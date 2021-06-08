The 15 Best Sports Bras for Every Type of Workout

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

A supportive sports bra is arguably the foundation for a successful, comfortable workout—but the truth is, 80 percent of us wear the wrong size bra (sports bras included!), putting ourselves at risk for breast pain, sagging, and tissue damage. For those who’ve been wearing a long-discontinued sports bra for far too long, there’s a fair chance the bra has stretched beyond its size and support capacity, and it’s time for an upgrade. To help you make sure that an ill-fitting bra never keeps you on the sidelines again, we have the inside scoop on what makes or breaks a quality sports bra, and how to make the most of finding the right sports bra for you. Explore our top picks of the best sports bras that cater to your style, size, budget, and workout needs.