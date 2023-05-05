The 10 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

We bet tons of women would agree that strapless bras are a pain point in their wardrobe. Though they’re pretty much essential for wearing with a variety of tops and dresses, finding one that provides the right amount of shaping and support can feel downright impossible—especially for those with larger chests. They often slip down, create gaps between the cups and your breasts, or dig into the skin. The truth is, strapless bras will act differently than those that come with straps—that simply comes down to the basic differences in design and functionality. “I think managing expectations is key,” says Jené Luciani Sena, Author of The Bra Book 1st & 2nd editions. “You really can’t expect [a strapless bra] to behave like a bra with straps.”
However, there are some great options on the market that truly outperform their competitors. How do we know? Because we conducted an extensive test to determine which strapless bras are worth spending your money on. After doing extensive research on popular and top-rated options and selecting nearly 20 options to test, we gathered testers with all different body types to try them at home over the course of two weeks. During the test, we were trying to find the ones that impressed us most in terms of comfort, fit, support, quality, and adjustability. Ahead, we’re giving you everything you need to know about the ones that impressed us the most and therefore have the Byrdie stamp of approval.
Best Overall
Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra
Band is lightweight and supportive
Nice full-coverage
Provides great support for large busts
Comfortable to wear all-day
Comes with removable straps
Affordable compared to similar options on the market
Might have to size up
This pick is everything we want a strapless bra to be: it’s comfortable, supportive, lightweight, stays in place, and is relatively affordable. It comes in a nice range of sizes, though the brand notes that you might want to size up for your ideal fit, so keep that in mind, and we love that it comes in a few different neutral tones as well as black. It provides fairly full coverage with thin, very lightly padded cups that provide excellent nipple coverage, as well as a flexible underwire that’s supportive without digging into the skin. The band is wide, so it’s smoothing and supportive, but the material is lightweight, making it a great option to wear under summer tops and dresses. It also comes with removable straps that can be worn vertically or crisscrossed to adapt to different garments, making it a really versatile bra.
Testers with large breasts found this style to be surprisingly supportive, noting that they felt secure, and they didn’t need to adjust the bra placement throughout the day due to it falling down or digging in. It’s also a great option for those with smaller chests because it’s not a bulky design with unnecessary seams or padding that small busts don’t need. If you’re in the market for a simple strapless bra that’s lightweight and comfortable, we highly recommend this one.
Price at time of publish: $35
Size Range: 32A - 40D | Material: 66% recycled nylon, 34% spandex | Color Options: 5
Best Overall, Runner-Up
Spanx Up For Anything Strapless Bra
Very comfortable design and material
Has silicone lining around the band
Stays in place well
Provides great support
Molded cups can add a bit of bulk to already large breasts
This bra from Spanx is another great option if you’re looking for something with a simple, sleek design that’s comfortable and supportive. The fabric is super soft and smooth against the skin, and the underwire isn’t too stiff or sharp. The band has a grippy lining that helps prevent the bra from shifting or falling down, and it features memory foam molded cups that contour to your body. The cups are soft and do an excellent job of shaping and supporting the breasts, but they can be a bit thick and bulky, which isn’t ideal for those with already large breasts that don’t want to accentuate their size. On the flip side, it does provide great support for larger busts which isn’t all that common when it comes to strapless bras.
Overall, we’re incredibly impressed by the quality of the garment, how smooth and supportive it is, the fact that it stays in place perfectly, and how enjoyable it is to wear. We also like that it has demi coverage which is a nice balance between low cut and full coverage.
Price at time of publish: $74
Size Range: 32A - 40DDD | Material: Nylon, elastane | Color Options: 2
Best for Small Breasts
Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra
Has silicone no-slip strip
Comes with convertible straps
Band provides great support
Stays put well
Very wide band isn’t the most comfortable for all-day wear
Wide band can be limiting for some outfits
People with smaller busts tend to have an easier time finding strapless bras than those with large busts, but if you have a small chest, then you know that strapless options sometimes slip down or create gapping between your breasts and the cups. This one from Pepper was specifically designed for those with small busts—and they did a great job. It features lightly lined balconette cups that provide shaping without being too structured. It also comes with removable straps that make the bra convertible to suit tons of different outfits. Perhaps the most unique feature is the really wide band—and we found that this comes with pros and cons. While the wide band is excellent for supporting and smoothing the body (and it’s lined with silicone so it won’t slip), it comes down to the midway point of the ribcage, which isn’t always the most comfortable. And because it comes down so far, it’s not the ideal bra to wear underneath cropped shirts.
