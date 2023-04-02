The 25 Best Suede Bags of 2023 Are Sumptuous and Bold

From soft and slouchy to structured and detailed.

By
Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Laura Lajiness
Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Laura is a contributing style writer at Byrdie. She has worked in the fashion industry for over ten years.
Published on 04/02/23
The Best Suede Bags

Byrdie / Alli Waataja

The best suede bags always lend a luxe feel to an outfit, whether for the office, an event, or casual days spent out and about. But like leather handbags, there are seemingly endless options, making for an overwhelming decision when shopping for new ones. Now, what is the difference between leather and suede? Both materials are literally cut from the same cloth. They comprise the front and back of an animal hide; leather, the exterior of the hide, is smooth and supple, while the interior suede is the soft and nappy side. Suede is also more quintessentially casual but still elegant and durable resulting in a well-worth-it shoulder, crossbody, tote, clutch, or bucket bag. Yes, affordable iterations abound, but many genuine suede handbags are an investment that ensures durability with proper care. 

"Our clients are constantly surprised by how hard-wearing and long-lasting our suede is," says Métier designer Melissa Morris. (The London-based label’s suede bags run upwards of $1,500.) "It's all about using the highest quality materials." Consistent care is also key for ensuring an always-great-looking suede bag. Jason Markk, founder and Chief Mission Officer of his namesake fabric cleaner brand, says, "Routine maintenance will extend the life of your bag." Proactively protecting your suede, he adds, will “guard against wet weather or accidental spills and protect against dirt and dust build-up." All that’s required to do so is a stain- and water-repellent solution.

But before you get to that, you have to pick one. Whether you're seeking an everyday suede bag, one with embellishments to pair with occasion wear, or a unique silhouette to stand out with even the most uncomplicated of outfits, there are options—25 of them, to be exact, which we hand-picked for you to peruse and shop below.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Cult Gaia Shoulder Bag at Nordstrom
Best Budget:
Mango Shoulder Bag at Mango.com
Best Slouchy:
Ree Projects Shoulder Bag at Neiman Marcus
Best Everyday:
Métier Suede Tote at Net-a-Porter
Best Convertible:
Staud Shoulder Bag at Shopbop.com
Best Bucket:
Yvonne Koné Suede Bucket Bag at Nordstrom
Best Large:
Neous Suede Leather Tote Bag at Co.uk
Best Flap:
Savette Suede Hobo Bag at Bergdorfgoodman.com
Best Crossbody:
Ulla Johnson Suede Shoulder Bag at Neiman Marcus
Best Nostalgic :
By Far Suede Shoulder Bag at Nordstrom
In This Article

Best Overall

Cult Gaia Mini Hera Shoulder Bag

Cult Gaia Mini Hera Shoulder Bag

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom

Cult Gaia's shoulder bag's price, modern yet timeless design, and versatility were all factors considered in making it our Best Overall pick. The knotted detailing along the strap adds an element of interest, while the soft and slightly slouchy silhouette feels decidedly simple yet on-trend. It's just big enough to fit essentials like your phone, a wallet, and on-the-go beauty products without weighing you down. 

Price at time of publish: $398

Dimensions: 5.51 x 11.02 inches

Best Budget

Mango Buckle Shoulder Bag

Mango Buckle Shoulder Bag

Mango
View On Mango.com

The oversized strap and buckle bring drama to this otherwise classic suede shoulder bag. The under-$75 price point will be imperceptible to onlookers. The minimal design and versatile beige color appear elevated, whether worn with tonal neutrals or as a counterbalance to a colorful print.  

Price at time of publish: $60

Dimensions: 11.42 x 5.12 x 1.57 inches

Best Slouchy

Ree Projects Wyn Mini Suede Shoulder Bag

Ree Projects Wyn Mini Suede Shoulder Bag

Neiman Marcus
View On Neiman Marcus View On Reeprojects.com View On Shopbop.com

We're all in on the soft bag trend, but this twisted silhouette by Ree Projects takes things to the next level. The design is more than eye-catching but well-constructed from soft calf leather. Plus, we love the zipper for extra security, whether you toss this over your shoulder or tote it in the crook of your arm. 

