With all that in mind, we researched tons of options to bring you our list of recommendations. We evaluated each one based on its design, size range, and material, and ahead, we’re sharing our guide to the best sports bras for large breasts.

Curvier gals should also plan to try a few options before picking the sports bra that works for them. It’s worth going into a brick-and-mortar store to get professionally sized for a bra—even a sports bra. Any reputable department store, lingerie seller, or bra boutique should be able to properly size you in a matter of minutes. If you want to roll the dice, though, you could also try and measure yourself at home, provided you have a good measuring tape and a fitting guide.

Above all else, large-breasted women should aim for support in their sports bras. Emily Whitehead, Senior Design Director at Savage X Fenty, says that curvy customers should look for a few specific things when shopping for a sports bra. “Supportive sports bras should have stronger bottom bands that anchor your cups in place, individual cups that encapsulate and hold the girls, moisture management (to avoid chafing), compression, accessible adjustability — and it should generally be easy to put on the body,” she says.

Anyone with a reasonably ample bosom knows the struggle that is buying a well-fitting sports bra. The sizes don’t always seem accurate, and the levels of compression can either feel all too overwhelming or entirely inadequate. If you’re plus-size, you might struggle to find sports bras in the sizes you need, too—or that fit in a way you’d like.

Best Overall Glamorise Women's Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart If you’re looking for one garment that’ll satisfy all your sporty needs, Glamorise’s Custom Control bra has you covered. This double-layer bra has an adjustable bounce control front panel, meaning you can tighten it up if you’re heading out for a jog, or let it out a notch if you’re just planning on doing some low-impact yoga. It’s wireless but supportive, and comes in a full range of sizes up to 46I, meaning you’ll have the ability to hone in on how you want the bra to fit and make sure it’s the right size for you. Price at time of publish: $38 Fabric: 56% polyester, 37% polyamide, and 7% elastane | Sizes: 32B–46I

Best Budget Wingslove High Impact Sports Bra Amazon View On Amazon Amazon users love the Wingslove High Impact Sports Bra, which they call comfortable, supportive, and “a great bra for the price.” Available in eight colors and sizes up to 48G, the Wingslove bra has double-lined wireless cups, wide adjustable straps, and high sides to help you contain spillage. Price at time of publish: $28 Fabric: 93% nylon, 7% spandex | Sizes: 34B–48G 20 Best Bra Tops That Offer Support and Style

Best Sweat-Wicking Glamorise No-Sweat Full Figure Mesh Sports Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Belk.com Another solid entry into the market from Glamorise, this no-sweat mesh sports bra has moisture-wicking technology, meaning you won’t have to spend half your workout worrying about what the middle portion of your t-shirt looks like. This bra offers less hold than the above No Bounce bra, but the medium level of support it gives should be more than enough for a Peloton session, a Zumba class, or a brisk hike. Price at time of publish: $54 Fabric: 57% polyester, 35% polyamide, and 8% elastane | Sizes: 34C–46H

Best Splurge SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra 4.8 SheFit View On Amazon View On Shefit.com With multiple points of adjustment and a locking front zipper, SHEFIT’s Ultimate Sports Bra looks like it means business. At $75, it’s a bit of a splurge, but this full-coverage garment offers enough lift for high-impact activities, can convert quickly to racerback fit, and has two-inch wide straps, which help to keep your bust lifted and supported. Price at time of publish: $75 Fabric: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | Sizes: XS–6X

Best for High-Impact Workouts All In Motion High Support Racerback Bra Target View On Target A sleek and stylish bra that’s perfect for high-impact workouts, the All In Motion Racerback Bra is a great option for anyone with a larger bust. Available in sizes up to 4X, this bra is made of moisture-wicking fabric, has adjustable straps, and offers molded cups with non-removable padding, so you won’t have to worry about cup inserts sliding around and bunching up on you. Price at time of publish: $30 Fabric: 75% recycled polyester, 25% spandex | Sizes: XS–4X

