15 T-Shirt Bras That Fit Like a Second Skin

The warmer weather months are in full swing. And after a year of being home due to COVID-19, many of us are ready to head outdoors in our best summer-ready looks safely. Of course, that includes our favorite sandals, cutoffs, and white t-shirts. But before you get dressed, there's one key thing to keep in mind. Summer fabrics tend to be clingier and more transparent. Meaning, you are going to need a bra that is smooth, bulk-free, and comfortable to wear. Enter: the t-shirt bra. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 of our favorites.

Le Mystère Second Skin Back Smoother Bra $68 Shop

Bras often lose their molded appearance after one trip in the wash cycle, but you shouldn’t have that issue with the Le Mystere Second Skin Back Smoother Bra. It is made with hybrid memory foam cups that mold to your body's shape, so you get a little lift with a feminine rounded shape. It is available in sizes 32C to 38E.

Victoria's Secret Wireless Bra $45 Shop

Victoria’s Secret is known for its lingerie, but it was also one of the early adopters of the term t-shirt bra. The T-Shirt Wireless Bra is a style you’ll want to wear again and again. Plus, it is partially made from recycled textiles. It is available in sizes 32 to 40, with cups ranging from A to DDD.

On Gossamer Next to Nothing Microfiber Wireless T-shirt Bra $40 Shop

The four-way stretch of Gossamer’s wire-free tee shirt bra from the Next To Nothing Micro Collection offers flexibility and comfort that makes it a good choice for daily wear. It is available in sizes 30 to 36, with cups ranging from A to D.

Kotn Triangle Bra $35 Shop

If you have ever slept on Egyptian cotton, you know how luxurious it can be. Kotn bras are made of 96% high-quality Egyptian cotton, which will ensure you’re comfortable all day long. The brand also tests each component for harmful substances. This Triangle Bra is double lined and offers mid-level support, so you will feel secure while looking smooth. It is available in sizes XS to XL.

Yandy Head Games Pink Bralette $13 Shop

The Yandy Head Games Pink Bralette is delicate and smooth all over. The thin slip-style straps won’t dig into your shoulders, so you’ll remain comfortable all day. The bra’s scoop neck also allows you to wear it with low-cut tee shirts. It is available in sizes SM to XL.

Paramour By Felina Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra $35 Shop

If you have a fuller bust, finding a comfortable and supportive bra can be a task. The Paramour by Felina Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra manages to give its wearers those things. It is explicitly designed to smooth underarm bulge. Since its launch in winter 2019, over 750,000 units have been sold. It is available in sizes 34C to and 42DDD.

Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra $35 Shop

When you want to feel like you are wearing nothing under your favorite tee, the Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra is just what you need. It is wire-free, made with ultra-thin fabric, and feels smoother than silk. It is available in sizes XS to XXL.

Warner's Easy Does It Wire Free Bra $19 Shop

While some bras can cost a pretty penny, their prices aren’t always indicative of their comfort. Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free is perfectly priced. It offers stretch and molds itself to your body shape. It is available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Jockey Forever Fit™ V-Neck Molded Cup Lace Bra $30 Shop

Bralettes can be comfortable, and Jockey Forever Fit is the perfect hybrid of a regular bra and a bralette. Though it is wireless, the underband is broad, offering support without pinching your skin. In addition, the breathable molded cups keep you feeling supported all day long. It is available in sizes SM to 2X.

Frank & Oak The Plunge Neck Bra $50 Shop

Frank & Oak’s recently launched intimates collection is one you will immediately fall in love with. The wireless bralette is made from super soft 100% organic antibacterial cotton and elastic that supports your breasts. The plunge-style bra is perfect for your v-neck tee shirts. It is available in sizes XS to XL.

Soma Vanishing 360 Perfect Coverage Bra $58 Shop

Soma’s Vanishing 360 Bra is inconspicuous even under your most body-hugging t-shirt. It has invisible edges and a neckline that enhances your natural shape. In addition, this style offers an underwire or wireless option. It is available in sizes 32 to 44, with cups ranging from A to G.

Athleta Embrace Bra $54 Shop

If you like to hit the gym, then the Athleta Embrace Bra is a great option. Its sleek and clean design allows it to fit seamlessly under your clothes. It fits comfortably like a regular bra with the support of a sports bra. It is available in sizes XXS to XL.

Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Bra $42 Shop

Who doesn’t love clothing that can perform double duty? Spanx’s Breast of Both Worlds reversible comfort bra does just that. It has no hooks, wires, or seams, making it one of the most comfortable t-shirt bras you can buy. Plus, it keeps you supported in all the right places. It is available in sizes XS to 3X.

Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra $46 Shop

Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra will feel like it’s barely there under your favorite tee. It provides full coverage and has lightly lined memory cups which can help your bra last longer. It is available in sizes 30 to 40, with cups ranging from A to G.

Hanes Ultimate Comfort Blend T-Shirt Bra $18 Shop

The Hanes Ultimate ComfortBlend T-Shirt Bra was designed with comfort in mind. It has moisture-wicking fabric, convertible straps and is free of tags. The stretch band keeps your bra in place all day, and the petals provide coverage. It is available in sizes 34 to 40, with cups ranging from A to D.