But how do you weed through the thousands of options to find the best ones for you? We did it for you. We combined hours of extensive research, our editor’s personal experiences, and expert insights from Calder to pull together this comprehensive list of the best T-shirts on the market. We took fit, color options, size range, fabric content, and overall look into consideration when evaluating each option, and ahead, we’re sharing the ones that impressed us the most.

In the same way that a great mascara or a smooth concealer act as the backbone of a makeup look, a classic T-shirt is a clothing staple that no wardrobe is complete without. Need to quickly throw on a casual fit to run errands? A T-shirt is perfect for that. Looking for an easy layering piece to wear under a blazer for a day at the office? It works for that too. “When in doubt, ‘throw on a tee’ is what I always say,” Gabrielle Calder, online stylist at Net-a-Porter. “A classic T-shirt is essential in any person’s wardrobe. It’s the item that goes with absolutely everything and is an easy way to complete an outfit.”

Best Overall Madewell Northside Vintage Tee Madewell View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com Tried and true denim favorite Madewell also makes great tops and accessories, so it’s no surprise that their Northside Vintage Tee makes the top of this list. With its breathable fabric, impressive size range, and under $20 price point, this is a well-rounded T-shirt option. It’s a crew neck design that hits at the hips, making it a versatile option that you can easily tuck into jeans or wear loosely. We also love how comfortable and soft the 100 percent cotton material is—it’s perfect to wear year-round. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: True Black, Coastal Sea, White Chalk +more | Size Range: XXS–3X

Best Hanes Hanes Essentials Women’s Oversized Cotton T-Shirt Hanes View On Hanes.com As a fan favorite that you can buy practically anywhere, a Hanes option had to make this T-shirt roundup. Composed of domestic cotton and in a range of colorways, this classic oversized T-shirt is a great versatile option that can be paired with jeans, worn during a workout, or thrown on for a trip to the market. And if you need more than just a couple of new T-shirts, this is a fantastic affordable option that you can buy in bulk without spending a fortune. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: Deep Royal, Cantaloupe Orange, Light Steel +more | Size Range: XS–2XL

Best Designer Telfar Camo T-Shirt Telfar View On Telfar.net One of the most beloved designer brands out there, it’s no surprise that Telfar has an elevated T-shirt that can work for everyone. The Camo shirt is a utilitarian style that comes in a variety of colors to complement any closet. We love that it has a bit of rounded patchwork to give it some texture, and the classic silhouette can easily be dressed up for a night out or worn casually during the day. Price at time of publish: $188 Material: 95.5% cotton, 4.5% elastane | Colors: Pink/Sand | Size Range: XS/S–XL/2XL

Best Cropped Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee Free People View On Freepeople.com Cropped tees are great for throwing on with a pair of straight jeans or leggings for a casual daytime outfit, and we love this one because it has a slightly boxy style with cuffed short sleeves that give it a relaxed look. It’s also nice because it’s not so cropped that most of your mid-section will be exposed—it’s a really flattering length that hits just below the belly button on most people. The fabric is ultra-soft and comfortable, and it comes in lots of different hues. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: Wild Moon, Pointe Pink, White, Acid Lime +more | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Active Vuori Mudra Fitted Tee Vuori View On Evo.com View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com If you’re looking for a T-shirt that’s good for a light activity like yoga, then the Mudra Fitted Tee from Vuori is for you. The fabric is stretchy enough that you won’t feel restricted, and it's lightweight enough that your body can breathe during fluid movement. We also appreciate that while the fabric is functional for exercising, it looks like a classic tee that can also be paired with jeans. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: 87% modal rayon, 13% elastane | Colors: Laurel Heather, Stone Heather, Black, White Heather +more | Size Range: XXS–XXL

Best Long-Sleeve Skims Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt Skims View On Skims.com This long-sleeve tee from Skims is a great piece to wear on its own or as an extra layer during cold weather. The mostly cotton fabric composition makes it breathable, while the spandex provides just enough stretch for additional comfort. It has a fitted silhouette with a round neckline that makes it flattering for tons of different body types, and we love how incredibly soft it feels against the skin. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: 90% cotton, 10% spandex | Colors: Soot, Kyanite, Mineral, Light Heather Grey +more | Size Range: XXS–4X

Best V-Neck Rag & Bone The Vee Tee Shopbop View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales If you’re on the hunt for a V-neck tee, this is the one we recommend the most. It’s made of 100 percent cotton with a slubbed jersey finish that gives it a subtle textured appearance, and the hip length makes it perfect for tucking into jeans or skirts. It also has a loose fit that’s not oversized and boxy, but also not too tight on the body. It’s a versatile piece that you’re bound to get tons of use out of. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: Bright White, Heather Grey, Black | Size Range: XXS–XL

Best Opaque Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com It can be difficult to find T-shirts that aren’t see-through, but one of the leading retailers in wardrobe staples, Uniqlo, has mastered fully opaque options. This one features a thick cotton material that’s not even the slightest bit transparent (yes, even the white one), yet it somehow remains lightweight and soft. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors and features a classic tee shape, making it a versatile option you can dress up or down. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: White, Black, Pink, Natural +more | Size Range: XXS–XXL

