The 22 Best Swimsuits for Maximum Comfort and Style Under the Sun

Any time is a good time to get ready for those upcoming days spent basking in the sun, whether it's for a new summer season or a vacation somewhere warm. No, we’re not talking about working on your “beach body” or anything as silly as that, but getting a new swimsuit (or several) that feels exactly right for the days ahead.

When shopping for swimsuits, Michelle Copelman, VP of Brand and Design at Andie Swim, says people should focus foremost on fabric and fit, and comfort and style will follow.

"At Andie, for example, we focus on sustainability without compromising on the feel," Copelman tells Byrdie. "We believe that women should feel stylish yet supported so we’d recommend looking for suits that make you feel confident and comfortable within the style that you feel best fits your personality. I love seeing trendy swimsuits at the pool and beach, but ultimately everyone needs to find a style they love."

Meet the Expert Michelle Copelman is the VP of Brand and Design at Andie Swim.

When it comes to sizing, Copelman emphasizes that fabric expands, so the utility of the swimsuit really matters. "If you're in the water a lot, select the smaller size for a supported, secure fit," she says. "If you're more likely to dive into a great book than a pool, choose the larger size for maximum comfort in the sun."

If you’re not sure where to start on your search, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuits you can buy right now, from trendy one-pieces to sexy bikinis and everything in-between, including more shopping advice from Copelman.