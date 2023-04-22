We’re also proponents of the convenience and effortless protection that a sunscreen stick provides. After conducting hours of research on the best sunscreen sticks, evaluating each on active type—mineral or chemical— and its spf level. We also took into consideration if it’s water resistant and how it feels on your skin. After consulting with a board-certified dermatologist for their expert picks, we narrowed down the list for these top-rated options to add to your skincare regimen this summer.

“Sunscreen sticks are portable, won't spill in your bag, and are generally easy to apply,” says Dr. Carmen Castilla, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist.

While you’re enjoying some much-needed R&R, the last thing you want to worry about is a scathing sunburn and long-term skin damage. That’s why SPF is a must-have for days spent outdoors, and sunscreen sticks are a practical and accessible way to protect your complexion.

Aveeno’s Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Stick is specifically formulated with sensitive and sunburn-prone skin in mind. The ingredient list features 21.6% zinc oxide for protection against harmful rays, while an oat essence soothes and nourishes the skin. The fragrance-free formula boasts 80 minutes of water resistance, and is also incredibly comfortable, especially for all-day wear, thanks to its lightweight and non-greasy finish.

The tropical-esque scent is reminiscent of a beach day filled with piña coladas; however, the fragrance might be too strong for those with sensitive skin.

With more than 8,000 five-star Amazon reviews, Sun Bum’s Sunscreen Face Stick is a top choice for online shoppers. The chemical formula features a clear formulation and is sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. While it veers on the smaller side of our previous options, it does make for a great travel sunscreen, courtesy of its compactness.

Featuring a blend of soothing aloe and moisture-locking hyaluronic acid, the Coola Refreshing Water Hydration Stick is in a skincare league of its own. The skincare-filled formula nourishes and replenishes the face while simultaneously providing ample sun protection. And not only does this impressive stick work to shield against harmful UVA and UVB rays, but it also defends the skin against blue light, infrared radiation, and pollution.

Not only does this oil-free formula provide light glam and sun protection, but it’s formulated with skin-enhancing ingredients like hydrating squalene and skin-boosting jojoba esters.

The SPF product features bronze, blush, and berry hues, which are the ultimate makeup multitaskers to pare down your daily regimen. Swipe them on your cheeks, eyes, and lips for a one-and-done look that protects and nourishes your precious complexion.

If you’re a fan of skincare-makeup hybrids that perform double duty, let us introduce you to Colorscience’s Sunforgettable Color Balms. With top-tier protection from skin-damaging UVA rays and SPF 50, these tinted sticks do not fall short in the sunscreen category.

Dr. Castila counts Cetaphil’s Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick as a top choice for sun protection. She explains that the product is “at a great price point and works well for acne-prone skin.” And the formula doesn’t skimp on sun protection: sun-reflecting zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are packed at the forefront of the ingredient list for protection from skin damage.

Not only does the Glow Stick keep breakouts at bay while adding a natural luminosity to the face, but it does so without compromising on skin-protecting ingredients. The efficacious formula features 50 SPF and broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays, all while providing up to 40 minutes of water and sweat resistance for long days spent in the hot sun.

When it comes to sunscreen, you can’t go wrong with Supergoop, and we especially love this stick counterpart to the brand’s beloved glow screen . The Glow Stick provides top-tier protection without clogging pores. (And a sunscreen stick free of any acne-triggering ingredients is hard to come by in face sunscreens, apropos of the historically oily and waxy formulas.)

Chemical-based sunscreens are often powered by reef-damaging ingredients and although Shiseido excludes major perpetrators oxybenzone and octinoxate, making the formula Hawaii-compliant, it still contains others like homosalate and octocrylene which are believed to damage aquatic organisms. So, as Castilla notes, make sure to wear this one strictly on pool days or simply out and about rather than in the ocean.

Designed with a signature Heatforce and Wetforce technology that intensifies the effectiveness of sun protection when met with heat and water, Shiseido’s Clear Sunscreen stick can handle the sweatiest of faces. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic, so it’s ideal for those with acne-prone skin.

Many sun-goers tend to opt for a chemical sunscreen due to its ability to easily absorb into the skin, free of any white cast. And Shiseido’s Clear Sunscreen Stick does just that– it provides the face with a layer of near-invisible coverage.

And the price point is pretty unbeatable– $15 for 1.5 oz of product. “The stick itself is a bit longer than a typical sunscreen stick, making it easier to get coverage on the cheeks,” adds Dr. Castilla. Safe to say you can’t go wrong with this physical sunscreen stick that glides onto the skin seamlessly.