Price at time of publish: $690

Dimensions: 5.3 x 11.4 x 2.4 inches

Best Everyday

Métier Market Suede Tote

M&Atilde;&copy;tier Market Suede Tote

Net-A-Porter
View On Net-a-Porter

Métier's suede bag assortment is robust, and while you can't go wrong with any of the line's timeless styles, from the weekenders to the clutches, this market tote ranks as our favorite for its versatility. It's an elevated and roomy silhouette that you can pair with workwear (fitting most laptops) while feeling casual enough with weekend attire (hello, farmer's market outings). Plus, the thoughtful construction creates a point of interest at the intersection of each panel with a beautifully simple finish. It also comes with a detachable pouch that doubles as a crossbody for when you have less to carry.

Price at time of publish: $2,550

Dimensions: 11.8 x 16.5 x 1.1 inches

Best Convertible

Staud Valerie Shoulder Bag

Staud Valerie Shoulder Bag

Shopbop
View On Shopbop.com View On Staud.clothing

We love a bag that can do both or, even better, work triple duty (i.e., slung over your shoulder, carried by the top handle, or worn crossbody). This Staud suede bag fits the bill, with the added detail of a wrapped leather handle and a long detachable strap. The structured silhouette offers a polished look to the more casual suede fabric, too, making it the ideal bag to take you from work to the weekend. 

Price at time of publish: $350

Dimensions: 7 x 9.75 x 1.5 inches

Best Bucket

Yvonne Koné Mini Johanna Suede Bucket Bag

Yvonne Kon&Atilde;&copy; Mini Johanna Suede Bucket Bag

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Shopbop.com

A braided handle and a pretty pink color put a reenergized spin on a classic bucket bag. The soft shape adds to the freshness, while the rounded base creates enough structure to help keep things organized. The smaller size makes it an excellent option for an event or when you don't have too much to carry.

Price at time of publish: $547

Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 6 inches

Best Large

Neous Scorpius Suede Leather Tote Bag

Neous Scorpius Suede Leather Tote Bag

Shopbop
View On Co.uk View On Goop.com View On Shopbop.com

A sizable suede bag doesn't have to come in tote form, like this beautifully crafted suede bag by Neous, featuring multiple compartments (hello, organization). The numerous strap options add to this bag's versatility, as does the timeless black shade. Beautiful brass hardware also elevates the bag, making it one of the most sumptuous options to carry Monday through Friday. 

Price at time of publish: $870

Dimensions: 19.25 x 13.75 x 7 inches

Best Flap

Savette The Tondo Suede Hobo Bag

Savette The Tondo Suede Hobo Bag

Bergdorf Goodman
View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Savette.com

For an understated luxury suede bag, look no further than Savette. The line's signature minimalism makes the sumptuous fabric feel even more luxurious. Likewise for the gold-tone hardware, which adds visual richness to the chocolate brown and emerald green color options.

Price at time of publish: $1,550

Dimensions: 8 x 10.5 x 1 inches 

Best Crossbody

Ulla Johnson Remy Mini Suede Shoulder Bag

Ulla Johnson Remy Mini Suede Shoulder Bag

Neiman Marcus
View On Neiman Marcus View On Net-a-Porter View On Shopbop.com

Ulla Johnson's minimalist bags are the perfect contrast to her vibrant printed dresses and tops. Take this bucket bag as an example. The fine detailing instantly freshens up the feel of a classic silhouette. The gathering and hammered hardware make this silhouette feel effortlessly elegant, as a magnetic closure subtly secures belongings within this open-top design.  

Price at time of publish: $650

Dimensions: 9 x 7 x 5 inches

Best Nostalgic

By Far Gib Suede Shoulder Bag

By Far Gib Suede Shoulder Bag

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Farfetch.com

If nostalgic fashion is your game, look no further than By Far's Gib suede shoulder bag. While the body is minimal and unadorned, an embellished croc-embossed patent leather trims the crescent silhouette for a fun throwback feel. Pair yours with a mini skirt and strappy heels for a night out or a tank, baggy jeans, and sneakers on casual days. 

Price at time of publish: $627

Dimensions: 5 x 6 x 2.5 inches

Best Tote

Little Liffner Soft Tulip Tote Small

Little Liffner Soft Tulip Tote Small

Little Liffner
View On Littleliffner.com

If the totes in your closet suddenly feel dull, turn to Little Liffner's signature tulip silhouette for an instant refresh. The slim straps and curved shape feel nuanced but in a subtle manner that enhances the look of workwear and more for a sophisticated result. Carry it for an important meeting; it's guaranteed to make a great impression. 

