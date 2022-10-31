The 14 Best Swimsuits for Long Torsos of 2022

Those with long torsos understand how truly frustrating it is to shop for a one-piece swimsuit. Far too often, swimsuits pull our shoulders down, tug on our waists, and pinch our hips—or give us a major wedgie, and not in a cute, cheeky sort of way.
Meet the Expert
Charlotte Ruffner is a swimwear designer and manager of technical design at the swimwear line, JOLYN.
We conducted hours of research on the best long torso swimwear, taking into account personal insights and consulting with a swimwear designer. We considered dozens of options, evaluating swimsuits on size—tall options are best for those with a long torso, fit, style, fabric, and comfort. The results? We found the top swimsuits made specially for long torsos and others that, while not technically designed for long torsos, are still a great fit, thanks to the fabric, stretch, and length.
From cut-out swimsuits to cheeky one-pieces and everything in between, find our top picks for the best swimsuits for long torsos.
Best Overall: Youswim Aplomb One-Piece
The Youswim Aplomb One-Piece really impressed us most with its one-size-fits-all design that (really, sizes 2-14 will fit) stretches in all directions to equally compliment big busts, petite pears, tall triangles, and everyone in between. Because of that, it has enough stretch to cover the torso comfortably without pulling down at the shoulders, pinching the hips, or the threat of a wedgie.
Price at time of publish: $139
Material: Nylon | Size Range: One size (fits sizes 2-14) | Colors: 14
Best Budget: Hilor Women's One Piece Front Twist Swimwear
This swimsuit, available on Amazon, is made of a smooth material with a generous amount of ruching on the sides, giving it enough flexibility to comfortably fit the torso area without the usual tugging, pulling, and pinching. Since it’s not made specifically for long torsos, going up a size is recommended for a more comfortable fit.
Price at time of publish: $33
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: 6-18 | Colors: 27
Best V-Neck: SummerSalt The Long Torso Perfect Wrap One Piece
Inspired by the iconic wrap dress, the design of The Long Torso Perfect Wrap One Piece provides dimension, support, and a flattered waistline. Compared to the brand’s regular sizing, this swimsuit has an extra 1 ¼ inches lengthwise, making it a perfect pick for someone with a longer torso. It also has built-in cups and good backside coverage for optimal support during wear.
Price at time of publish: $67
Material: Recycled polyamide, elastane | Size Range: 2-26 | Colors: 3
Best Coverage: Swimsuits for All Ruched Twist Front One Piece Swimsuit
The Twist Front One Piece Swimsuit from Swimsuits for All boasts great coverage from front to back. With a thoughtfully designed bodice, built-in shelf bra, and tummy control front lining, it offers a ton of great support. In or out of the waves, the suit stays in place around the hips, so there’s less of a chance of it riding up.
Price at time of publish: $78
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: 4-34 | Colors: 5
Best Cheeky : Frankies Bikinis April Plissé Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Long torso hack: Consider a monokini. This bikini-meets-one-piece hybrid is perfect if you have an especially long midsection or simply can’t decide between the two. The triangle halter top connects with the thong bottom right in the tummy, covering the belly button completely and making your middle appear less lengthy. Plus, who can say no to funky floral hardware?
Price at time of publish: $114
Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 2
Best with Belt: Beach Riot Carlie One Piece
Putting a fun twist on a classic cut-out one-piece, the Beach Riot Carlie One Piece is a favorite among those with long torsos. It gives your middle a chance to breathe (eliminating any chafing or pulling) and gives the impression of a curvy waistline. We’re fans of the chic color-blocking contrast between the black and the speckled taupe, too. Just be sure to size up—it runs on the small side.
Price at time of publish: $128
Material: Poly, spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 1
Best Gingham: J. Crew Long Torso Ruched Bandeau One-Piece in Gingham
Gingham is one of the most popular prints of the summer and so fun to wear. This suit is made specifically for long torsos (hence the name) and includes ruching on the side to provide flexibility and ensure an extra good fit. Although it’s strapless, the elastane fabric helps it stay in place without rolling down so you can dive, swim, and float without worry.
Price at time of publish: $103
Material: Recycled nylon, recycled poly, elastane | Size Range: 0-14 | Colors: 1
Best Square Neck: Left on Friday Streamline Suit
For a swimsuit that feels like a second skin, Left on Friday’s Streamline Suit should be on your radar. Not only is the fabric insanely soft, but it’s smoothing and hugs your figure in all the right places. It doesn’t move (or chafe) and actually dries really fast, so you don’t have to worry about being uncomfortably wet after a quick dunk in the pool. The suit plays well with chlorine and salt water, and is really easy to wash—just throw it in the machine.
