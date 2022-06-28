The 18 Best Sunglasses Brands That Are Easy on the Eyes

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you in the market for a new pair of sunglasses? As long as the sun is shining, they’re always appropriate. In fact, few accessories rival the understated cool factor that a great pair of sunnies affords. Even the simplest silhouette can perk up a haphazard look that we’re sometimes prone to.

What styles are going to be big this season? Aviator shapes aren't going anywhere, stylist Danyuyl Brown says, while exaggerated, ‘60s- and ‘70s-inspired silhouettes are back on fashion people’s radar. (Think back to Gloria Steinem's signature look.) Almost anything from Celine is also safe, given the label’s simple and, thus, timeless appeal.

Armored with the expertise of Brown and Dr. Tina Kalas, a Chicago-based optometrist, we rounded up the best sunglasses brands to help you stylishly protect your peeps from the sun.

Below, the best sunglasses brands to shop now and forever.