Best Sustainable Everlane Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee View On Everlane.com Sustainability is at the core of Everlane’s brand identity, and their Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee is a boyfriend-cut T-shirt made with cotton that’s certified organic from the very beginning of the sourcing process. It’s also created without using common harsh chemicals that are utilized in the production process. The finished product is a high-quality wardrobe staple that you’ll get tons of wear out of. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: 100% organic cotton | Colors: Black, White, Charcoal, Mazarine Blue +more | Size Range: XS–XXXL

Best Ultra-Soft Onno Bamboo T-Shirt Onno View On Onno.com If you like an extra soft tee, then look no further than this one from Onno. Made of silky, lightweight bamboo, this T-shirt feels amazing against your skin. It has a tailored fit that shapes the body while still creating a bit of a loose, casual look, and we love that it comes in tons of fun colors. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: 70% viscose from organic bamboo, 30% organic cotton | Colors: Cypress, White, Heathered Granite +more | Size Range: 2XS–2XL

Best Size Range Universal Standard V-Rex Universal Standard View On Universalstandard.com No pun intended, but Universal Standard has set the standard when it comes to inclusive sizing. With 11 size options available, the V Rex tee will complement any body and size. It also comes in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve options with crew neck and v-neck styles. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 48% Peruvian cotton, 48% modal, 4% elastane | Colors: Black, Black Cherry, Deep Sea, White +more | Size Range: 4XS–4XL

Best Oversized Cotton Citizen Standard Oversized Tee Cotton Citizen View On Cottoncitizen.com One of the most popular fits right now is oversized. And if you’re into the oversized look, this one from Cotton Citizen is a great option. It’s loose and oversized without being so wide and boxy that you’ll be swimming in it, and we love that some of the colors have a subtle washed, vintage-looking finish. Price at time of publish: $63 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: Vintage Black, White, Vintage Clay +more | Size Range: XS–L

Best for Running Lululemon High Neck Running and Training T-Shirt Lululemon View On Lululemon It can be challenging to find functional activewear that also looks and feels good, and this T-shirt from Lululemon does it all in fun colors that you can mix and match with the rest of your workout clothes. It’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying, and though it’s not a fitted style, it has a slight curvature on the sides to accentuate your shape. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: 91% polyester, 9% Lycra® elastane | Colors: Mango Dream, Wild Berry, White +more | Size Range: 0–20

Best Baby Tee Re/Done 90s Baby Tee Re/Done View On Shopredone.com If you prefer the opposite of oversized in your T-shirts, then baby tees are a fun trend that’s easy to master. With an exaggerated cropped hemline and snug fit, the 90s Baby Tee from Re/Done perfectly pairs with ’90s-style baggy pants or other voluminous bottoms. Price at time of publish: $115 Material: 70% cotton, 30% recycled cotton | Colors: Vintage Black, Vintage White +more | Size Range: XS–L

Best Ribbed Banana Republic Rola Ribbed Elbow-Sleeve T-Shirt Banana Republic View On Gap.com Ribbed fabric can sometimes look a bit more polished than smooth cotton, and this ribbed shirt from Banana Republic is a nice ribbed option with a crew neck style and sleeves that hit just above the elbows. This sleeve length is great for transitional seasons or layering with office-friendly outfits, making it a staple piece that anyone can benefit from having in their collection. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: 96% cotton, 4% spandex | Colors: White, Black, Navy | Size Range: XXS–L

Best Elevated Dion Lee Corset Tee Dion Lee View On Dionlee.com If you love the relaxed look of a T-shirt but you want to take it up a notch with an elevated one that can serve as a statement piece for a night out, this one from Dion Lee is perfect for you. It’s made with organic cotton jersey material and it features corset-style boning in the front that gives it a structured twist. The back is cropped and the front dips down in the middle for a really unique look that can be easily paired with your favorite low-rise jeans or a chic mini skirt. It’s undeniably expensive, but it’s one of the coolest statement tees out there. Price at time of publish: $550 Material: Organic cotton jersey | Colors: Black, white, beige | Size Range: XXS–3XL

Best Knit Quince Mongolian Cashmere Tee Quince View On Onequince.com Knit tees make for the perfect top during transitional weather during the spring and fall. They’re great to pair with jeans and loafers or a flowy skirt while providing a balance between a cozy sweater and a breezy T-shirt. This one features a classic rounded neck and comes in 13 different colors. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: 100% Mongolian cashmere | Colors: Camel, Black, Ivory, Bubblegum Pink +more | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Fitted Re Ona Signature T-Shirt Re Ona View On Reona.ca Fitted T-shirts are ideal for layering or highlighting your shape, and we love this one because it’s double-layered which means that it has a minor smoothing effect and you won’t have to worry about it being see-through. It hits just above the hips, making it wearable with tons of different styles of bottoms. We also appreciate that although it’s form-fitting, it remains stretchy and comfortable. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: 92% modal, 8% spandex | Colors: Ivory | Size Range: XS–XL