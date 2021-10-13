Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

This pricy option comes in three colors and offers great traction in wet terrain.

They are very breathable, come in fun colors, and support high arches and narrow feet.

How Do You Choose the Right Ones?

Keep reading for our picks of the best spin shoes.

If you’ve caught the indoor cycling bug or are interested in seeing what all the fuss is about, you’ll need the gear to optimize your workouts. Whether your concern is style, slipping, or budget, there are certain things to look out for before you hit "add to cart" on your newest pair of spin shoes. We’ve reached out to Jonathan Frey, CMO of Urban Bikes Direct, and Marvil Fit owner, Marisella Villano, who used their decades of experience to break down their favorite shoes for any need and explain how to choose the best spin shoes for every budget.

“Legends are pure luxury and a favorite at my studio. They come with Delta clips already installed, so you don't have to worry about purchasing them separately. They are lined with leather and have foam padding to help keep sweat and water out. They also have an antimicrobial upper mesh. They are very breathable and supportive as well,” says Calloway.

The Best Underwear to Wear While Working Out, According to an OB/GYN and Nurse

These shoes are best for less intense cycling work. “While this shoe will work, the others are sturdier for more intensity. If you are a rhythm rider, then you will just love these shoes. Some shoes have a camo print, snakeskin print, and a gold inlay,” says Villano.

Calloway also recommends these shoes: “Tiem's are amazing if you love your cycling shoe to resemble sneakers. The SPD's cleats allow you to walk easily after class, or if you're teaching, it is a smooth transition from the bike to the floor. These fit true to size and also come in a ton of fun designs. These aren't as breathable given their sneaker-like design, but wearing thin socks will solve this problem. The adjustable straps are perfect for all foot widths.”

“While traditional cycling shoes can certainly help you boost your spin game, many indoor cyclists prefer a pair designed specifically for their environment. TIEM's Slipstream shoes are super breathable and slip right on, with nothing more than a single Velcro strap to get in slow you down. Best of all, the rubber outsoles and recessed SPD-compatible cleat mounts make it easier to walk without scuffing up the floors in your living space or workout area,” says Frey.

You can purchase these shoes with or without the SPD clip. Reviews say these shoes are well fitted for those with wide feet.

“If you don't mind lacing up and maneuvering on a non-recessed cleat system, Tommasso's Strada Aria shoes are comfortable, breathable, and offer full compatibility with all cleat types. They even come bundled with SPD cleats, potentially making this an all-in-one purchase for some cyclists,” says Frey.

“Tommasso's Montagna 100 cycling shoes are excellent alternatives to TIEM's Slipstreams. The recessed cleat system makes for easy, worry-free walking. The soles are reinforced with fiberglass, ensuring a close-fitting, yet breathable design that is tough where it counts. Just keep in mind that these SPD-compatible shoes won't work with a Peleton,” says Frey.

“They make a great shoe too but are a bit pricey. The 2.0 is a great shoe that comes in three colors,” says Villano. There’s an upgraded version as well; she says: “ The 3.0 is a sleeker version with more adjustments to make the shoe fit snugger on your foot. They run about $225.”

“I like an MTB or mountain shoe. MTB shoes are the best since they help avoid slippage with their slip-resistant bottoms. MTBs also have a sturdy base,” says Villano. They are breathable, made of synthetic leather, and can boost power transfer from you to the pedals with their reinforced soles.

Take Your Home Workouts to the Next Level With These Stationary Bikes

“The Giro Rev road cycling shoe is a great basic road shoe. You will be able to use only the spd with this one since it has a slip resistance bottom,” says Villano. The Rev is a gorgeous shoe with a three-strap system that makes it highly adjustable. You can get excellent traction with this supportive shoe.

“These shoes are my favorites that I currently teach in. I use delta cleats with these. I love them because they are very breathable, and I love the fun colors they come in. They also support my high arches and narrow feet and are sweat-wicking. They do run a bit small, so I recommend sizing up a half size,” says Calloway. These shoes are both delta and SPD compatible.

What to Look For in Spin Shoes

Clips

The first step is choosing the type of clips you’ll use. “I have trained and taught in both SPD and Delta clip compatible indoor cycling shoes,” says Ashley Calloway, an instructor at SoulCycle. Typically, you purchase your cleats separately from the indoor cycling shoe. SPD cleats are flat and have two holes, while Delta clips are a little bulkier and shaped like a triangle.

“If you tend to need more arch support and experience issues with plantar fasciitis, I recommend riding with Delta cleats. If you like your shoe to be easy to walk in after class, I'd recommend SPD cleats,” says Calloway.

Calloway has this advice for beginners: “If you're a beginner, SPD cleats can be a bit tough to clip into your bike at first in comparison to Delta due to their size.”

How Do You Choose the Right Spin Shoes?

Founder of Complete Tri, cycling writer, and coach, Von Collins, provides these tips for choosing the best spin shoes.

You May Need SPD Cleats

Bike shoes come with three or four primary types of cleat designs, so getting the correct ones for Spin class is vital. “The vast majority of spin bikes call for SPD cleats. These are classic two-hole cleats that you find on many bikes and almost all spin bikes. Buying the wrong cleat type simply means you might not be able to use that shoe with a spin bike,” says Collins.

Road Bike Cleats Keep You Cooler

If you have issues with your feet perspiring or generally prefer not to have hot feet during class, consider a road bike shoe. These shoes are thinner and have more built-in ventilation. On the other hand, mountain bike shoes are usually a little thicker because they need to protect you from the scrapes and nicks you are likely to get on a mountain bike trail.

Do You Want to Be Able to Walk in Them?

If walking around the gym or studio without taking your shoes off is essential, consider getting a pair of shoes with recessed cleats. Recessed simply means that the cleats are sunken” into the shoe a bit, so if you walk on a hard surface, it is the sole of the shoe hitting, not the cleat. When cycling, the cleat finds the pedal, and you are in business. This is great for people who want the maintenance-free option of walking from a locker room or their car to the spin bike. Not having recessed cleats means the cleat could damage the floor while you walk, and you likely will need to carry the shoes until you get to your spin bike.

Consider Saving Up For Quality Spin Shoes

It can be tempting to saving that extra $20 or $30 when buying indoor cycling shoes. However, keep in mind that a good pair of bike shoes might last you for five years, or even ten, if you only use them indoors and store them safely when not in use. When you look at it that way, it makes sense to spend a little more on a shoe that will be comfortable and last longer.

Meet the Expert Jonathan Frey, CMO of Urban Bikes Direct, and Marvil Fit owner Marisella Villano, cycling and group trainer with over 20 years of experience, weigh in with their top picks for Spin shoes.

Why Trust Byrdie?

Rachel MacPherson is a certified personal trainer and exercise nutrition coach, based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Her passion for fitness has led her to interview well-respected fitness and nutrition experts who influence her writing.