The 19 Best Sweatshirts for Cozy Fall Style and How to Style Them

It’s impossible to imagine our wardrobes without sweatshirts. Considered a basic, the cozy staple transcends its loungewear origins to create the ultimate laid-back looks. Whether they’re paired with bike shorts and sneakers à la Princess Diana’s off-duty look or a blazer and jeans for a more dressed-up vibe, hoodies, crew necks, and zip-ups are one of the most versatile fashion pieces—and they are a must-have in the fall. Byrdie Researched & Approved The best overall pick is Cuyana Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt because of its timeless design and colorways. It's not just incredibly versatile but it's also OEKO-TEX certified and made of high quality Supima cotton and lycra. For a budget option, you can't go wrong with Hanes. The brand's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt costs just over $10 and has rave reviews on Amazon. In our quest to find the best sweatshirts, we scoured the internet for styles made from the coziest materials with durable construction, fantastic fits, and timeless style. For further insight, we also reached out to Alyssa Skidell, a stylist and owner of ALIST, to learn more about what makes a sweatshirt the best of the best. From classic pull-over styles like crewnecks and hoodies to modern cropped designs, here are our top picks for the best sweatshirts.