We conducted hours of research on the best face powders without talc to help you narrow down your search. With guidance from Song, as well as Tisha Thompson , a professional makeup artist and the founder of LYS Beauty, we evaluated each pick on how well locks makeup in place and whether or not it has an extensive shade range. To ensure we’re recommending the right pick for you and your skin type, we considered additional factors like ingredients and application style.

However, while researchers continue to study the side effects of talc, one thing is for certain: It definitely doesn’t hurt to opt out of using it in your beauty routine. Instead, Teresa Song, M.D. , a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical, says that “setting powders without talc often contain ingredients like rice powder, cornstarch, and zinc oxide, which are safer for use on skin.”

The mineral is in everything from Crayons to antiperspirants, with face powder formulas often relying on talc to soak up extra oil and improve the product’s consistency. Unfortunately, not only can it clog pores, irritate sensitive skin, and leave behind a white cast, but growing research suggests the mineral may also be contaminated with the carcinogen asbestos, which overexposure to could result in long-term negative effects on your health.

Frankly, the beauty industry is exhausting, and with much of it still being unregulated, navigating what ingredients are truly safe for your skin can feel like playing a high-stakes game of poker. And, talc is one wild card we’re not willing to place any bets on playing.

Best Overall Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder Smashbox View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Walmart What We Like Lightweight coverage

Long-lasting

Extensive shade range What We Don't Like Slightly messy Simply put, the Smashbox Halo Fresh powder does exactly as the name implies: It smooths every inch of the skin, leaving it with microscopic-looking pores and practically no visible texture. The featherweight powder glides across the complexion and blends seamlessly, never clinging to dry patches, disrupting the makeup underneath it, or settling into fine lines. The subtle coverage mimicked the au-natural looks we’re constantly mooning over in Hailey Bieber’s latest Instagram posts. But, since it's super buildable and comes in 10 shades, we won’t be shy about building up coverage for days we want to punch up our looks with a quiet contour or powder on a darker shade for a full-glam effect. Plus, once it’s swept onto the skin, the product never crumbles off and stays in place for several hours, effectively saving your white shirt collar from catching fallout (it happens to the best of us). The only thing worth keeping in mind: When we tried it out for the first time, we got greedy and eagerly twisted the built-in grinder clockwise to dispense the powder (it only requires a light touch) and found our bed sheets coated in a hefty dose of the product. Price at time of publish: $43 Type: Loose | Shades: 10 | Finish: Natural | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Budget Physicians Formula Mineral Wear Talc-Free Mineral Airbrushing Pressed Powder SPF 30 Physicians Formula View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart What We Like 30 SPF protection

Good for sensitive skin

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients What We Don't Like Limited shade range If you’re looking for a skincare-powder hybrid, stop your search with the Physician’s Formula talc-free powder. It acts like a little safety net for your complexion by protecting it with 30 SPF coverage and harnessing the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of camellia oleifera, matricaria flower (aka chamomile), and ginseng to soothe redness. Also nice: its non-irritating formula is also dermatologist-tested and fragrance-free, which makes us feel better about recommending it to our friends with sensitive skin. On the flip side, we probably wouldn’t suggest it to anyone who loves a full beat since it only comes in three shades. Still, the powder is now our affordable go-to option whenever we want to use its creamy texture to achieve a gorgeous, soft-blurred effect. Price at time of publish: $16 Type: Pressed | Shades: 3 | Finish: Matte, natural | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Splurge CHANEL POUDRE UNIVERSELLE LIBRE Natural Finish Loose Powder 5 Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Bloomingdales What We Like Fine powder that doesn't crease

Natural finish

Subtle radiance What We Don't Like Contains added fragrance If Chanel’s iconic handbags or patent leather slingbacks are out of reach for your budget (because same), you can still get that post-splurge high with the brand’s luxurious, velvety setting powder. Your new radiance is courtesy of the formula’s photo-reflective pigments which impart an understated luminosity that makes skin shine without casting a spotlight on oil or texture. And, though it has an enduring staying power—i.e., you won’t need to powder on another layer throughout the day—you may feel like it, simply because its cushiony puff applicator and super fine, soft formula will feel like a true treat to dab across your face. What’s more, its lightweight feel and fairly-extensive shade range make it a promising pick for normal, oily, and dry complexions, but keep in mind that it does contain added fragrance so maybe skip this pick if you’ve experienced irritation with this kind of thing in the past. Price at time of publish: $53 Type: Loose | Shades: 8 | Finish: Natural | Cruelty-Free: No

Best Vegan Bare Minerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Like Hypoallergenic

Contains shea, cacao butter, and vitamin E

Natural-looking results What We Don't Like It's not super long-lasting Sure, finding a vegan formula that doesn’t cause flashback or look cakey is always a win, but leave it to Bare Minerals to go beyond the call of action. It also thoughtfully added conditioning ingredients such as shea and cocoa butter to help hydrate parched, flakey patches and give the powder its satiny texture. On top of that, the formula taps vitamin E to act as a skincare superhero, helping to shield its barrier from free radical damage caused by pollution, UV radiation, and other environmental stressors. Buffing the powder into your cheekbones and across the forehead feels like a dream and leaves complexions looking more even and with less visible texture. However, anyone prone to excessive levels of shine may find themselves touching up throughout the day since it’s not super mattifying. Price at time of publish: $33 Type: Pressed | Shades: 6 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Mattifying Jane Iredale Amazing Matte Loose Finish Powder Jane Iredale View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore View On Janeiredale.com What We Like Controls oils

