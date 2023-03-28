To help you on your journey we tapped Leslie Kouhana Halfon , the founder and Creative Director of Paris-based, American Southwest-inspired label Arizona Love and Rent the Runway's Senior Director of Fashion and Styling, Suzanne Smallshaw to share their advice on finding that just right spring jacket.

Whether you’re in the market for a work jacket like a blazer or structured trench, or would rather pick up something a bit more casual, there is a range of seasonal styles that are ideal for layering or simply wearing over your shoulders when the weather allows.

April 25th is the perfect date. “It’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket,” at least according to Miss Rhode Island in the film Miss Congeniality. However, at the start of spring, you're bound to find yourself dressing in a confused manner, not quite sure if you’ll be warm enough or exactly what to wear together as the weather is generally still a bit brisk. A spring jacket is the missing puzzle piece that will ensure you’re warm, but not too much so, as you resume picnics in the park and outdoor brunches.

Best Overall Bode White House Steps Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Matchesfashion.com View On Ssense.com A cotton jacket is the perfect in-between material for your transitional spring wardrobe. The quilted fabric used in this Bode style will keep you cozy, while the light-colored patchwork and reversible floral print keep things light and cheery for the season—offering many styling combinations with breezy dresses, leggings, and your favorite jeans. Price at the time of publish: $1,380 Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS–XL | Length: Hip-length

Best Overall, Runner-Up Free People Team Spirit Jacket Free People View On Freepeople.com While we love Bode’s zingy take on crafty-cool, we understand that it might not make sense for you to spend four figures on a spring jacket. Free People’s denim twist on a varsity jacket is a more reasonable investment. The quilted inner will offer extra warmth, but the relaxed fit feels perfectly suited to outdoor spring occasions. Floral details fit the season without being too on-the-nose, so feel free to wear it year round. Price at the time of publish: $298 Material: Cotton, polyester, and lyocell | Size Range: XS–XL | Length: Hip-length

Best Budget Mango Tweed Jacket Mango View On Mango.com The soft yet elegant look of the textured tweed makes for the ideal spring jacket for work. In a lush coral or light blue, this style not only looks more expensive than it is, but it also serves as an instant mood-boosting pop of color against your minimalist office backdrop. Price at the time of publish: $130 Material: 51% cotton, 47% polyester, and 2% wool | Size Range: XXS–4XL | Length: Waist-length

Best Splurge Khaite Flinn Leather Jacket Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus Since spring weather can be temperamental, you need a jacket that’s not only good-looking but can also still offer some warmth when the occasion calls for it. This leather jacket from Khaite has a cropped fit that makes it better suited to spring than other more heavy-duty styles. Price at the time of publish: $3,800 Material: 100% leather | Size Range: 2–10 | Length: Cropped, waist-length

Best Everyday Madewell The Larsen Blazer Madewell View On Madewell.com Build a closet full of quality pieces that you’ll want to hold onto for years to come. This simple, classic blazer from Madewell is an easy piece for layering under heavier jackets if needed, but it works all on its own. Style it with a crop top and jeans on the weekend, or dress it up with trousers for the office. Price at the time of publish: $178 Material: 67% viscose, 30% TENCEL™ Lyocell, and 3% linen | Size Range: XXS–4X | Length: Hip-length

Best Water-Resistant Outdoor Voices PreciPoly Jacket Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com Spring showers aren’t to be taken lightly. Make sure you have a jacket that can stand up to a little wet weather. This shell from Outdoor Voices has a technical bent, but it’s cool enough to wear with your favorite everyday casual pieces. Price at the time of publish: $258 Material: 100% polyester | Size Range: XS–XL | Length: Hip-length

Most Versatile Vince Shirt Jacket Shopbop View On Shopbop.com A shirt jacket, sometimes referred to as a “shacket,” is that in-between piece that can easily be layered through the tumult of a sunny-to-snowing spring day. The relaxed fit and neutral navy color makes it easy to style, which will come in handy when you find yourself reaching for it daily. Price at the time of publish: $345 Material: 79% cotton, 15% polyester, 6% spandex | Size Range: XXS–XL | Length: Waist-length

