Whether you’re looking for a carry-all satchel that will hold a full day’s necessities or a festive, party bag for your next big event, our list of 20 sustainable bags will make everyday dressing all the easier, with picks and tips straight from the experts.

Consequently, investing in an eco-conscious option that is mindfully manufactured and will stand the test of time is all the more important. “[Bags] are closely connected to a person's most intimate being and for this reason they are long-lasting products that can be used and reused but also passed on between family members, through different generations,” says Francesca Monaco, co-founder of accessories brand THEMOIRè. A few of the absolute guide points Pierre calls out are recycled, organic, cruelty-free, charitable, fairtrade, and women- or BIPOC-owned.

“Just like clothing, completing the look with an additional sustainable accessory gives even more strength to the wearer's message—a conscious outfit from head to toe,” Hassan Pierre, CEO and co-founder of Maison De Mode, tells Byrdie. Although it might be the last piece you throw on, handbags are one of the most important items in a wardrobe, often worn multiple times a week, if not daily.

Let’s face it, every outfit needs a handbag, but often sustainability is not at the forefront of shoppers’ minds in a world where designer logos, celebrity endorsements, and buzzy brands reign supreme. Thankfully, fashion’s messaging is starting to shift and investing in a bag with style and substance is becoming more than just a trend.

Best Overall Sarep and Rose Slender Kenya Tote Sarep and Rose View On Sarepandrose.com Robin Sirleaf, founder of Sarep + Rose, travels across Africa to find the best materials and artisans. The Kenya tote is sustainably sourced leather that has been made with an eco-friendly vegetable tanning process. This sleek and compact handbag easily fits an 11- to 13-inch laptop without being too overwhelmingly large or heavy on the shoulder. Contrasting, topstitched straps add an artisanal touch. Whether a breakfast meeting or a group workout class is on your morning agenda, this bag will add instant polish to any outfit. Price at time of publish: $265 Material: Leather | Colors: Black | Dimensions: 15 x 13 x 4.5 inches

Best Budget Cuyana Recycled Sling Bag Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Cuyana’s brand slogan of “Fewer, better” truly reminds us of the importance of meaningful purchases. Its recycled sling bag leans on the pillar of “better”, crafted from recycled plastic taken from a landfill. It is a versatile shape that can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody, thanks to an adjustable strap. The slouchy design is ideal for weekend errands and casual excursions, with ample room for all the necessities and more. Choose from three different sizes (small, medium, and oversized) to find the one that will best meet your everyday needs. Price at time of publish: $178 Material: Upcycled 100% Global Recycle Standard-certified landfill plastic | Colors: Cappuccino, Black, Dark Olive | Dimensions: 9.5 x 16 x 4.5 inches (Medium)

Best Splurge Stella Mccartney S-Wave Shoulder Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom “The perfect ‘90s bag made from recycled material does exist,” Martinez says. “This bag is sustainable to the max.” Stella McCartney has been a pioneer in sustainable materials since the brand’s conception in 2001, having launched her high-end luxury brand without any use of animal products (leather, feathers, skin, or fur). Each year, the label centers its efforts around research to help in the development of cutting-edge sustainable production processes. This smooth shoulder bag is one of its latest handbag evolutions, made from a vegan alternative material, boasting a recycled brass logo and a recycled interior lining. This nineties-shaped bag will give any outfit a pop of color, from tailoring to jeans and a T-shirt, (but there are neutral colors to choose from, should you prefer, as well). Price at time of publish: $1,695 Material: Recycled polyester and polyurethane with solvent-free, bio-based coating; recycled brass logo | Colors: Daisy Blue, Black, Smoke, Bright Red, Cameo Blue +more | Dimensions: 6 x 11 x 2 inches

