. Below, the best products Byrdie editors discovered on TikTok this year.



The Mermaid Hair Tool

“I was looking for a product that could make my natural 2A waves more reliable—or spruce them up on an off-day—when I stumbled upon the Mermade Hair Waver. During my first try, I wasn't sure if I'd done it right—my hair looked disheveled, not like the uniform "S" shape I'd seen when straight-haired women tried the product on TikTok. But after letting my waves set for ten minutes and then brushing them out, it looked exactly like what I'd been seeking. The shape of the waver gives me volume right where I need it (at the crown of my head) for a natural yet polished look. Plus, it only took me five minutes.” - Kathryn Vandervalk, editorial and strategy director



Mermade Hair Pro Waver $69 Shop

The Lash Extension-Faking Mascara

“I had eyelash extensions for years, but had to retire them once the pandemic hit, around the same time I discovered TikTok (didn't we all?). I saw Maybelline's Sky High Mascara going viral all over the app, and before it sold out, I Amazon-Prime’d it to my front door. That was 10 months ago, and I haven't tried another mascara since. I'm obsessed.” - Angela Trakoshis, beauty commerce review editor

“It only took seeing Maybelline’s Sky High mascara make its way to my FYP 100 times before I finally ran out and grabbed a tube for myself. Should I have purchased it sooner? Yes. Does it lengthen and curl my lashes for a dramatic and clump-free look? Also yes. All I need is two coats and I’m good to go.” - Jasmine Phillips, social media editor



Maybelline Sky High Mascara $9 Shop

The Novelty Hand Soap

"I purchased this whimsical hand soap—which dispenses suds in the shape of a flower—after seeing it all over my FYP, and it’s brought me a surprising amount of joy over the past few months. Has it changed my life? Maybe not. But it has turned a mundane, forgettable part of my routine into something that makes me smile. Without a doubt, I’ll be repurchasing." - Karli Bendlin, senior editor



MyKirei by KAO Foaming Hand Soap $18 Shop

The Elevated Hair Pin

“I love a good claw clip as much as the next person, but I caught a glimpse of this elevated pin on my TikTok feed and knew that I must have it. It's perfect if you hate doing your hair but love to feel put-together (and it looks a bit more sophisticated than a run-of-the-mill claw clip). It takes some practice to get the hang of putting it in, but once you get it, it'll be your go-to night-out accessory.” - Holly Rhue, senior editor



Minimal h Earth on Hair Stick $15 Shop

The Sunset Lamp

“Earlier this year, it felt like I couldn't scroll through my FYP without seeing the warm glow of a sunset lamp. After seeing this inviting and peaceful light in countless videos, I had to add it to my cart. To be honest, the look of the lamp itself is not amazing. It's kind of like a lollipop on a stand, but it's really not meant to be out on display, in fact, I keep mine on the ground behind other furniture. Depending on how close you place this lamp to a wall, it can illuminate an entire room or just create a small circular glow. I have it by my bedside table and it really helps me unwind and relax every single night. I look forward to turning it on to signify my transition into relaxation mode before I fall asleep. For $30, it's a steal and totally worth the viral hype.” - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor



​​Canrulo Sunset Lamp $28 Shop

The Drugstore Moisturizer

“I'll admit a mix of TikTok and Charlotte Palermino (she's a knowledgeable skinfluencer, esthetician, and the co-founder of Dieux) had me purchasing Vaseline in an effort to reduce transepidermal water loss come bedtime. It's called 'slugging'—a K-Beauty trend popularized on social media—and you can try it by applying a pea-sized amount of Vaseline on your face as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine. It's best for dry skin types (otherwise it may be a bit too occlusive for your liking) but it works to keep your skin hydrated, soft, and supple. It feels pretty dreamy to wake up that way. I only do it a few times a year now in the depths of winter, but it certainly works.” —Hallie Gould, associate editorial director



Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly $4 Shop

The Star-Shaped Pimple Shrinker

“I’ve finally fought the urge to pop (almost) every single pimple that randomly pops up on my face thanks to Starface’s Hydro Stars. I put on one of those star-shaped lifesavers right before bed and by morning my pimple is smaller, if not, gone. The ingredients help absorb buildup, improve redness, and calm inflammation.” - Jasmine Phillips



Starface Hydro-Stars $15 Shop

The Filler-Worthy Lip Plumper

“After getting served approximately 1,000 ads for this lip plumper, I finally bit the bullet and bought it. I'm happy to report it actually works. After a few minutes of wear—and TBH, a little bit of a burning sensation—it really looked like I got lip fillers. The results were insane, but they were also short-lived. After about an hour, I needed to reapply again, and by the end of the day, my lips were super dry. But hey, it definitely gives you that filler look for a quick boost when you want it.” - Holly Rhue



Derol Lip Plumper $16 Shop

The Iconic Makeup Sponge

“As a beauty editor, I feel ashamed to admit this, but I bought my first BeautyBlender this year. Until now, I’ve survived off of drugstore dupes and brushes. But tons of TikTok reviews and nudges from friends led me to finally pick up the iconic makeup sponge during a recent Sephora haul. Investing in a BeautyBlender is worth every penny—using it to apply my foundation leaves me with the most natural, skin-like finish.” - Olivia Hancock, associate editor



Beautyblender Original Beautyblender $20 Shop

The Sustainable Eye Masks

“Over the last year, I've heard a lot of buzz about the new eco-friendly skincare brand Dieux. I bought their Forever Eye Masks—which are reusable silicone eye patches that lock the eye cream, serum, or gel of your choice in place—after seeing them all over TikTok. It's such easy upkeep, you simply wash them with a bar of soap and water, then let them dry for your next use. They're perfect for the environmentally conscious and convenient-minded individuals. Pro Tip: Keep them in the fridge for a cooling effect.” - Cristina Cianci, visual editor



Dieux Skin Forever Eye Mask $25 Shop

The One-Step Hair Styler

“I have very thick, very kinky-coily hair, and had long assumed that blow-drying my hair myself was just never going to be in the cards. So when I came across this dryer and styler on social media, I was intrigued. I kept seeing folks with hair similar to mine getting solid results, and for under $50, I went ahead and purchased it (and am so glad I did!). While I very rarely use heat on my hair (and it's even rarer that I do it myself), when I do, this is an absolute must.” - Eden Stuart, associate editor



Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler $34 Shop

The No-Makeup Makeup Skin Tint

“My old go-to skin tint was discontinued during quarantine, and TikTok convinced me to give this one a shot for the perfect no-makeup makeup look. It’s very dewy and rubs into your skin like a serum, but doesn't sacrifice coverage as much as other lightweight foundations do. I recommend this to literally everyone—the niacinamide helps with oil control, and the hyaluronic acid is amazing for aging skin that needs an extra dose of hydration.” - Kathryn Vandervalk



ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 $48 Shop

The Universally Flattering Lip Balm

“This cult-favorite lip balm went mega-viral on TikTok this year, and with good reason. The dark berry color turns into a sheer lip-enhancing sheen when swiped on, and it truly looks good on everyone. It’s constantly selling out, so I recommend stocking up as soon as it’s available.” - Karli Bendlin



Clinque Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $20 Shop

The Cozy Spa Headband

“These spa headbands make my skincare routine ten times easier by keeping my hair out of my face. They're soft, comfortable, and the bow gives the headband a little extra razzle dazzle.” -Jasmine Phillips



Lades Spa Headband $5 Shop

The Extreme Plumping Lip Gloss

“I found this in our beauty closet after watching a TikTok, and I immediately grabbed it. If the before-and-after shots haven't convinced you, I don't know what will, but this works. The Bubblegum Yum shade is my favorite way to complete a makeup look when I don't want my lips to be washed out but don't want to seem dressed up in lipstick. I also follow up with a bit of lip liner if I'm doing a power lip—it gives me a perfect pouty canvas.” - Kathryn Vandervalk

