Protect Your Eyes with the 15 Best Sunglasses, from Budget to Designer

We have been protecting our eyes from the sun for centuries—since the 12th Century, to be exact—and, what was once purely about safety has since become both a necessity for health and style. From the aviator styles of the 1930s to the wayfarer and cat-eye sunglasses of the '50s to the oval-shaped sunnies of the '90s, there are so many ways to protect and style your peepers, making them the ultimate form of self-expression. "As they go on the face, sunglasses are the accessory you see first in person,” says Shane Baum, the founder, designer, and CEO of Leisure Society, a luxury eyewear company. “They keep your eyes safe and healthy,” he adds, noting how they are also “the king of cool” and responsible for creating the signature looks of so many iconic people (hello, James Dean, Audrey Hepburn, Gloria Steinem, Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise, and John Lennon). Meet the Expert Shane Baum is the founder, designer, and CEO at Leisure Society. Whether you’re looking for your signature look in an everyday style or wanting to switch things up with some throwback trends, we’ve gone ahead and uncovered the best sunglasses and organized them by category for your shopping pleasure. From timeless designer sunglasses to trends like the orange lens sunglasses, take a look at our nominations for best sunglasses ahead.