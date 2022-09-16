We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

While it may always be the big-ticket items that steal the show, we strongly believe that stocking stuffers deserve their place at the holiday gifting table, too. Who doesn’t love a few fun extra add-ons that they probably wouldn’t otherwise buy for themselves? When it comes time to find the perfect stocking stuffer (or stuffers) for all of the women on your shopping list, there are so many different ways you can go. Beauty goodies—the perfect lip gloss , a sophisticated polish—are always ideal. Maybe consider a smaller piece of personalized jewelry or set of stationery, which are always appreciated. In short, there are plenty of stocking stuffers for women to choose from (many of which are great for everyone). That’s why we sorted through the goods to find the cream of the crop.

Chillhouse Chill Tips 4.8 Chillhouse View On Chillhouse.com Chillhouse Chill Tips Gave Me An Artistic Manicure In Minutes Nail art aficionados will love how these press-ons, the quickest, easiest way to score a ‘Gram-worthy mani that we’ve ever seen. The kit comes with everything you need to pop them on in three easy steps; the salon-worthy tips stayed on perfectly for several days, in our experience, and they can also be reused. With nearly 30 designs to choose from, there’s something for everyone. What Our Testers Say “Chillhouse hit it out of the park with these press-ons. As soon as I finished applying the nails, I was thrilled with how my hands looked. The nail art was elevated and artistic—similar to the designs I was bookmarking from all over Instagram.” —Khera Alexander, Product Tester

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly Gloss 5 Tower View On Sephora Tower 28's ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Is Glassy and Non-Sticky There’s nothing, and we mean nothing, that we don’t like about this lippie. You could call it a gloss, based on how much of a gorgeous, long-lasting sheen it delivers. It’s not in the least bit sticky and feels completely comfortable and lightweight on lips, more akin to a balm. To that point, it also imparts plenty of moisture, as well as the perfect amount of sheer color. What Our Testers Say “My lips were left shining with a hint of color. It lasted for hours and withstood the high and low temperatures I was experiencing in my area. For hours, my lips felt moisturized, which is just what a person with dry lips like me needs. After a few weeks of using this lip gloss, I observed that my lips were softer, which was a fantastic bonus.” —Kara Ayala, Product Tester

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum 4.9 Grande Cosmetics View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta The Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Is Worth the Hype With this tiny bottle, you can give anyone the gift of longer lashes. The amino acid-infused serum does take some time to work, but with consistent use, we were amazed at how much longer, thicker, and fuller it made our lashes. What Our Testers Say “If you want your lashes to grow long (be prepared—they will be longer than you expect), thick, and full, the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is an absolute must-have to incorporate into your daily skincare routine. My eyelashes grew so long while using this serum that people ask me often if they are real. Use it consistently, and you’ll see longer eyelashes in no time.” —Ashley Rebecca, Product Tester

Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Thong 5 Pack Cosabella View On Cosabella.com There’s a good reason why these thongs have somewhat of a cult-like following. Super-soft and stretchy, they lay flat and never dig into skin, while still offering a sexy lace design. Give this five-pack as a set, or split it up for five individual stocking stuffers.

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++ 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Nordstrom In case you missed the memo, you’re technically supposed to reapply sunscreen every two hours. It’s an admittedly lofty goal, which is where sunscreen powders come up huge. This one in particular is one of our faves, an SPF/setting powder hybrid that imparts oh-so important sun protection while also helping to set your makeup. The convenient twist-up tube comes with a built-in brush and is the perfect size to pop in a stocking. Stocking stuffers also double as great options when you need a generic gift for a group situation. Think the office’s secret Santa exchange.

Actually Curious Card Game Happy Hour Edition Crate and Barrel View On Actuallycurious.com View On Crate & Barrel Unlike any card game you’ve ever played, this one is designed to help spark deep, meaningful conversations—in a fun way. Each of the 52 cards features a thought-provoking question that’s sure to get real convo flowing in any type of social situation.

