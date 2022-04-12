As it turns out, the key to curating your Instagram feed to favor the best hair tips and tricks isn't by following celebrities—it's by following their stylists. From awards shows, to red carpets, to royal weddings, to New York Fashion Week and beyond, celebrity stylists drive trends year-round—and the first place to spot those trends is often on their social media accounts.

Who then, are the hairstylists to be following on IG? Our Byrdie editors scoured Instagram for the best hair stylists to follow and came up with 10 stylists whose posts are sure to keep you creative and inspired. From the colorist behind Kim Kardashian's greatest looks to Lupita N'yongo's legendary red carpet stylist, discover the 10 best hairstylists to follow on Instagram, ahead.