All things considered, we think this is a really great choice for people with small breasts that are looking for a supportive and well-fitting strapless bra. It fits true to size, comes in various nude shades, and feels like a nice quality garment.
Price at time of publish: $60
Size Range: 30A - 40AA | Material: 75% polyester, 25% elastane | Color Options: 6
Best for Large Busts
Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra
Full-coverage
Structured design provides a lot of support
Band is secure and stays in place
Underwire isn’t the most comfortable
Pretty noticeable under clothing
If you have large breasts and you’re looking for an ultra-supportive strapless bra, this is the one we recommend for you. Designed specifically for people with large busts, this bra has tons of structure and support thanks to a wide band, boning in the sides, thick underwire, lightly padded cups, and detachable straps. The cups are truly full coverage—they cover the entirety of the breasts, providing full nipple coverage and leaving little to no cleavage visible. The thick band stays put, ensuring that the breasts are lifted and secured in place.
We’re very impressed by how supportive it is, but because the underwire of the bra is thick and pretty rigid, it’s not the most comfortable (nor the most uncomfortable) compared to other options. However, if support is your main concern and you’re not looking to wear it on a daily basis or for long periods of time, we think it’s an excellent garment to have in your wardrobe.
Price at time of publish: $77
Size Range: 28D - 40J | Material: 65% nylon, 21% polyester, 14% elastane | Color Options: 4
Best Size Range
ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra
Thick band is supportive
Features no-slip strip
Provides complete full-coverage
Looks great under clothing
Comes with removable straps
Sizing seems to run a bit small
Slips down slightly throughout the day
Thirdlove makes some of our favorite bras—and this is one of them. It comes in an extensive size range, though we did find that it runs a bit small, so be sure to follow the brand’s specific size guide for this bra to get the correct fit. It features lightly padded cups that provide really full coverage, a thick band for excellent support, flexible underwire, and removable straps. The band has a silicone lining, and while the bra does slip down just slightly throughout the day, we noticed that the silicone slip does help to keep the bra from really shifting.
If you struggle to find strapless bras that provide you with enough coverage near your cleavage or don’t come up high enough on your breasts, we think this one will do the trick. It’s also a perfect option to pair with formal wear because the cups create a smooth shape and provide strong support, and it looks almost totally seamless underneath clothing. And while it might seem like a minor detail, we love that the product information is printed onto the bra rather than on a tag, ensuring there’s no scratching or discomfort that comes along with tags in undergarments.
Price at time of publish: $72
Size Range: 32A - 44E | Material: Nylon, spandex | Color Options: 2
Best Supportive
Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra
Band has boning for support
Full-coverage
Silicone strip along band and cups
Stays in place well
Comes with convertible straps
Band is very tight
Not the most comfortable
It’s very difficult to find a strapless bra that provides a lot of support and lifting for the bust, but this one really does. It features full coverage, molded foam cups that smooth and support the breasts, boning in the band for structure, and removable straps that help make the bra versatile for different outfits. The cups cover almost all of the cleavage and provide complete nipple coverage, and we love that the tops of the cups are lined with silicone as well as the band. It feels like a really solid, well-structured bra, and our testers with large chests noted how well it lifted and supported them compared to other options.
It’s worth noting that even when you have the correct size, the band feels pretty tight—this is necessary for support, but it doesn’t make it the most comfortable garment for all-day wear. It also features cushioned underwire for extra reinforcement, but again because the bra is so structured, we recommend it for formal wear or special occasions rather than everyday wear.
