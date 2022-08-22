The 10 Best Sunglasses Brands You Can Get on Amazon

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Sunglasses are one of the most eye-catching ways to accessorize. With so many different styles and features to choose from, you can go from a retro cat-eye one day to an athleisure-worthy wrap shade the next, depending on your mood and OOTD. No matter what frame we’re feeling, we always turn to Amazon when we need a new pair.
Not only is the marketplace one of the best places to find trendy sunglass styles at more budget-friendly prices, but it’s also home to some of the best designer sunglasses, too. After spending so much time spent scrolling for sunnies on the Amazon app, and tapping stylist Samantha Brown for her sunglasses shopping expertise, we figure it’s about time we share our shady secrets.
Keep reading for Byrdie’s picks of the best sunglasses brands on Amazon.
Meet the Expert
Samantha Brown is a wardrobe stylist based in New York City. She has been working with clients to refine their personal styles for over a decade.
Ray-Ban
Amazon is home to some of the best sunglasses for any budget. But, if you’re looking for a true classic—and want to invest a little more—we love Ray-Ban. When shopping for Ray-Ban sunglasses on Amazon, you can get timeless styles like the Original Wayfarer with one-day Prime shipping, which feels like a luxury. Another perk to shopping for Ray-Bans on Amazon is that the brand participates in the Try Before You Buy initiative, so you can order multiple sunglasses and give them each a test drive before investing.
What makes Ray-Ban stand out is the level of quality in their shades. We’ve worn Ray-Ban styles for years and can attest to their durability and style longevity. The best part about buying a pair of sunnies from a classic brand like Ray-Ban is that they are always on-trend. Some of the shade styles we wear the most are the Round Metal Sunglasses, the Round Sunglasses in Light Havana, and the Clubmaster Square Sunglasses—and we have our eyes on (literally) the Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses, too.
SOJOS
If you want a trendy pair of sunglasses without a major investment, SOJOS is a fantastic place to find the best sunglasses on Amazon. We have hit “add to cart” on many of the brand’s top styles, which cost around $15 a pair, with the Retro Round Polarized Sunglasses, the Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses, and the Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses as clear favorites. We also love the Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses in black with yellow tint for a wallet-friendly spin on one of this year’s most viral sunglasses trends.
When we first discovered SOJOS, we showed up for the price point. But, several pairs later, we always come back for the quality and style options.
Dollger
Dollger is another affordable sunglasses brand on Amazon that we love. Right now, we are obsessed with the brand’s nod to the Y2K trends with chunky rectangle silhouettes (which, by the way, are available in value packs) and square frames. Another reason to love Dollger is because of all of the extras that ship with your sunglasses. When you purchase a pair of shades from the Amazon seller, you also get a case, cleaning cloth, and a tool to tighten the sunglasses as needed—all of which help you keep your sunglasses in tip-top shape. The sunglasses are also durable and have a luxe feel, despite the more budget-friendly price point.
WearMe Pro
WearMe Pro is another sunglasses brand that makes our sun-loving hearts skip a beat. The sunglasses are a little more of an investment compared to some of the budget-friendly options on this list, but for around $30 a pair, you get a pair of ultra-high-quality sunnies. What we love about this brand is the variety of styles and durability—let’s just say, these sunglasses have a long lifespan. From classic styles like these Cat Eye Mirrored Reflective Sunglasses to more trendy and futuristic designs like the Flat Full Mirrored Oversized Square Sunglasses, there’s something for everyone on the WearMe Pro Amazon shop page.
Oakley
If sporty shades are more your thing (å la the Kardashians and Bella Hadid), you can order a pair of Oakley sunglasses. The brand has everything from the iconic Unstoppable Rectangular Sunglasses to the Half Jacket Sunglasses available for Prime shipping, as well as Try Before You Buy. Oakley is historically a favorite among everyone from professional athletes to the Kardashian sisters for their sporty style, functionality, and quality. But, in addition to the brand’s legendary sport sunglasses, the brand’s virtual Amazon shelves also feature some more style-driven designs, including the Feedback Aviator Sunglasses and the Sideswept Square Sunglasses.
