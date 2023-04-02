But before you get to that, you have to pick one. Whether you're seeking an everyday suede bag, one with embellishments to pair with occasion wear, or a unique silhouette to stand out with even the most uncomplicated of outfits, there are options—25 of them, to be exact, which we hand-picked for you to peruse and shop below.

"Our clients are constantly surprised by how hard-wearing and long-lasting our suede is," says Métier designer Melissa Morris . (The London-based label’s suede bags run upwards of $1,500.) "It's all about using the highest quality materials." Consistent care is also key for ensuring an always-great-looking suede bag. Jason Markk , founder and Chief Mission Officer of his namesake fabric cleaner brand, says, "Routine maintenance will extend the life of your bag." Proactively protecting your suede, he adds, will “guard against wet weather or accidental spills and protect against dirt and dust build-up." All that’s required to do so is a stain- and water-repellent solution.

The best suede bags always lend a luxe feel to an outfit, whether for the office, an event, or casual days spent out and about. But like leather handbags, there are seemingly endless options, making for an overwhelming decision when shopping for new ones. Now, what is the difference between leather and suede? Both materials are literally cut from the same cloth. They comprise the front and back of an animal hide; leather, the exterior of the hide, is smooth and supple, while the interior suede is the soft and nappy side. Suede is also more quintessentially casual but still elegant and durable resulting in a well-worth-it shoulder, crossbody, tote, clutch, or bucket bag. Yes, affordable iterations abound, but many genuine suede handbags are an investment that ensures durability with proper care.

Best Overall Cult Gaia Mini Hera Shoulder Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Cult Gaia's shoulder bag's price, modern yet timeless design, and versatility were all factors considered in making it our Best Overall pick. The knotted detailing along the strap adds an element of interest, while the soft and slightly slouchy silhouette feels decidedly simple yet on-trend. It's just big enough to fit essentials like your phone, a wallet, and on-the-go beauty products without weighing you down. Price at time of publish: $398 Dimensions: 5.51 x 11.02 inches

Best Budget Mango Buckle Shoulder Bag Mango View On Mango.com The oversized strap and buckle bring drama to this otherwise classic suede shoulder bag. The under-$75 price point will be imperceptible to onlookers. The minimal design and versatile beige color appear elevated, whether worn with tonal neutrals or as a counterbalance to a colorful print. Price at time of publish: $60 Dimensions: 11.42 x 5.12 x 1.57 inches

Best Slouchy Ree Projects Wyn Mini Suede Shoulder Bag Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus View On Reeprojects.com View On Shopbop.com We're all in on the soft bag trend, but this twisted silhouette by Ree Projects takes things to the next level. The design is more than eye-catching but well-constructed from soft calf leather. Plus, we love the zipper for extra security, whether you toss this over your shoulder or tote it in the crook of your arm. Price at time of publish: $690 Dimensions: 5.3 x 11.4 x 2.4 inches

Best Everyday Métier Market Suede Tote Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Métier's suede bag assortment is robust, and while you can't go wrong with any of the line's timeless styles, from the weekenders to the clutches, this market tote ranks as our favorite for its versatility. It's an elevated and roomy silhouette that you can pair with workwear (fitting most laptops) while feeling casual enough with weekend attire (hello, farmer's market outings). Plus, the thoughtful construction creates a point of interest at the intersection of each panel with a beautifully simple finish. It also comes with a detachable pouch that doubles as a crossbody for when you have less to carry. Price at time of publish: $2,550 Dimensions: 11.8 x 16.5 x 1.1 inches

Best Convertible Staud Valerie Shoulder Bag Shopbop View On Shopbop.com View On Staud.clothing We love a bag that can do both or, even better, work triple duty (i.e., slung over your shoulder, carried by the top handle, or worn crossbody). This Staud suede bag fits the bill, with the added detail of a wrapped leather handle and a long detachable strap. The structured silhouette offers a polished look to the more casual suede fabric, too, making it the ideal bag to take you from work to the weekend. Price at time of publish: $350 Dimensions: 7 x 9.75 x 1.5 inches The 13 Best Crossbody Bags That Are Functional yet Fashionable

Best Bucket Yvonne Koné Mini Johanna Suede Bucket Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Shopbop.com A braided handle and a pretty pink color put a reenergized spin on a classic bucket bag. The soft shape adds to the freshness, while the rounded base creates enough structure to help keep things organized. The smaller size makes it an excellent option for an event or when you don't have too much to carry. Price at time of publish: $547 Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 6 inches

