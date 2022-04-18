Ace The Tennis Trend with The 17 Best Tennis Skirts

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking back on the many trends to take hold during last year’s Shot Girl Summer (or rather, what was supposed to be Shot Girl Summer), tennis fashion may be one of the most notable. Not only did I notice a major uptick in friends and acquaintances taking up the sport, but scrolling through my feed at any given time meant passing over two, three, or four tennis-inspired skirts styled in various ways. Whether actual activewear or of the pleated, school girl-inspired variety, the tennis skirt trend has been going strong ever since, even through the winter—worn with a trusty pair of tights. And with warm weather soon to be here once again? It’s showing no signs of slowing down. Not all tennis skirts are created equal, however, so I did my research and found the very best in both the athletic and trend-forward categories. I also consulted fashion stylist and author Heather Newberger for a few of her expert recommendations and her shopping tips for any newbies looking to lean into the trend themselves. Ahead, the best tennis skirts of the season to wear on (and off) the court. Meet the Expert Heather Newberger is a fashion stylist, fashion correspondent for NBCLX, and the author of "How to Date Your Wardrobe: And Other Ways to Revive, Revitalize, and Reinvigorate Your Style." Her work and expert fashion advice can be found across publications, news outlets, and campaigns.