Price at time of publish: $50
Size Range: 30B - 44I | Material: 91% nylon, 9% spandex | Color Options: 4
Best Wireless
Soma Enbliss Wireless Stay Put Multi-Way Strapless Bra
Very comfortable
Full-coverage cups
Looks great under clothing
Slips down throughout the day
Size guide is a bit off
If you can’t stand the feeling of underwire in your bras, we recommend trying this wireless option. It has a wide band and super full-coverage cups with a sweetheart neckline. The cups are pretty thick in terms of density, but they contour nicely to fit the shape of the breasts. What’s interesting about this bra, in particular, is that the inside of the cups has a slightly tacky, exposed spandex material that’s meant to help it stay put on the body. This feature helped the cups stay in place, but some of us struggled with this bra slipping down throughout the day, making it one we suggest wearing with fitted or structured clothing that can help keep it in place.
It also comes in a diverse range of sizes, but beware that we didn’t find the size guide on the website to be the most accurate. We recommend shopping for this bra in-store. Aside from our few qualms, we do like this garment a lot for those who are on the hunt for a strapless bra without an underwire. It’s comfortable and doesn’t dig into the skin, it looks smooth underneath clothing, and it provides really nice shaping and support for the bust so long as you find the appropriate size.
Price at time of publish: $62
Size Range: 32A - 42G | Material: Nylon, spandex | Color Options: 5
Best Plunge
Cosabella Never Say Never Plungie Strapless Bra
Comfortable
Has silicone non-slip grips at top of cups
Has flexible boning on the sides
Plunge neckline still provides nice coverage
Supportive
Comes with convertible straps
Size range could be better
Lace frays slightly after washing
A strapless bra with a plunging neckline is a wardrobe staple, and we highly recommend this one from Cosabella. Not only is the design chic and feminine, but it’s really functional, too. It features lightly padded cups that smooth, shape, and support the breasts, comfortable underwire, flexible boning, and removable straps. We found that it provided sufficient lifting, support, and shape for both small and large breasts, and testers with various body types noted how pleasantly surprised they were by how comfortable it was to wear all day long. Unlike a lot of strapless bras, this one stays up where it belongs, thanks to the supportive boning on the sides of the bands, as well as the silicone lining at the top of the cups.
It looks great underneath clothing, especially tops and dresses with low necklines. The cups showcase cleavage while still offering total nipple coverage. We wish the size range was more extensive, but if you can find your size in this bra, we recommend getting your hands on it.
Price at time of publish: $110
Size Range: 30C - 36E | Material: Elastane, polyamide | Color Options: 3
Best for Formal Wear
Natori Feathers Strapless Bra
Low-cut neckline, but cups still offer coverage
Band has silicone trims
Looks seamless under clothing
Feels supportive and comfortable
Comes with removable straps
Size range isn’t extensive
Band could be a bit more secure and supportive
When it comes to finding a strapless bra to wear under a dress for an event or special occasion, you’ll want something that’s comfortable, well-fitting, and looks seamless underneath clothing. This one is all of those things—plus, it has a chic design featuring feminine lace. Although it has a low neckline that leaves some cleavage visible—this is perfect for low-cut dresses—it still manages to provide nice coverage. The rounded cups come up high enough on the breasts so that you won’t have to worry about a nip slip. It features underwire for support, a silicone strip at the top of the band to help keep it in place, and removable straps for versatility.
While most people found that this bra was totally secure and stayed in place way better than most strapless bras, one tester struggled with it moving around a bit throughout the day. We wish the band was slightly wider and that the bottom of it also had a silicone strip for added staying power, but we think if you get the right fit you’ll be really pleased with it. And everyone agreed that it was surprisingly very comfortable and looked totally seamless underneath clothing, making it our top pick for your next formal wear fit.
Price at time of publish: $72
Size Range: 32B - 36DDD | Material: Nylon, lace, lycra, polyester | Color Options: 2
Best Lingerie
Cosabella Forte Convertible Strapless Bra
Band is secure and doesn’t move throughout the day
Has flexible boning on sides for support
Cups provide nice coverage
Wide band has silicone strips
Comes with removable straps
Comes in a wide range of colors
Size range could be better
Not seamless underneath clothing
Could have better shaping capabilities
If you’re looking for a sexy strapless bra, this is the one for you. It has a lacey design with scalloped edges for added detailing, and we love that it comes in neutral shades as well as several fun colors. It can be worn as lingerie or layered underneath formal wear or low-cut tops, making it a versatile piece that’s a great addition to any wardrobe.
