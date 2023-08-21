Frankly, the beauty industry is exhausting, and with much of it still being unregulated, navigating what ingredients are truly safe for your skin can feel like playing a high-stakes game of poker. And, talc is one wild card we’re not willing to place any bets on playing.
The mineral is in everything from Crayons to antiperspirants, with face powder formulas often relying on talc to soak up extra oil and improve the product’s consistency. Unfortunately, not only can it clog pores, irritate sensitive skin, and leave behind a white cast, but growing research suggests the mineral may also be contaminated with the carcinogen asbestos, which overexposure to could result in long-term negative effects on your health.
However, while researchers continue to study the side effects of talc, one thing is for certain: It definitely doesn’t hurt to opt out of using it in your beauty routine. Instead, Teresa Song, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical, says that “setting powders without talc often contain ingredients like rice powder, cornstarch, and zinc oxide, which are safer for use on skin.”
We conducted hours of research on the best face powders without talc to help you narrow down your search. With guidance from Song, as well as Tisha Thompson, a professional makeup artist and the founder of LYS Beauty, we evaluated each pick on how well locks makeup in place and whether or not it has an extensive shade range. To ensure we’re recommending the right pick for you and your skin type, we considered additional factors like ingredients and application style.
Best Overall
Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder
Lightweight coverage
Long-lasting
Extensive shade range
Slightly messy
Simply put, the Smashbox Halo Fresh powder does exactly as the name implies: It smooths every inch of the skin, leaving it with microscopic-looking pores and practically no visible texture. The featherweight powder glides across the complexion and blends seamlessly, never clinging to dry patches, disrupting the makeup underneath it, or settling into fine lines.
The subtle coverage mimicked the au-natural looks we’re constantly mooning over in Hailey Bieber’s latest Instagram posts. But, since it's super buildable and comes in 10 shades, we won’t be shy about building up coverage for days we want to punch up our looks with a quiet contour or powder on a darker shade for a full-glam effect.
Plus, once it’s swept onto the skin, the product never crumbles off and stays in place for several hours, effectively saving your white shirt collar from catching fallout (it happens to the best of us). The only thing worth keeping in mind: When we tried it out for the first time, we got greedy and eagerly twisted the built-in grinder clockwise to dispense the powder (it only requires a light touch) and found our bed sheets coated in a hefty dose of the product.
Price at time of publish: $43
Type: Loose | Shades: 10 | Finish: Natural | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Budget
Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Talc-Free Mineral Airbrushing Pressed Powder SPF 30
30 SPF protection
Good for sensitive skin
Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients
Limited shade range
If you’re looking for a skincare-powder hybrid, stop your search with the Physician’s Formula talc-free powder. It acts like a little safety net for your complexion by protecting it with 30 SPF coverage and harnessing the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of camellia oleifera, matricaria flower (aka chamomile), and ginseng to soothe redness.
Also nice: its non-irritating formula is also dermatologist-tested and fragrance-free, which makes us feel better about recommending it to our friends with sensitive skin. On the flip side, we probably wouldn’t suggest it to anyone who loves a full beat since it only comes in three shades. Still, the powder is now our affordable go-to option whenever we want to use its creamy texture to achieve a gorgeous, soft-blurred effect.
Price at time of publish: $16
Type: Pressed | Shades: 3 | Finish: Matte, natural | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Splurge
CHANEL POUDRE UNIVERSELLE LIBRE Natural Finish Loose Powder
Fine powder that doesn't crease
Natural finish
Subtle radiance
Contains added fragrance
If Chanel’s iconic handbags or patent leather slingbacks are out of reach for your budget (because same), you can still get that post-splurge high with the brand’s luxurious, velvety setting powder. Your new radiance is courtesy of the formula’s photo-reflective pigments which impart an understated luminosity that makes skin shine without casting a spotlight on oil or texture.