Best Classic J.Crew Cropped Lady Trench J.Crew View On Jcrew.com A trench coat is a classic option for spring, but this take from J.Crew is a refreshing reimagination. The cropped silhouette, made of 100% cotton, pairs just as well with a playful floral dress as it does with your favorite pair of relaxed jeans. If you’re feeling particularly preppy, style it back to a rugby shirt or striped sweater. Price at the time of publish: $278 Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 00–24 | Length: Waist-length

Best Dressy Christopher John Rogers Fitted Jacket Saks Fifth Avenue View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Sometimes a formal occasion calls for a jacket that fits the dress code. This ruched creation from designer Christopher John Rogers is set to stand out from the crowd thanks to unexpected buttons and a deep-V neckline. Layer it over a fitted dress or slip skirt for your next dressy event. Price at the time of publish: $2,595 Material: 51% silk, 49% wool | Size Range: 0–16 | Length: Hip-length

Best Quilted The Arrivals Turbo Puff The Arrivals View On Thearrivals.com Many quilted jackets are too warm for spring weather, leaving you sweaty after a walk around the block with your pet. This lightweight puffer will keep you just warm enough without making you feel like you’ve been completely marshmallowed. This style is particularly smart for outdoor activities like hiking thanks to removable backpack suspenders and a hood that you can take off too if needed. Price at the time of publish: $498 Material: 100% nylon shell; 100% recycled poly lining | Size Range: XS–XL | Length: Hip-length

Best Duster Dôen Northerner Duster DÃ´en View On Shopdoen.com Dôen is a brand known for its ability to master elegantly easy dressing. Its take on the duster coat is no exception. The wool iteration has puffy sleeves and a waist belt that adds soft shapes to the cocoon-like silhouette. Price at the time of publish: $998 Material: 100% wool | Size Range: XS–XL | Length: Calf-length

Best Trench Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench Everlane View On Everlane.com A modern take on the everyday trench, this style from Everlane has a storm flap and waist tie—nods to the iconic silhouette’s signature touches. But, a looser A-line silhouette makes this iteration feel particularly of the moment. Style it with jeans and loafers, and don’t be afraid to show a little ankle now that the sun is out. Price at the time of publish: $198 Material: 60% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 40% cotton | Size Range: XXS–XL | Length: Calf-length

Best Denim Off-White Corporate Denim Jacket Net-a-Porter View On Net-a-Porter A great denim jacket has a worn-in look that happens to look just as cool with casual, everyday staples as it does with a night-out ensemble. This design from Off-White fits the bill. The silhouette is slightly shrunken without being too cropped, and the color is a worn blue that’s faded in all the right places. Price at the time of publish: $650 Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: IT36–IT46 | Length: Waist-length

Best Checkered Rails Steffi Buffalo Plaid Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Rails.com If you’re looking for something a bit cozier for the transition this season, then look no further than Rails’ Steffi buffalo plaid jacket. The oversized check pattern is a bit reminiscent of a picnic blanket, but the wool fabrication is staunchly cold-weather appropriate. Price at the time of publish: $298 Material: 51% wool, 49% polyester | Size Range: XXS–2X | Length: Waist-length

Best Colorful GANNI Layered Cotton Blazer Net-a-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Minty green has a decidedly springy feel to it. This blazer from Copenhagen label GANNI promises to be an instant mood booster—especially when teamed with colorful accessories or an equally zingy skirt or pair of trousers. Price at the time of publish: $725 Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: DK32–DK44 | Length: Hip-length

Best Eco-Friendly Reformation Marco Jacket Reformation View On Reformation Reformation’s relaxed bomber jacket is made using 100% regeneratively grown cotton. The fit is oversized, making it the perfect layering piece and a casual-cool staple that will look good with both other neutrals and bolder styles. Price at the time of publish: $198 Material: 100% regeneratively grown cotton | Size Range: XS–XL | Length: Hip-length