Price at time of publish: $595

Dimensions: 11.4 x 7 x 3.9 inches

Best Belt

Wandler Anna Bag

Wandler Anna Bag

Shopbop
View On Shopbop.com

Long live the belt bag. The sunshine yellow suede style is the ultimate modern version that you can also style over your shoulder or crossbody. The clean lines accentuate the detailed construction as the gold-tone hardware steers it further into grown-up territory. 

Price at time of publish: $605

Dimensions: 4.75 x 7.5 x 2.25 inches

Best Bright

& Other Stories Leather Tote Bag

&amp; Other Stories Leather Tote Bag

& Other Stories
View On Stories.com

Get your color fix by opting for this lively green suede bag. The affordable price makes going bolder feel less risky, but don't presume that means sacrificing quality. This small zippered tote is crafted from 100% leather with chrome-free tanning, making it a win-win-win. 

Price at time of publish: $99

Dimensions: 11 x 11 inches

Best Investment

Bottega Veneta Jodie Teen Intrecciato Cashmere Suede Shoulder Bag

Bottega Veneta Jodie Teen Intrecciato Cashmere Suede Shoulder Bag

Neiman Marcus
View On Nordstrom View On Modesens.com View On Neiman Marcus

The ultimate suede investment? Bottega Veneta's Jodie. The silhouette has reached cult status, featuring the Italian label's signature woven Intrecciato technique, and a suede version feels entirely decadent. However, to avoid it feeling like an "occasion-only" bag you wear once or twice a year, we love this soft beige color that easily transitions from casual to formal. It has plenty of room inside for far more than lip balm and a credit card while appearing perfectly slim when tucked under your shoulder or carried by the handle. 

Price at time of publish: $3,300

Dimensions: 5.1 x 14.2 x 8.3 inches

Best Shopper

UGG x TELFAR Medium Shopper

UGG x TELFAR Medium Shopper

Telfar
View On Telfar.net

Getting your hands on Telfar's buzzy bags is a feat, but one you can currently scoop up? This shearling-lined suede version was designed in collaboration with UGG. Whether you tote this shopper by the double top handles or sling it across your body, the cozy texture and pastel color bring a cuddly-cute element to outfits of all kinds, from dresses to jeans—the ultimate cool-weather pick.  

Price at time of publish: $290

Dimensions: 10.75 x 15 x 5 inches

Best Red

Proenza Schouler Braided Suede Chain Top-Handle Bag

Proenza Schouler Braided Suede Chain Top-Handle Bag

Neiman Marcus
View On Neiman Marcus View On Proenzaschouler.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue

Make a statement with your next suede bag by opting for this red flap design by Proenza Schouler. A braided chain strap ups the ante while the sleek body maintains a refined vibe—the Italian-crafted design, featuring a magnetic closure and interior card slots, is well worth the investment. 

Price at time of publish: $1,595

Dimensions: 7.1 x 12.4 x 2.4 inches

Best Chain Strap

Yuzefi Doris Saddle Suede Shoulder Bag

Yuzefi Doris Saddle Suede Shoulder Bag

Neiman Marcus
View On Neiman Marcus

Yuzefi is one of the best bag brands for a unique design that won't teeter into that worrisome "will I get tired of it?" territory. The crescent saddle shape is a signature silhouette that looks incredibly luxe in suede. A silver chain-link strap brings edginess to the sleek design, which is detachable if you'd prefer to tuck this bag under your arm.

Price at time of publish: $465

Dimensions: 4.9 x 8.7 x 5.5 inches

Best for Summer

Brother Vellies Bamboo Sac

Brother Vellies Bamboo Sac

Brother Vellies
View On Brothervellies.com

You may have yet to consider suede for summer, but this sac is precisely how to do so in style. Bamboo handles bring a relaxed element to the sumptuous fabric, as does the easygoing silhouette and kicky avocado color. If neutrals are more to your taste, it also comes in white and brown.