And, though it has an enduring staying power—i.e., you won’t need to powder on another layer throughout the day—you may feel like it, simply because its cushiony puff applicator and super fine, soft formula will feel like a true treat to dab across your face.
What’s more, its lightweight feel and fairly-extensive shade range make it a promising pick for normal, oily, and dry complexions, but keep in mind that it does contain added fragrance so maybe skip this pick if you’ve experienced irritation with this kind of thing in the past.
Price at time of publish: $53
Type: Loose | Shades: 8 | Finish: Natural | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Vegan
Bare Minerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder
Hypoallergenic
Contains shea, cacao butter, and vitamin E
Natural-looking results
It's not super long-lasting
Sure, finding a vegan formula that doesn’t cause flashback or look cakey is always a win, but leave it to Bare Minerals to go beyond the call of action. It also thoughtfully added conditioning ingredients such as shea and cocoa butter to help hydrate parched, flakey patches and give the powder its satiny texture. On top of that, the formula taps vitamin E to act as a skincare superhero, helping to shield its barrier from free radical damage caused by pollution, UV radiation, and other environmental stressors.
Buffing the powder into your cheekbones and across the forehead feels like a dream and leaves complexions looking more even and with less visible texture. However, anyone prone to excessive levels of shine may find themselves touching up throughout the day since it’s not super mattifying.
Price at time of publish: $33
Type: Pressed | Shades: 6 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Mattifying
Jane Iredale Amazing Matte Loose Finish Powder
Controls oils
Locks makeup in place
Mattifying without looking flat
It's a little hard to get the powder out of the compact
Nothing ruins a day like seeing your hard-earned, diligently applied makeup break up into post-Pangea-like fragments. Thankfully, this Jane Iredale loose powder prevented products from sliding off of our faces while sweeping away sheen so that it looked like we never sweat a day in our lives.
The best part is it uses lightweight emollients like pine bark and pomegranate extract to prevent us from feeling like we layered our face in a thick layer of sheet cake. It’s a solid choice for anyone who prefers a matte base but who still wants the best parts of their natural skin to peek through. One more suggestion: Lightly tap the bottom to better distribute the powder out of the container, otherwise it may be a bit tricky to get enough on your brush.
Price at time of publish: $40
Type: Loose | Shades: 1 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Oily Skin
Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Lightweight
Contains hyaluronic acid
Long-lasting
Can be messy
Some products are so ubiquitous in the beauty industry they need no introduction, so allow us to re-introduce the beloved Laura Mercier setting powder, this time without talc. The brand reformulated the popular powder, nixing the mineral altogether and adding hyaluronic acid into the mix. The ingredient is a boon for those with oily skin because it won't clog pores and instead moisturizes complexions that could be overcompensating for their lack of hydration with excess sebum.
Thompson also counts herself a fan and says it's her “go-to for full-coverage, glam makeup looks and carving out facial features, like the nose and cheekbones.” It layers so seamlessly you might forget you’re wearing any at all, only to be reminded when you check your makeup mid-day and realize it looks as fresh as when you first applied it.
Price at time of publish: $48
Type: Loose | Shades: 3 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Dry Skin
Lys Beauty Triple Fix Pressed Setting Powder
Moisturizing ingredients
Breathable
Controls oil
May require touch-ups
Sometimes we shudder thinking about adding powder to our desert-dry complexions, but thankfully LYS found a workaround that allows us to have airbrushed-looking skin minus that tight, claustrophobic feeling. We credit the pillowy, dumpling finish it gives us to its all-star, hydrating formula. The lineup includes a couple of heavy hitters like hyaluronic acid, which works alongside niacinamide and green tea to reduce redness and leave skin looking brighter, and shielded it from environmental aggressors.
Translation: Your tired, dull complexion is transformed into a luminous-looking surface. Plus, its slim size is easy to chuck in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups when it starts to wear off.
