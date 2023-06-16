Anyone with a reasonably ample bosom knows the struggle that is buying a well-fitting sports bra. The sizes don’t always seem accurate, and the levels of compression can either feel all too overwhelming or entirely inadequate. If you’re plus-size, you might struggle to find sports bras in the sizes you need, too—or that fit in a way you’d like.
Above all else, large-breasted women should aim for support in their sports bras. Emily Whitehead, Senior Design Director at Savage X Fenty, says that curvy customers should look for a few specific things when shopping for a sports bra. “Supportive sports bras should have stronger bottom bands that anchor your cups in place, individual cups that encapsulate and hold the girls, moisture management (to avoid chafing), compression, accessible adjustability — and it should generally be easy to put on the body,” she says.
Curvier gals should also plan to try a few options before picking the sports bra that works for them. It’s worth going into a brick-and-mortar store to get professionally sized for a bra—even a sports bra. Any reputable department store, lingerie seller, or bra boutique should be able to properly size you in a matter of minutes. If you want to roll the dice, though, you could also try and measure yourself at home, provided you have a good measuring tape and a fitting guide.
With all that in mind, we researched tons of options to bring you our list of recommendations. We evaluated each one based on its design, size range, and material, and ahead, we’re sharing our guide to the best sports bras for large breasts.
Best Overall
Glamorise Women's Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra
If you’re looking for one garment that’ll satisfy all your sporty needs, Glamorise’s Custom Control bra has you covered. This double-layer bra has an adjustable bounce control front panel, meaning you can tighten it up if you’re heading out for a jog, or let it out a notch if you’re just planning on doing some low-impact yoga. It’s wireless but supportive, and comes in a full range of sizes up to 46I, meaning you’ll have the ability to hone in on how you want the bra to fit and make sure it’s the right size for you.
Price at time of publish: $38
Fabric: 56% polyester, 37% polyamide, and 7% elastane | Sizes: 32B–46I
Best Budget
Wingslove High Impact Sports Bra
Amazon users love the Wingslove High Impact Sports Bra, which they call comfortable, supportive, and “a great bra for the price.” Available in eight colors and sizes up to 48G, the Wingslove bra has double-lined wireless cups, wide adjustable straps, and high sides to help you contain spillage.
Price at time of publish: $28
Fabric: 93% nylon, 7% spandex | Sizes: 34B–48G
Best Sweat-Wicking
Glamorise No-Sweat Full Figure Mesh Sports Bra
Another solid entry into the market from Glamorise, this no-sweat mesh sports bra has moisture-wicking technology, meaning you won’t have to spend half your workout worrying about what the middle portion of your t-shirt looks like. This bra offers less hold than the above No Bounce bra, but the medium level of support it gives should be more than enough for a Peloton session, a Zumba class, or a brisk hike.
Price at time of publish: $54
Fabric: 57% polyester, 35% polyamide, and 8% elastane | Sizes: 34C–46H
Best Splurge
SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra
With multiple points of adjustment and a locking front zipper, SHEFIT’s Ultimate Sports Bra looks like it means business. At $75, it’s a bit of a splurge, but this full-coverage garment offers enough lift for high-impact activities, can convert quickly to racerback fit, and has two-inch wide straps, which help to keep your bust lifted and supported.
Price at time of publish: $75
Fabric: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | Sizes: XS–6X
Best for High-Impact Workouts
All In Motion High Support Racerback Bra
A sleek and stylish bra that’s perfect for high-impact workouts, the All In Motion Racerback Bra is a great option for anyone with a larger bust. Available in sizes up to 4X, this bra is made of moisture-wicking fabric, has adjustable straps, and offers molded cups with non-removable padding, so you won’t have to worry about cup inserts sliding around and bunching up on you.
Price at time of publish: $30
Fabric: 75% recycled polyester, 25% spandex | Sizes: XS–4X
Best Full-Coverage
Glamorise Women's Full Figure No Bounce Plus Size Camisole Wirefree Back Close Sports Bra
It’s not the sexiest bra on this list, but what Glamorise’s Full Figure No Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra lacks in style it makes up for with support. This full-coverage bra comes in a range of colors and sizes up to a 50J, offering a hook and eye closure on the back, a breathable mesh camisole design that keeps you covered up front (great if you prefer not to show cleavage), and reinforced non-stretch cups, meaning you won’t have to worry about bounce when you’re hauling ass on the treadmill. This machine washable bra doesn’t offer a ton of give and you might want to order a few different sizes to test and see what works best for you, but if you’re looking for a solid and dependable sports bra workhorse, look no further: This is the one for you.