A mineral (also known as physical) face SPF is an advantageous option for those with sensitive skin; however, it often imparts a heavy white cast over your complexion. Luckily, Neutrogena’s Mineral Sunscreen Stick is specifically formulated to supply an invisible sun shield while still containing sun-reflecting zinc oxide. “It’s still a mineral sunscreen but does not leave a thick white residue like many other zinc sunscreen sticks,” explains Dr. Castilla.

Plus, it is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so sweat and water on the hottest days are no match for Elta MD’s staying power. Although this is a more expensive pick, note that the stick , houses a good amount of product.

Elta MD makes some of our favorite sunscreens , and the brand’s face stick comes highly recommended by Dr. Castilla. “This is a bit creamier than the usual sunscreen stick making it a little easier to absorb into the skin.” She adds that “a sunscreen stick should contain an SPF 30 at a minimum,” and with this formula boasting SPF 50 and containing 22% zinc oxide, it provides substantial sun protection to have the most sensitive of skin covered (literally).

Final Verdict

For a sunscreen stick that will keep your skin protected from UVA and UVB rays, we recommend the Elta Md UV Stick. We love the formula’s broad spectrum SPF 50, long water resistance, and large product size to keep your skin fully protected for all-day wear. For a budget-friendly option, the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick will provide similar benefits as well as a sheer finish.

Meet the Expert Carmen Castilla, M.D. is a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist who specializes in cosmetic and medical dermatology. She counts sunscreen as one of the most important skin staples, and is a proponent of stick forms for their ease of use and reapplication.

What to Look for in a Sunscreen Stick

SPF Level and Broad Spectrum Coverage

“A sunscreen stick should contain an SPF 30 at a minimum,” says Dr. Castilla. SPF protects the skin from UVB rays emitted by the sun, and the higher the number, the longer the protection from the sun. Broad spectrum SPF coverage is the term used to describe a sunscreen’s ability to safeguard the skin from both UVB and UVA rays, so make sure to use a sunscreen that does both for optimal protection. Our best overall pick, the Elta Md UV Stick has an SPF of 50, and protects from both UVB and UVA rays.

Ingredients

Pore-clogging ingredients: For those with sensitive skin, it is important to look out for acne-triggering ingredients in sunscreen sticks since the formulas often contain oily ingredients that don’t absorb into the skin very well. Some common ones in sunscreen sticks include shea butter, beeswax, and cocoa butter. We love the Supergoop Glow Stick, which is safe for acne-prone skin.

Reef-damaging ingredients: Oxybenzone and octinoxate are two common ingredients found in chemical sunscreens that are highly toxic to ocean life and products containing the two ingredients are banned in many places in an effort to preserve coral reefs. However, there are other ingredients in sunscreens including homosalate, octocrylene, and avobenzone that are believed to also be dangerous for the environment.

If your sunscreen contains any ingredients that can harm coral reefs and ecosystems, make sure to steer clear from the ocean when wearing the product. A good rule of thumb is to only wear reef-safe mineral sunscreens when you are going to the beach.

Color

Mineral sunscreens tend to have a white cast due to zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and a chemical sunscreen will have a clear appearance. While sunscreens with a white cast might not be preferred, mineral sunscreens are better for sensitive skin and the environment, and they can usually be rubbed into the skin in under a minute for a flawless base. (The white finish is also a handy measure to see if you missed any spots while applying.) For those who desire completely clear coverage from a chemical sunscreen, make sure your skin can handle the ingredients and stay away from the ocean. We love the Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick, for an invisible application. For those who desire a sunscreen stick to function as a makeup base, we love the Colorscience Sunforgettable Color Balm, which can work as a foundation.

FAQ Are sunscreen sticks effective? “If you apply them correctly, sunscreen sticks can be just as effective as regular cream sunscreens,” says Dr. Castilla. “With sunscreen sticks, you just have to be a bit more cautious about ensuring uniform coverage on the entire face,” she adds.

How do you apply a sunscreen stick? A sunscreen stick should be the last step in your skincare routine. Swipe the product across the face, and for sufficient coverage, it should be glided across the face several times to ensure that you didn’t miss any spots. And make sure to hit the high points of your face, “sunscreen sticks are best for targeted areas such as tops of ears, nose, and cheeks,” explains Dr. Castilla. It’s also important to reapply sunscreen every two hours, especially if you will be sweating or in the water.

Do sunscreen sticks clog pores? “Sunscreen sticks that are formulated for the face and labeled non-comedogenic are not likely to clog pores,” says Dr. Castilla. Make sure to double-check the label for any acne-triggering ingredients.

Are sunscreen sticks hygienic? “In general, sunscreen sticks are hygienic for personal use, but I would not recommend sharing a sunscreen stick with multiple people,” suggests Dr. Castilla.