Price at time of publish: $19
Type: Pressed | Shades: 6 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best with SPF
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
Over 30 SPF protection
Easy application
Skin-strengthening ingredients
Coverage is light
The Supergoop! setting powder is a triple threat: It banishes breakouts, sunburns, and oily skin. Each time we sweep on the 30 SPF powder, we instantly swoon over how radiant our complexions look—similar to that post-beach day glow we all know and love.
Its ultra fine-powder formula also includes olive glycerides and ceramides to prevent dryness, and inflammation, and provide protection against long hours spent outside— even once we wiped it off we could still bask in the effects of these skin-strengthening ingredients. Finally, we didn’t have to give up coverage just for the sake of allowing our pores to breathe,
Plus, it makes the whole mandatory sunscreen rule a lot more manageable since its slim, two-sided applicator includes a brush and powder on either side and is convenient to stow away in your purses and work totes for easy, mess-free application on the go.
Price at time of publish: $35
Type: Loose | Shades: 4 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Non-Comedogenic
Glossier Wowder
Contains kaolin clay
Vegan formula
Doesn't pill
Getting the powder out of the mesh is a little difficult
Ever tried to cover imperfections only to break out and realize you traded one problem for another? Luckily, Glossier always has our skin’s best interest in mind and formulated a powder that not only prevents clogged pores but may also help take care of any congestion you’re currently experiencing through its use of kaolin clay, which acts like a sponge to sop up extra oil throughout the day.
Don’t fear that your face will be left totally dry — vitamin E provides plenty of hydration and contributes to the powder’s natural matte finish that’ll have you feeling like you left the house barefaced and boasting a great skin day.
We also appreciate how the trampoline mesh barrier prevents the powder from spilling out everywhere, but keep in mind that it does make it a little tricky to get out of the container.
Price at time of publish: $22
Type: Loose | Shades: 5 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Radiant
Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder
Contains non-irritating, plant-bases ingredients
Radiant without looking too dewy
Offered in 10 shades
It's not super mattifying
This powder is for anyone who has turned up their noses at setting powder in the past for fear they’d cast a matte shadow over their dewy glow. It reflects light beautifully thanks to key ingredients like bamboo extract, which has antibacterial and soothing properties that help limit sebum production and reduce redness, and Chinese peony extract to help combat hyperpigmentation. Meanwhile, jojoba and passion fruit oil, and glycerin drench skin with hydration and make the powder feel breathable.
Look, it’s not the most mattifying pick on this list, but if your intention is to walk into a room cherub-like and subtly lit from within, this does just the trick. And, you can do so with skin that looks like yours, especially considering it comes in 10 versatile shades that suit a variety of tones and textures.
Price at time of publish: $35
Type: Pressed | Shades: 10 | Finish: Natural | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Mature Skin
Ami Colé Skin Melt Loose Powder
Hydrating ingredients
Super fine powder
Blends easily
Contains potentially irritating ingredients
Thompson says that the Ami Cole Skin Melt is ideal for those with mature, dry, or dull skin because it’s “a superfine powder that is great for all over as it doesn't accentuate texture, fine lines, or pores.” It taps ingredients like baobab seed extract, hyaluronic acid, and squalane to achieve this, the summation of which gives your complexion a cushion-like, bouncy texture and allows the powder to sweep over wrinkles and blemishes without calling attention to texture.
The only downside to the formula is it contains tree nut oils and could potentially trigger a reaction for anyone with this allergy. We always recommend doing a patch test or checking with your dermatologist before trying it if you fall into this category.
Price at time of publish: $22
Type: Loose | Shades: 3 | Finish: Natural | Cruelty Free: Yes
Final Verdict
The Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder is the most versatile face powder without talc we came across. It's lightweight and breathable, yet you can still build up one of its ten shades to achieve a full beat if the occasion calls for it. For something a little more affordable, you can’t beat the Physicians Formula Talc-Free Mineral Airbrushing Pressed Powder as it offers SPF coverage, creamy, buildable coverage, and ingredients that won’t irritate sensitive skin.
