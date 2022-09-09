The 19 Best Sweatshirts for Cozy Fall Style and How to Style Them

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
It’s impossible to imagine our wardrobes without sweatshirts. Considered a basic, the cozy staple transcends its loungewear origins to create the ultimate laid-back looks. Whether they’re paired with bike shorts and sneakers à la Princess Diana’s off-duty look or a blazer and jeans for a more dressed-up vibe, hoodies, crew necks, and zip-ups are one of the most versatile fashion pieces—and they are a must-have in the fall.
The best overall pick is Cuyana Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt because of its timeless design and colorways. It's not just incredibly versatile but it's also OEKO-TEX certified and made of high quality Supima cotton and lycra. For a budget option, you can't go wrong with Hanes. The brand's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt costs just over $10 and has rave reviews on Amazon.
In our quest to find the best sweatshirts, we scoured the internet for styles made from the coziest materials with durable construction, fantastic fits, and timeless style. For further insight, we also reached out to Alyssa Skidell, a stylist and owner of ALIST, to learn more about what makes a sweatshirt the best of the best.
From classic pull-over styles like crewnecks and hoodies to modern cropped designs, here are our top picks for the best sweatshirts.
Best Overall: Cuyana Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt
The Cuyana Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt is the perfect crewneck. It’s made from a Supima cotton and lycra blend and is OEKO-TEX certified, making it as sustainable as it is stylish. We chose it as our best overall pick for its classic style and timeless take on the trendy cropped look. Plus, it comes in amazing everyday colors that pair well with everything from lounge looks to casual weekend outfits.
Material: Supima cotton and lycra | Size Range: XS-XL
Price at time of publish: $148
Best Budget: Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt
For a budget-friendly sweatshirt, you can’t go wrong with a classic Hanes crewneck. Available in a variety of colors, this cotton and polyester crewneck is the perfect everyday option with its fantastic fit and breathable material. And, with five stars from over 31,000 Amazon customers, we aren’t the only ones raving about this sweatshirt. Beloved for its boxy fit, cozy comfort, and value, this sweatshirt is a must-have.
Material: Cotton and polyester | Size Range: S-2XL
Price at time of publish: $11
Best Designer: Ganni Stamp University of Love Sweatshirt
When investing in a designer sweatshirt, we look for styles that are sure to remain in style. The Ganni Stamp University of Love Sweatshirt puts a fun spin on collegiate sweatshirts and features a vintage-inspired graphic reminiscent of the '90s. Made from heavyweight organic cotton with a straight fit, the sweatshirt works well with casual sporty ensembles as well as jeans and a blazer for a more dressed-up feel.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XXS-XL
Price at time of publish: $195
Best Oversized: Alo Renown Heavy Weight Hoodie
There’s nothing cozier than an oversized hoodie—and ALO makes one of our favorite picks. The heavy-weight sweatshirt is made from a thick French Terry material that keeps the body warm on chilly days. Available in gray and black along with a variety of trendy hues—we adore the wasabi green—this sweatshirt was made for days off. On warmer days, pair it with some simple black bike shorts and chunky white sneakers. When the temperatures start to drop, throw it on with the matching sweatpants, Birkenstock Boston Shearling clogs, and a puffer vest for extra warmth.
Material: French terry | Size Range: XXS-2XL
Price at time of publish: $138
Best Cropped: Reformation Boxy Cropped Crew Sweatshirt
Cropped sweatshirts are one of the biggest loungewear trends of 2022—and this Boxy Cropped Crew Sweatshirt from Reformation is the perfect way to rock the style. Sustainably made from 100 percent organic cotton, this cropped sweatshirt is a fitted yet relaxed fit that works with a variety of outfits, including more dressed-up looks, too. We love it as a casual alternative to knitted sweaters in the fall with high-rise denim jeans and a brushed plaid shacket.
Material: Organic cotton | Size Range: XS-XL
Price at time of publish: $58
Best Fitted: Outdoor Voices All Day Shrunken Crew
If you prefer a fitted sweatshirt, our top pick is the All Day Shrunken Crew from Outdoor Voices. Constructed from the brand's super-soft CloudKnit material—made from polyester and spandex—the lightweight sweatshirt is fitted with a slightly relaxed feel, so you have room to move about.