Best Full-Coverage Glamorise Women's Full Figure No Bounce Plus Size Camisole Wirefree Back Close Sports Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart It’s not the sexiest bra on this list, but what Glamorise’s Full Figure No Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra lacks in style it makes up for with support. This full-coverage bra comes in a range of colors and sizes up to a 50J, offering a hook and eye closure on the back, a breathable mesh camisole design that keeps you covered up front (great if you prefer not to show cleavage), and reinforced non-stretch cups, meaning you won’t have to worry about bounce when you’re hauling ass on the treadmill. This machine washable bra doesn’t offer a ton of give and you might want to order a few different sizes to test and see what works best for you, but if you’re looking for a solid and dependable sports bra workhorse, look no further: This is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $35 Fabric: 70% polyester, 25% polyamide, and 5% elastane | Sizes: 34C–50J

Best No-Bounce Glamorise No Bounce Camisole Elite Sports Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com A slightly sleeker and more elegant version of the other No Bounce bra from Glamorise, the Elite Sports Bra comes in four colors and is both moisture-wicking and machine-washable. Nordstrom shoppers call it “beautiful” and “comfortable,” hailing the support it offers in reviews on the site. Price at time of publish: $54 Fabric: 70% polyester, 25% polyamide, and 5% elastane | Sizes: 34C–50H

Best for Lift and Separation Elomi Energise Full Figure Sports Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com A very shapely bra that gives its wearer a defined, non-uniboob bust, Elomi’s Energise bra offers enough compression to give the wearer complete confidence no matter what workout they’re doing. This moisture-wicking microfiber bra has an underwire that not only helps separate and lift the wearer’s bust but also offers an extra level of support to help minimize movement and bounce. Price at time of publish: $69 Fabric: 94% nylon, 6% elastane | Sizes: 32GG–46DD

Best for Low-Impact Workouts Savage X Fenty Spotlight Low-Impact Sports Bra Savage X Fenty View On Savagex.com A functional sports bra that has some style to it, Savage X Fenty’s Spotlight bra offers a fully lined bust, adjustable straps, and a very cute strappy O-ring back. Its deep V neckline doesn’t make it the most practical garment if you’re planning on kickboxing or playing soccer, but for yoga or other low-impact workouts, the bra’s power-mesh layer should offer enough support to keep everything in the right place. Price at time of publish: $45 Fabric: 79% polyester, 21% elastane (body) and 88% polyester 12% elastane (lining) | Sizes: XS–4X

Most Eco-Conscious Nike Alate Solo Women's Longline Sports Bra Nike View On Nike.com Sustainably made of at least 50% recycled fiber, Nike’s Alate Solo Bra is an eco-conscious sports bra with pizazz. This sweat-wicking, scoop-necked bra gives wearers a longline silhouette that would look great even without a shirt over it—and the garment’s double-layered, unpadded design offers more than enough support for low-key workouts. It’s also crazy soft and comfortable, meaning that you’ll want to wear it even on days when you’re not planning on hitting the gym. Price at time of publish: $44 Fabric: 63% nylon, 37% spandex (body) and 63% nylon, 37% spandex (lining) | Sizes: 1X–4X

Best for Non-Workout Days Torrid Low-Impact Longline Sports Bra Torrid View On Torrid.com With its longline silhouette, Torrid’s low-impact bra looks cool and feels supportive, whether you’re in the gym or just running errands. With four-way stretch fabric and wireless cups, this lightly-lined bra won’t dig into you while you’re stretching or throwing down at pilates, and beyond that, it’s also machine washable and dryable, meaning you can just toss it into the hamper on your way to the shower and move on. Price at time of publish: $50 Fabric: 83% nylon, 17% spandex | Sizes: M–6X

Best Underwire Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com Though it’s only available in sizes up to 40JJ, the Panache High Impact sports bra is still a good option if you’re looking for serious support. A three-time UK Lingerie Award winner, this bra has a flexible underwire that doesn’t bend or poke, as well as convertible straps that can switch from traditional fit to racer-back with just the snap of a J-hook. Amazon buyers love it, giving it an average of 4.2 stars with over 9,000 reviews—one user even calls it “hands down the best bra on the market. Price at time of publish: $40 Fabric: 49% polyamide, 36% polyester, and 15% elastane | Sizes: 28A–40JJ

