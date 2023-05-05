The 10 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested & Reviewed

However, there are some great options on the market that truly outperform their competitors. How do we know? Because we conducted an extensive test to determine which strapless bras are worth spending your money on. After doing extensive research on popular and top-rated options and selecting nearly 20 options to test, we gathered testers with all different body types to try them at home over the course of two weeks. During the test, we were trying to find the ones that impressed us most in terms of comfort, fit, support, quality, and adjustability. Ahead, we’re giving you everything you need to know about the ones that impressed us the most and therefore have the Byrdie stamp of approval.

We bet tons of women would agree that strapless bras are a pain point in their wardrobe. Though they’re pretty much essential for wearing with a variety of tops and dresses, finding one that provides the right amount of shaping and support can feel downright impossible—especially for those with larger chests. They often slip down, create gaps between the cups and your breasts, or dig into the skin. The truth is, strapless bras will act differently than those that come with straps—that simply comes down to the basic differences in design and functionality. “I think managing expectations is key,” says Jené Luciani Sena, Author of The Bra Book 1st & 2nd editions. “You really can’t expect [a strapless bra] to behave like a bra with straps.”

Best Overall Aerie Real Sunnie Strapless Lightly Lined Bra 5 Aerie View On Ae.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 What We Like Band is lightweight and supportive

Nice full-coverage

Provides great support for large busts

Comfortable to wear all-day

Comes with removable straps

Affordable compared to similar options on the market What We Don't Like Might have to size up This pick is everything we want a strapless bra to be: it’s comfortable, supportive, lightweight, stays in place, and is relatively affordable. It comes in a nice range of sizes, though the brand notes that you might want to size up for your ideal fit, so keep that in mind, and we love that it comes in a few different neutral tones as well as black. It provides fairly full coverage with thin, very lightly padded cups that provide excellent nipple coverage, as well as a flexible underwire that’s supportive without digging into the skin. The band is wide, so it’s smoothing and supportive, but the material is lightweight, making it a great option to wear under summer tops and dresses. It also comes with removable straps that can be worn vertically or crisscrossed to adapt to different garments, making it a really versatile bra. Testers with large breasts found this style to be surprisingly supportive, noting that they felt secure, and they didn’t need to adjust the bra placement throughout the day due to it falling down or digging in. It’s also a great option for those with smaller chests because it’s not a bulky design with unnecessary seams or padding that small busts don’t need. If you’re in the market for a simple strapless bra that’s lightweight and comfortable, we highly recommend this one. Price at time of publish: $35 Size Range: 32A - 40D | Material: 66% recycled nylon, 34% spandex | Color Options: 5

Best Overall, Runner-Up Spanx Up For Anything Strapless Bra 4.9 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Support 4.8 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 What We Like Very comfortable design and material

Has silicone lining around the band

Stays in place well

Provides great support What We Don't Like Molded cups can add a bit of bulk to already large breasts This bra from Spanx is another great option if you’re looking for something with a simple, sleek design that’s comfortable and supportive. The fabric is super soft and smooth against the skin, and the underwire isn’t too stiff or sharp. The band has a grippy lining that helps prevent the bra from shifting or falling down, and it features memory foam molded cups that contour to your body. The cups are soft and do an excellent job of shaping and supporting the breasts, but they can be a bit thick and bulky, which isn’t ideal for those with already large breasts that don’t want to accentuate their size. On the flip side, it does provide great support for larger busts which isn’t all that common when it comes to strapless bras. Overall, we’re incredibly impressed by the quality of the garment, how smooth and supportive it is, the fact that it stays in place perfectly, and how enjoyable it is to wear. We also like that it has demi coverage which is a nice balance between low cut and full coverage. Price at time of publish: $74 Size Range: 32A - 40DDD | Material: Nylon, elastane | Color Options: 2

Best for Small Breasts Pepper MVP Multiway Strapless Bra 4.4 Pepper View On Wearpepper.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 What We Like Has silicone no-slip strip

Comes with convertible straps

Band provides great support

Stays put well What We Don't Like Very wide band isn’t the most comfortable for all-day wear

