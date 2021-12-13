Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

For people who have never worn clothing larger than a size 12 or 14, understanding the difficulties of shopping as a plus-size person might be difficult. An easy way to describe it, though, is for a straight-size shopper to imagine 75 percent of their shopping options disappearing overnight. For many types of clothing stores and brands (luxury clothing, in particular), the disparity between plus size and straight size options is even greater than this.

Luckily, there are more plus-size stores than ever in 2021—but that doesn’t mean that shopping for them is always a walk in the park. Many plus-size stores seem to only offer dowdier, less-trendy options than straight-size counterparts. Others have sizing charts that don’t seem to be based in reality. All this is to say that shopping as a plus-size person can be overwhelming, frustrating, and disappointing.

Meet the Expert Gianluca Russo is a fashion and culture writer who explores topics like size inclusivity and body positivity in his work. His book “The Power Of Plus” comes out August 2022.

Knowing which plus-size brands and stores are the best-reviewed, most inclusive, and have the most loyal customers before you set out to find a new dress or pair of jeans is key to eliminating a little bit of the stress that comes with plus-size shopping. After nailing down these stores, fashion and culture writer Gianluca Russo suggests examining any given store’s size chart to figure out exactly what size you’ll be wearing based on their measurements.

With that in mind, here are the best plus-size stores to check out if you happen to wear a size 14 or above.

