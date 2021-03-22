Here Are the Best Supplements for Male-Identifying Individuals

Remember when we were kids and the only supplements we heard about were either Flintstones chewables or Centrum Silver? Times have certainly changed, and nowadays, depending on your lifestyle and fitness goals, 10 minutes on Instagram could expose you to 10 different health supplements—from protein to creatine to adaptogen powders.

Another thing that’s survived from that Flintstones chewables era is the kind of peer pressure that sees many male-identifying individuals blindly adding any number of supplements to their daily routines—because that guy at the gym with the hot arms said it’s good, or perhaps their best friend saw some influencer swearing by it, without questioning their own needs and requirements.

And as most supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, the clever companies behind them can make some pretty wild claims that end up convincing us we’re better off if we take them. This "gotta have it/the more, the merrier" way of thinking has led to the supplements industry becoming worth a hefty $36 billion, as well as a staggering number of confused people wondering which ones, if any, are right for them.

On the other hand, when taken correctly, certain supplements can be enormously helpful. So in order to help us navigate the wide world of supplements, we’ve put together a panel of physicians and experts to weigh in on today’s mad rush toward the pills and powders that fuel our health-obsessed culture. To get the truth about what works, what doesn’t, and what to avoid, we talked to board-certified internist Jacob Teitelbaum, MD; Jamie Gabel PA-C, physician’s assistant and director of metabolic aesthetics at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue; and Frances Largeman-Roth, nutrition expert, author, and the RDN for nurish by Nature Made to find out the best supplements for male-identifying individuals.