KALIYADI
For a good pair of round sunglasses—or a couple of pairs, in this case—KALIYADI is one of our favorites on Amazon. The brand is known for its polarized Circle Sunglasses, which come in various lens and frame colors, as well as two packs for just $4 more than a single pair. Aside from their affordability, KALIYADI sunnies have great value. When we lost our favorite pair of Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses, we quickly (thank you, Prime shipping) replaced them with the KALIYADI Circle Sunglasses and were pleasantly surprised by how well they held up compared to their designer counterpart. On top of being our go-to for these shades, the brand also has other styles like oversized sunnies, aviators, and Wayfarer-style shades, too.
Kate Spade New York
We are long-time Kate Spade New York fans—so we were extra excited to see all of the brand’s sunglasses offerings on Amazon. The designer brand has one of the most universal sunglasses collections on Amazon, with styles ranging from classic to trendy to funky and fun. Speaking of funky and fun, we are obsessed with these Floral Jalena Cat Eye Sunglasses. And, there is nothing more iconic than the Claretta Rectangular Sunglasses. But, what makes us want to hit add to cart are these Round Scalopped Karrie Sunglasses (which also come in black).
MEETSUN
Retro sunglass styles are a fun way to spice up any look. And, when we look to add some flair to our style, we turn to MEETSUN. The brand has some statement-making styles such as these Steampunk Sunglasses, these vintage-inspired Goggle Sunglasses, and these Small Oval Sunglasses (pssst, we love the purple). While the sunglasses aren’t polarized, they do offer some UV protection, which makes them functional in addition to fashionable.
Under Armour
Sporty strikes again with Under Armour’s virtual Amazon store. While the brand doesn’t have a ton of styles to choose from, one of its most coveted designs—the wrap sunglasses—are available on Amazon Prime, so you can get your sport on in a pinch. We love the Battlewrap Sunglasses and the Octane Wrap Sunglasses, which come in some fun lens colors like pink, orange, and blue, as well as black. Under Armour sunglasses are built to last with regular wear and tear, which makes them one of the most high-quality choices on our list.
Jessica Simpson
Ready to dive back into Y2K? Jessica Simpson is another brand to keep on your Prime radar. We truthfully love a celebrity collection, and Jessica Simpson knows what’s up when it comes to sunglasses. The brand boasts a large collection of styles on Amazon, ranging from more trendy shapes to classic frames, all at a great price point and with even better quality. The sunglasses all offer UV protection, feel super well-made, and are excellent everyday shades. If you need a starting place, we love the Eye-Catching Rectangular Sunglasses and the Metal Enamel Cat Eye Sunglasses
What to Look for When Buying Sunglasses on Amazon
Quality
Amazon is home to trendy and classic sunglasses styles, and many budget-friendly options, too. As with any online retailer, quality is important. To find out if a pair of sunglasses is up to your standards, celebrity stylist Samantha Brown says “always read reviews on Amazon to get an idea of the quality.”
Trends
“I love using Amazon for trend items like sunglasses in ‘of the moment’ shapes and colors,” says Brown. “It’s a great way to participate in a trend without investing.”
-
What's the difference between cheap and expensive sunglasses?
“The main difference between cheap and expensive sunglasses is the quality of the lenses,” says Brown. “One thing to keep in mind is that high-quality, polarized lenses provide sun protection for the eye area, including your eyeballs.” Inexpensive sunglasses, on the other hand, might not provide the best protection from UV rays and are better for style versus function.
-
What are polarized sunglasses?
“Polarized sunglasses only allow certain light to penetrate the lenses,” says Brown. Sunglasses with polarization help prevent a glare from the sun, which is beneficial for everyday use, especially while driving.
-
What is Amazon's return policy?
If an item was shipped from Amazon’s warehouse or Amazon.com, it falls under Amazon’s return policy, which is 30 days from delivery. Many sellers separate from Amazon offer a similar return policy, but it can vary, depending on the brand and product. Before clicking ‘add to cart,’ we recommend double-checking the return policy on the product page.