Price at time of publish: $170
Material: Nylon, polyester, lycra | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 4
Best Ribbed: Good American Sparkle Rib 90s Suit
Although it has an eye-catching metallic ribbed material, this swimsuit is all about vintage vibes. Inspired by 90’s style, this simple, strappy one-piece is ultra-stretchy and wears seamlessly over curves. Technically, this isn’t a long torso suit, but because it has so much give (and a high-cut leg) it’ll work well for all body types. For the most comfortable fit, we suggest going up a size—just to be safe.
Price at time of publish: $57
Material: Nylon, elastane, metallic | Size Range: 2-8 | Colors: 1
Best With Underwire: Old Navy Tie-Shoulder Underwire One Piece
Sometimes you just need a little extra support. This underwire one-piece swimsuit from Old Navy offers the perfect amount, and then some. Thanks to a sweetheart neckline and built-in padded cups, the suit holds everything in place, right where it needs to be. Plus, it has a mesh lining along the bodice and elasticized leg openings so it fits your body, not the other way around.
Price at time of publish: $35 - $50
Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-4XL | Colors: 2
Best One Shoulder: J.Crew Ruched Long Torso One-Shoulder One-Piece
The one-shoulder look is a classic, especially when it comes to bathing suits. Like all things from J.Crew, it’s a product of high-quality construction, durably designed, and has an amazing fit. The one-piece swimsuit comes in a long torso option (and regular option for friends who want to copy) complete with ruched detailing on the sides and full bum coverage. It runs a little big, so keep that in mind while you shop.
Price at time of publish: $50 - $110
Material: Recycled nylon, recycled poly, elastane | Size Range: 0-16 | Colors: 13
Best Strapless: Aerie Terry Cut Out Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
Flatter your midsection with this strapless one-piece that features a cut-out design in the center. The terry suit has a bandeau-style top and a cheeky bottom that meet together in the middle, forming a flirtatious peek-a-boo spot that shows off your curves and gives your torso a little wiggle room. Bonus points because it comes with straps that are easy to hook on and off as needed.
Price at time of publish: $24
Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 2
Best Cut-Out: Adore Me Morgan Contour
If you’re into showing off some skin but don’t want to completely commit to a bikini, this is a great alternative. Flaunting not one, but two cut-outs and a deep-V neckline, this suit enhances the look of cleavage without exposing the tummy. Plus, given the name of this one, you can expect your figure to look snatched and sexy.
Price at time of publish: $27
Material: Recycled nylon, spandex, polyester | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 2
Best Athletic: Athleta Maldives One-Piece Swimsuit
Whether you’re a swimmer or paddle boarder, you want a swimsuit that feels comfortable (and won’t lead to a wardrobe malfunction). Perfect for water sports, this swimsuit boasts a high neck design, good coverage in the front and back, a built-in shelf bra, and a fun peep hole detail for interest. It’s also super stretchy, so it moves with you, not against you. Best of all, it offers UPF 50, so you can rest assured knowing the skin under your suit is protected against the sun’s harmful rays.
Price at time of publish: $98
Material: Recycled nylon, recycled lycra | Size Range: S-XL | Colors: 1
What to Look for In Swimsuits for Long Torsos
Fabric Stretch
With a long torso, fabric stretch is important. “Maximum fabric stretch for one-pieces is in the length of the suit, providing the most torso coverage,” says swimsuit designer, Charlotte Ruffner.
Shoulder Straps
If a swimsuit isn’t sized specifically for long torsos, Ruffner says you’ll have better luck with one that has adjustable shoulder straps. “Having the ability to lengthen straps will tailor the one-piece to your body length,” she notes.
Neckline
If you want a swimsuit that is compatible with high activity, Ruffner says to opt for a scoop neck over a V-neck or other necklines. “Scoop necklines generally sit higher than a V-neck, providing coverage and support at the bust area,” she explains.
-
What is considered a long torso?
You have a long torso if the space from your groin to the floor measures less than the top of your head to your groin
-
What swimsuits do you wear if you have a long torso?
Long swimsuits are ideal, as are high-waisted ones. Side ruching can also be effective for those with a long torso. It’s also important to consider fabric and make sure it can stretch as you move, or is specifically designed to stay in place.
-
What differences do swimsuits made for long torsos have?
Many one-piece swimsuits can fit long torsos, depending on fabric stretch and features like adjustable straps. However, some are made specifically with long torsos in mind. These ones “generally have added fabric distributed in the length of the suit or strap adjustable features,” says Ruffner.
-
How do you measure your torso?
Measuring from the crown of your head to your groin will give you the length of your torso. You can also use Ruffner’s method. “Begin at the top of your shoulder (where a strap would sit) and continue along over the fullest part of your bust and through your legs. Back up to the starting point will measure the length of your torso.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism. Her work has been featured in NYLON and Forbes. For this story, she used her personal experience as someone with a long torso to help narrow down the best options.
Caitlyn Martyn is a commerce writer on staff at Byrdie, where she has experience testing and recommending fashion and beauty picks. Her search for this piece covered items of all price points and styles.