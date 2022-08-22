The 10 Best Sunglasses Brands You Can Get on Amazon

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sunglasses are one of the most eye-catching ways to accessorize. With so many different styles and features to choose from, you can go from a retro cat-eye one day to an athleisure-worthy wrap shade the next, depending on your mood and OOTD. No matter what frame we’re feeling, we always turn to Amazon when we need a new pair.

Not only is the marketplace one of the best places to find trendy sunglass styles at more budget-friendly prices, but it’s also home to some of the best designer sunglasses, too. After spending so much time spent scrolling for sunnies on the Amazon app, and tapping stylist Samantha Brown for her sunglasses shopping expertise, we figure it’s about time we share our shady secrets.

Keep reading for Byrdie’s picks of the best sunglasses brands on Amazon.