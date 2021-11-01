Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

It doesn’t matter who you're in conversation with, as soon as you bring up the topic of jeans, it is either a love or hate relationship—from the fit being uncomfortable or the shade of denim being unsuitable to complaints about where the jean sits on the ankle. There are so many hoops we have to go through to find the perfect pair of jeans that are faultless and also last a while. Throw in another curve ball such as a specific style like straight jeans, and your venture for the perfect pair starts from scratch. Yet with the apparent slow death of the skinny jean, it's even more pertinent for us to find the ideal pair. “Straight-leg jeans are the classic look everyone is looking to snag," says Celebrity Stylist Solange Franklin Reed. "What’s great about the straight leg is it allows you to dress your outfit up or down with different tops or shoes, whilst staying comfortable with a looser fit—that’s stylish." To find the best pairs of straight jeans, we considered many factors, including fit, rise, inseam, material composition, and color. If all of these components are expertly reviewed, then you have yourself the perfect pair of straight-leg jeans. The styles and fits are endless, but once you have mastered what suits you, it will put an end to your denim nightmares. Helping you on your journey to finding the perfect straight jeans, we have tried, tested, and accumulated the best straight jeans for your styling needs.