Price at time of publish: $35
Fabric: 70% polyester, 25% polyamide, and 5% elastane | Sizes: 34C–50J
Best No-Bounce
Glamorise No Bounce Camisole Elite Sports Bra
A slightly sleeker and more elegant version of the other No Bounce bra from Glamorise, the Elite Sports Bra comes in four colors and is both moisture-wicking and machine-washable. Nordstrom shoppers call it “beautiful” and “comfortable,” hailing the support it offers in reviews on the site.
Price at time of publish: $54
Fabric: 70% polyester, 25% polyamide, and 5% elastane | Sizes: 34C–50H
Best for Lift and Separation
Elomi Energise Full Figure Sports Bra
A very shapely bra that gives its wearer a defined, non-uniboob bust, Elomi’s Energise bra offers enough compression to give the wearer complete confidence no matter what workout they’re doing. This moisture-wicking microfiber bra has an underwire that not only helps separate and lift the wearer’s bust but also offers an extra level of support to help minimize movement and bounce.
Price at time of publish: $69
Fabric: 94% nylon, 6% elastane | Sizes: 32GG–46DD
Best for Low-Impact Workouts
Savage X Fenty Spotlight Low-Impact Sports Bra
A functional sports bra that has some style to it, Savage X Fenty’s Spotlight bra offers a fully lined bust, adjustable straps, and a very cute strappy O-ring back. Its deep V neckline doesn’t make it the most practical garment if you’re planning on kickboxing or playing soccer, but for yoga or other low-impact workouts, the bra’s power-mesh layer should offer enough support to keep everything in the right place.
Price at time of publish: $45
Fabric: 79% polyester, 21% elastane (body) and 88% polyester 12% elastane (lining) | Sizes: XS–4X
Most Eco-Conscious
Nike Alate Solo Women's Longline Sports Bra
Sustainably made of at least 50% recycled fiber, Nike’s Alate Solo Bra is an eco-conscious sports bra with pizazz. This sweat-wicking, scoop-necked bra gives wearers a longline silhouette that would look great even without a shirt over it—and the garment’s double-layered, unpadded design offers more than enough support for low-key workouts. It’s also crazy soft and comfortable, meaning that you’ll want to wear it even on days when you’re not planning on hitting the gym.
Price at time of publish: $44
Fabric: 63% nylon, 37% spandex (body) and 63% nylon, 37% spandex (lining) | Sizes: 1X–4X
Best for Non-Workout Days
Torrid Low-Impact Longline Sports Bra
With its longline silhouette, Torrid’s low-impact bra looks cool and feels supportive, whether you’re in the gym or just running errands. With four-way stretch fabric and wireless cups, this lightly-lined bra won’t dig into you while you’re stretching or throwing down at pilates, and beyond that, it’s also machine washable and dryable, meaning you can just toss it into the hamper on your way to the shower and move on.
Price at time of publish: $50
Fabric: 83% nylon, 17% spandex | Sizes: M–6X
Best Underwire
Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra
Though it’s only available in sizes up to 40JJ, the Panache High Impact sports bra is still a good option if you’re looking for serious support. A three-time UK Lingerie Award winner, this bra has a flexible underwire that doesn’t bend or poke, as well as convertible straps that can switch from traditional fit to racer-back with just the snap of a J-hook. Amazon buyers love it, giving it an average of 4.2 stars with over 9,000 reviews—one user even calls it “hands down the best bra on the market.
Price at time of publish: $40
Fabric: 49% polyamide, 36% polyester, and 15% elastane | Sizes: 28A–40JJ
Best Convertible
Elomi Underwire Sports Bra
Lingerie powerhouse Elomi is well-known for its wide range of sizes, bright colors, and adorable styling, and that’s all on display with its Underwire Sports Bra. This medium-impact garment is great for hiking, snowboarding, and weight training, and it can be converted from a classic fit to a racerback quite easily. The bra’s four-part cups not only offer a good amount of lift and hold but also help shape the wearer’s bust, meaning you’ll be able to avoid the dreaded sports bra uniboob.
Price at time of publish: $70
Fabric: 77% polyester, 15% nylon, and 8% elastane | Sizes: 32GG–46DD
Best Front-Closure
All In Motion High Support Sculpt Zip Front Bra
Zip-front bras are the perfect choice for those with limited mobility, who might be breastfeeding, or who might just hate the feeling of getting stuck in a pullover sports bra. Target’s All In Motion bra makes a high support zip front bra that’s well-priced and comes in sizes up to 44DD. While that won’t cover the entire large-chested community, if you’re in that range this is a nice option, especially considering its adjustable straps and cute zig-zag cutouts.
Price at time of publish: $24
Fabric: 75% recycled polyester, 25% spandex | Sizes: 34B–42DD
Best Zipper-Front Bra
Avenue Zipper Sports Bra
An intriguing combination bra that offers zip-front coverage which conceals a supportive underwire bra, Avenue’s entry into this space comes in several lovely colors. It’s got ribbed elastic banding for extra comfort, plus a power mesh lining to help keep everything up front where it’s supposed to be.