Wide band can be limiting for some outfits People with smaller busts tend to have an easier time finding strapless bras than those with large busts, but if you have a small chest, then you know that strapless options sometimes slip down or create gapping between your breasts and the cups. This one from Pepper was specifically designed for those with small busts—and they did a great job. It features lightly lined balconette cups that provide shaping without being too structured. It also comes with removable straps that make the bra convertible to suit tons of different outfits. Perhaps the most unique feature is the really wide band—and we found that this comes with pros and cons. While the wide band is excellent for supporting and smoothing the body (and it’s lined with silicone so it won’t slip), it comes down to the midway point of the ribcage, which isn’t always the most comfortable. And because it comes down so far, it’s not the ideal bra to wear underneath cropped shirts. All things considered, we think this is a really great choice for people with small breasts that are looking for a supportive and well-fitting strapless bra. It fits true to size, comes in various nude shades, and feels like a nice quality garment. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: 30A - 40AA | Material: 75% polyester, 25% elastane | Color Options: 6 The 22 Best Wireless Bras of 2023

Best for Large Busts Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.6 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 What We Like Full-coverage

Structured design provides a lot of support

Band is secure and stays in place What We Don't Like Underwire isn’t the most comfortable

Pretty noticeable under clothing If you have large breasts and you’re looking for an ultra-supportive strapless bra, this is the one we recommend for you. Designed specifically for people with large busts, this bra has tons of structure and support thanks to a wide band, boning in the sides, thick underwire, lightly padded cups, and detachable straps. The cups are truly full coverage—they cover the entirety of the breasts, providing full nipple coverage and leaving little to no cleavage visible. The thick band stays put, ensuring that the breasts are lifted and secured in place. We’re very impressed by how supportive it is, but because the underwire of the bra is thick and pretty rigid, it’s not the most comfortable (nor the most uncomfortable) compared to other options. However, if support is your main concern and you’re not looking to wear it on a daily basis or for long periods of time, we think it’s an excellent garment to have in your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $77 Size Range: 28D - 40J | Material: 65% nylon, 21% polyester, 14% elastane | Color Options: 4 The Best Places To Buy Bras That Cater to All Shapes and Sizes

Best Size Range ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra 4.4 ThirdLove View On Thirdlove.com Our Ratings Fit 4.7 /5

Support 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.7 /5

Adjustability 4.5 /5 What We Like Thick band is supportive

Features no-slip strip

Provides complete full-coverage

Looks great under clothing

Comes with removable straps What We Don't Like Sizing seems to run a bit small

Slips down slightly throughout the day Thirdlove makes some of our favorite bras—and this is one of them. It comes in an extensive size range, though we did find that it runs a bit small, so be sure to follow the brand’s specific size guide for this bra to get the correct fit. It features lightly padded cups that provide really full coverage, a thick band for excellent support, flexible underwire, and removable straps. The band has a silicone lining, and while the bra does slip down just slightly throughout the day, we noticed that the silicone slip does help to keep the bra from really shifting. If you struggle to find strapless bras that provide you with enough coverage near your cleavage or don’t come up high enough on your breasts, we think this one will do the trick. It’s also a perfect option to pair with formal wear because the cups create a smooth shape and provide strong support, and it looks almost totally seamless underneath clothing. And while it might seem like a minor detail, we love that the product information is printed onto the bra rather than on a tag, ensuring there’s no scratching or discomfort that comes along with tags in undergarments. Price at time of publish: $72 Size Range: 32A - 44E | Material: Nylon, spandex | Color Options: 2

Best Supportive Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra 4.3 Wacoal View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4.7 /5

Support 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 3.3 /5

Adjustability 4.7 /5 What We Like Band has boning for support

Full-coverage

Silicone strip along band and cups

Stays in place well

Comes with convertible straps What We Don't Like Band is very tight

Not the most comfortable It’s very difficult to find a strapless bra that provides a lot of support and lifting for the bust, but this one really does. It features full coverage, molded foam cups that smooth and support the breasts, boning in the band for structure, and removable straps that help make the bra versatile for different outfits. The cups cover almost all of the cleavage and provide complete nipple coverage, and we love that the tops of the cups are lined with silicone as well as the band. It feels like a really solid, well-structured bra, and our testers with large chests noted how well it lifted and supported them compared to other options. It’s worth noting that even when you have the correct size, the band feels pretty tight—this is necessary for support, but it doesn’t make it the most comfortable garment for all-day wear. It also features cushioned underwire for extra reinforcement, but again because the bra is so structured, we recommend it for formal wear or special occasions rather than everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $50 Size Range: 30B - 44I | Material: 91% nylon, 9% spandex | Color Options: 4

