16 Matching Sets That'll Carry You Through the Summer Months

Take the guesswork out of summer style

By
Dominique Hobdy
Dominique Hodby
Dominique Hobdy
Dominique joined the Byrdie team in 2022. Before joining Dotdash Meredith, Dominique worked as a fashion editor for ESSENCE magazine, a producer for WWD, and a senior commerce editor for both ESSENCE and PureWow. She also runs a website dedicated to Black-owned brands called SACRD.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 05/16/23
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.
Women Wearing Matching Sets for Summer

Design by Kaitlyn Collins

The notion of a “soft life” is one of the most heavily discussed topics on my social media feeds at the moment, but it’s not always clear how exactly to achieve that lifestyle. While we may not have all the answers, we can assure you that being bogged down with deciding what to wear every day won’t add to a life of leisure. This is where the matching set comes in. “It’s a quick and easy outfit that you don't have to think about too hard. You know it goes together [and] it’s super minimal,” says fashion and beauty expert Kahlana Barfield, regarding her deep love of two-piece sets.

Whether you opt for an ultracasual shirt-and-shorts combo perfect for running to the store or a goddess-like co-ord for your next night out, there’s a matching set that’ll meet you where you are.

And as the summer months quickly approach, we’re declaring that opting for effortless matching outfits will surely get you that much closer to living your best life. 

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
The Frankie Shop Memphis Fleece Set at Thefrankieshop.com
Jump to Review
Best Denim:
Le Jean Ella Waistcoat Vest at Shopbop.com
Jump to Review
Best Lounge:
Stars Above Women's 100% Cotton Gauze Top at Target
Jump to Review
Best Budget:
AUTOMET Women’s Summer 2 Piece set at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Plus Size:
Eloquii Tie Front Easy Blouse at Eloquii.com
Jump to Review
Best Plus-Size, Runner Up:
Asos Design Curve oversized natural beach in white set at Asos
Jump to Review
Best Linen:
Reformation Cleo Linen Two Piece at Reformation
Jump to Review
Best Luxury:
Cult Gaia Mala Top at Cultgaia.com
Jump to Review
Best Button-Up Set:
Ronny Kobo Maja Top at Revolve
Jump to Review
Best Crochet:
Farm Rio Multi Circles Crochet Vest at Bloomingdales
Jump to Review
In This Article

Best Overall

The Frankie Shop Memphis Fleece Set

The Frankie Shop Memphis Fleece Set

The Frankie Shop
View On Thefrankieshop.com

Picture this: You’re running out to drop off your kid/walk your dog/water your plants/grab coffee, or any other everyday task that comes up, and you have no clue what to put on. We truly appreciate this set not only for its sleek design and plush fabric but also for the fact that you can step out in it without looking like a disheveled mess. What’s more, is that you can even pop on a pair of heels to elevate this otherwise-sporty look, and we think that makes it a must-have for every closet. 

Price at time of publish: $139

Best Denim

Le Jean Ella Waistcoat Vest

Le Jean Ella Waistcoat Vest

Shopbop
View On Shopbop.com

If your Canadian tuxedo is ready for retirement, this two-piece set will definitely up your game. The cropped V-neck waistcoat is not only gorgeous when paired with the matching wide-legged trousers, but it can also be worn with countless other outfits, making it worth the buy. We’d pair the set with minimal gold jewelry for a less-is-more approach.

Buy the trousers here: LE JEAN Jude Trousers

Price at time of publish: $260, $278

Best Lounge

Stars Above Women's 100% Cotton Gauze Top

Stars Above Women's 100% Cotton Gauze Top

Target
View On Target

If you’ve yet to master the art of leaving Target without spending $200, you may want to keep scrolling because this two-piece lounge set won’t help your case. Not only is it incredibly light and airy, but it’s also 100% cotton and comes in four colors for maximum versatility. The pull-on drawstring shorts and button-down top make for easy wear, and we can just see ourselves curled up in this with a good book and an iced cappuccino. Target wins again.

Buy the shorts here: Stars Above Women's Cotton Gauze Shorts

Price at time of publish: $17, $15

These 12 Best Lounge Sets of 2023 Are Too Good to Just Wear at Home

Best Budget

AUTOMET Women’s Summer 2 Piece set

AUTOMET Women&acirc;s Summer 2 Piece set

Amazon
View On Amazon

It really doesn’t get much easier than this two-piece set that’s ready and willing to be your go-to look this summer. While it is a perfect throw-on set, the round-neck crop top and high-waisted shorts with an elastic waistband give it a polished look that you’ll be quite proud to be caught out and about in. Pair this with basic white or cream sneakers to complete the outfit.