Price at time of publish: $795

Dimensions: 14 x 21 inches (handle height is 8.5 inches)

Best Grey

Saint Laurent Toy Loulou Calfskin Suede Crossbody Bag

Saint Laurent Toy Loulou Calfskin Suede Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom

If a quilted Saint Laurent bag is on your wishlist, you won't regret investing in this gray suede version. The smaller size is great on the go and certainly not so slight that you can't fit daily essentials inside. In fact, it comes with interior compartments to keep your daily items organized. It's also versatile enough to transition from an everyday crossbody to an evening handheld when you remove the strap. And the color? A delightfully softer alternative to black. 

Price at time of publish: $2,150

Dimensions: 9 x 7 x 3.5 inches

Best Trunk

Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk

Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk

Brandon Blackwood
View On Brandonblackwood.com

With a vintage appeal, this mini trunk is a suede standout. The sunshine yellow hue is cheerful as ever, whether with jeans and a white tee or a printed occasion dress. Polished silver hardware lends a contemporary edge to the genuine suede leather subtly stamped with the label's logo.

Price at time of publish: $285

Dimensions: 7.5 x 6 x 3 inches

Best Mini

Simon Miller Mini Puffin Suede Bag

Simon Miller Mini Puffin Suede Bag

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom

Big bags may be trending this season, but we can't quite deny our mini bag love. The soft structure of this convertible strap style makes it a wardrobe heavy-hitter, while the distinctive green shade feels like an unexpected neutral. Reach for it in place of beige or gray for a bolder punch, and carry it as a handheld for dinner dates and events. For a daytime look, opt for the shoulder strap and pair it with tailored separates, denim, or dresses.

Price at time of publish: $345

Dimensions: 9 x 6.75 x 1.5 inches

Best Evening

Self-Portrait Bow-Detailed Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag

Self-Portrait Bow-Detailed Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag

Net-A-Porter
View On Net-a-Porter

Self-Portrait is a go-to for occasion dresses and, now, fanciful bags, too. Like this structured suede stunner that's as darling as it is glamorous in black crystals-encrusted suede, complete with faux-pearl and silver-tone bow for extra sparkle. What it lacks in space, it more than makes up for in impact, but what else could you ask for in an evening suede bag? We also love the protective feet to keep the sumptuous fabric and adornment intact. 

Price at time of publish: $585

Dimensions: 4.7 x 3.1 x 7.5 inches

Best Clutch

The Attico 8:30 PM Suede Clutch

The Attico 8:30 PM Suede Clutch

Mytheresa
View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Mytheresa.com

Another suede evening bag option is the suede clutch, and this one by The Attico is unlike any other. The unique geometric design proves there are other ways to strike a chord than ornate detailing—a choice bag for those not into shimmer and shine but instead have a penchant for color. 

Price at time of publish: $870

Dimensions: 6.5 x 11.5 x 5 inches

Best Shoulder

Khaite Mini Lotus Suede Shoulder Bag

Khaite Mini Lotus Suede Shoulder Bag

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom View On Khaite.com View On Neiman Marcus

Khaite is renowned for impeccable restraint, from knitwear to the line's suede bag assortment. This sunshine yellow style, crafted in Italy from calfskin suede, is a scaled-down version of the brand's iconic tote, offering more ease and impact to everyday dressing. While the bold color instantly captivates, the fluid shape is equally distinctive—a worthy investment for those craving a more spirited shoulder bag. 

Price at time of publish: $1,250

Dimensions: 4.5 x 6.5–8 x 4.5 inches

Best Minimalist

The Row North-South Park Suede Tote

The Row North-South Park Suede Tote

Saks Fifth Avenue
View On Saks Fifth Avenue

Most would agree that a bag from The Row is the ultimate splurge. This minimalist tote is an incredible choice for those with spendy urges. The elongated shape offers plenty of room with a slimmer, more wearable feel than other spacious bags. The open top makes reaching for daily essentials a breeze while the slouchier silhouette folds ever-so-slightly inward to keep valuables feeling secure. 

Price at time of publish: $2,450

Dimensions: 15 x 16 x 8.5 inches

Final Verdict

Well-designed suede bags will always be the best investment. Timeless silhouettes sans too much embellishment—like Métier’s Market Suede Tote, Cult Gaia's Mini Hera Shoulder Bag, Neous’ Scorpius Suede Leather Tote Bag, Little Liffner’s Soft Tulip Tote Small, and Savette’s The Tondo Suede Hobo Bag—are the most versatile. But unique details, on the other hand, will ensure your suede bag feels special and distinctive, even if they’re as subtle as the wrapped leather handle seen in Staud’s Valerie design or the braided iteration in Yvonne Koné's Mini Johanna Suede Bucket Bag

What to Look for in Suede Bags

Construction

According to Morris, the quality of the suede makes it soft and lasting; however, construction also matters when choosing the best suede bag. Since suede is heavier than leather, it’s worth noting that any details like braiding or weaving will only add weight. "I would never do a woven bag from purely suede as woven bags use a lot more material, and therefore a suede version would be incredibly heavy."

