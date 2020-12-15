The 8 Best Subscription Boxes for Men in 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Taking all the hassle and confusion out of brand selection, subscription boxes have grown in popularity with their effortless, easy-to-use approach. They can be found across a multitude of grooming needs, promising great products and value, and have branched out to include scent and liquor categories, as well.

Nothing quite fuels frustration like running out of shaving cream or sharp razors...followed by frantically lathering up soap and going at your face with a blunt blade. Ouch. That was the scenario driving several top-notch shaving brands like Harry’s, which bases its entire philosophy around straight-to-your-door subscription boxes.

Even if thinning hair isn’t an issue, hims recommends the occasional course of thickening treatments to stimulate healthy, happy hair. In that case, try the Hair Power Pack. Thanks, hims.

In the Non-Prescription Hair Loss Kit (about $37 per month), you'll receive Minoxidil, a topical solution that helps promote hair growth; a shampoo that decreases the DHT in your scalp (the hormone that causes hair-loss) and helps with volume; and supplements comprised of Biotin to help strengthen hair growth and strong nails.

As a leader in at-home, non-prescription hair loss management, hims has put together a box that includes medically-formulated shampoo, solution, and supplements.

Almost nothing can break a man's spirit more than hair loss. While we are fans of embracing the bald, some of you might want to fight for your follicles.

Subscriptions include a LUXEE robe, so you can feel like royalty while enjoying your favorite drink in the tumbler. Plus, if you need some time off from LUXEE, you can pause, skip, or cancel the box anytime.

You can get a quarterly (about $90 per box) or annual (around $75 per box) subscription to LUXEE. Featured items include MANSCAPED's The Lawn Mower 3.0, a waist-grooming product for men; a Jaxon Lane a Hydrogel hydrating mask for clear skin; Cheers Capsules to help replace lost vitamins from drinking alcohol; a tumbler; and a mystery item.

Meant to "improve a guy's grooming, recovery, and confidence," LUXEE's subscription box is meant to help you care for every part of you. Each box is curated with the top brands in men's lifestyle, wellness, technology, fitness, and grooming, so you'll always be on-trend.

Every guy needs a little TLC: That's what LUXEE is for.

Sign up for a subscription box monthly or every month for about $15 per shipment. Or, choose from three- (roughly $44), six- (around $84), or 12-month packages (about $162).

Home scent and body products are added into the boxes, so you can mix and match or make one-time purchases of Scentbird's brand of scrubs, body washes, and candles. You can also make one-time purchases of full-sized products.

Every month Scentbird sends something different to your door, letting you test out colognes that would otherwise set you back a pretty penny. Think Prada, Gucci, Versace & Aqua Di Parma—the glitterati of good fragrance. You can even have a hand in selecting which one you want. By the time it runs low, you’ve already got another in the mail.

Scent can be seriously expensive, and Scentbird started with intention of offering cult-favorite designer fragrances for an accessible price point.

Boxes are about $52 each if you subscribe. But the real cherry on top? The first set is free.

The Correction Trio Collection fights problem areas like the under-eye, hyper-pigmentation, and anywhere that you want to look energized. Products included are a Moisturizing Balm, Exfoliating Rub, and a Dark Circle Defense.

The Classic Maintenance Set aims to hydrate, cleanse, and get rid of dead skin, while curbing acne scars and shaving irritation. Products included are Moisturizing Balm, Charcoal Cleanse, and Exfoliating Rub. The Age Management Collection targets signs of aging, like fine lines, under-eye bags, wrinkles, and sun damage. Products featured are a Moisturizing Balm, Dark Circle Defense, and an Anti-Wrinkle Serum.

Its three subscriptions, which range from age management (its dark circle defense roller is a standout) to classic maintenance (featuring its cult-favorite charcoal cleanser), are sent out every two months; perfectly timed to make sure you’ll never go without. And to make sure your skincare items are curated to your needs, you'll need to include your skin type and age.

Lumin has quickly made waves with the skincare set thanks to its concise and clear approach to male complexions: think blemish-busting, redness-reducing, and fatigue-fighting formulas.

With Harry's, you'll get high-quality products for a fair price. Sign up, and you’ll never have to do another last-minute drugstore haul again.

You can get shipments every two months, three months, or five months. (The smart-order system asks you how many times you shave and subsequently suggests a send-out frequency, a very cool customizing feature you don’t see in other boxes.)

From there, you can customize your ongoing refills. Choose from eight blades for about $15, eight blades and one gel for roughly $20, or around $35 for a family plan, which features two cans of foaming gel and 16 blades.