Material: 94% polyester, 6% spandex | Size Range: XXS-3XL
Price at time of publish: $78
Best Logo: Saturdays New York City Essex International Crew Classic
For the best logo category, we wanted an option that, of course, had a cool logo but was also more discreet. We landed on the Essex International Crew from Saturdays New York City for its monochromatic design and high-quality embroidered logo. Made from 100 percent heavy-weight Terry fabric, the sweatshirt boasts a standard fit with rib collar, cuffs, and hem detailing.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-2XL
Price at time of publish: $95
Best Size-Inclusive: Girlfriend Collective 50/50 Classic Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective is one of our favorite sustainable brands, and it’s also one of the most size-inclusive, too. This Classic Hoodie comes in XX-small to 6X-large and is made from 50 percent Texloop RCOT Primo Recycled Cotton and 50 percent organic cotton, making it a 100 percent biodegradable item. The relaxed fit hoodie is also ultra-soft with a classic shape and is so comfortable that you’ll feel like you’ve owned (and worn) it for years.
Material: Recycled and organic cotton | Size Range: XXS-6XL
Price at time of publish: $62
Best Vintage-Inspired: Simple Retro Lola Graphic Embroidery Crewneck
When we think of vintage sweatshirts, we often think of crewnecks featuring graphics from vacations passed. This Simple Retro sweatshirt is exactly what we envision with its cool embroidered San Fransisco graphic and muted tone. Made from cozy cotton, the sweatshirt looks lived-in and feels like the perfect vintage find, without the hunt.
Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-L
Price at time of publish: $49
Best Half Zip: Oak + Fort Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt
Constructed from recycled cotton and polyester, this sustainable sweatshirt from Oak + Fort is our favorite half-zip style. Style-wise we love it because it has a slightly oversized feel, a cropped silhouette, and tons of amazing details like the balloon sleeves and oversized collar when unzipped. It’s a great style to pair with activewear but also works well with a faux leather skirt, tights, and booties for a more dressed-up outfit.
Material: Cotton, recycled cotton, polyester, and recycled polyester | Size Range: XXS-XL
Price at time of publish: $31
Best Trendy: Culk Peace Flower Hoody
If you’re on the hunt for the best trendy sweatshirt, this tie-dye option from Culk is one of our favorites. Intentionally dyed to get a graphic floral effect, the playful sweatshirt features an embroidered daisy line art illustration front and center, symbolizing peace and love. Apart from the way it looks, the sweatshirt is also special because each one is custom dyed, making each one unique. Plus, it’s made from a cozy 100 percent cotton material in a classic silhouette.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-2XL
Price at time of publish: $120
Best Collared: The Mayfair Group Take Me As I am Collared Crewneck
With preppy styles making a comeback, we can’t help but swoon over this collared sweatshirt from Mayfair Group. Resembling a mix between a rugby and polo shirt, the sporty hot pink crewneck makes a statement with “Take Me As I am” embroidered across the chest.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XXL
Price at time of publish: $51
Best Sustainable: Mate The Label Fleece Oversized Sweatshirt
For the best sustainable category, look no further than this incredible crewneck sweatshirt from Mate The Label. Made from 100 percent cotton, this sweatshirt was created with 43.7 percent less water, 14.9 percent less carbon, and no pesticides or plastic, making it a fantastic eco-friendly option. In addition to its sustainable origin, the cozy sweatshirt was designed with an oversized fit meant for off-duty outfits and maximum comfort.
Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: XS/S-XL/2XL
Price at time of publish: $128
Best Fleece: LOGENE Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt
There is something so opulent about a fleece sweatshirt. And, although it might look and feel luxe, this fuzzy sweatshirt from Amazon boasts a more budget-friendly price tag. Available in eight colors and patterns, the cropped pullover hoodie is stretchy, soft, and breathable, making it a great choice for cold fall days.