Silhouette

Since the fabric is so durable and versatile, suede bags run the gamut, from oversize totes to handheld clutches. Silhouette choice is simply about preference, although considering daily use will help to determine the shape and size that best suits your lifestyle. "As you can see in my collection, I think suede looks great in just about every silhouette," Morris tells Byrdie. "I love it in our more classic shapes like the Private Eye or Roma because you wouldn't expect it."

Embellishments

Clasps, buckles, zippers, and protective feet are typical embellishments that will never feel over the top or trendy. However, more adornment can offer a dynamic look if you're seeking a bolder design. "This is just purely an aesthetic decision," Morris says. Her designs are generally minimalist and characterized by discrete hardware and contrast stitching.

FAQ
  • How do you clean a suede bag?

    Markk and Morris suggest using a soft bristle brush with special suede shampoos or spot treatments to clean a suede bag for everyday touchups. Markk breaks down the steps:

    • "Before you begin to clean your suede bag, empty its contents. This will make it easier to rotate and flip the bag giving you better access to certain angles. 
    • [As] the first [cleaning step], you should always take a soft hog or horse bristle brush and gently dry brush the entire surface area of the bag. This will remove any top layer of dirt and dust. 
    • Next, if there are any visible soils or marks, use a clean suede eraser to literally erase the marks away. 
    • Finish by brushing the suede back and forth using a suede brush like the one in our suede cleaning kit."


    For a deeper clean, Markk says to use a specialized suede cleaning solution, such as his Ready-To-Use Foam Cleaner and a soft bristle brush. He breaks down the steps: 

    • "The cleaner produces a perfect foam and does not require any water. This is key because you want to avoid oversaturating suede with water and solution. 
    • Apply the foam directly onto the bristles of the brush and gently work the foam into the suede, distributing evenly across the entire surface of the bag. The bag should feel slightly damp. 
    • Next, gently dab the suede using a clean white microfiber towel to soak up any excess solution. Now allow the bag to air dry away from direct sunlight. 
    • Once dry, the suede will have slightly hardened—this is normal. The final step is to take a suede brush to brush the suede using a back-and-forth motion. This will revive the nap to the soft and buttery feel that we all love."


    Another thing to note is that suede is often dyed and can sometimes cause a color transfer to clothing and upholstery. “Some dyes may bleed more than others, so I recommend testing for color transfer before cleaning,” says Markk. “To test, use a clean white microfiber towel to gently rub the suede in an inconspicuous area. Judging by the amount of color transfer, if any, proceed with caution."

  • Are suede bags hard to maintain?

    Regular care is the best way to maintain a suede bag. "The occasional scuff or spill on your suede bag is inevitable," Markk says. "The key is to treat it as soon as possible. For scuff marks, use a soft bristle brush to dry brush the affected area. Next, use a clean suede eraser to erase the mark away. Finish by brushing the suede back and forth with a suede brush."


    If you've spilled something on your suede bag, take a clean white microfiber towel and dampen the towel with cold water. Next, add a small drop of dishwashing liquid and blot the soiled area soaking up as much of the stain as possible. Repeat until the stain is gone. Allow the suede to air dry, then use a suede brush to brush back and forth to revive the nap of the suede. For an even deeper clean, refer to the steps previously mentioned.

  • How do you store a suede bag?

    When it comes time to store your bag, Markk says to ensure it's clean and completely dry. Then, stuff the bag with acid-free tissue paper (you can also use an old rolled-up, white, unprinted T-shirt) to help the bag maintain its shape. Next, wrap any hardware with acid-free tissue paper so that the hardware does not leave any indentations on the suede. Finally, place the stuffed bag into a breathable dust bag and store it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

  • Can you restore a suede bag?

    If your suede bag needs repair, such as tears, broken hardware, or heavy color loss, Markk says it's best to seek professional help. 