What to Look for in Talc-Free Face Powders
Formula
In place of talc, Thompson says other common ingredients brands use include corn starch, silica, zinc, rice starch, and clays such as kaolin and magnesium. The Glossier Wowder, for example, replaces talc with kaolin clay, a gentle, oil-absorbing ingredient that’s generally safe for sensitive skin. Meanwhile, Thomspon tells us that LYS uses rich starch as a replacement ingredient in the LYS Triple Fix Translucent Setting Powder, “to aid with the texture and performance of the product without harming the skin.”
Other things to look for in the formula are hydrating and soothing ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid along with plant-based extracts and butter such as jojoba oil, shea butter, and chamomile. In addition to moisturizing dry skin, these ingredients could help the powder blend better, won’t clog pores in most instances, and may provide some other benefits like prevention from free radical damage. The Ami Cole Skin Melt Loose Powder even contains squalane as an extra dose of moisture and protection for your skin barrier.
Shade
Many face powders come in translucent shades to accommodate all skin tones, however, sometimes they contain pigments that leave a white cast in its wake and cause flashback so it's essential to find one that blends out seamlessly and doesn’t leave behind residue.
But whether you’re using the face powder to just set your makeup or are looking to add dimension through techniques like contour or add additional dimension, the Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder and Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder both offer 10 shades. The key, says Thompson, is finding one that matches your undertones. “Those with golden undertones can opt for yellow or banana powders, while cooler undertones can use translucent,” she adds.
Type
Deciding between a pressed or powder formula is totally up to you, and can also depend on your makeup and skin goals. Though a loose powder tends to be more finely milled, meaning it's less likely to settle into creases and fine lines, a pressed powder can allow you to better target specific parts of the face by blotting it directly on problem areas, like say, if you have an oily T-zone. Additionally, “pressed formulas are great because they're fast, easy-to-apply, and portable for on-the-go touch-ups,” says Thompson.
Loose powders, on the other hand, are a bit messier. However, Thompson explains that they can be better for “full glam looks or a hot climate to keep breakthrough shine at bay” because they absorb oil over time, giving your makeup a longer life.
Is talc-free face powder better for your skin?
“Talc-free setting powder may provide more peace of mind for daily use and that is because some talc powder naturally may contain asbestos, an ingredient that has been shown to be linked to lung cancers and ovarian cancers,” says Dr. Song.
Though, she adds that there’s no definitive link between these adverse health effects and using talc in your cosmetics. However, with so many suitable alternatives to the ingredient it’s worth testing a powder that doesn’t contain talc — especially, as Thompson notes, since powders are often reapplied throughout the day, you’re increasing the chances of possible negative effects.
Who is talc-free face powder good for?
Anyone and everyone! There are really no downsides to using products without talc, and those with especially irritated or sensitive skin may benefit most from these types of formulas. Additionally, since talc can sometimes clog pores, those with acne-prone skin or anyone experiencing a breakout may want to give a face powder without talc a whirl to see if it improves the situation.
How do you use face powder?
Face powder is super versatile: It can tamp down oil production, keep your makeup from budging, and add dimension to your bone structure. Whatever your end goal is, Thompson suggests applying it after any cream or liquid products like concealer or foundation. “You will set the products in place and create a natural matte finish that preserves the look of makeup throughout the day,” she adds.
In terms of what tool you use, a large, dense brush allows you to coat a wider surface area with an even coat. Meanwhile, puffs and sponges are ideal when you want to pack the powder onto smaller areas such as those with high levels of shine, like your forehead and chin.
Why Trust Byrdie
Irene Richardson is a writer covering fashion and beauty trends for Byrdie. For this story, she conducted hours of research on face powders without talc, analyzing each formula and personally testing several on the list. She consulted several experts for their insights, including:
- Tisha Thompson, a professional makeup artist and the founder of LYS Beauty
- Teresa Song, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical
