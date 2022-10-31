The 14 Best Swimsuits for Long Torsos of 2022

From cut-out swimsuits to cheeky one-pieces and everything in between, find our top picks for the best swimsuits for long torsos.

We conducted hours of research on the best long torso swimwear, taking into account personal insights and consulting with a swimwear designer. We considered dozens of options, evaluating swimsuits on size—tall options are best for those with a long torso, fit, style, fabric, and comfort. The results? We found the top swimsuits made specially for long torsos and others that, while not technically designed for long torsos, are still a great fit, thanks to the fabric, stretch, and length.

Those with long torsos understand how truly frustrating it is to shop for a one-piece swimsuit. Far too often, swimsuits pull our shoulders down, tug on our waists, and pinch our hips—or give us a major wedgie, and not in a cute, cheeky sort of way.

Best Overall: Youswim Aplomb One-Piece Youswim View On Youswim.com The Youswim Aplomb One-Piece really impressed us most with its one-size-fits-all design that (really, sizes 2-14 will fit) stretches in all directions to equally compliment big busts, petite pears, tall triangles, and everyone in between. Because of that, it has enough stretch to cover the torso comfortably without pulling down at the shoulders, pinching the hips, or the threat of a wedgie. Price at time of publish: $139 Material: Nylon | Size Range: One size (fits sizes 2-14) | Colors: 14

Best Budget: Hilor Women's One Piece Front Twist Swimwear View On Amazon View On Walmart This swimsuit, available on Amazon, is made of a smooth material with a generous amount of ruching on the sides, giving it enough flexibility to comfortably fit the torso area without the usual tugging, pulling, and pinching. Since it’s not made specifically for long torsos, going up a size is recommended for a more comfortable fit. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: 6-18 | Colors: 27

Best V-Neck: SummerSalt The Long Torso Perfect Wrap One Piece SummerSalt View On Summersalt.com Inspired by the iconic wrap dress, the design of The Long Torso Perfect Wrap One Piece provides dimension, support, and a flattered waistline. Compared to the brand’s regular sizing, this swimsuit has an extra 1 ¼ inches lengthwise, making it a perfect pick for someone with a longer torso. It also has built-in cups and good backside coverage for optimal support during wear. Price at time of publish: $67 Material: Recycled polyamide, elastane | Size Range: 2-26 | Colors: 3

Best Coverage: Swimsuits for All Ruched Twist Front One Piece Swimsuit Walmart View On Amazon View On Swimsuitsforall.com View On Walmart The Twist Front One Piece Swimsuit from Swimsuits for All boasts great coverage from front to back. With a thoughtfully designed bodice, built-in shelf bra, and tummy control front lining, it offers a ton of great support. In or out of the waves, the suit stays in place around the hips, so there’s less of a chance of it riding up. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: 4-34 | Colors: 5

Best Cheeky : Frankies Bikinis ​ April Plissé Monokini One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis View On Frankiesbikinis.com View On Shopbop.com View On Urban Outfitters Long torso hack: Consider a monokini. This bikini-meets-one-piece hybrid is perfect if you have an especially long midsection or simply can’t decide between the two. The triangle halter top connects with the thong bottom right in the tummy, covering the belly button completely and making your middle appear less lengthy. Plus, who can say no to funky floral hardware? Price at time of publish: $114 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 2 The 31 Best Swimsuit Brands of 2022

Best with Belt: Beach Riot Carlie One Piece Revolve View On Beachriot.com View On Revolve Putting a fun twist on a classic cut-out one-piece, the Beach Riot Carlie One Piece is a favorite among those with long torsos. It gives your middle a chance to breathe (eliminating any chafing or pulling) and gives the impression of a curvy waistline. We’re fans of the chic color-blocking contrast between the black and the speckled taupe, too. Just be sure to size up—it runs on the small side. Price at time of publish: $128 Material: Poly, spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 1 The 17 Best Swimsuits of 2022

Best Gingham: J. Crew Long Torso Ruched Bandeau One-Piece in Gingham J. Crew View On Jcrew.com Gingham is one of the most popular prints of the summer and so fun to wear. This suit is made specifically for long torsos (hence the name) and includes ruching on the side to provide flexibility and ensure an extra good fit. Although it’s strapless, the elastane fabric helps it stay in place without rolling down so you can dive, swim, and float without worry. Price at time of publish: $103 Material: Recycled nylon, recycled poly, elastane | Size Range: 0-14 | Colors: 1 The 10 Best Underwire Swimsuits of 2022

Best Square Neck: Left on Friday Streamline Suit Left On Friday View On Leftonfriday.com For a swimsuit that feels like a second skin, Left on Friday’s Streamline Suit should be on your radar. Not only is the fabric insanely soft, but it’s smoothing and hugs your figure in all the right places. It doesn’t move (or chafe) and actually dries really fast, so you don’t have to worry about being uncomfortably wet after a quick dunk in the pool. The suit plays well with chlorine and salt water, and is really easy to wash—just throw it in the machine. Price at time of publish: $170 Material: Nylon, polyester, lycra | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 4 The 24 Best High Waisted Bikinis of 2022

Best Ribbed: Good American Sparkle Rib 90s Suit Good American View On Goodamerican.com View On Shopbop.com Although it has an eye-catching metallic ribbed material, this swimsuit is all about vintage vibes. Inspired by 90’s style, this simple, strappy one-piece is ultra-stretchy and wears seamlessly over curves. Technically, this isn’t a long torso suit, but because it has so much give (and a high-cut leg) it’ll work well for all body types. For the most comfortable fit, we suggest going up a size—just to be safe. Price at time of publish: $57 Material: Nylon, elastane, metallic | Size Range: 2-8 | Colors: 1

Best With Underwire: Old Navy Tie-Shoulder Underwire One Piece Old Navy View On Gap.com Sometimes you just need a little extra support. This underwire one-piece swimsuit from Old Navy offers the perfect amount, and then some. Thanks to a sweetheart neckline and built-in padded cups, the suit holds everything in place, right where it needs to be. Plus, it has a mesh lining along the bodice and elasticized leg openings so it fits your body, not the other way around. Price at time of publish: $35 - $50 Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-4XL | Colors: 2

Best One Shoulder: J.Crew Ruched Long Torso One-Shoulder One-Piece J.Crew View On Jcrew.com The one-shoulder look is a classic, especially when it comes to bathing suits. Like all things from J.Crew, it’s a product of high-quality construction, durably designed, and has an amazing fit. The one-piece swimsuit comes in a long torso option (and regular option for friends who want to copy) complete with ruched detailing on the sides and full bum coverage. It runs a little big, so keep that in mind while you shop. Price at time of publish: $50 - $110 Material: Recycled nylon, recycled poly, elastane | Size Range: 0-16 | Colors: 13

Best Strapless: Aerie Terry Cut Out Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit Aerie View On Ae.com Flatter your midsection with this strapless one-piece that features a cut-out design in the center. The terry suit has a bandeau-style top and a cheeky bottom that meet together in the middle, forming a flirtatious peek-a-boo spot that shows off your curves and gives your torso a little wiggle room. Bonus points because it comes with straps that are easy to hook on and off as needed. Price at time of publish: $24 Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 2

Best Cut-Out: Adore Me Morgan Contour Adore Me View On Adoreme.com If you’re into showing off some skin but don’t want to completely commit to a bikini, this is a great alternative. Flaunting not one, but two cut-outs and a deep-V neckline, this suit enhances the look of cleavage without exposing the tummy. Plus, given the name of this one, you can expect your figure to look snatched and sexy. Price at time of publish: $27 Material: Recycled nylon, spandex, polyester | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 2