We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Some wardrobe items are simply non-negotiable—and tank tops are one of them. Up there with a good pair of denim jeans and a white T-shirt, tank tops are considered a fashion staple and can be crucial for more layered ensembles, too. “It’s an extremely versatile piece, a blank canvas in your wardrobe,” says expert Peter Sumeracruz.
This so-called “blank canvas” can take you from pajamas to the office to a workout class to a night out on the town. And, because of its status as a wardrobe basic essential, it can withstand the test of time and the ever-changing trends of the fashion world.
With so many options out there—hundreds upon hundreds of them—finding your favorite tank top is no easy feat. But, worry not, we did the work for you and put together a collection of what we consider to be the best tank topics on the market right now.
From designer styles to sustainable options, shop our top picks, ahead.
Meet the Expert
Peter Sumeracruz is a fashion stylist and creative content producer at OAK + FORT.
Best Overall: Aerie No BS Tank Top
Finding the best of the best is a challenge. But, this tank top from Aerie was a no-brainer for us. It’s affordable, made of soft material, size-inclusive, and comes in a variety of colors, including staples like black, white, and gray. The scoop-neck tank top also features a more timeless strap and neckline style so it will last through the trends.
Material: 56% cotton, 38% polyester or viscose, 6% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Toasty, Medium Heather Gray, True Black, White, Navy
Best Budget: Old Navy First-Layer Rib-Knit V-Neck Tank Top for Women
We can always count on Old Navy to have budget-friendly pieces that are as stylish as they are affordable. This rib-knit tank features a flattering v-neckline and is made to be worn as the “first layer,” meaning it looks great on its own but can also be paired with cardigans, jackets, and even cropped sweaters for a layered effect.
Material: 57% cotton, 38% polyester, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS-4XL (with regular, tall, and petite options) | Colors: Date Palm, Grand Canyon, Pink Trance, White Lilies, Black Jack, Blank Slate, Lost At Sea Navy
Best Designer: Totême Espera Rib Stretch Organic Cotton Tank
When finding the best designer tank, we looked for a classic style, made from (mostly) cotton, and available in staple colors like black and white. This one from Totême checked all of our boxes. Not only is the top chic and high-quality enough to wear solo, but it would also pair perfectly with a denim jacket or boxy blazer and stacked necklaces.
Material: 95% organic cotton, 5% elastane | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: White, Black, Buttermilk, Forest
Best Variety Pack: Rosyline Sleeveless Tank Tops Layering Tanks
Purchasing a variety pack of tank tops is great for, well, a variety of reasons. First, these often make great basics for sleep, working out, and undershirts with sweaters. But some—like these from Amazon—are nice enough to wear on their own with a pair of jeans or a skirt, too. This variety pack has 4.3 stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers, with many praising the tanks’ quality, softness, and price point. Some customers note that they do run small, so sizing up might be a good decision.
Material: 95% modal 5% spandex | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: Black, White, Grey, Wine Red, Dark Blue, Apricot, Army Green, Pink
Best Sustainable: Girlfriend Collective ReSet Racerback Tank
We’re constantly impressed by Girlfriend’s commitment to sustainability with its collection of athletic wear, and the tank tops are no exception. We love the ReSet Racerback Tank because it is made of recycled heavyweight jersey, and can be recycled back to Girlfriend when you’re done with it. While it is made for movement, we also rock this tank with jeans, overalls, tennis skirts—you name it. It also makes for a cute layering piece for your favorite work-from-home sweat outfit.
Material: 91% recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 9% spandex | Size Range: XXS-6XL | Colors: Black, Moon, Moss, Midnight, Plum, White, Earth, Bordeaux, Desert
Best Ribbed: Pepochic Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank Top
Everyone needs a ribbed tank top in their wardrobe. We prefer one that is a scoop neck, which is more versatile with a thinner strap for that '90s feel. This one from Amazon has over 4 stars from over 1,500 customers and is most raved about for its fit, quality, and price point. But, we also love it for its wide selection of color options, too.
Material: 60% polyester, 35% cotton, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Gray, Army Green, Black, Brown, Dark Green, Fuchsia, Khaki, Light Blue, Light Green, Pink, Red Wine, Sky Blue, White, Yellow
Best Cropped: WSLY Rivington Ribbed Cropped Tank
A cropped tank is most flattering when the neckline is higher. Case in point: This ribbed tank top is cut above the belly button with a high neckline that flatters the shoulders and back. We love this tank top because it has that lived-in feel and its raw hem makes it feel like a DIY crop—only chicer. And, if cropped isn’t your thing, the regular fit is just as good.
Material: 96% Tencel, 4% spandex | Size Range: XXS-3X | Colors: Black, Cactus, White, Gray Heather, Charcoal Heather, Black/Pink Tie-Dye, Dandelion
Best Bodysuit: Free People Clean Lines Bodysuit 2-Pack Bundle
We love a bodysuit tank because it makes getting that tucked-in look that much easier. This one made our top list for its seamless design and the bundle factor, so you get two color options. If you’re looking for a fitted tank to wear with high-waisted jeans, a flowing maxi skirt, or under overalls, the Clean Lines Bodysuit from Free People is the way to go.
