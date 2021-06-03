18 Bodysuit Outfits to Wear on Repeat All Summer

When it comes to easy dressing, bodysuits are a constant hero piece. While they word hard for us year-round, layered under sweaters, tucked into high-rise trousers, or worn as a base with suits or sheer dresses, summer is the best time to showcase your favorites. We’re talking minimal bodysuits with high or square-neck and jeans (total '90s vibes), trendy ribbed and padded-shoulder styles with shorts, and plunging long-sleeve or romantic blouse designs with a cute skirt or Bermudas. More than effortless, they’re the best for creating a neat silhouette and always feel fuss-free, so you’re never stressed over a tucked, bunched, or ridding-up top situation.

There are the basic must-haves like black, white, and skin-toned shades in scoop-neck, T-shirt, and tank top silhouettes. But there are tons of fun versions, too. Think ruffled necklines, one-shoulder, cut-out shapes, and playful prints and colors from saturated to sun-soaked. We’re even here for a polo, blouse, button-down, or blazer bodysuit when you’re craving more polish—these types feel sleek and chic for occasions, work, or date-night when you’re in the mood for more style factor. Ready to rock your next bodysuit look? Ahead, 18 outfits to inspire you.

A High-Neck Bodysuit

The breeziest pairing with your high-neck bodysuit? Linen shorts that hit at mid-thigh with minimal sandals to finish.

A One-Shoulder Bodysuit

You’ll appear sleek but summer-ready in a black one-shoulder bodysuit and light-as-air gingham trousers—this pair goes up to a size 3XL. A uniquely shaped white bag further amps up the sunny-season vibes.

A Ribbed Bodysuit

Give your ribbed bodysuit the polished treatment with a pair of slouchy suit trousers and delicate gold huggies.



A Crew-Neck Bodysuit

You’ll radiate in this vibrant bodysuit and floral skirt combo—it’s garden-party perfection with a simple block-heel sandal. Who’s bringing the charcuterie?

A Square-Neck Bodysuit

Minimalist, say hello to your perfect bodysuit outfit. We love the juxtaposition of slouchy trousers with the dramatic wide square neckline.

A Padded Shoulder Bodysuit

For a summer night out, what’s cooler than a padded-shoulder bodysuit and smoky jeans loosely pooling at a gilded pair of heels.

A T-Shirt Bodysuit

The perfect T-shirt comes in many forms, but when you don’t want to run the risk of bunching, a bodysuit style is key. With swishy cropped pants and slip-on espadrilles, you’ll feel easy-breezy on the hottest days.

A Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit

What’s the ultimate WFH bodysuit combo, you wonder? A spaghetti-strap style with chilled-out joggers and comfy slides to easily slip on and off.

A Scoop-Neck Bodysuit

The best way to embrace the ‘80s for summer? With a vibrant and voluminous mini, black scoop-neck bodysuit, and joyful jewelry.

A Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

A plunging long-sleeve bodysuit with denim Bermads is an ideal balance of relaxed and alluring for a dinner date or drinks.

A Blouse Bodysuit

You’ll look polished on top and effortless on the bottom in this satin bodysuit with olive green trousers and embellished sandals. It’s the ultimate summer outfit to take you from work to happy hour, especially with piled-on jewelry.

A Knit Bodysuit

What could be cuter for a summer weekend strolling the park, boardwalk, or farmer’s market than this knitted bodysuit, trouser, and sandal combination?

A Smocked Bodysuit

If you’ve ever struggled with styling a cute top—a tuck issue here, a rid-up moment there, we’ve all experienced it—a smocked bodysuit is the way to avoid such mishaps. With multiple styling options, this one by ASTR the Label is cute as can be with flared jeans and a basket bag for modern flower-child vibes.

A Cut-Out Bodysuit

For a beachy bodysuit outfit you can wear to cocktails or an alfresco meal, the cut-out version is the way to go, with a linen sarong skirt and hoop earrings.

A Sweetheart Bodysuit

Whether for a weekend getaway or weekday lunch, this gingham bodysuit is as idyllic for summer as it gets with high-waisted white shorts and a beaded bag.

A Blazer Bodysuit

For a cool take on date night, you can’t go wrong in a crepe blazer bodysuit with slouchy jeans a colorful mini bag.

A Ruffled Bodysuit

What could be better than a frilled floral bodysuit and cut-off shorts for a summer day of activities, from grabbing your morning coffee to sightseeing on a much-anticipated vacation?

A Button-Down Bodysuit

In the heat, what’s better than cotton-poplin pieces that pull away from your frame? When aiming for such a look that’s at once polished, look no further than this button-down bodysuit and cropped trouser ‘fit with the prettiest ballet mules.