Best Convertible Elomi Underwire Sports Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Herroom.com Lingerie powerhouse Elomi is well-known for its wide range of sizes, bright colors, and adorable styling, and that’s all on display with its Underwire Sports Bra. This medium-impact garment is great for hiking, snowboarding, and weight training, and it can be converted from a classic fit to a racerback quite easily. The bra’s four-part cups not only offer a good amount of lift and hold but also help shape the wearer’s bust, meaning you’ll be able to avoid the dreaded sports bra uniboob. Price at time of publish: $70 Fabric: 77% polyester, 15% nylon, and 8% elastane | Sizes: 32GG–46DD Meet the 19 Best Smoothing Bras for Comfort and Support

Best Front-Closure All In Motion High Support Sculpt Zip Front Bra Target View On Target Zip-front bras are the perfect choice for those with limited mobility, who might be breastfeeding, or who might just hate the feeling of getting stuck in a pullover sports bra. Target’s All In Motion bra makes a high support zip front bra that’s well-priced and comes in sizes up to 44DD. While that won’t cover the entire large-chested community, if you’re in that range this is a nice option, especially considering its adjustable straps and cute zig-zag cutouts. Price at time of publish: $24 Fabric: 75% recycled polyester, 25% spandex | Sizes: 34B–42DD

Best Zipper-Front Bra Avenue Zipper Sports Bra Avenue View On Avenue.com An intriguing combination bra that offers zip-front coverage which conceals a supportive underwire bra, Avenue’s entry into this space comes in several lovely colors. It’s got ribbed elastic banding for extra comfort, plus a power mesh lining to help keep everything up front where it’s supposed to be. Price at time of publish: $16 Fabric: 90% nylon, 10% elastane | Sizes: 40C–48DD

Most Thoughtfully-Designed AnaOno Bianca Front-Closure Bra AnaOno View On Anaono.com AnaOno specializes in bras for women who are experiencing changes in their breasts, whether that’s from having a mastectomy or lumpectomy or having a breast augmentation or reduction. That being said, the company also just makes really solid bras for all women, in part because it’s so thoughtful and conscientious about what the garments’ wearers might actually want. The company’s Bianca Front-Closure Bra is a great example of this, offering soft support in a garment that’s both comfortable and breathable. With six hook-and-eye clasps on the front, the bra is easy to get in and out of even if you’re all sweaty post-workout, and its excellent level of support means it’s also a solid choice if you’re someone who occasionally battles with back or shoulder pain. Price at time of publish: $55 Fabric: 65% nylon, 35% spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL

Best Pullover Knix LuxeLift Pullover Bra Knix View On Knix View On Theplusbus.com Available in sizes equivalent to 44G, Knix’s Luxelift pullover bra is a nice option for anyone looking for soft fabric, seamless comfort, and stylish patterns. This wireless bra is best for low-impact activities like yoga, but it’s also perfectly appropriate for just lounging around the house or those cameras-off “work-from-home” days. Price at time of publish: $52 Fabric: 62% nylon, 38% spandex | Sizes: XXS–XXXXL+



Best Moisture-Wicking Nike Dri-FIT Alpha Sports Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Nike.com Made with the company’s patented Dri-FIT fabric, Nike’s Alpha Sports Bra is constructed to keep the wearer cool and dry. It’s moisture-wicking, of course, but it’s also surprisingly airy, with an open back and mesh inserts that allow for a reasonable amount of air to flow into and through the garment. Price at time of publish: $51 Fabric: 64% polyester, 36% elastane | Sizes: XS A/C–3X F/G

Best Longline Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com View On Net-a-Porter The number one most popular bra in Girlfriend Collective’s fairly extensive repertoire, the Paloma Racerback bra offers a flattering fit and full-coverage protection. It’s great for low to medium-impact workouts or just wearing around the house and is sustainably made, with 79% of the garment’s material coming from recycled plastic bottles. Surprisingly soft and supportive, the bra also offers UPF 45 protection, meaning you’ll get a good amount of coverage from the sun’s harmful rays. Price at time of publish: $46 Fabric: 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 21% spandex | Sizes: XXS–6X

Best for Water-Adjacent Workouts Spanx Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Spanx A medium-impact bra that’s sleek and supportive, SPANX’s longline bra is part undergarment, part everyday top. This racerback bra is breathable and sweat-wicking, but it’s also chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, meaning you can wear it everywhere from the gym to the beach to the pool—especially considering it offers UPF 50+ protection. Price at time of publish: $68 Fabric: 78% polyester, 22% elastane | Sizes: XS–XL