Price at time of publish: $29

Best Plus Size

Eloquii Tie Front Easy Blouse

Eloquii Tie Front Easy Blouse

Eloquii
View On Eloquii.com

Calling all curvy girls who are making plans now for a much-deserved vacation. We found the tropical set that deserves a spot in your carry-on. Vibrant yellow is the initial draw, but the cropped top, eye-catching color, and bold design are its real claim to fame. Go for white, cream, or even raffia shoes for a fun look.

Buy the shorts here: Eloquii Printed Coverup Swing Shorts

Price at time of publish: $65, $80

Best Plus-Size, Runner Up

Asos Design Curve oversized natural beach in white set

Asos Design Curve oversized natural beach in white set

ASOS
View On Asos

Your summer body deserves this ultra-chic, beach-side-ready two-piece set that’ll hang loosely on your curves and deliver an effortless yet pulled-together look. All you’ll need to complete this set is an eye-catching swimsuit, easy slide-on sandals, and a raffia bag to hold all of your essentials. Also available in sizes 0-14, this set allows you to focus on fun without sacrificing style. 

Price at time of publish: $59

Best Linen

Reformation Cleo Linen Two Piece

Reformation Cleo Linen Two Piece

Reformation
View On Reformation

When it comes to your hard-earned money, purchasing pieces that will last is key, and we think it’s safe to say that this stunning linen set will never go out of style. Featuring a relaxed fit crop top and wide-leg pants with a streamlined high waist, this set will be the gift that keeps on giving. From brunch to the museum to a solo shopping trip, you’ll be ready for pretty much anything. Go for black sandals with wide bands and a cute shoulder bag to keep the effortlessly stylish look going.

Price at time of publish: $248

These 12 Linen Pants Are the Perfect Summer Wardrobe Staple of 2023

Best Luxury

Cult Gaia Mala Top

Cult Gaia Mala Top

Cult Gaia
View On Cultgaia.com View On Shopbop.com

Cult Gaia is a fashion lover's fever dream, and this set is a perfect example of what makes this brand so delightful. This set features the plissé effect, which has been popular for two summers now, and this accordion-style top has become a staple of the brand’s, but we love it all the same. Another look that’s unlikely to go out of style, we love the vibrant sangria hue and the decadent satin material. You can opt for a pink bag or shoes for a monochrome moment, and gold jewelry will really make this pop.

Pants: Cult Gaia Stacie Pant

Price at time of publish: $398, $358

Best Button-Up Set

Ronny Kobo Maja Top

Ronny Kobo Maja Top

Revolve
View On Revolve

The button-up–and–boxer short combo has had the fashion set’s attention for at least two seasons now, and it makes so much sense that we really don’t see it losing steam anytime soon. It’s a clean, cool look that can also give off an air of seduction. The curved hem on this top and ultra-long sleeves give it a softer touch that helps it easily stand out from other options like it. This is yet another set that would work really well with sneakers or heels. 

Buy the shorts here: Ronny Kobo Jaymme Shorts

Price at time of publish: $248, $178

Best Crochet

Farm Rio Multi Circles Crochet Vest

Farm Rio Multi Circles Crochet Vest

Shopbop
View On Bloomingdales View On Farmrio.com View On Shopbop.com

Loosen up a little and have some fun with this colorful crochet set. Farm Rio is known for its lively, animated style that jumps off the page, and this set is no exception. The floral multicolored print is endearing, to say the least, and the round-neck sweater vest paired with drawstring shorts make it an effortlessly put-together outfit. This is an option that would be great with ultra-chic espadrilles and fun gold jewelry.

Buy the shorts here: FARM Rio Multi Circles Crochet Shorts

Price at time of publish: $270, $310

Best for Vacation

Free People Morningside Set

Free People Morningside Set

Free People
View On Freepeople.com

When it comes to vacation time, there’s nothing lovelier than throwing on an easy, carefree set to go explore your destination of choice. This set is perfect for a long walk on the beach or a fun day trip. Available in five different colors and featuring a cropped top with an elastic band and a skirt with a wide-smocked waistband, there’s really no better way to truly detach, turn your brain off, and take the guesswork out of getting dressed.