British M Flex Gentle Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Sokoglam.com This unique wet brush touts a patented, bendable design that works to quickly and gently detangle all hair types and textures. It's also ventilated, allowing for more airflow as you blow dry to help speed up dry time, which is always a win in our book.

PureWine Wand Amazon View On Amazon View On Drinkpurewine.com Ideal for anyone who loves their vino—but not the accompanying headaches and skin blotchiness that can often come with it—this truly is a magic little wand. Simply dip it in your glass of wine for three minutes; the filtration system helps pull out all kinds of additives, including histamines and sulfites, that are often responsible for wine sensitives. And, no, it doesn’t change the taste of the wine at all.

COSRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On IHerb Apply a thin coat of this creamy shea butter and ceramide-infused formula overnight to combat even the driest of lips. Non-greasy, it soaks in beautifully, so much so that you could even use it during the day if you wanted. Even if you aren’t actually going to put it in a stocking, a stocking stuffer typically should be on the smaller side.

Equilibria Rapid Calming Melts Equilibria View On Discovermyeq.com CBD brands are everywhere these days, but this female-owned company that uses single-sourced, hand-harvested hemp remains one of our favorites. We're big fans of all of their products, topical and oral, though these fast-acting tablets take the cake. Pop one under your tongue, and it really will help you chill out and relax in minutes—who couldn't use that?

People of Color Citrus Breeze Cuticle Oil People of Color Beauty View On Peopleofcolorbeauty.com A good cuticle oil is imperative for keeping nails strong and healthy. Not to mention that it’s the perfect thing to swipe on when there’s no time for a mani, making even bare nails instantly look shiny and well-kept. This one combines argan, apricot, and grapeseed oil for a hydrating, non-greasy end result. It has a light, citrus fragrance, too.

TOCCA Hand Cream Set Amazon View On Amazon Everyone can always use an extra hand cream, but when it’s going to be a gift, you want one that feels extra-special. This set fits the bill, with three luxe hand creams in some of the brand’s top fragrances, all in beautiful packaging that makes them that much more giftable.

Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Urban Outfitters We appreciate that the wraparound design of this sleep mask fully and completely blocks out all sleep-interrupting light and actually stays on your face while you snooze. (It’s also thicker and more cushiony than most others.) Made of 100% mulberry silk, it’s gentle on both the skin around your eyes and your hair.

MiniLuxe Pure Polish MiniLuxe View On Miniluxe.com Pop one, two, or three of these into her stocking. Even though there are a plethora of colors to choose from (over 80, to be exact), they’re all formulated to flatter all skin tones, so you really can’t go wrong. And the gold cap and minimal packaging make it feel more special than your average bottle of nail polish.

Bolden AWAKE Under Eye Patch Bolden View On Amazon View On Boldenusa.com These patches are packed with antioxidants and other ingredients proven to help leave skin looking brighter and more radiant—think vitamin C, tranexamic acid, and niacinamide. We also appreciate that you get 10 in the box, making this a great value, too.

FranabellaBead Rainbow Name Bracelets FrannabellaBeads View On Etsy These colorful, handmade beaded bracelets make the perfect stocking stuffer. Personalize them with any name or phrase you want, and choose from either bright or pastel rainbow hues. They're stretchy and comfortable, they hold their shape well, and they're incredibly high-quality, especially given the very affordable price.

Burt's Bees Tinted SPF Lip Balm Target View On Burtsbees.com View On Target Nothing against the OG Burt’s Bees lip balm, but this really may give the classic a run for its money. You get the same moisturizing benefits, but with a dose of SPF 30. (No one wants a lip sunburn, trust us.) It’s tinted too, imparting a gorgeous wash of color on lips.

Nails.INC French Mani Hack Nails.INC View On Sephora View On Nailsinc.com French manis are back in a big way, and this set makes it actually possible to DIY the perfect one. It comes with two different shades—a sheer pink for the base and an opaque white for the tip—along with a silicone tip tool. Just dip your nail in to score the perfect French tip.

