As it turns out, the key to curating your Instagram feed to favor the best hair tips and tricks isn't by following celebrities—it's by following their stylists. From awards shows, to red carpets, to royal weddings, to New York Fashion Week and beyond, celebrity stylists drive trends year-round—and the first place to spot those trends is often on their social media accounts.
Who then, are the hairstylists to be following on IG? Our Byrdie editors scoured Instagram for the best hair stylists to follow and came up with 10 stylists whose posts are sure to keep you creative and inspired. From the colorist behind Kim Kardashian's greatest looks to Lupita N'yongo's legendary red carpet stylist, discover the 10 best hairstylists to follow on Instagram, ahead.
Vernon Francois
Famous for his work on celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Solange Knowles, Amandla Stenberg, Serena Williams, Iman, Willow Smith, Danai Gurira, Ava DuVernay, Mindy Kaling, Elaine Welteroth, Teyana Taylor, Janaya Khan, Cleo Wade, Melina Matsoukas, Chika and many more, Vernon Francois' work can be found on the pages of every major magazine. But you need to be following him first to get a behind-the-scenes looks at each show-stopping style. He is the mastermind behind almost all of Lupita Nyong'o's most memorable looks—including her ethereal updo for the 2022 Oscars. His page features expert styling across all hair types and textures.
Outside of the salon, Francois is the founder of his own haircare line, Vernon Francois Haircare, which is vegan, clean, and cruelty-free. He also serves as a Redken global consultant and natural haircare educator. As an added bonus, he posts educational videos to his Instagram feed that are super helpful for those with curls and coils.
Jen Atkin
Quite possibly the most influential hairstylist on Instagram, Jen Atkin rose to fame as the trusted hairstylist to the Kardashian family. Her list of celebrity clientele is expansive and contains big names like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, and Hailey Bieber. Her trademark "undone" hairstyles help celebs attain that perfectly-imperfect tousled look. She was the artist behind Hailey Bieber's enviable sleek bridal chignon—a perfect example of the simple elegance Atkin has become famous for.
With over 4 million followers on Instagram, Jen Atkin's feed often contains highlights of her celebrity styles, as well as helpful styling how-to's. In addition to styling, Atkin has also made a name for herself in the hair and beauty space with her beloved hair and bodycare brand OUAI.
Kim Kimble
With clients like Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Oprah, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Shakira, Mary J. Blige, and Rihanna, Kim Kimble is one of the biggest names in celebrity hairstyling. You'll recognize some of her most iconic looks—like Beyoncé's hair for her Lemonade visual album and the Coachella styles seen in the Homecoming documentary.
If her iconic celebrity styles and natural hair styling tips weren't reason enough to follow her, fans of Euphoria will love the behind-the-scenes shots found in her feed (Kimble is head of the HBO show's hair department). Kimble has also launched an eponymous haircare line that is both effective and affordable.
Chris Appleton
Celebrity hair artist, Global Creative Director for Color Wow, and model signed with IMG models—is there anything Chris Appleton can't do? Appleton's celebrity clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Adele, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Drew Barrymore, and Dua Lipa. Known for big waves and intensely sleek updos and ponytails, Appleton is responsible for iconic looks such as the inimitable Ariana Grande ponytail and J.Lo's insanely voluminous 2020 Super Bowl hair. He's also well known for his signature "glass hair" look, which has been sought after by many.
Kendall Dorsey
Scrolling Kendall Dorsey's feed, you're likely to see some of the biggest names in music and entertainment—like Nicki Minaj, Saweetie, Solange Knowles, Lizzo, Cardi B, Yara Shahidi, and Alicia Keys to name a few. Dorsey has created some incredible hair masterpieces with wigs, including Nicki Minaj's Met Gala look from 2017 and Lizzo's debut album cover. Meanwhile, his Instagram feed shows his passion for protective styling and scalp health. This is definitely an account to follow if you're looking to embrace your natural curls or are looking for wig styling tips.
Sky Kim
Sky Kim has over a decade of experience in creating couture runway hairstyles. A member of Byrdie's Beauty & Wellness Review Board, Kim's Instagram feed is filled with whimsical styles that have graced the runways of New York Fashion Week and red carpets. Following Kim is sure to give you the perfect inspiration for novel upgrades to simple styles like the chignon and gravity-defying editorial looks for super special occasions. It's easy to see why her celebrity clientele, including Jessica Darrow and Gigi Hadid, trust her with giving their hair the full glam treatment.
Justine Marjan
Justine Marjan's Instagram works double duty, showcasing both her prowess as a celebrity hairstylist and her own personal hair influencer career. Marjan has made a name for herself working with a large range of celebrities, including Ashley Graham, Dove Cameron, Khloé Kardashian, Tessa Thompson, Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Culpo, Kerry Washington, Hailey Bieber, and even North West (her iconic rainbow birthday braids), to name a few.
Her page includes a bevy of hair education and styling tips. Marjan's feed also contains several posts detailing hair extensions, which can be both informative and eye-opening to see just how much hair is needed to pull off certain celebrity styles.
Ursula Stephen
The stylist behind some of Rihanna's most iconic hairstyles, Ursula Stephen is someone you need to follow on IG ASAP. Scrolling her feed, you'll find a gorgeous mix of editorial and red carpet looks for her countless entertainment and fashion clientele. Stephen's celebrity clients include Zendaya, Ciara, Naomie Harris, Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, Mary J. Blige, and Laverne Cox.
Byrdie editors love the fun and whimsy found on Stephen's page and you will too. Featuring both behind-the-scenes looks at some of her celebrity shoots and educational videos from her salon in Brooklyn, this page has something for everyone.
Chris McMillan
This throwback post is necessary to show just how long Chris McMillan has served as Jennifer Aniston's trusted hairstylist. McMillan created the undeniably iconic "The Rachel" haircut popularized by Anniston on Friends. Since then, McMillan has made a name for himself in Hollywood by working with some of the biggest names, including an impressive roster of celebrity clients that includes Miley Cyrus, Courtney Cox, Michelle Williams, Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Elle Fanning, Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Hayden Panettiere.
What Byrdie editors love about McMillan's feed is how many shots he posts of the haircuts he does. McMillan provides you with ample posts (and angles) to save and show to your stylist later.
Whitney Eaddy
Whitney Eaddy is a celebrity natural hair growth and haircare expert. Her Instagram is both educational and empowering, as Eaddy's posts seek to reverse the narrative society has created regarding Black women and afro hair. Scrolling her feed, it's easy to see why she has amassed a large following by inspiring women to embrace their natural hair texture and regrow hair that may have been damaged by treatments designed to conform Black hair to European beauty standards.
Eaddy frequently works with celebs like SZA to restore and repair their strands with her Juices & Botanics line of products. This account is a must-follow for anyone looking to regrow or repair their hair.