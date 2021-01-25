These 24 Swimsuit Brands Have Styles For Every Body Type

Let’s be honest, shopping for swimsuits can be a daunting task. And yes, there are seemingly endless choices. But, finding one that feels comfortable can be a time-consuming process. Every person's body is different, which makes sizing complicated and ordering online difficult. Furthermore, if you fall into the petite category, just had a baby, or are plus-size, some designers seem to forget you exist. But before you give up hope, check out these 24 brands that are committed to making swimwear for everyone, no matter what you're looking for. Keep scrolling to see them all.

There are quite a few Black-owned swimwear brands to choose from, and Ego Swim should not be overlooked. This New York-based swimwear brand, founded by a group of friends that traveled together, should be on your radar. They are about helping women become more positive and confident with their inner and outer beauty. In line with their mission, the brand's imagery features models with beautiful curves. One of the standout styles, the Asia ($45), is a criss-cross halter with a reversible bottom that works well on most body types. You can also check out pieces like the Jade ($50), which features a printed high waisted bikini bottom and puff sleeves. The brand's swimsuits are available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Co-founders and friends Jennifer Hinton and Thayer Sylvester's swimwear collection was created from their longtime dedication to sustainability. And while they have always been mindful of the environment, they will be kicking it up a notch shortly. The product line–featuring sun protection, bikinis, one-pieces, tankinis, rash guards, swim tights, and shorts–will be made from recycled bottles. Styles like the Sandhaven One Piece ($88) dry fast and feel light against the body. Plus, since the straps are adjustable, it works well for those with longer torsos. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

If your ultimate fantasy is lying on a beach and sipping an adult beverage, then Koko D. Swimwear is straight up your alley. Tamara Cummings started the brand in 2011, and her brightly-colored pieces like the Zuri ($85) harken back to her Caribbean heritage. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Designed by former Marie Claire editor Brittany Kozerski, Jade Swim is all about sleek lines, sustainability, and luxe fabrics that complement the body. The Via Top ($90) and Most Wanted Bottom ($90) are examples of the minimalist looks from the brand, while the Halo Top ($120) is among the pieces that can go from the beach and be paired with your favorite skirt for dinner afterward. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Brooklyn-based mom and former fashion-industry insider, Mika Oakes, started Moloco after struggling to find fierce and functional swimwear during pregnancy and postpartum. Each of the brand's suits is made to reflect the changes that occur as you embark on your journey into motherhood. Like the rest of the line, you can lift the hidden panel on the JoJo Bikini Top ($128) for stress-free feeding access. If you aren't breastfeeding, the suit's comfortable designs will support you in many other ways, as Oakes believes that motherhood is sisterhood. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Avid Swim is a Black-owned sustainable swimwear line that creates luxe styles for men and women. The brand boasts eye-catching prints designed by the brand's founder Gionna Nicole, whose love of travel inspired her to launch the self-funded brand. Avid Swim's focus is to decrease its carbon footprint while producing versatile styles, as featured here with the Talon Bikini ($119) and sarong. Sizes range from Small to XXL.

Seraphine

Maternity brand Seraphine was founded by a mom of two, Cécile Reinaud. Having been pregnant twice, she understands the importance of feeling comfortable and supported in your clothes throughout all trimesters, and even postpartum. The brand's swimsuits are available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Danaë

Founder Danaë Kurvers learned from her brother's experience about issues that may arise while transitioning. Since the process doesn't happen overnight, transgender individuals may choose to wear pieces that shape or conceal. Underwear and swimwear like this Swim Singlet and Bikini Slip make it easier. Sizes range from XS to XXXL.

More than a million body measurements from 10,000 people were used to create the Summersalt fit. And that helps to allow the brand to champion diversified ethnicities and cultures as they celebrate various women’s bodies, as demonstrated in their bestselling Sidestroke swimsuit, available also in the long torso. Sizes range from 0-24.

Founded by Andrea Salinas, Now Then Label swimwear is committed to protecting the ocean and uses it as inspiration for its designs. The brand believes that it is crucial to use recycled and alternative materials to produce clothes. To that end, their beachwear is made with a sustainable material referred to as ecoprene, which replaces petroleum in items like the Sylvia Wetsuit, which is sleek and lined with nylon. Sizes range from XS to LG.

Gemma Crowe is a mother with a passion for creating swimwear that celebrates people at every stage of their life. The pieces are made to help you feel empowered and sexy when single, pregnant, postpartum, dealing with motherhood, or anywhere in between. Plus, the pieces are meant to match with your partner and kids, as you can see here with the Miranda One Piece ($64). Sizes range from XS to 3XL.