Material: 92% nylon, 8% elastane | Size Range: XS/S, M/L, L/XL | Colors: Sea Blossom, Spiced Chai, Bubble Tea, Desert Ash, Golden Hour, Sunset Skies, Blush, Bared, Sage, Sienna, Sky, Earth
Best Muscle: Intimately Touch of Cashmere Cowl Muscle Top
Muscle tanks typically have a more casual or grunge feel, as they are inspired by ripping off the sleeves of a T-shirt. So, we like the idea of something more dressed up like this cashmere muscle tank from Free People. The tank top is made from 100 percent cashmere and gives a casual yet upscale vibe to any ensemble.
Material: 100% cashmere | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Camel, White, Black
Best V-Neck: Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tank
For the best V-neck tank category, we wanted something flattering yet relaxed, so we set out to find a loose-fitted style. And, our favorite ended up being the Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tank. This one has a loose yet flattering fit and features a small pocket for added flair.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: XXS-3X | Colors: True Black, Heather Mercury, Optic White
Best Spaghetti Strap: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
With the trends of the early 2000s in full comeback mode, a spaghetti strap tank is a must. This style looks great with a pair of high-waisted mom jeans and a cardigan, but it’s also a great style for exercise, too. If you’re looking for an option that can take you from one to the other, we love this athleisure option from Beyond Yoga.
Material: 87% polyester, 13% lycra | Size Range: XXS-XL | Colors: Darkest Night, Black-Charcoal, Nocturnal Navy, Black-White, Silver Mist, Cloud White, Blue Grotto, Rainforest Blue Heather, Garnet Red Heather, Chai +more
Best Textured: Skims Cozy Knit Tank
We can’t cover the best tank tops without including the internet’s favorite style: The Skims Cozy Knit Tank. This textured tank is made from boucle yarn—which happens to be very on-trend in both fashion and home decor right now and is perfect for lounging or layering under the Cozy Knit Wrap Top at home and on the go.
Material: 76% polyester, 24% nylon | Size Range: XXS/XS, S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X, 4X/5X | Colors: Bone, Aqua, Rose Clay, Dusk, Camel, Juniper, Garnet, Smoke, Onyx
Best for Layering: Out From Under Drew Seamless Ribbed Bra Top
When layering a tank, a seamless bra tank is a great starting point. We are obsessed with the Out From Underline at Urban Outfitters and the Seamless Ribbed Bra Top meets all of our requirements. We love the v-neckline, soft ribbed material, and cropped style for added versatility.
Material: 70% modal, 25% polyamide, 5% elastane | Size Range: S, M, L, XL | Colors: Bright Blue, Light Sand, Sky, Dark Green, Green, Lilac, Copper, Black, White
Best Racer Back: NIA Jersey Racer Tank
Racerback tanks are one of those classic styles that everyone needs in their wardrobe. And, our top pick for this category is this black one from NIA. The high-quality tank is not only a great layering piece but also excellent as a stand-alone item. And, on top of that, the style is so universal that it will last for years to come.
Material: 95% rayon, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS-L | Colors: Black, Brown
Best Loose-Fit: Everlane The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank
When choosing a loose-fitting tank top, you want something spacious but also flattering. The straight cut of this Everlane tank top combined with the high neck and back design makes this loose-fitted tank top an ultra-comfortable everyday staple piece.
Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Black, White, Heather Grey, Navy/White Stripe, Ice, Adobe Brown, Mariner Blue/Slate, Dark Orchid
What to Look for When Buying Tank Tops
Necklines
Much like T-shirts, tank tops come in a plethora of necklines, which can make or break a look. From V-necks to scoop to round, and square, Sumeracruz recommends keeping the neckline in mind when piecing together a look, not just for the sake of the outfit, but for flattery, too. “Find a tank top that flatters your shoulder, chest, and neck,” Sumeracruz explains.
Fit
“Tank tops are available in many different silhouettes,” says Sumeracruz. With all of the options out there, fit is important to consider and, Sumeracruz says it’s all about preference. “Do you like it formfitting, straight, or loose?” Sumeracruz adds.
-
What are some ways to style a tank top?
“The possibilities seem to be infinite when it comes to tank tops,” says Sumeracruz. “The key point of styling a tank top is to keep it simple,” Sumeracruz adds, noting how you can pair a tank with jeans, wide-cut trousers, and classic jackets for more “contemporary options.” And, if you want to go for a more exciting or eclectic look, Sumeracruz recommends using a tank as a blank canvas and layering your favorite necklaces on top.
-
What should you wear over a tank top?
If you’re layering pieces over a tank top, you can’t go wrong with a blazer jacket, says Sumeracruz. “It’s the most flexible combination—you can dress it up with its matching pantsuit or tone it down with a nice pair of blue jeans,” Sumeracruz explains. And, if you want to ramp up the attitude and flair, Sumeracruz recommends pairing it with “a leather motorcycle jacket, accompanies by a craggy pair of ripped jeans and combat boots.”
-
What bra should you wear with a tank top?
When it comes to tank tops, bras are a tricky thing to consider. But, you can never go wrong with “a bandeau or strapless bra,” says Sumeracruz. These options are especially great if the straps are thin. In addition to strapless, you want to select a bra that is more seamless “to avoid unflattering bumps” if the tank is body-hugging.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON Magazine to now writing about the best style trends for various publications—including, Byrdie, Brides, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more—Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds for readers. Tank tops are a staple in her wardrobe, as she tends to stock up on basics so she can curate a well-layered ensemble. Her go-to tank top style is a cotton ribbed tank, preferably with a racerback design.