The Starter Set is about $5 and includes a weighted razor with a rubberized handle, a five-blade razor cartridge, a 2-ounce can of foaming shave gel, and a travel blade cover.

If you haven’t heard of Harry’s, wisen up—the brand has completely revolutionized shaving with its subscription boxes and five-blade razors (that’s a close shave).

You can choose from a quarterly (for about $32 per month) or annual membership (for around $25 per month) and cancel your subscription at any time.

Expect unlimited free shipping on specified orders and Flaviar Originals, as well as a 50% discount on all other orders. You'll also get access to free, live tasting events, and a refer-a-friend program.

A Flaviar membership lets you claim a full-size Premium bottle and a themed Tasting Box of your choice each quarter, plus access to rare, exclusive, and private bottlings. The Tasting Box includes three, 45-milliliter samples of international, premium and/or craft spirits, a collectible concrete coaster, and tasting notes to help you learn about what you're imbibing.

Whether you're a whisky or tequila guy, Flaviar offers a membership that will keep your tastebuds on your toes. In each delivery, you'll get a Premium bottle and a themed Tasting Box, along with exclusive bottles.

The best bachelor pad accessory? The bar. Flaviar will ensure that whether you're having a guys' night or a hot date, the liquor will never be lacking.

With subscriptions available quarterly (about $50) and annually (around $190), you'll get four boxes for the year to keep you looking sharp.

If you're curious about what comes inside of a GQ's Best Stuff Box, the Winter 2020 box has been curated by NBA All-Star and mental health advocate Kevin Love, who has thrown in a blanket, self-development cards, and some self-care staples.

Boxes include apparel, grooming products, and accessories that have been vetted by GQ editors. Once you subscribe, you'll receive exclusive offers and discounts from the brands included in the shipments, as well as video tutorials that will help you get the most use out of the products offered.

Fans of GQ are in luck: The boys at GQ have put together a quarterly lifestyle box with all of their current favorites. And in true GQ style, these are luxury products: Each Best Stuff Box features items valued at more than $200 (roughly upwards of $800 per year), along with free shipping.

Choose from three subscription options: monthly (about $10 per month), six-month (around $60), and yearly (roughly $110). As value for money goes, Birchbox is unbeatable.

To start, you'll fill out a grooming profile—a series of questions that will ensure the most personalized products are sent to you each month. After you review your first five samples, you'll get a $5 credit to use in the store and your reviews will guarantee the items in your box are tailored to your needs, skin type, and grooming requirements. Should you like a particular sample, you can purchase a full-size version in the Birchbox store—all the while earning $1 back for every $10 spent.

When you subscribe, you’ll get five samples across a variety of categories—all selected by the Birchbox team, curated to your needs, and paired with tips for use. Brands like Malin+Goetz, Hanz De Fuko, Kiehl’s, and hims are littered throughout, easily upping the value to well beyond the $100 mark. Products focus on everything from beard essentials to spot solutions.

How We Chose the Best Men's Subscription Boxes

In researching this feature, we signed up for several boxes—all of which we will keep subscribing to moving forward. We looked at convenience, the frequency of delivery, the products included, the overall value of the memberships, and pricing. At the end of the day, we sought subscription boxes that were able to take the manual labor out of mundane errands. In selecting these subscription boxes, we made sure they were a clear answer to saving time while keeping you looking, smelling, and feeling great.

Birchbox Grooming Box earned the top spot on our list for its overall value, selection of name-brand products, and rewards. Meanwhile, Flaviar stood out for its high-quality liquor selections for the guy who needs a stocked bar at all times, and LUXEE became one of our favorites for its attention to care for both body and mind.

What Are Men's Subscription Boxes?

Men's subscription boxes are memberships that offer a variety of products catered to your personal interests—like self-care, grooming, liquor, and more—delivered at a determined frequency. Depending on the service, you can choose from weekly, bimonthly, monthly, quarterly, or annual shipments. For grooming products, these boxes tend to be monthly or quarterly, and are meant to appear when your stock starts to run out.

What Is Included in a Men's Subscription Box?

The category can cover just about anything, from bike parts to skincare and activewear. More and more customers are opting for subscription boxes due to their great value and time-saving benefits. Instead of running to the store to pick up the items you've run out of, you can spend more time on self-care.

How Much Do Men's Subscription Boxes Cost?

If you want a subscription box for good whiskey, expect to spend a fair amount of money. For grooming, however, prices can range from $12 and up, with every box almost certainly offering great value for money (particularly the ones that have a multitude of brands).

