The 11 Best Beauty Sets at Target of 2023

One of the best ways to find affordable beauty products—and to discover top-rated brands—is to shop the extensive collection of Target beauty sets. With choices across all categories, there’s a little (okay, a lot) something for everyone. You’ll be surprised to see how Target has rebranded itself as a destination for TikTok beauty finds, celebrity makeup artist favorites, and dermatologist-loved skincare products. And because we never sleep on beauty trends, we tapped a beauty expert to help us conduct hours of research on the best beauty sets at Target from everything from bath and body finds to makeup and skincare sets.

Nothing against Disney World, but we strongly believe Target is the happiest place on Earth. Is there anything better than leisurely perusing the aisles (after grabbing a Starbucks bevie, of course), and loading up your cart with all of the essentials on your shopping list and all kinds of other fun goodies that you find along the way? We think not. And not only is it a top destination for trendy home decor and fun fashion collabs, but it’s also a great place to shop for any and all things beauty. “You can find everything from the hottest brands on TikTok to emerging new lines to clean brands, all at various price points,” says beauty expert and esthetician Erica Marie Gatt.

“I love a longwear, non-drying, smudge-proof lip product, especially in more neutral tones, like these,” says Gatt. (There’s a dusty rose, deep raspberry, and rosy pink included.) The mini size is also great to throw in your purse, and the trio of lip pencils even comes with a sharpener and a mirror, making application easier than ever.

This trio comes with pretty much everything you need to create a perfect eye look, says Gatt of another one of her favorites. There’s a mascara (which both volumizes and lengthens, we should add), super pigmented and smudge-proof liner, and a brow pencil. Bonus points for the fact that the brow pencil comes in a universal shade that magically works for all hair colors.

Travel-size products aren’t necessarily the most sustainable, but these are the exception to the rule—each of the small tubes is refillable. The set comes with a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioner, all of which work beautifully on a variety of kinky, coily, and curly textures. Plus, how fun is the packaging?

In the market for a new signature scent? A fragrance set, like this is one, is the perfect place to start your search. Take five different eau de parfums for a test run; each one is named after a particular mindset or mood and features a unique combo of different notes. They layer nicely as well, if you like to mix and match, not to mention that the tiny vials are TSA-approved and great for travel.

Another recommendation from Gatt is, “This is the perfect skincare trio to hydrate, plump, and reinvigorate your skin while traveling,” she says. There’s a creamy cleanser, night cream, and patches that work equally as well to depuff your under-eye area as they do to smooth out smile lines around your mouth. All of the products are not only effective, but also clean—Target has its own set of “clean” criteria, which makes it easy for those seeking out more natural alternatives to find products that fit the bill.

Don’t sleep on the awesome selection of men’s grooming goodies to be found at Target. Case in point: This set comes with basically everything he needs for an effective skincare routine: a cleanser, daily exfoliating pads (which are also great at keeping ingrown hairs at bay), and a gel moisturizer. The formulas are great for normal, oily, or acne-prone skin types.

Formulas may be a bit irritating for those with sensitive skin

Anyone who loves a DIY mani will appreciate this set. You get a trio of the brand’s best-selling shades—a classic red, sheer nude, and bubble gum pink—alongside their super-shiny and long-lasting top coat. All the bottles are full-size, always a win in our book, and while this set doesn’t come with any nail tools, the brand does make a set of those that’s available at Target as well.

For less than $20, this trio offers pretty much everything you need from a skincare routine (all that’s missing is sunscreen). The brand makes skin barrier-strengthening formulas that are moisturizing and gentle, free of alcohol and fragrance, and a top choice for pretty much all skin types. Here, you get their jelly cleanser, hydrating serum, and gel-cream moisturizer, all housed in a cute box.