Best Large Neous Scorpius Suede Leather Tote Bag Shopbop View On Co.uk View On Goop.com View On Shopbop.com A sizable suede bag doesn't have to come in tote form, like this beautifully crafted suede bag by Neous, featuring multiple compartments (hello, organization). The numerous strap options add to this bag's versatility, as does the timeless black shade. Beautiful brass hardware also elevates the bag, making it one of the most sumptuous options to carry Monday through Friday. Price at time of publish: $870 Dimensions: 19.25 x 13.75 x 7 inches

Best Flap Savette The Tondo Suede Hobo Bag Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Savette.com For an understated luxury suede bag, look no further than Savette. The line's signature minimalism makes the sumptuous fabric feel even more luxurious. Likewise for the gold-tone hardware, which adds visual richness to the chocolate brown and emerald green color options. Price at time of publish: $1,550 Dimensions: 8 x 10.5 x 1 inches

Best Crossbody Ulla Johnson Remy Mini Suede Shoulder Bag Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus View On Net-a-Porter View On Shopbop.com Ulla Johnson's minimalist bags are the perfect contrast to her vibrant printed dresses and tops. Take this bucket bag as an example. The fine detailing instantly freshens up the feel of a classic silhouette. The gathering and hammered hardware make this silhouette feel effortlessly elegant, as a magnetic closure subtly secures belongings within this open-top design. Price at time of publish: $650 Dimensions: 9 x 7 x 5 inches

Best Nostalgic By Far Gib Suede Shoulder Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Farfetch.com If nostalgic fashion is your game, look no further than By Far's Gib suede shoulder bag. While the body is minimal and unadorned, an embellished croc-embossed patent leather trims the crescent silhouette for a fun throwback feel. Pair yours with a mini skirt and strappy heels for a night out or a tank, baggy jeans, and sneakers on casual days. Price at time of publish: $627 Dimensions: 5 x 6 x 2.5 inches

Best Tote Little Liffner Soft Tulip Tote Small Little Liffner View On Littleliffner.com If the totes in your closet suddenly feel dull, turn to Little Liffner's signature tulip silhouette for an instant refresh. The slim straps and curved shape feel nuanced but in a subtle manner that enhances the look of workwear and more for a sophisticated result. Carry it for an important meeting; it's guaranteed to make a great impression. Price at time of publish: $595 Dimensions: 11.4 x 7 x 3.9 inches

Best Belt Wandler Anna Bag Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Long live the belt bag. The sunshine yellow suede style is the ultimate modern version that you can also style over your shoulder or crossbody. The clean lines accentuate the detailed construction as the gold-tone hardware steers it further into grown-up territory. Price at time of publish: $605 Dimensions: 4.75 x 7.5 x 2.25 inches

Best Bright & Other Stories Leather Tote Bag & Other Stories View On Stories.com Get your color fix by opting for this lively green suede bag. The affordable price makes going bolder feel less risky, but don't presume that means sacrificing quality. This small zippered tote is crafted from 100% leather with chrome-free tanning, making it a win-win-win. Price at time of publish: $99 Dimensions: 11 x 11 inches

Best Investment Bottega Veneta Jodie Teen Intrecciato Cashmere Suede Shoulder Bag Neiman Marcus View On Nordstrom View On Modesens.com View On Neiman Marcus The ultimate suede investment? Bottega Veneta's Jodie. The silhouette has reached cult status, featuring the Italian label's signature woven Intrecciato technique, and a suede version feels entirely decadent. However, to avoid it feeling like an "occasion-only" bag you wear once or twice a year, we love this soft beige color that easily transitions from casual to formal. It has plenty of room inside for far more than lip balm and a credit card while appearing perfectly slim when tucked under your shoulder or carried by the handle. Price at time of publish: $3,300 Dimensions: 5.1 x 14.2 x 8.3 inches

Best Shopper UGG x TELFAR Medium Shopper Telfar View On Telfar.net Getting your hands on Telfar's buzzy bags is a feat, but one you can currently scoop up? This shearling-lined suede version was designed in collaboration with UGG. Whether you tote this shopper by the double top handles or sling it across your body, the cozy texture and pastel color bring a cuddly-cute element to outfits of all kinds, from dresses to jeans—the ultimate cool-weather pick. Price at time of publish: $290 Dimensions: 10.75 x 15 x 5 inches The 19 Best Designer Tote Bags of 2023

