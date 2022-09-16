We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
We don’t know about you, but to us it feels like stocking stuffers never quite get the attention they deserve. Often considered an afterthought, they never really have their moment in the gifting spotlight. We think it’s time to change all of that. After all, a good stocking stuffer is an ideal opportunity to gift something that’s fun or practical, be it a beauty basic, a wellness essential, or a game-changing gadget. Not to mention that the term “stocking stuffers” is also often synonymous with smaller ticket items, great for those people on your list for whom you want to get a little something, without breaking the bank.
Check out the best stocking stuffers of the season below:
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Practical, necessary, and universally-appealing, a good lip balm is pretty much the definition of the perfect stocking stuffer. And this is certainly a good one, chock-full of naturally-derived butters that leave your lips, well, buttery soft and smooth. There’s a clear variety, as well as two tinted options to choose from. The (pleasing, not cloying) vanilla scent is just an added bonus.
What Our Testers Say
“From the moment you smear this balm onto your lips they become unbelievably soft and smooth. As I mentioned before, I cannot stand when a lip balm is sticky, and this one left my lips without any uncomfortable feel. Overall, the way my lips feel after using this balm is an A+ in my book.”—Melony Forcier, Product Tester
Chillhouse Have a Chill Night Restorative Face Oil
Tiny but mighty, there’s not much this bedtime oil can’t do. It boosts cell turnover, and reduces signs of aging, redness, and irritation, as well as helps clear congested pores. And all of that without ever feeling in the least bit greasy or, well, oily.
What Our Testers Say
“When it comes to the products in my routine, I’m usually averse to products that feel greasy or slimy. These oils are neither of those things. They feel like liquid silk, and although they do leave a nice shine, they don’t leave any stickiness or residue.”—Cris Pearlstein, Product Tester
Bigger than Beauty Sunproof™ 3-in-1 Invisible Priming Sunscreen - SPF 37
There are few things in life we appreciate more than a great multi-tasking product. Exhibit A: This sunscreen-meets primer-meets gel moisturizer. A truly one-stop-shop, it is a lifesaver on busy mornings, melting beautifully into skin and imparting hydration and sun protection. What more could you ask for?
What Our Testers Say
“It gave my complexion a silky texture and made it softer to the touch, and on days I layered makeup on top of it, I found that it lasted for hours without getting patchy. I can confidently say this product could replace three products in my morning skincare routine, just as its name implied.”—Jesa Marie Calor, former Byrdie editor
Slip Small Slipsilk Scrunchies
Hair ties make for a very useful stocking stuffer, and these silk ones (from the brand best known for their amazing pillowcase) are special enough to still feel giftable. They’re so good that we deemed them one of the best hair ties out there, extra comfortable and gentle on the hair, and never leaving behind a crease.
Pearl River Mart We Are Happy To Serve You Anthora Coffee Cup
Coffee lovers are sure to appreciate this ceramic version of the iconic Anthora coffee cup, first created in 1963 and used all over New York City. The nostalgic design is available in both eight-ounce and three-ounce sizes (the latter is great for espresso), and is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Brightland The Mini Essentials
This bundle of best-sellers is so popular it’s sold out four times—AKA get your hands on it while you can. It comes with two of the brand’s iconic olive oils, plus two types of vinegar, all boasting pretty packaging that makes the bottles worthy of being displayed on the counter and not in a cabinet. Give the whole thing individually, or split them up into four individual stocking stuffers.
evolve together malibu hand sanitizer starter set
This brand is all about creating better, more sustainable versions of daily essentials; this hand sanitizer is proof positive. Not only is the formula great—killing 99.9% of germs via sugar-based alcohol and keeping skin hydrated with glycerin and aloe—but the packaging is also super smart. The spray container is reusable (this set comes with three refills), and has a twist-and-spray dispenser so you never have to worry about spills or leaks. The refreshing citrus fragrance is just an added bonus.
Bellroy Pod Jacket Pro
Slip this leather case on your AirPods and you’ll never have to worry about mixing them up with someone else’s. Available in sizes for both the Pro and 3rd Generation version, the leather case first securely, has a port cutout for easy-access charging, and comes in your choice of six colors.
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Remember how the dad in My Big Fat Greek Wedding used Windex as skin-saving spray for any and every skin ailment? This is basically that, but it’s not a cleaning product. Instead, it relies on hypochlorous acid, a wonder kid ingredient that’s antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory, soothing all kinds of redness and irritation from acne to bug bites to weird rashes. Our go to move: Spraying it before and after wearing a mask to ward off maskne.
Kim for the Win Brilliant or BS Trivia Party Game for Know-It-Alls and Big Fat Liars
Mix up game night with this fun take on a standard trivia game that’s guaranteed to have people laughing. Great for up to six players, it’s also something the whole family can enjoy together.
Apple AirTag
For anyone who can never remember where they put their keys/wallet/purse/remote control (you get the picture), this is truly an ingenious solution. Stick one on and you can easily track and find all of your stuff. (They can even be attached to dog tags to help you keep tabs on your furry BFF). Make it feel like an extra special gift by adding custom engraving.
MamaP Reform Bamboo Toothbrushes
Another good option in the ‘totally practical’ category, this first-of-its kind aluminum toothbrush has replaceable bamboo brush heads that can twist on and off. You can even break off the nylon bristles and compost the rest of the head, dramatically reducing plastic waste.
Nailtopia Nail Lacquer in Doing Great, Sweetie
In case you missed it, Hailey Bieber’s ‘glazed donut’ nails are all the rage on TikTok and Instagram. Score the same shimmery, holographic vibe with this polish, a pearlescent white that looks great on its own or layered over a more opaque shade. Also noteworthy: The formula is 85% plant-based and infused with a laundry list of good-for-your nails ingredients.