Pick up this guy and you’ll never have to buy a makeup brush ever again. It comes with every possible size and shape you could need or want, from an angled liner brush to a fan brush that’s great for highlighting to a dome-shaped blending option. They’re all made with vegan, cruelty-free, synthetic bristles that work equally well with cream and powder formulas alike, and we love that it comes with a carrying case to store your brush arsenal as well.

It is a bit on the more expensive side

Complete line-up of all the brushes you might need

This is a top pick for Gatt, who says the duo packs a powerful punch when it comes to brightening your complexion. The kit comes with a retinol-based Luna Sleeping Night Oil and the brand’s beloved Good Genes Lactic Acid treatment (a long-time team Byrdie favorite). They are smaller products, but they’re great for travel, as well as an affordable way to check out the formulas before investing in their much pricier, full-size counterparts.

Comes with two products that are great for skincare newbies or pros alike

Coconut oil is the star of the show for this brand and here you get three of their best-selling products. There’s a luscious body scrub, which buffs off dead skin cells with crushed coconut shells and brown sugar, and a full-size lip gloss that leaves your pout hydrated and perfectly shiny. But our favorite addition? Their coconut melt, basically straight-up coconut oil that works wonders on dry cuticles, as a body butter, hair mask…you name it.

Final Verdict

There’s plenty (and we mean plenty) of amazing beauty sets to be found at Target. The Kopari Forever Faves Bath and Body Kit is our top pick, featuring a multi-tasking coconut oil product that can be used multiple different ways. Both the Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit and BYOMA Hydrating Starter Skincare Set are great choices for skincare lovers.

Meet the Expert Erica Marie Gatt is a beauty expert, Los Angeles-based esthetician and Founder of Em Skin. She has over a decade of experience working as both an esthetician and makeup artist, and has worked with celebrities including the Kardashians, Paula Abdul, and Sofia Vergara.

What to Look for in Beauty Sets at Target

The size of the products

Some of the beauty sets at Target feature full size products, while others feature minis or travel sizes. Per that point, sets aside, most Target beauty sections also feature an area dedicated to trial size products from some of the hottest brands on the market, notes Gatt. Check this out if you’re curious about trying something out before committing to purchasing the full-size version.

Ingredients

Like many other retailers, Target has its own “clean” standard and denotes products that meet the criteria as such, a good thing to seek out if you’re focusing on more natural products.

Black at Target

The retailer focuses on featuring and highlighting BIPOC-owned brands across all categories, beauty included. They’re helpfully called out as such, and worth checking out if you want to discover some smaller brands you may have never heard of, as well as products from bestselling BIPOC brands like the Pattern On-The-Go Kit.

At a Glance

The Target website features this section under all of their beauty products, helpfully calling out distinctions such as skin types they’re good for, whether or not they’re clean and/or cruelty-free, certain active ingredients they may contain, and more.

FAQ Are beauty products at Target good quality? Yes. They have an excellent selection of skincare, makeup, and haircare, says Gatt. While you’ll still want to do your own research when it comes to finding the formulas that are best for your individual wants and needs, there are plenty of high-quality brands and products to choose from, like the dermatologist-founded BYOMA Hydrating Starter Skincare Set.

What are the best beauty buys at Target? You really can’t go wrong. All of the beauty sets mentioned above are great choices, but there are tons of good picks across all categories. As mentioned, the trial size section is a great place to check out smaller versions of more pricier products, without breaking the bank. You can also find amazing beauty tools at Target, like the comprehensive Moda Brush Pro Full Face 13 Piece Makeup Brush Set.

What makes Target a good destination to shop for beauty? “Target has really taken the time to listen to their customers and made adjustments to meet those needs,” says Gatt. Alongside the wide range of brands at all price points, Target’s partnership with Ulta really took their beauty game to the next level, she adds. Plus, they also place an emphasis on BIPOC-owned, sustainable, and women-founded lines.

Why Trust Byrdie

Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has nearly fifteen years of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She’s a devoted Target aficionado, visiting her local store at least weekly, and always perusing the beauty section whenever she’s there.