Wile Burnout Relief Wile View On Grove.co View On Wilewomen.com Jennifer Garner is a fan of this brand, which is all about providing hormonal and emotional support for women. (Amen to that.) Case in point: This tincture relies on mushrooms, adaptogens, and other natural ingredients to support your nervous and adrenal systems, improving stress tolerance and physical and mental energy. Yes, please.

Juli Diamond Essentials Cleaning Kit Juli View On Julibrush.com Diamond’s may be a girl’s best friend, but this brush, which is the perfect way to keep said diamonds clean and insanely sparkly, is a close second. Almost like an electric toothbrush for your bling, it gently vibrates to thoroughly clean away all kinds of residue. (The bristles are all specially shaped to get into even the tiniest of crevices around all kinds of stones.) The included cleanser removes shine-dulling deposits, and there’s even a built-in safety ring, so you never have to worry about—horrors!—dropping your jewelry down the drain.

Starface Hydro-Stars Starface View On Starface.world Pimple patches are a great way to ensure that you don't pick at a blemish. These do exactly that—made of hydrocolloid material that helps speed healing, but in the shape of cute stars. In other words, you could easily wear these out, and no one would be the wiser that you're trying to cover up a pimple.

QALO Women's Classic Silicone Ring QALO View On Amazon View On Qalo.com The perfect alternative for times when she doesn’t want to wear a fine jewelry ring, this silicone version is extremely comfortable and supremely durable. It comes in three colors, sizes ranging from 4 through 11, and it can even be engraved for an extra-special personal touch.

Oui The People Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss Oui The People View On Ouithepeople.com This aptly named product really does do exactly what it promises, namely, hydrating dry skin with a mix of squalane, rosehip, pomegranate, and avocado oils, all while imparting a gorgeous, gloss-like sheen to skin. But no, it's not in the least bit greasy or heavy. FYI, this item frequently amases a waitlist, so grab it while you can.

DYST Candle DYST View On Dystcandle.com A super-fun and unique way to pay homage to her favorite celeb, each of these candles is named after a top Hollywood star. (Fun fact: It was founded by two entertainment hosts.) Think big names like Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and more, all with unique scents that are inspired by the namesake and made with clean-burning soy wax.

Moodeaux Worthy Supercharged Skinscent Dry Oil Perfume Credo Beauty View On Credo Beauty View On Moodeaux.com This citrusy-floral-woodsy fragrance is great in and of itself, but what’s especially unique is that it interacts with your own pheromones, resulting in a final scent that’s a little bit different on everyone. The oil-based formula adds moisture to skin as well, and the travel-friendly, pen-size couldn’t be better for a stocking.

Dear Elouise Pierson Personal Stationary Dear Elouise View On Dearelouise.com Personalized notecards are practical and always appreciated, perfect for having on hand to write thank-yous or send a quick note to a friend. While this set is pricey, the luxe quality can’t be beat, and we love the simple, monogram style printing.

Habit No41 Mister SPF 41 Mist Habit Skin View On Habitskin.co This spritz will turn even sunscreen haters into sunscreen lovers. The ultra-fine mist is infused with natural oils to hydrate and freshen up your complexion. It works great both under and over makeup, as well as on its own. You'd never know that there's also SPF 41 in the mix, but there is.

Mo MI Gua Sha Comb for Combing Therapy Mo Mi Beauty View On Momibeauty.com View On Pinkmoon.co You’ve probably heard of the benefits of gua sha for your face and body, but did you know that it can work wonders for your scalp, too? This specially designed comb is meant to hug all the contours of your head, simultaneously relieving tension and boosting circulation. And because the fingers of the comb are nice and wide, you don’t have to worry about it getting tangled in your hair. Pair it with the accompanying gua sha comb case (which you can monogram) to make the gift feel extra-special.