Directors of Sir. Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote want their swimwear brand to spark change in an industry that is often exploitative. The company believes in adhering to responsible social and environmental practices. All of the brand's timeless pieces—like the Louis Paneled One Piece ($250)— are made with respect for all people and the planet. Sizes range from 2 to 8.

As the name Antigua suggests, this Venezuelan brand makes swimwear with a vacation vibe. The company’s designer and founder, Silvana Isaacs, has created classic pieces that fit a range of body types. The Aneesa Bikini will make you look for reasons to hit the sand or head poolside. Sizes range from XS-XL.

Olympic champion Michael Phelps and Hall of Fame Coach Bob Bowman worked together to launch Phelps, a line of technologically advanced performance swimsuits for swimmers. The swimwear's vibrant designs and premium quality will have you wearing these suits around your house when you can't make it to the beach. Sizes range from 24 to 34.

Farm Rio

Farm Rio was launched in 1997 by a group of creatives from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The brand believes in enlightenment, joy, and keeping culture alive. The prints used for all of the brand's pieces reflect all those things. Whether you choose to get swimwear or one of Farm Rio's lifestyle pieces, its arrival on your doorstep won’t leave you disappointed. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Gone are the days where extended size swimsuits equaled frumpy and dull, and thankfully so. Swimsuits for All is proof that we never need to go back to that. Boasting styles that accentuate and celebrate what it means to have curves, the brand encourages you to love the shape that you are in. Depending on your style, you can snag a one-piece, swim dress, bikini, or tankini. Sizes range from 4-34.

Hailing from Hawaii, Oleema and Kalani Miller know what makes a great swimsuit. And the Mikoh Instagram page is a clear reflection that they do. The Lisbon ($228)—a one-piece from their 2021 resort collection—is stylish and functional, providing the right amount of comfort and support with adjustable straps and underwire. Sizes range from XS-XL.

Nigerian-American Buki Ade has created a line of bold and beautiful pieces for those who aren’t afraid to own their confidence. And if you want more coverage, the swimwear and coverup collection are nothing short of fierce. Styles like the Zen are more than just your typical one piece; it is a statement piece. Sizes range from XS-XL.

Ookioh is so obsessed with beautiful beaches that all of the brand's fabrics are made with 100% regenerated material. The Italian mill where the products are sourced uses ocean waste—fishing nets and things people throw away—and turns them into textiles. The brand vows to continue reducing its carbon footprint and plans on eliminating the use of plastics in the next two years. Among its lineup of swimsuit styles, the Como Top ($49) and Monaco Bottom ($49) are our favorites since they perfectly blend the modern yet vintage aesthetic. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Chromat’s motto centers around inclusivity, championing for the environment, and advocating for fair wage factories. The swimwear is made with sustainable, regenerated nylon spun from fishing nets and post-consumer plastic bottles. The founder Becca McCharen-Tran is committed to empowering consumers and having them know all bodies are worthy of love and acceptance. The brand offers many appealing styles, in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

It is hard not to be a fan of Lisa Marie Fernandez's swimsuits. The retro styles are brilliant and will leave you searching for occasions to wear their matching bolero jacket over your swimsuit. This PVC Bikini ($295) is a showstopper, while the Pamela Belted Bikini ($365) will have you feeling like a Bond Girl. Sizes range from XS-Large.

Tropic of C's designs are inspired by the female form, and the brand diligently focuses on reducing its environmental impact. With female empowerment at the core of the brand, they also aim to support women globally by partnering with artisan groups including mothers2mothers. If we had to pick standout styles from the line, the Praia Top ($80) and Praia Bottom ($70) are a must-have. Sizes range from XS to L.

Patti + Ricky

Alexandra Connell recognized most retail stores don't offer many (if any) options for individuals with disabilities. So, Connell decided to create an inclusive shopping experience known as Patti + Ricky. Among the choices available at the online marketplace are adaptable items such as this elegant Byoot Swimsuit ($109). It features buttons on each side of the hip that allows wearers to get in and out of the swimsuit easily. Sizes range from Small to XL.

Before launching into the swim category, founder Araks Yeramyan focused on creating lingerie that empowered women. She drew upon those same ideals when creating her sustainable swimwear line, which is obvious with the Melika One Piece ($335). Like the rest of the Araks swimsuits, it embodies femininity with versatility. Sizes range from XS-XL.