The 13 Best Straw Hats for Your Next Sun-Soaked Outing

While most people probably focus on colorful bikinis or bold resort wear when they’re planning looks for a spring or summer vacation, there’s one accessory that should never be forgotten: A straw hat. Not only are straw hats the easiest way to add texture, volume, and detail to a summer look, but they’re also practical. Sun protection is incredibly important. After all, getting a sunburn isn’t just an aesthetic or momentarily painful experience—it also is directly linked to multiple forms of skin cancer, as the Skin Cancer Foundation explains. While reapplying sunscreen is important, wearing a straw hat is a great way to give your skin an extra layer of protection, all while looking cute, too. As LNA Co-Founder Lauren Alexander explains, straw hats can also look just as good with a black blazer or a black button-up as they can with a flowy sundress or other typical spring/summer outfits. Meet the Expert Lauren Alexander is the co-founder of the brand LNA, a label that offers easy-to-wear pieces that embody the effortless cool-girl chic vibe. If you’re trying to become a hat person or simply looking for some extra sun protection as the weather warms up, here are the best straw hats that could be perfect for your wardrobe, no matter what your style looks like.