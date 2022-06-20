True Life: We're Obsessed with Socks (and These 20 Are the Best)

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Socks are one of those clothing items that all of us have in our closets, in some form or another. Much like underwear, they serve an essential function in our wardrobes, working to keep our soles safe from moisture-loving bacteria and the everyday wear and tear that comes with wearing sneakers, heels, and other types of shoes. But, while function might be their main purpose, socks also make for a great fashion opportunity, as you can style them in a multitude of ways. With function and fashion on our minds, we set out to find the best socks, looking at everything from material to comfortability to style opportunities, as well as tapping Richer Poorer’s co-founder and CEO Iva Pawling for her sock expertise. Meet the Expert Iva Pawling is the co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer. Whether you’re more of a no-show socks kind of gal or prefer a pop of color and flair, we scoured the internet to find the best pairs of socks for every occasion imaginable. From ankle to camp to slouchy to retro, we share our top picks ahead.