Locks makeup in place

Mattifying without looking flat What We Don't Like It's a little hard to get the powder out of the compact Nothing ruins a day like seeing your hard-earned, diligently applied makeup break up into post-Pangea-like fragments. Thankfully, this Jane Iredale loose powder prevented products from sliding off of our faces while sweeping away sheen so that it looked like we never sweat a day in our lives. The best part is it uses lightweight emollients like pine bark and pomegranate extract to prevent us from feeling like we layered our face in a thick layer of sheet cake. It’s a solid choice for anyone who prefers a matte base but who still wants the best parts of their natural skin to peek through. One more suggestion: Lightly tap the bottom to better distribute the powder out of the container, otherwise it may be a bit tricky to get enough on your brush. Price at time of publish: $40 Type: Loose | Shades: 1 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 8 Best Drugstore Setting Powders of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

Best for Oily Skin Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Translucent Loose Setting Powder Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Like Lightweight

Contains hyaluronic acid

Long-lasting What We Don't Like Can be messy Some products are so ubiquitous in the beauty industry they need no introduction, so allow us to re-introduce the beloved Laura Mercier setting powder, this time without talc. The brand reformulated the popular powder, nixing the mineral altogether and adding hyaluronic acid into the mix. The ingredient is a boon for those with oily skin because it won't clog pores and instead moisturizes complexions that could be overcompensating for their lack of hydration with excess sebum. Thompson also counts herself a fan and says it's her “go-to for full-coverage, glam makeup looks and carving out facial features, like the nose and cheekbones.” It layers so seamlessly you might forget you’re wearing any at all, only to be reminded when you check your makeup mid-day and realize it looks as fresh as when you first applied it. Price at time of publish: $48 Type: Loose | Shades: 3 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: No

Best for Dry Skin Lys Beauty Triple Fix Pressed Setting Powder 5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Cultbeauty.com View On Jcpenney.com What We Like Moisturizing ingredients

Breathable

Controls oil What We Don't Like May require touch-ups Sometimes we shudder thinking about adding powder to our desert-dry complexions, but thankfully LYS found a workaround that allows us to have airbrushed-looking skin minus that tight, claustrophobic feeling. We credit the pillowy, dumpling finish it gives us to its all-star, hydrating formula. The lineup includes a couple of heavy hitters like hyaluronic acid, which works alongside niacinamide and green tea to reduce redness and leave skin looking brighter, and shielded it from environmental aggressors. Translation: Your tired, dull complexion is transformed into a luminous-looking surface. Plus, its slim size is easy to chuck in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups when it starts to wear off. Price at time of publish: $19 Type: Pressed | Shades: 6 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best with SPF Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++ 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Like Over 30 SPF protection

Easy application

Skin-strengthening ingredients What We Don't Like Coverage is light The Supergoop! setting powder is a triple threat: It banishes breakouts, sunburns, and oily skin. Each time we sweep on the 30 SPF powder, we instantly swoon over how radiant our complexions look—similar to that post-beach day glow we all know and love. Its ultra fine-powder formula also includes olive glycerides and ceramides to prevent dryness, and inflammation, and provide protection against long hours spent outside— even once we wiped it off we could still bask in the effects of these skin-strengthening ingredients. Finally, we didn’t have to give up coverage just for the sake of allowing our pores to breathe, Plus, it makes the whole mandatory sunscreen rule a lot more manageable since its slim, two-sided applicator includes a brush and powder on either side and is convenient to stow away in your purses and work totes for easy, mess-free application on the go. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Loose | Shades: 4 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Non-Comedogenic Glossier Wowder Glossier View On Glossier.com What We Like Contains kaolin clay

Vegan formula

Doesn't pill What We Don't Like Getting the powder out of the mesh is a little difficult Ever tried to cover imperfections only to break out and realize you traded one problem for another? Luckily, Glossier always has our skin’s best interest in mind and formulated a powder that not only prevents clogged pores but may also help take care of any congestion you’re currently experiencing through its use of kaolin clay, which acts like a sponge to sop up extra oil throughout the day. Don’t fear that your face will be left totally dry — vitamin E provides plenty of hydration and contributes to the powder’s natural matte finish that’ll have you feeling like you left the house barefaced and boasting a great skin day. We also appreciate how the trampoline mesh barrier prevents the powder from spilling out everywhere, but keep in mind that it does make it a little tricky to get out of the container. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Loose | Shades: 5 | Finish: Matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Radiant Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty What We Like Contains non-irritating, plant-bases ingredients

Radiant without looking too dewy

Offered in 10 shades What We Don't Like It's not super mattifying This powder is for anyone who has turned up their noses at setting powder in the past for fear they’d cast a matte shadow over their dewy glow. It reflects light beautifully thanks to key ingredients like bamboo extract, which has antibacterial and soothing properties that help limit sebum production and reduce redness, and Chinese peony extract to help combat hyperpigmentation. Meanwhile, jojoba and passion fruit oil, and glycerin drench skin with hydration and make the powder feel breathable. Look, it’s not the most mattifying pick on this list, but if your intention is to walk into a room cherub-like and subtly lit from within, this does just the trick. And, you can do so with skin that looks like yours, especially considering it comes in 10 versatile shades that suit a variety of tones and textures. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Pressed | Shades: 10 | Finish: Natural | Cruelty-Free: Yes