Price at time of publish: $78

The 13 Best Straw Hats for Your Next Sun-Soaked Outing

Best Casual

H&M Top with Collar

H&amp;M Top with Collar

H&M
View On Hm.com

This H&M set covers pretty much every base. Need to run a quick errand? You’re all good. Accidentally fell into one of those dazed and confused summer sleeps and woke up at 2:47 a.m.? You’ll be nice and cozy. It’s our humble opinion that every wardrobe needs a set that can drift from an indoor essential to an outdoor staple, and this is it. It also helps that the low V-neck and collar make it incredibly stylish. When it comes to styling, grab what’s closest to you and you’ll be all set.

Buy the shorts here: H&M Jersey Shorts

Price at time of publish: $19, $19

Best Knitted

Zara Mixed Textured Knit Skirt

Zara Mixed Textured Knit Skirt

Zara
View On Zara.com

This knitted two-piece is simple yet gorgeous and perfect for sultry summer nights. From a candlelit dinner to a walk in the park, this co-ord is a lovely elevated basic. We love the muted blue hue, the sheer panel on the skirt, and the cropped top. We’d pair this with a raffia bag and sandals for a no-fuss ensemble that still looks like you tried. 

Buy the knit top here: Zara Textured Knit Crop Top

Price at time of publish: $28, $48

Best for a Night Out

L'Academie Pixie Shirt

L'Academie Pixie Shirt

Revolve
View On Revolve

To step out in this number is to create a night to remember solely based on your striking look. The satin fabric and bell sleeves make it an automatic win for a dressier occasion, and the fringe on the hem of the skirt adds a bit of spice that practically begs for some time on the dance floor. Pair this with gold strappy heels or a different hue of green for a fun monochrome moment.

Buy the skirt here: L'Academie Stevie Mini Skirt

Price at time of publish: $198, $238

Best for Poolside

Superdown Tayla Maxi Skirt Set

Superdown Tayla Maxi Skirt Set

Revolve
View On Revolve

There’s something about a good poolside two-piece that really lets the world know your sartorial prowess is top-notch. This open-knit design gives just the right amount of peekaboo, and the burnt orange color gives luxe vibes. We think this will look best with chunky gold earrings, flat nude sandals, and a raffia bag.

Price at time of publish: $92

Best Printed

Cala de la Cruz Virginia Linen Cropped Top

Cala de la Cruz Virginia Linen Cropped Top

Moda Operandi
View On Modaoperandi.com

This is one of those sets that you buy, keep forever, and pass down to the next generation (who will love it just the same). It’s a “sign of the time” set that is bonafide proof that you have style. It’s just the right amount of kooky and chic, and we truly love it for that. Because it’s such a standout, you can pair it with minimal accessories and still have a notable look.

Buy the pants here: Cala de la Cruz Toya High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pants

Price at time of publish: $250, $350

What to Look for In a Matching Set

Function 

It’s important to have a clear idea of the role you want your two-piece to play in your wardrobe. A casual, throw-on set for small errands is a very different purchase from an investment that you hope to wear on special occasions. You can even opt for something that’s in-between. “I usually love a great silk matching set,” Barfield shares. “I love how the silk fabric adds a luxury feel to any look. Its equal parts effortless as well as sophisticated and cool.” With these factors in mind it’s worth it to think about what you need, set a budget that makes sense, and choose your matching sets based on that assessment. So if you’re on the search for a matching set for the summer that’ll make morning school drop-offs easier, opt for cool and casual pieces like our overall best pick, the Frankie Shop Memphis Fleece Set. However, if you’re planning a vacation, something like the L'Academie Pixie Shirt & Stevie Mini Skirt or the Free People Morningside Set may work better.

Design and Body Type

When it comes to the design or style of your matching set, the sky is truly the limit. Like any other clothing purchase, it’s best to consider your body type and lifestyle when deciding what matching set to opt for. For example, while oversize looks may be the latest trend, someone with a petite frame might find them overwhelming. In the same vein, sets with super short shorts, for example, might not be comfortable for taller bodies, so it’s key to pay attention to those details and adjust accordingly.

Why Trust Byrdie

Dominique Hobdy is a fashion, beauty, and commerce editor with over 10 years of experience writing and editing for major media brands. She holds a B.A. in Print/Online Journalism from Howard University. A good matching set is her go-to when she wants to take the guesswork out of getting dressed, and she owns several sets in various styles. For this article, she carefully surveyed the current market, taking into account current style trends as well as social trends to find the absolute best options for matching sets out there. 

The 22 Best Casual Summer Dresses on Amazon for Lots of Fun Under the Sun

Related Stories