Material: Spandex, nylon, and acrylic | Size Range: S-XL
Price at time of publish: $30
Best Zip-Up: Garage Cropped Zippie
Our favorite zip-up sweatshirt is the Cropped Zippie from Garage. Reminiscent of Y2K trends, this sweatshirt feels of the moment and pairs perfectly with low-rise pants and sporty active looks alike. Constructed from a soft cotton and polyester blend, the sweatshirt is like a shrunken version of the classic zip-up silhouette with its ribbed cuffs, drawstring hoodie, and comfortable front pockets.
Material: Cotton and polyester | Size Range: XXS-XL
Price at time of publish: $40
Best Graphic: Desigual M. Christian Lacroix Hoodie With Disney’s Mickey Mouse
We adore this graphic sweatshirt from Desigual. The oversized hoodie features a tapestry print with an iconic Mickey Mouse illustration front and center, offering fun and funky mix of styles. Made from 100 percent cotton, the oversized sweatshirt feels ultra-cozy while remaining stylish and cool over a pair of faux leather leggings with sporty black sneakers.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: S-L
Price at time of publish: $159
Best Short Sleeves: Ética Rhett Organic Cotton Sweat
The Ética Rhett Organic Cotton Sweat puts an adorable spin on the short-sleeve sweatshirt style. Constructed from GOTS-certified organic cotton in a Barbiecore pink hue, the sweatshirt is comfortable and cozy yet lightweight, making it a great choice for transitional weather. We also love it for its rolled sleeve detail, cropped shape, and eco-friendly origin.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-L
Price at time of publish: $144
Best Velour: Fear of God Essentials Velour Hoodie
Get comfy in this oversized velour hoodie from Essentials. This sweatshirt is made from a mix of cotton and nylon velour—making it super-soft and breathable—with high-quality construction, especially in the cuffs and waist hem. With its minimalistic design and luxe-looking fabric, the sweatshirt makes for an ideal base for a variety of looks and styles.
Material: Cotton and nylon velour | Size Range: XXS-2X
Price at time of publish: $100
Best Preppy: Favorite Daughter The Collegiate Sweatshirt
We are obsessed with this preppy collegiate sweatshirt from Favorite Daughter. Featuring the brand’s name—which moonlights as a cheeky statement—in varsity lettering, the 100 percent cotton crewneck is designed with a drop shoulder and relaxed fit. Wear it over a collared polo shirt and plaid mini skirt for ultimate preppy vibes, or with a pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual go-to.
Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL
Price at time of publish: $88
Meet the Expert
Alyssa Skidell is a stylist and owner of ALIST, a women’s and kids boutique clothing store.
What to Look for When Buying Sweatshirts
Comfort
According to Alyssa Skidell, a stylist and owner of ALIST, the most important thing to look for in a sweatshirt is comfort. “If the sweatshirt isn’t soft and yummy, I’m never putting it on,” she says. Plus the more comfortable it is, the more likely you'll get more wear out of it, and thus more value.
Intended Fit
“No matter how soft it is, if the fit isn’t flattering then it’s a zero,” says Skidell. While an oversized sweatshirt can look super chic, Skidell warns against going too oversized. Also be aware of the brand's size chart as different fits will look different on various body types and heights. For example, if you're wanting an oversized look but the sweatshirt isn't labeled as having an oversized fit, you'll have to size up.
What is a sweatshirt?
“A sweatshirt is a basic item made from a thick, heavy cotton that is usually a crewneck, hoodie, or zip-up,” says Skidell. Sweatshirts are usually long-sleeved—though some modern styles have short sleeves—and are designed to keep you cozy.
How do you tuck in a crewneck sweatshirt?
Tucking your crewneck sweatshirt in depends on the length. “Cropped sweatshirts that hit right above the jeans are trending right now, [which] makes tucking them in so easy,” says Skidell. For a shorter sweatshirt, you can tuck just the front into a high-waisted bottom, or go all the way around. “If it’s a longer sweatshirt, I like to tuck just the front in to give it a cooler, neater look.”
How do you dress up a sweatshirt?
“For dressed-up looks, throw a blazer on over your sweatshirt, or wear it with leather pants or with any skirt,” says Skidell. You can also wear your sweatshirt with a pair of high-waisted mom jeans and block heels for an elevated casual ensemble, or pair it with paper bag shorts, tights, and heeled booties.