Price at time of publish: $16
Fabric: 90% nylon, 10% elastane | Sizes: 40C–48DD
Most Thoughtfully-Designed
AnaOno Bianca Front-Closure Bra
AnaOno specializes in bras for women who are experiencing changes in their breasts, whether that’s from having a mastectomy or lumpectomy or having a breast augmentation or reduction. That being said, the company also just makes really solid bras for all women, in part because it’s so thoughtful and conscientious about what the garments’ wearers might actually want. The company’s Bianca Front-Closure Bra is a great example of this, offering soft support in a garment that’s both comfortable and breathable. With six hook-and-eye clasps on the front, the bra is easy to get in and out of even if you’re all sweaty post-workout, and its excellent level of support means it’s also a solid choice if you’re someone who occasionally battles with back or shoulder pain.
Price at time of publish: $55
Fabric: 65% nylon, 35% spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL
Best Pullover
Knix LuxeLift Pullover Bra
Available in sizes equivalent to 44G, Knix’s Luxelift pullover bra is a nice option for anyone looking for soft fabric, seamless comfort, and stylish patterns. This wireless bra is best for low-impact activities like yoga, but it’s also perfectly appropriate for just lounging around the house or those cameras-off “work-from-home” days.
Price at time of publish: $52
Fabric: 62% nylon, 38% spandex | Sizes: XXS–XXXXL+
Best Moisture-Wicking
Nike Dri-FIT Alpha Sports Bra
Made with the company’s patented Dri-FIT fabric, Nike’s Alpha Sports Bra is constructed to keep the wearer cool and dry. It’s moisture-wicking, of course, but it’s also surprisingly airy, with an open back and mesh inserts that allow for a reasonable amount of air to flow into and through the garment.
Price at time of publish: $51
Fabric: 64% polyester, 36% elastane | Sizes: XS A/C–3X F/G
Best Longline
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra
The number one most popular bra in Girlfriend Collective’s fairly extensive repertoire, the Paloma Racerback bra offers a flattering fit and full-coverage protection. It’s great for low to medium-impact workouts or just wearing around the house and is sustainably made, with 79% of the garment’s material coming from recycled plastic bottles. Surprisingly soft and supportive, the bra also offers UPF 45 protection, meaning you’ll get a good amount of coverage from the sun’s harmful rays.
Price at time of publish: $46
Fabric: 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 21% spandex | Sizes: XXS–6X
Best for Water-Adjacent Workouts
Spanx Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra
A medium-impact bra that’s sleek and supportive, SPANX’s longline bra is part undergarment, part everyday top. This racerback bra is breathable and sweat-wicking, but it’s also chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, meaning you can wear it everywhere from the gym to the beach to the pool—especially considering it offers UPF 50+ protection.
Price at time of publish: $68
Fabric: 78% polyester, 22% elastane | Sizes: XS–XL
Best Colors and Styles
Savage X Fenty Hotline Medium-Impact Sports Bra
Is it any surprise that Savage X Fenty has some of the hottest colors and styles in the sports bra game? We’re particularly partial to the brand’s Hotline style, which has a cute keyhole cutout up front and comes in several colors and patterns, including this perfectly eye-catching purple-and-red combo. Pair the bra with a matching set of pants or shorts, and you’ll be the flyest-looking person in the whole gym.
Price at time of publish: $65
Fabric: 75% polyester, 25% elastane (body); 88% polyester, 18% elastane (lining); and 79% polyamide, 21% elastane (mesh) | Sizes: XS–4X
Final Verdict
Our favorite sports bra for large busts is the Glamorise Custom Control Sports Bra. It’s affordable, adjustable, comes in a wide range of sizes, and offers excellent support. If you’re a yoga or low-impact person and you’re looking for a stylish option, we recommend the Savage X Fenty Spotlight Bra. And if you’re out there doing HIIT or some high-impact work, then you really can’t go wrong with Glamorise's Full Figure No Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra.
Meet the Expert
- Dionne Thompson, Director of Intimates Design at Torrid, has been in the lingerie business for over 15 years, previously designing for both Victoria’s Secret and Cacique.
- Emily Whitehead is Senior Design Director at Savage X Fenty, the Rihanna-backed company that’s garnered acclaim for its wide range of sizes and stylish looks.
- Jon Pundyk is the CEO of Glamorise Foundations, the company that first invented the sports bra back in 1975.
What to Look for in a Sports Bra for Large Breasts
Support
Dionne Thompson, Director of Intimates Design at Torrid, says, “No matter the level of activity, ensuring the proper support is crucial in caring for your breasts and back posture for years to come.”