Best Red Proenza Schouler Braided Suede Chain Top-Handle Bag Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus View On Proenzaschouler.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Make a statement with your next suede bag by opting for this red flap design by Proenza Schouler. A braided chain strap ups the ante while the sleek body maintains a refined vibe—the Italian-crafted design, featuring a magnetic closure and interior card slots, is well worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $1,595 Dimensions: 7.1 x 12.4 x 2.4 inches

Best Chain Strap Yuzefi Doris Saddle Suede Shoulder Bag Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus Yuzefi is one of the best bag brands for a unique design that won't teeter into that worrisome "will I get tired of it?" territory. The crescent saddle shape is a signature silhouette that looks incredibly luxe in suede. A silver chain-link strap brings edginess to the sleek design, which is detachable if you'd prefer to tuck this bag under your arm. Price at time of publish: $465 Dimensions: 4.9 x 8.7 x 5.5 inches

Best for Summer Brother Vellies Bamboo Sac Brother Vellies View On Brothervellies.com You may have yet to consider suede for summer, but this sac is precisely how to do so in style. Bamboo handles bring a relaxed element to the sumptuous fabric, as does the easygoing silhouette and kicky avocado color. If neutrals are more to your taste, it also comes in white and brown. Price at time of publish: $795 Dimensions: 14 x 21 inches (handle height is 8.5 inches)



Best Grey Saint Laurent Toy Loulou Calfskin Suede Crossbody Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If a quilted Saint Laurent bag is on your wishlist, you won't regret investing in this gray suede version. The smaller size is great on the go and certainly not so slight that you can't fit daily essentials inside. In fact, it comes with interior compartments to keep your daily items organized. It's also versatile enough to transition from an everyday crossbody to an evening handheld when you remove the strap. And the color? A delightfully softer alternative to black. Price at time of publish: $2,150 Dimensions: 9 x 7 x 3.5 inches

Best Trunk Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk Brandon Blackwood View On Brandonblackwood.com With a vintage appeal, this mini trunk is a suede standout. The sunshine yellow hue is cheerful as ever, whether with jeans and a white tee or a printed occasion dress. Polished silver hardware lends a contemporary edge to the genuine suede leather subtly stamped with the label's logo. Price at time of publish: $285 Dimensions: 7.5 x 6 x 3 inches

Best Mini Simon Miller Mini Puffin Suede Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Big bags may be trending this season, but we can't quite deny our mini bag love. The soft structure of this convertible strap style makes it a wardrobe heavy-hitter, while the distinctive green shade feels like an unexpected neutral. Reach for it in place of beige or gray for a bolder punch, and carry it as a handheld for dinner dates and events. For a daytime look, opt for the shoulder strap and pair it with tailored separates, denim, or dresses. Price at time of publish: $345 Dimensions: 9 x 6.75 x 1.5 inches

Best Evening Self-Portrait Bow-Detailed Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Self-Portrait is a go-to for occasion dresses and, now, fanciful bags, too. Like this structured suede stunner that's as darling as it is glamorous in black crystals-encrusted suede, complete with faux-pearl and silver-tone bow for extra sparkle. What it lacks in space, it more than makes up for in impact, but what else could you ask for in an evening suede bag? We also love the protective feet to keep the sumptuous fabric and adornment intact. Price at time of publish: $585 Dimensions: 4.7 x 3.1 x 7.5 inches

Best Clutch The Attico 8:30 PM Suede Clutch Mytheresa View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Mytheresa.com Another suede evening bag option is the suede clutch, and this one by The Attico is unlike any other. The unique geometric design proves there are other ways to strike a chord than ornate detailing—a choice bag for those not into shimmer and shine but instead have a penchant for color. Price at time of publish: $870 Dimensions: 6.5 x 11.5 x 5 inches



Best Shoulder Khaite Mini Lotus Suede Shoulder Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Khaite.com View On Neiman Marcus Khaite is renowned for impeccable restraint, from knitwear to the line's suede bag assortment. This sunshine yellow style, crafted in Italy from calfskin suede, is a scaled-down version of the brand's iconic tote, offering more ease and impact to everyday dressing. While the bold color instantly captivates, the fluid shape is equally distinctive—a worthy investment for those craving a more spirited shoulder bag. Price at time of publish: $1,250 Dimensions: 4.5 x 6.5–8 x 4.5 inches