Best Wireless Soma Enbliss Wireless Stay Put Multi-Way Strapless Bra 4.3 Soma View On Soma.com Our Ratings Fit 4.3 /5

Support 3.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 4 /5 What We Like Very comfortable

Full-coverage cups

Looks great under clothing What We Don't Like Slips down throughout the day

Size guide is a bit off If you can’t stand the feeling of underwire in your bras, we recommend trying this wireless option. It has a wide band and super full-coverage cups with a sweetheart neckline. The cups are pretty thick in terms of density, but they contour nicely to fit the shape of the breasts. What’s interesting about this bra, in particular, is that the inside of the cups has a slightly tacky, exposed spandex material that’s meant to help it stay put on the body. This feature helped the cups stay in place, but some of us struggled with this bra slipping down throughout the day, making it one we suggest wearing with fitted or structured clothing that can help keep it in place. It also comes in a diverse range of sizes, but beware that we didn’t find the size guide on the website to be the most accurate. We recommend shopping for this bra in-store. Aside from our few qualms, we do like this garment a lot for those who are on the hunt for a strapless bra without an underwire. It’s comfortable and doesn’t dig into the skin, it looks smooth underneath clothing, and it provides really nice shaping and support for the bust so long as you find the appropriate size. Price at time of publish: $62 Size Range: 32A - 42G | Material: Nylon, spandex | Color Options: 5



Best Plunge Cosabella Never Say Never Plungie Strapless Bra 4.7 Cosabella View On Cosabella.com View On Revolve Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Support 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 What We Like Comfortable

Has silicone non-slip grips at top of cups

Has flexible boning on the sides

Plunge neckline still provides nice coverage

Supportive

Comes with convertible straps What We Don't Like Size range could be better

Lace frays slightly after washing A strapless bra with a plunging neckline is a wardrobe staple, and we highly recommend this one from Cosabella. Not only is the design chic and feminine, but it’s really functional, too. It features lightly padded cups that smooth, shape, and support the breasts, comfortable underwire, flexible boning, and removable straps. We found that it provided sufficient lifting, support, and shape for both small and large breasts, and testers with various body types noted how pleasantly surprised they were by how comfortable it was to wear all day long. Unlike a lot of strapless bras, this one stays up where it belongs, thanks to the supportive boning on the sides of the bands, as well as the silicone lining at the top of the cups. It looks great underneath clothing, especially tops and dresses with low necklines. The cups showcase cleavage while still offering total nipple coverage. We wish the size range was more extensive, but if you can find your size in this bra, we recommend getting your hands on it. Price at time of publish: $110 Size Range: 30C - 36E | Material: Elastane, polyamide | Color Options: 3 The 9 Most Comfortable Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Formal Wear Natori Feathers Strapless Bra 4.5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4.3 /5

Support 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Comfort 4.1 /5

Adjustability 5 /5 What We Like Low-cut neckline, but cups still offer coverage

Band has silicone trims

Looks seamless under clothing

Feels supportive and comfortable

Comes with removable straps What We Don't Like Size range isn’t extensive

Band could be a bit more secure and supportive When it comes to finding a strapless bra to wear under a dress for an event or special occasion, you’ll want something that’s comfortable, well-fitting, and looks seamless underneath clothing. This one is all of those things—plus, it has a chic design featuring feminine lace. Although it has a low neckline that leaves some cleavage visible—this is perfect for low-cut dresses—it still manages to provide nice coverage. The rounded cups come up high enough on the breasts so that you won’t have to worry about a nip slip. It features underwire for support, a silicone strip at the top of the band to help keep it in place, and removable straps for versatility. While most people found that this bra was totally secure and stayed in place way better than most strapless bras, one tester struggled with it moving around a bit throughout the day. We wish the band was slightly wider and that the bottom of it also had a silicone strip for added staying power, but we think if you get the right fit you’ll be really pleased with it. And everyone agreed that it was surprisingly very comfortable and looked totally seamless underneath clothing, making it our top pick for your next formal wear fit. Price at time of publish: $72 Size Range: 32B - 36DDD | Material: Nylon, lace, lycra, polyester | Color Options: 2