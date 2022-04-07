Behold: All the Best Spring Style Launches to Get Out of Your Winter Fashion Rut

In 2022, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to fashion. From the resurgence of '90s trends and dopamine dressing to brands making their sizing more inclusive, it is safe to say this year started off with a bang. Whether you are looking to elevate your streetwear game, want to channel your inner Bridgerton, or are seeking a dress to go dancing all night long, you’ll find everything you need below. We’ve rounded up the best collections, collaborations, and launches of the season. Happy shopping!

Mansur Gavriel x VEJA



Mansur Gavriel x Veja

New York-based luxury house Mansur Gavriel has partnered with the French sneaker brand VEJA for a limited capsule collection. The Veja x MG Sneaker ($175) comes in four monochromatic colorways— celeste, crema, rosa, and sun—inspired by earthy elements such as clear blue skies, sand, hibiscus flowers, and warm yellow sunshine. You’ve guessed it, these sneakers will make for the perfect spring or summer shoe. You can choose to add a pop of pastel, a bright color, or stick with a clean and chic neutral. If you’re into dopamine dressing or monochromatic looks, this one’s for you.



The capsule collection launches on April 7th on MansurGavriel.com and Veja-store.com, as well as select retailers worldwide.

Yitty by Lizzo



Yitty

Lizzo is the latest celebrity to get into the fashion game. With Yitty, her newly-announced shapewear brand, the singer-songwriter wants to change the industry when it comes to inclusivity. Each item was designed to celebrate everybody. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” Lizzo said of the new collection. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.” Items will be available in sizes XS to 6X.

Yitty will be quicking off its collections with three drops. “Nearly Naked” is a seamless everyday wear collection designed to shape and firm your natural curves. “Mesh Me” is a line of mesh styles that blend fashion with function and were designed to be worn as underwear or outerwear. “Major Label” is a collection of everyday lifestyle pieces.

Yitty launches on April 12th at 8 a.m. PST. Items will be available to shop on the brand’s website, as well as at Fabletics.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Heaven by Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs unveiled a new collection for Heaven, his ready-to-wear line that features streetwear designs. For Spring 2022, the designer took inspiration from '90s pop culture and delivered a collection of nostalgia-infused graphic t-shirts, fuzzy bodysuits, and cutting-edge accessories. The Pointelle Lace Dress ($295) is a lavender dream. The knitted dress features matching arm warmers and a ruffled hem and neckline—perfect for warmer days. You can also opt-in for the Punk Playground Scarf ($35), which features artwork by Claire Barrow, or go for the Doll Purse ($250) in baby blue, a hard-shell design that makes for a playful statement bag.

The collection was designed for all genders and features clothing from sizes S-XXL. All items are priced between $35 and $600. Heaven’s Spring 2022 collection is available to shop on the Marc Jacobs website.

Skims Swim



Skims

Kim Kardashian’s label, Skims, expanded with a brand new swimwear line. The collection offers 19 mix-and-match styles in seven colorways, including the brand’s signature nude colors, as well as cobalt and periwinkle. Expect to find classic triangle bikinis, cutout monokinis, and swim cycle suits. The swim line also includes t-shirts (with both short or long sleeves), bicycle shorts, and beach skirts. Every item was designed to be worn both in and out of the water, so you won’t have to think about what to wear after your next swim session. The collection carries sizes XXS to 4X, with prices ranging from $32 to $108.

Kim Kardashian wanted inclusivity and comfort to be at the core of the swim line, which has been Skims’ through-line. “I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time,” the 41-year-old mogul said to Harper's Bazaar. “We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe—both for in and out of the water.”

Skims Swim is now available to shop on the brand’s website.

Royalty by Maluma



Royalty by Maluma

Latin superstar Maluma unveiled his first apparel collection with Macy’s on March 24th. For its first foray into fashion, Maluma made sure to add his personal touch to the collection. Expect to find a wide array of matching sets, as well as designs inspired by preppy and '70s styles. The collection gives us an anticipated taste of Summer with its cutout designs, bright colors, and flowy materials. All items are sold for under $150 and are highly wearable—no matter your style.

You can now shop Royalty by Maluma on Macy’s website.

Napapijri x Fiorucci



Napapijri x Fiorucci

Fiorucci and Napapijiri premiered their first-ever collaboration and joint capsule collection. This capsule will delight lovers of logomania, graphic prints, and streetwear. You’ll find blue and purple pastels, angel prints, and bold letters appended to bucket hats, crop tops, hoodies, sweatpants, and more. You can opt for simple streetwear designs or go all-out with bold colors and prints. The collection merges Napapijiri’s functional designs and Fiorucci’s graphic prints.

“Napapijri is all about exploring nature whilst Fiorucci is about exploring individuality and self-expression. The two coming together reflects this joint curiosity for the world,” explained Fiorucci’s Artistic Director Daniel Fletcher about the collab.

The collection is now available to purchase on both Fiorucci and Napapijiri’s websites.

Lacoste x Awake NY



Lacoste x Awake NY

Lacoste and New York-based brand Awake NY have partnered to release a limited-edition and unisex streetwear collection. The collaboration reimagines Lacoste’s most iconic pieces, like its tennis polo, with a New York streetwear twist. You can find 12 apparel and accessories items, including striped polos, graphic tee-shirts, cardigans, as well as caps, and beanies. The collection is preppy with a vintage feel and features colors like deep greens, blues, reds, and cream. The capsule merges both big cities' approaches to fashion, merging Parisian sportswear with New York streetwear. The collaboration was created by Angelo Baque, the creative director of Awake NY, and Louise Trotter, the creative director of Lacoste.

The collection is now available to shop on the Lacoste website and the Awake NY website. It is also available to shop in-stores at select retailers, including UNKNWN, Union Tokyo, Union LA, SSENSE, KITH, JUICE, END Clothing, Dover Street Market Ginza, and Bodega.

Hill House Home



Hill House

Hill House Home’s new Victorian Romance collection will surely bring your cottagecore fantasy to life. The collection draws inspiration from classic paintings and dramatic florals to deliver the ultimate romantic feel. The brand’s new moody floral and pond floral prints were inspired by 18th and 19th-century art and literature. The collection is ideal for anyone who’s been yearning for period piece fashion after watching the last season of Bridgerton.

Hill House Home’s best-selling Ellie Nap Dress was designed to now include pockets, with convenience and comfort in mind. The Ava ($150), Ophelia ($175), Elizabeth ($150), and Samantha ($175) nap dresses now all include pockets as well. Hill House Home also launched its first limited-edition and collector’s edition drop, including dresses in sheer tulle ($275) and sheer lace ($175). You can also expect to find Victorian-inspired tops and cardigans, skirt sets you can dress up or down, as well as six new headbands for a preppy or royal feel.

Each item can be layered during the colder months or worn as is when it starts getting warmer. The Victorian Romance collection is now available to shop on Hill House Home’s website.

