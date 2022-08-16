The 22 Best Swimsuits for Maximum Comfort and Style Under the Sun

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Any time is a good time to get ready for those upcoming days spent basking in the sun, whether it's for a new summer season or a vacation somewhere warm. No, we’re not talking about working on your “beach body” or anything as silly as that, but getting a new swimsuit (or several) that feels exactly right for the days ahead.
When shopping for swimsuits, Michelle Copelman, VP of Brand and Design at Andie Swim, says people should focus foremost on fabric and fit, and comfort and style will follow.
"At Andie, for example, we focus on sustainability without compromising on the feel," Copelman tells Byrdie. "We believe that women should feel stylish yet supported so we’d recommend looking for suits that make you feel confident and comfortable within the style that you feel best fits your personality. I love seeing trendy swimsuits at the pool and beach, but ultimately everyone needs to find a style they love."
Meet the Expert
Michelle Copelman is the VP of Brand and Design at Andie Swim.
When it comes to sizing, Copelman emphasizes that fabric expands, so the utility of the swimsuit really matters. "If you're in the water a lot, select the smaller size for a supported, secure fit," she says. "If you're more likely to dive into a great book than a pool, choose the larger size for maximum comfort in the sun."
If you’re not sure where to start on your search, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuits you can buy right now, from trendy one-pieces to sexy bikinis and everything in-between, including more shopping advice from Copelman.
Best Overall: Andie Swim The Jetties
Looking for a chic, trendy swimsuit that you can rock all summer long? Andie Swim has the one-piece for you. This gorgeous, soft-to-the-touch suit features a sexy scoop back, adjustable crossover straps, removable cups, and a medium-leg cut. "I actually wear The Jetties all the time," Copelman says. "I love the classic neckline and then the low scoop in the back. I usually pair it with cut off shorts or a linen skirt, so it looks like a bodysuit. I personally love having adjustable straps so I was glad that we were able to accomplish that style while still keeping the suit elegant and minimal."
Material: 76% recycled nylon, 24% spandex | Care: Hand wash cold after wearing | Size Range: XS-XXXL
Best Budget: Kona Sol Longline Twist Bikini Top
For a cute, trendy swimsuit that doesn’t cost a fortune, check out this great option from Target. The pullover style and cut of the top provide plenty of coverage, and both the ruching and open racerback create a sporty silhouette that's perfect for active days at the beach or in your local pool.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: XS-XL (and D/DD option)
Best Designer: Versace Greca Border Triangle Bikini Top
If you’re willing to splurge a bit, consider this cool, glamorous bikini made by Versace, which features its distinctive Medusa-head logo on the front. The suit is stretchy and comfortable, too, and comes in at least eight color variations, including black, pink, and royal blue.
Material: 78% nylon, 22% elastane | Care: Dry clean or hand wash | Size Range: XS-XL
Best for Long Torsos: Andie Swim The Fiji
Andie Swim has a great collection of swimsuits specifically designed for the long torso body type. "Some [people] know that they have a long torso because one-piece swimsuits tend to ride up or dig into the shoulders, or even feel too deeply scooped in the bust," explains Copelman. "If you are often adjusting the length of the suit (tugging and shifting) you may be a long torso fit." This gorgeous one-piece, specifically, has a high-leg cut, wrap-around tie strings, and a sexy open back.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: XS-XXXL (Classic and Long Torso)
Best Sustainable: Patagonia Reversible Seaglass Bay Bikini Top
The only thing better than a cute bikini is one that is friendly to the environment, like this sustainable option from Patagonia. The reversible halter top is made largely from recycled materials, and the result is a stretchy and super-soft fabric that feels just as good as it looks.
Material: Recycled polyester, spandex, recycled nylon | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Bikini: Good American Always Fit Tiny Ties Bikini Top
Khloe Kardashian knows a thing or two about swimwear, and it shines through in Good American's design. What makes this triangle bikini by her brand with Emma Grede so special is that it’s super adjustable, meaning that even if your weight or body type fluctuates between wears, you can still rock the same look.
Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Care: Machine wash and dry flat | Size Range: XXS-5XL
Best Monokini: Shade & Shore Side-Cut Out Halter Monokini
Monokinis are always fun options for swimwear, and this cute halter one-piece from Target is an ideal pick. It has a low neckline, high-leg cut, and center hoop, plus removable cups and ultra-comfy fabric. It comes in a black-and-orange animal print that’s sure to catch everyone’s attention.
Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Care: Hand wash and line dry | Size Range: XS-XL
Most Timeless: Mango Textured Swimsuit with Crossed Straps
For a swimsuit that never goes out of style, check out this gorgeous textured one-piece from Mango. It comes in two elegant classic colors (black and pastel green), has a v-neck front, and sporty thin crossover straps in the back. It’s the kind of suit you’ll never get tired of and will look good use after use, thanks to the crinkle fabric (which also means it's extra stretchy).
Material: 94% polyester,6% elastane | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: XS-XL
Most Versatile: Montce Swim Marcela Bikini Top
What makes this striking option from Free People such a must-have is that it can be worn as a bikini top or as a crop top for a night out, thanks to its versatile puffy sleeves and ruched fabric. Don’t worry about needing to pack extra clothes after a day at the beach—with this top, you’ll be all set.
Material: 70% polyester, 25% nylon, 5% spandex | Care: Hand wash cold | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Inclusive : Girlfriend Collective Marina Palma Plunge Bikini Top
This beautiful and vibrant bikini from Girlfriend Collective is designed to work on every body type, with an expansive size range and a classic fit. Make the suit even more personalized thanks to its adjustable straps, removable cups, and support brand.
Material: 78% ECONYL® regenerated nylon, 22% spandex | Care: Machine wash cold | Size Range: XXS-6XL
Best for Petites : ASOS Design Petite Strappy Swimsuit With Chain
This beautiful and uniquely designed one-piece meant for petite people features a high-cut leg, scoop neck, and adjustable straps, as well as cool chain straps that cross in the back. While the color is specified as emerald green, we think it better identifies as a turquoise.
Material: 89% polyester, 11% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 00P-12P
Best on Amazon: Cupshe Back-Braided Reversible Bikini
Not only does this super cute bikini come in 14 patterns and colors, but the bottoms are reversible, making them a must-have look all summer long. Check out the braided straps in the back, too, as well as the top’s not-overly padded cups.
Material: 80% chinlon, 20% spandex | Care: Machine wash cold | Size Range: XS-XXL
Best Curvy: Good American Lounge One-Piece Swimsuit Lounge One-Piece Swimsuit
This sexy, bright one-piece from Good American is designed to hug your shape and smooth your body. There’s also a deep v-neck, high-cut leg, open back, adjustable straps—and so much more to love.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% elastane | Care: Hand wash and line dry | Size Range: XS-5XL
Best Underwire: Shade & Shore Lightly Lined Ruffle Bikini Top
Feel supported and stylish in this lovely ruffled bikini, which is available in six different colors and patterns. The molded cups have underwire to provide lift and structure to wearers with bigger chests, and the suit’s material is stretchy and soft as a bonus.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Care: Hand wash, line dry | Size Range: 32A-40G
Best High Waisted: Frankies Bikinis Enzo Cheeky Bikini Bottom
In addition to having a sexy high waist and v-shaped silhouette, this popular suit from Frankies Bikinis comes in 27 colors and patterns. Grab one (or several) from the trendy brand that’s been seen on celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie.
Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: XS-XXL
Best Patterned: Lulus Not Yacht Down White Floral Print Crossback Swimsuit
For an eye-catching swimsuit that will endure the trend cycle, pick up this lovely one-piece from Lulus. It’s made from stretchy knit fabric, has a crisscrossed back and scoop neckline, and is designed in a pretty white floral print.