Best Clutch Themoire Tia Apple Clutch Bag Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus THEMOIRé was founded in Milan in 2019 to produce fashionable goods with the least environmental impact. The brand is best known for its minimalist-inspired line of handbags, all made using the highest-tech bio-based fabrics and recycled materials. This clutch is one of co-founder Francesca Monaco's favorites. “The Tia is a clutch bag with a top magnetic closure and linings made of 100% recycled materials,” says Monaco. “Made in Italy, this innovative material recovers apple peels and cores from food industry discards and transforms them into a new raw fabric. The apple waste is used to substitute other raw materials of chemical origin and lower the consumption of energy through the entire food production chain.” Wear yours for a night out either with or without the removable shoulder strap and top handle. Price at time of publish: $490 Material: Apple with polyurethane lining | Colors: Linen, Wheat | Dimensions: 5.9 x 10.6 x 4.7 inches

Best Upcycled TDL Vanguard Louis Bucket Bag Mini Maison de Mode View On Maison-de-mode.com One of Pierre’s top picks comes from a brand based out of Colombia called TDL Vanguard. “[Its] business model is marked by the replacement of the traditional production cycle with one in which they prioritize the recycling and reuse of waste, and then incorporate it into their pieces, thus seeking to significantly extend the life cycle of products and minimize resource costs. Artisans and recyclers work exclusively with elements from the environment.” The iconic bucket bag, for example, has been crocheted with 473 recycled, curated, and transformed metal tabs, with an orange peel handle inspired by the energy of the sun. This bucket bag proves the inventive designs that sustainability can truly offer. We recommend styling with a knit sweater and trousers for a daytime approach. Price at time of publish: $537 Material: Upcycled tin tabs; silk cord; and orange peel handle | Colors: Not listed | Dimensions: 12.5 centimeter diameter

Best Straw AAKS Bika Yellow Bag Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Handcrafted in Ghana, AAKS was founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi to increase global awareness of ethical production and sustainable consumption, through the traditional weaving techniques and bright colors of Africa. The results are beautiful, hand-woven pieces that tell of community, craftsmanship, and tradition. New to the brand’s roster this season is the Bika, a crossbody style that boasts an exquisite, woven raffia exterior in a unique color combination. Take yours on your next warm-weather trip or simply lean into the everyday ease with outfits such as a sundress or a denim-on-denim look. Price at time of publish: $170 Material: Woven straw | Colors: Natural/Blue/Yellow/Pale | Dimensions: | 6 x 6 x 3.25 inches

Best Backpack Paravel Net Sustain Fold-up Backpack Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter By now, you might be familiar with Paravel’s popular array of travel bags and gear, but did you know they’re also earth-friendly? 100% of the brand’s products use upcycled materials, and its impact on the earth, forests, and atmosphere is constantly top of mind through the design process. If you are the type to carry all your belongings in one place, the fold-up backpack will be your new go-to. This lightweight, water-resistant nylon fabric is made from 100% post-consumer plastic bottles and is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and Global Recycled Standard-certified. We love the black and white color combo for everyday use, from home to the gym, the office, and more. Price at time of publish: $75 Fabric: Water-resistant recycled nylon, black vegan leather | Colors: Black, Scuba Navy, Safari Green, Flatiron Grey, Canyon Yellow +more | Dimensions: 5.9 x 15.7 x 12.2 inches

Best Maximalist Petite Kouraj Mini Fringe Top Handle Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Founded by Nasrin Jean-Baptiste, Petite Kouraj is an ode to the fashion stylist’s Haitian roots. The brand’s signature, netted fringe bags have quickly become street-style symbols, since debuting in 2018. Each strand of fringe is hand sewn 342 times (for the mini size) and can take up to 8-12 hours to create by artisans. The brand partners with D.O.T. Haiti, an organization that provides education, training, and opportunities to serve the Haitian people and grow their economy. Style yours with a fun, bodycon mini dress for a hot summer night out or a bikini, kaftan, and oversized hat for your next vacation. Price at time of publish: $375 Material: Organic cotton netting; rayon fringe; and 100% leather handle | Colors: Nutmeg, Leaf, Syrup +more | Dimensions: 9 x 8 x .13 inches