Knowing the right type of bra you need for the right activity is crucial, too—if you’re doing high-impact workouts like kick-boxing, jogging, or cross fit, you might want a bra that offers more rigorous support, meaning you won’t have to worry about too much bounce. For something like yoga or pilates, most large-breasted women can get away with a lower-impact wireless sports bra, albeit one that allows for a lot of stretching and movement. If you do all types of activities and you’re looking to start with just one sports bra, we recommend our best overall pick, the Glamorise Custom Control Sports Bra.
Fit
While some sports bras come with band and cup sizing, others use t-shirt style sizing, like S, M, L, XL, and so on. Sizing can vary a bit there, and just because you wear a 2X in a shirt doesn’t mean that a 2X sports bra will also work for you, especially if you’re rocking an especially ample rack. In that scenario, cup size and spillover can be your enemy, so be prepared to cast a wide net and try a lot of things on. If you’re really looking for a perfect fit, opt for something that uses band and cup sizes, since those tend to be more supportive and precise. It’s always a good idea to refer to the size guide on the specific bra you’re considering.
"It's essential to get the correct measurements and determine the right size and style that will suit your unique shape and needs,” says Jon Pundyk, CEO of Glamorise. “Reviews and consumer photos can be a big help, but you should take the time to order multiple sizes and styles to see what works best for you. Most online stores have made returns easy, and it is worth the extra effort to get the best and right bra for you.”
Material
Like with all clothing, consider what material a sports bra is made out of. If you’re looking for something really stretchy and durable, finding an option with a high concentration of elastane (spandex) is ideal. It’s also wise to look for a sports bra that features mesh as it can allow for better airflow and ultimately keep you a bit cooler. Our favorite option that features mesh is the Glamorise No-Sweat Full Figure Mesh Sports Bra.
-
Why can’t I just wear my everyday bra to work out?
It’s certainly tempting, but you really shouldn’t wear your everyday bra when working out. Our breasts are made of tissue and are only supported by your skin and fragile ligaments, meaning that repetitive motion or high-impact activity can cause strain or even injury. This is especially true if you have larger breasts, which can be heavier and can thus pull away from the body more. A sports bra typically provides more support than an everyday bra and is specially designed with athletics, stretching, and motion in mind.
-
How do I avoid uniboob?
At some point, people started to use the word “uniboob” for the look that’s often caused by sports bras in which your breasts are compressed and squished together, thus making it look like you have one big, body-width shelf breast rather than two individual mounds. Typically, this comes from wearing a sports bra that’s either too small or that doesn’t have cup definition or separation. While uniboob isn’t a cardinal sin—if you don’t mind having one, who cares if you do?—if it bothers you, consider shopping for a sports bra that offers separate space and support for each breast. The Elomi Energise Full Figure Sports Bra is a great option for keeping your breasts separated.
-
Do I need a different sports bra for different activities?
The short answer is: potentially. That’s not to say that you’d need a different bra for pilates than the one you’d use for yoga; both are low-impact workouts and thus require the same type of bra. Typically, you’d want a high-impact bra if you’re doing high-impact activities, like jumping rope, jumping jacks, jogging or running, burpees, squats, lunges, and so on. While a low-impact bra for activities like pilates or yoga, hiking, riding an exercise bike, or using an indoor rower might suffice.
That being said, if you’re not happy with the amount of bounce you’re getting when wearing a low-impact bra while you’re riding your Peloton, let’s say, then there’s nothing wrong with upgrading to a high-impact bra. When it comes to sports bras, there’s no such thing as too much support.
-
How often should I wash my sports bra?
Ideally, you’ll want to wash your sports bra after each use, especially if you got sweaty, sticky, or wet. Frequent washing will help remove bacteria and odors from your bra, as well as help prolong the life of your bra.
-
How often should I replace my sports bra?
How often you replace your sports bra depends on the amount of working out you do, how many sports bras you have in rotation, and the quality of the bra. But in general, if you’re wearing your bra frequently and getting it pretty sweaty, you’ll probably want to replace it about once a year. You should get a new sports bra if the one you have leaves you feeling sore or like your breasts are bouncing too much if you’re feeling like your bra is too stretched out, or if your underwire is poking out.
Why Trust Byrdie
Marah Eakin is an experienced journalist, having written about entertainment, culture, and lifestyle matters for almost 15 years. As a plus-size person who wears a larger bra herself, she’s well-versed in what issues people in that community face. She’s worn literally dozens of different bras over the past few years to test out what works and has done tons of research into what’s out there in the marketplace not just for plus-size people, but people with bodies of all different sizes, proportions, and shapes. She’s been a writer for Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things fashion and beauty.