Material: 88% nylon, 12% spandex with polyester lining | Care: Hand wash cold | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Active: Athleta Bondi Bikini Top
Who says you can’t play sports in a bikini? This bright top from Athleta is designed for use during water activities like surfing or paddle-boarding, with a supportive underwire and smooth, sleek fabric.
Material: Recycled nylon and lycra | Care: Hand wash and line dry | Size Range: 32B/C-40D/DD
Best Bandeau: Aerie Cut-Out Halter Bandeau Bikini Top
This colorful bikini top from American Eagle has a trendy bandeau style yet still offers plenty of support and coverage due to its unique cut (we're obsessing over the rope-inspired bikini strings). It’s available in four patterns and colors, ranging from bright green to tie-dye blue.
Material: 80% recycled nylon, 20% elastane | Care: Machine or hand wash with cool water and air dry | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Cut-Out: Wray Deux Suit
How much fun is this one-piece suit from Wray, which features a cut-out midsection and one-shoulder top? The high waist of the bottom half and bright pink color makes this look even more striking and fun. The style is made fair-trade in Hong Kong and designed in NYC.
Material: 100% Lycra | Care: Hand wash and dry flat | Size Range: XXS-6XL
Best Crochet: Ganni Crochet High-Neck Bikini Top
Crochet is super trendy right now, and this gorgeous, colorful option from Ganni is a great pick if you’re looking to swim in style (and why wouldn't you be?). It features a high neck, unique zip racerback, and the brand’s name written in pretty script on the front. An added bonus? You can double it as a cute crop top—we think it'd look fab with a pair of low-rise jeans and strappy sandals.
Material: 100% organic cotton | Care: Machine wash cold | Size Range: 2-10
What to Look for When Buying a Swimsuit Online
Material
Like all clothing items, swimsuits come in a range of materials, with cotton, spandex, nylon, and polyester (as well as blends) all popular options. "As a sustainably-minded company, I really appreciate that our suits are made out of recycled nylon—you don’t see that often," Copelman says. "The nylon makes for a super comfortable swimsuit that moves with you and makes it feel as though you’re wearing nothing, almost like a second skin."
Care
While many swimsuits can be thrown in the laundry with other clothing items and come out fine, some suits require hand-washing and/or specific drying instructions. When shopping, be sure to read each item’s care instructions closely before making your final picks so you’ll know exactly what to expect.
How do you find your size in one-piece swimsuits?
Since every suit is made differently, your best bet is to look at the size chart for each item and see where you fall. If you’re still unsure, you can always reach out to the brand and ask for guidance on if their swimsuits fit true to size or run small or large.
According to Copelman, every person is different, especially in swimwear. Andie's approach includes the brand's Fit Quiz which prompts customers to "select their preferences and incorporates sizing data from hundreds of thousands of women and 1.5 million data points to help them find their most comfortable and flattering suit," Copelman says. The brand also offers one-on-one virtual fittings with experts, so their customers can be confident in finding the best size for their body.
If you're really unsure about your size, shopping a brand online that offers these types of services can make buying a swimsuit online not only less daunting but helps reduce your chances of having to deal with returns and exchanges via mail.
How do you wash swimsuits?
It depends on the material, but for most swimsuits, you should hand wash if you want to maximize the lifespan of your suit. "Personally, I usually just hop in the shower with it on and then let it hang dry," Copelman says. "Unless there is a stain on it, I rarely run it through the washing machine. Swimsuits go through the most intense environments, especially in comparison to other apparel pieces, and so when it comes to washing, the gentler the better."
Can you wear a regular swimsuit when pregnant?
Yes. While suits with specific maternity sizes and styles are always great options, plenty of brands offer non-maternity suits in size ranges big enough to accommodate pregnancy. Copelman suggests opting for a size up or buying your normal size in a long torso option (which brands like Andie, Aerie, Summersalt, and J.Crew offer, for example).
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie writer Rachel Simon has covered shopping and style extensively for publications including Glamour, InStyle, Brides, and more. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times and Vice, among other outlets, and she teaches writing with Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writers Project. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Writing, Literature, and Publishing from Emerson College.