Best Woven Adriana Castro Zenu Two-Tone Cana Flecha Ring Top-Handle Bag Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus “As one of our designers Adriana Castro says, ‘When holding a genuine piece, one can understand the scope of quality and elegance that each handbag and accessory truly embodies’,” says Pierre. “These one-of-a-kind, handmade artisan pieces are timeless, wearable stories and works of art. Bold, sensual textures and colors give every piece extraordinary character and personality.” The Zenu bag embodies all these qualities and is a mainstay for the brand. The unique, round-shape design has top handles for easy carrying and is made by artisans of the Zenú Indigenous community, for whom the style is named. Each bag is woven with a locally grown cane called caña flecha. Wear yours to the beach with a swimsuit or on the street with a breezy summer dress and platform sandals, as a very special finishing touch. Price at time of publish: $785 Material: Woven caña flecha and leather | Colors: Black, blue | Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 3 inches

Best Nylon WE-AR4 The Godspeed Nylon Crossbody Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom WE-AR4’s sporty, modern designs are made using luxury deadstock fabrics and upcycled materials. The nylon crossbody bag is made from water-resistant fabric that was produced in 2018 in Italy, having been dormant for 4 years in the mill until it was bought by WE-AR4 and revived into new shapes. Pockets aplenty make this shape extremely versatile, and an adjustable, webbed crossbody strap will keep things comfortable as you run to appointments, grab a coffee, attend an outdoor concert, and more. Keep things casual when styling this piece and pair it back to athleisure, denim favorites, or utilitarian separates. Price at time of publish: $195 Material: Nylon and REPREVE® recycled polyester | Colors: Military, Black, Burnt Orange, Cement Gray +more | Dimensions: 6 x 8 x 2.25 inches

Best Evening Sarah's Bag Shimmer Silver Bestie Maison de Mode View On Maison-de-mode.com “Sarah's Bag is a Beirut-based handbag and accessories brand and one of the leading social enterprises in the Middle East, designed on the basis of the skills of 200 female prisoners, ex-prisoners, and disadvantaged women in Lebanon, giving them the opportunity to embroider their way towards a life of responsibility and financial independence,” Pierre explains. The brand’s playful designs incorporate beading and embellishments, producing some of the best handbags for evening, including the shimmery Bestie style. Inspired by the 1920s, wear this fringed, beaded number to your next big gala event or wedding reception. Price at time of publish: $420 Material: Canvas, hand-embellished with glass beads | Colors: Silver, gold, multicolor | Dimensions: 8.6 x 7.8 x .78 inches

Best Belt Edas Mini Leather Belt Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Careful craftsmanship and innovation are at the forefront of Edas’ founder and creative director Sadie Mims’ designs, with a focus on community. This convertible belt bag is no exception. Made with a mindful, hand's free construction, the card case and mini handbag are all detachable from the belt itself, and made to be worn in various ways. Complete with a natural tiger eye beaded handle, this is one unique piece that will live in your closet for a lifetime. Play up the utilitarian nature of the bag with wide-leg cargo pants and a crop top for waist definition. Price at time of publish: $410 Material: Leather | Colors: Camel, Midnight | Dimensions: 4 x 3.75 x .25 inches (zip bag); 5.5 x 5.5 x 2 inches (flap bag); and a 52-inch adjustable belt for both

Best Shoulder Chloe Marcie tasseled textured-leather shoulder bag Net-A-Porter. View On Net-a-Porter “The brands that I see doing the most to produce ethically and are the best to invest in are Stella McCartney, Chloé, and Gabriela Hearst,” Martinez says. “As global brands, they have been able to lead the change we need.” Chloé was the first luxury maison to be B Corp-certified, which is a demanding credential that evaluates a brand’s social environmental impact. The Marcie shoulder bag is inspired by the heritage, equestrian shape, but is made with leather that has been certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG). “With its saddle stitch and removable straps, this Chloé bag is perfect for the girl who loves horses,” Martínez notes. Price at time of publish: $1,790 Material: Leather | Colors: Gray, Brown | Dimensions: 6.3 x 11 x 3.1 inches

Best Satchel Aimee Kestenberg bali Double Entry Leather Satchel Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Meeting Nordstrom’s Responsible Manufacturing criteria, Australian-based Aimee Kestenberg’s satchel handbag is made from Leather Working Group-approved leather, making it a style worth investing in. The brand also works with its local community’s charities through a philanthropic fund called AK Gives Back. A customer favorite, the Bali satchel is large enough to fit a laptop, notebook, and more, making this the best bag for work or for those with a serious commute time. Price at time of publish: $278 Material: Vintage leather | Colors: Black Vintage | Dimensions: 13.25 x 9.5 x 5.25

