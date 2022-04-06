Keep Your Face Protected with The 23 Best Sun Hats (They're Cute, Too)

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spending time outside has tons of great health benefits as it rebalances your nervous system, taking you from that stressful fight or flight mode and into the parasympathetic state of rest and digest. But there are some downsides to the great outdoors, no thanks to the sun’s harmful UV rays. Exposure to sunlight without protection can promote premature signs of aging and even put you at greater risk of melanoma skin cancer. The key to reaping the benefits of nature (and the sun) without the damage is to protect yourself—by way of sunscreen and a great sun hat. Whether or not you consider yourself a hat person—like someone who has a display wall in their home dedicated to their collection—sun hats are a staple in any warm-weather wardrobe. Sun hats “are essential for health reasons first and foremost,” says Michelle Maslanka, the founder and CEO of Sister Swim. Plus, in addition to protecting your delicate facial complexion from the sun, sun hats are a great fashion moment, helping to complete any summer-inspired look. Meet the Expert Michelle Maslanka is the founder & CEO of Sister Swim. She is also the Senior Brand Manager at Franklin Showroom. From sun hats for the beach to sun hats for hiking to baseball and bucket hats, there is a hat out there for everyone—yes, including those who don’t consider themselves hat people. If you’re on the prowl for a great bucket hat, you’ve come to the right corner of the internet. We went on a mission to find the best sun hats for any occasion. Peep our top picks, ahead.