No Days Wasted DHM Detox Recovery Blend
Hangover cures are a dime a dozen, and we’re not ashamed to admit that we’ve tried many of the ones out there. But in our experience none work better than this supplement, a blend of antioxidants and vitamins that help support liver function and break down the toxins found in alcohol. Take one of the (very convenient, portable) packs while you’re drinking and prepare to be amazed by how good you feel the next day, seriously.
Jenny Patinkin Blotter Baby Mattifying Roller
Use this handy-dandy tool once and we guarantee you’ll never want to go back to traditional blotting papers ever again. Just gently roll it over any areas where you want to tamp down excess sheen; the limestone clay instantly absorbs unwanted oil, but won’t lift off or mess up your makeup.
Odin Leather Goods Bookmark
Any bookworm will get a kick out of these witty bookmarks, laser engraved with one of five quippy sayings. (Our personal favorite: “You Fell Asleep Here.”) All are made of high-quality natural leather, and ring in at less than $15.
RéVive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask
Whether it’s after a late night, on an early morning, or for the dreaded occasion when the two fall back-to-back, an eye mask is an invaluable way to de-puff and refresh eyes, stat. This particular hydrogel option does all of that, while also helping to plump skin and smooth out fine lines. Best of all, it stays on without slipping, unlike many of its other counterparts.
Sipify Reusable Straw
Dentists will tell you to drink coffee and tea out of a straw in order to avoid staining your teeth…the only problem? Drinking hot bevies out of a straw is basically a recipe for burning your mouth. That’s why this reusable straw is so smart; it’s specially designed to be used with hot drinks, cooling them off as you sip. Plus, it works with 95% of travel mugs, is easy to clean, and comes in a two-pack of two different sizes.
Brown Girl Jane Balance Wellness Drops
Either dropped right under your tongue or mixed into your fave food or drink, this CBD-infused tincture helps reduce stress and anxiety. Credit a mixture of cannabinoids including not only CBD but also CBG, CBC, and CBN, all from USA-grown and third-party tested hemp. Bonus points for the (natural) orange flavor.
Conscious Coconut Biodegradable Coconut Oil Wipes
Coconut oil can be a skin-saver when it comes to combating dryness and irritation, but it can be a pain in the butt to use, particularly when you have to dig it out of a jar. That’s why we appreciate that these coconut oil wipes are so easy and convenient. Not to mention that they utilize 100% organic, fair trade certified, virgin, cold-pressed coconut oil, and the wipes themselves are biodegradable.
The Radiant Rhino Lavender Shower Steamers
Make your bedtime shower routine feel all the more luxurious and spa-like with these lavender-infused shower steamers. Just let one sit in the corner; the steam from the shower releases the natural, lavender essential oil for aromatherapeutic benefits that will help you chill out and unwind. (And all that without leaving a mess.)
Spitfire Girl Protection Eye Blue Stone Ring
A nod to the classic evil eye, this gold plated and sterling silver ring features a blue “eye” made of zircon stone. It looks great on all fingers, though we especially like it as an unexpected pinky ring.
Kaia Naturals The Sweat Powder
Deodorant as a stocking stuffer? Sure, when it’s this unique version that comes with a convenient, brilliantly-designed, brush-on dispenser that’s perfect for stopping unwanted moisture and odor in its tracks. Talc-, baking soda-, and aluminum-free, it’s also super gentle and non-irritating, and comes in two scent variants.
Renew Life Everyday Immune Gummy
Who doesn’t want a little extra immunity-boost these days? These gummies combine both prebiotics and probiotics (specifically strains proven to help aid immunity and gut health), alongside vitamin C and zinc. And they taste delicious, a vitamin you’ll actually want to take.
Worthwhile Paper Dream Waves Journal
You know that friend who’s always telling you about the crazy dream they had? This is the perfect gift for them. The seventy-five pages of the handbound journal are filled with prompts meant to help you recollect and better understand your dreams, including space for both written and visual reflections.
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil
Ideal for all skin types ranging from dry to oily, this cult-classic cleansing oil boasts a silky texture that leaves your complexion beautifully hydrated. But it still packs a serious punch, dissolving even the most stubborn of waterproof makeup. This travel size is ideal to pop into a stocking.
The NOW Massage Gift Card
This nationwide massage boutique (there are currently 36 locations nationwide and more to come) is unlike any other, focusing on all kinds of customizable enhancements. Pick up a gift card and let the recipient choose from a 25 minute to 80 minute massage, and select from add-ons such as gua sha or herbal heat therapy.
BaubleBar Stella Anklet
FYI, anklets are back—in a big way. This one combines a classic gold chain with multicolored beads for a fun pop. Plus, the affordable price (less than $40!) can’t be beat.
Mustela Multi-Purpose Balm
One of our current favorite multitaskers, this balm repairs, protects, and soothes dry, irritated skin, an essential to keep on hand to alleviate chapped lips, ragged cuticles, curling iron burns, you name it. It does so thanks to three different avocado extracts; fun fact, the green color is naturally-derived from said avocado.
Kristin Ess French Pin Set
A chic updo or French knot is a cinch with this top-rated pin set. The sets are available in three colors—matte black, rose gold, and gold. We're partial to gold, especially for the holiday season to add a little sparkle to your look. Gentle on hair, these pins do not cause breakage, and work for all hair types, from fine to curly. Pro tip: a video tutorial makes styling with these pins even easier.
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has nearly 15 years of journalism experience covering the beauty and lifestyle space for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She’s written countless gift guides across a wide array of topics and categories—and is also genuinely obsessed with giving gifts and always finding the right present for whomever she is shopping for.