Best Hobo Everlane The Cactus Leather Hobo Everlane View On Everlane.com Crafted from Everlane’s first plant-based material Desserto®, a bio-based fabric made from organically sourced prickly pear cactus, the Cactus Leather Hobo is a classic design that does not sacrifice style for sustainability. Crafted with a smooth, minimalist construction, the hobo shape is spacious enough to fit your essentials, and features an inside pocket for stashing keys, credit cards, and more. Go for one of the neutral colors that can be mixed and matched with all your closet staples, from trench coats to summery separates. Price at time of publish: $150 Fabric: Desserto® bio-based cactus "leather" with a woven cotton backing and solvent-free polyurethane coating | Colors: Honey, Black, Pepper | Dimensions: 11.8 x 10.8 inches

Best Crossbody Behno Simone Mini Crossbody Pebble Behno View On Behno.com Behno’s brand pillars are numerous, but some of the reasons to invest in this brand include its devotion to the manufacturers it employs, through benefits like access to healthcare clinics, equal remuneration for women, as well as no child labor, fair wages, and transparent contracts. This mini crossbody shape is cute and functional and can easily be dressed up or down with the change of a strap. Simply carry it over your shoulder or as a crossbody, to see how versatile it really can be. Wear it to work, dinner with friends, or even a date. Price at time of publish: $545–$645 Material: Leather | Colors: Black Pebble, Terracotta, Acid Green Pebble +more | Dimensions: 8 x 4.5 x 2.5 inches

Best Bucket Mansur Gavriel Apple Leather Bucket Bag Mansur Gavriel View On Mansurgavriel.com The bag that started it all, Mansur Gavriel’s legendary bucket has finally been introduced in 100% vegan apple leather. Created in Italy, the material is produced through a coagulation process that replaces 50% of fossil derivatives with 50% of the product coming from apple peels and cores, discarded by the food industry. The result is an alternative that is waterproof, durable, and lives up to the designers’ quality stamp of approval. This wardrobe essential shape can be paired back to suiting for the office or a casual sweater dress for a weekend brunch with friends. Price at time of publish: $495 Material: 100% vegan apple leather | Colors: Jade, Black/Flamma, Dusty Rose/Rosa, Cammello/Sun | Dimensions: 7 x 9.8 x 4.75 inches

Best Minimalist Santos Agave Triangular Tote MOMA Design View On Moma.org View On Santosbymonica.com Best known for its cactus leather creations, Santos by Mónica took the downtown fashion scene by storm. Since 2020, founder Mónica Santos Gil has created a cult following, not only in part due to her modern designs, but also her eco-conscious ethos. The color-blocked, triangular tote is made from the infamous material, which is biodegradable as well as regenerative (since only the tops of the leaves of the cactus are cut off, allowing the plant to keep growing). Each bag is also made-to-order, ensuring no waste in the production process. Stash all your belongings for the day in this mod-feeling black and white handbag, that can be worn with just about anything, from a trouser and a blouse to a miniskirt and T-shirt. Price at time of publish: $335 Material: Cactus leather and organic cotton | Colors: Black/White, Electric Blue, Beige +more | Dimensions: 18 x 14.5 inches

Best Top-Handle Mashu Calliope Bag Mashu View On Co.uk Another new brand to watch is Mashu, a vegan accessories line founded by Ioanna Topouzoglou. Inspired by Art Deco interiors and Cycladic architecture, the brand’s unique aesthetic is demonstrated through the statement-making Calliope handbag. A wiggle handle in plated Brass takes center stage, adding to the modern shape that feels entirely architectural. But let’s not forget about the sustainable aspects. This particular handbag features many of the core values, such as verified vegan materials and manufacturing with ethical labor standards. A tree is planted with every purchase, as well. Price at time of publish: £345 Material: Apple skin leather | Colors: Green, brown, cream +more | Dimensions: 7.5 x 8.7 x 3.1 inches