As for the fit, we’re impressed by how secure it is. The wide band is supportive and has a silicone strip to help it remain in place, and while the cups aren't super structured and do stretch slightly over time, they provide great coverage and decent support thanks to the underwire. The cups don’t really round and smooth the breasts—rather, they have more of a balconette style, so this is something to keep in mind if you’re looking for more of a shaping bra. Although it’s not going to give you the most lift or shaping, it’s relatively comfortable, and it looks beautiful when worn alone or layered underneath clothing when you want a little lace to peek through.
Price at time of publish: $110
Size Range: 32B - 36G | Material: Elastane, polyamide | Color Options: 9
Final Verdict
Our favorite strapless bra is the Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra. It’s lightweight and supportive (even for large busts), has excellent full coverage, is extremely comfortable, and comes at a relatively affordable price. But if you’re in the market for a bra that’s perfect to wear under formal dresses or tops for special occasions, we recommend the Natori Feathers Strapless Bra.
How We Tested
To find the best strapless bras on the market, we conducted an in-depth test. We researched popular and top-rated options and then selected nearly 20 options to test. We then had testers with all different body types try them at home over the course of two weeks. During the test, we evaluated each bra based on comfort, fit, support, quality, and adjustability, giving them a score in each category. Those that scored the highest and therefore impressed us most appear on this list.
Other Options We Tested
Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Strapless Bra
We love that this mesh strapless bra has a lightweight fabric that looks seamless under clothing, but we found that the size guide was off, and it just didn’t offer the support we want from a bra.
Victoria's Secret Sexy Illusions Lightly-Lined Strapless Bra
The wide, smooth band on this popular strapless bra is great for smoothing and supporting the body, but we struggled with it slipping down and moving around throughout the day.
Lively The No-Wire Strapless
This wireless bra has a wide band for support, but we found the mesh material and boning to be uncomfortable, and the cups create a pointy shape that doesn’t look flattering under clothing.
Meet the Expert
Jené Luciani Sena is the author of The Bra Book 1st & 2nd ed (BenBella Books)
What to Look for When Buying a Strapless Bra:
Cup Style
It’s important to take the cup style and coverage into consideration when you’re buying a strapless bra. If you’re looking for a bra that will shape your breasts, you’ll want something with light padding or a bit of a thicker material, like the Thirdlove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra or the Spanx Up For Anything Strapless Bra. If you prefer something more lightweight, go for the Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra.
Coverage
Think about what outfits you’ll be wearing your strapless bra with when you purchase it. If you’ll be wearing it with low-cut tops or dresses, choose something with a plunging neckline like the Cosabella Never Say Never Plungie Strapless Bra. If you’re looking for something better for every day, or you simply prefer more coverage, we love the Wacoal Women's Red Carpet Strapless Bra or the Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra.
Support Structures
If you have large breasts, Sena recommends paying special attention to what support structures a bra has. “You should look for full coverage cups with some sort of structure [boning or underwire] as well as wider or corset style band,” she explains. “Also look for a silicone lining on both the top and bottom of the bra interior for better staying power.” If you struggle to find bras that are supportive enough for you, we recommend trying the Wacoal Women's Red Carpet Strapless Bra.
-
How do I keep my strapless bra from slipping down?
Preventing your strapless bra from slipping down can be a real challenge, but Sena says that ensuring you have the right fit and choosing a bra with silicone strips can be helpful. “Look for silicone grip lining on both the top and bottom interior of the bra, plus go down a band size for a more snug fit, and don’t wear lotions or oils.”
-
What’s the best strapless bra for large breasts?
Finding a great strapless bra when you have large breasts can be so difficult—after all, gravity is not in your favor. While traditional bras have straps for that lifting support, strapless bras obviously do not, meaning that you’ll need to find one with other support features. “Larger breasts can be challenging when it comes to strapless,” says Sena. “We need all the support structures we can get!” So, look for an option with a wide band, silicone strips to help prevent slipping, and full, supportive cups. Our pick for large breasts is the Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra.
Why Trust Byrdie
Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry as well as fashion business marketing. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.