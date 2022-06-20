True Life: We're Obsessed with Socks (and These 20 Are the Best)

Jessie Quinn
Jessie Quinn
Jessie Quinn is a writer for Byrdie who has been featured in NYLON Magazine, Forbes, and more.
Published on Jun 20, 2022

Socks are one of those clothing items that all of us have in our closets, in some form or another. Much like underwear, they serve an essential function in our wardrobes, working to keep our soles safe from moisture-loving bacteria and the everyday wear and tear that comes with wearing sneakers, heels, and other types of shoes. But, while function might be their main purpose, socks also make for a great fashion opportunity, as you can style them in a multitude of ways.

With function and fashion on our minds, we set out to find the best socks, looking at everything from material to comfortability to style opportunities, as well as tapping Richer Poorer’s co-founder and CEO Iva Pawling for her sock expertise.

Meet the Expert

Iva Pawling is the co-founder and CEO of Richer Poorer.

Whether you’re more of a no-show socks kind of gal or prefer a pop of color and flair, we scoured the internet to find the best pairs of socks for every occasion imaginable. From ankle to camp to slouchy to retro, we share our top picks ahead.

Best Overall: Hugh Ugoli Bamboo Socks

Hugh Ugoli Bamboo Socks

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart

For best overall, we wanted a sock that is a little more universal in terms of styling, plus great quality in terms of overall design and material. These top-rated socks from Amazon are our pick for this category because they come in packs of three, in a variety of colors (we love the purple, brown, and gray pack!), and are a great height for boots, high-tops, socks with sandals, and can even be slouched down and worn with classic white tennis shoes. They’re also made of 80 percent bamboo, which is not only eco-friendly but also excels at moisture-wicking and breathability. Over 6,000 customers gave these socks five stars for the way they feel, fit, and comfortability—and we agree on all fronts. 

Material: 80% bamboo, 17% polyamide, 3% elastane | Size Range: 6-9, 9-12

Best No-Show: Definite Articles The No Show Sock

Definite Articles The No Show Sock

Definite Articles
View On Definitearticles.com

No-show socks are meant to be disguised, but that doesn’t mean they should lack quality. These are made of a moisture-wicking blend of sustainable nylon, BCI cotton, recycled polyester, and spandex and designed with arch support, so your feet aren’t just kept fresh and comfortable. They’re like a hug for your soles and a great match for everything from running shoes to slip-ons. 

Material: 51% sustainable nylon, 23% BCI cotton, 23% sustainable recycled polyester, 3% spandex | Size Range: 5-7, 7.5-9.5, 10-12

Best Retro: American Trench Classic The Retro Stripe

American Trench Classic The Retro Stripe

American Trench
View On Americantrench.com View On Backcountry.com View On Huckberry

When it comes to retro socks, it’s all about the design but also about the colors. These socks from American Trench nail the tube sock design perfectly, with retro-colored stripes that pop and still feel a little muted like a real pair of retro socks. The socks are made from a cushy blend of spandex, cotton, nylon, and acrylic, and come in nine different color combinations, including Tile/Rust, Neon Pink/Navy, and Plum/Teal (our favorite).

Material: 68% cotton, 16% nylon, 12% acrylic, 4% spandex | Size Range: One size

Best Slouchy: Brother Vellies Cloud Sock

Brother Vellies Cloud Sock

Brother Vellies
View On Bandier.com View On Brothervellies.com

We can’t get enough of the slouchy sock trend, which is a nod to ‘80s fashion. These 100 percent Brother Vellies Cloud Socks bring an iconic look to the modern-day, with their plush cotton texture, perfect slouch, and the right amount of thickness. These socks come in 17 colors, too, and proceeds from the lavender colorway help fun the brand’s mask-making and food distribution efforts in Kenya. 

Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: One size

Best Casual: Aerie Colorblock Crew Socks

Aerie Colorblock Crew Socks

Aerie
View On Ae.com

If you’re going for a casual sock, you can’t go wrong with an excellent old-fashioned crew. These crew socks from Aerie come in three color-blocked styles and are cozy yet thin enough to wear under boots and fun enough to add a pop of color to your outfit. They’re soft, cozy, and a casual classic with five stars from nearly 200 Aerie customers for their ability to stay in place, texture, and comfortability. 

Material: 98% polyester, 2% elastane | Size Range: One size

Best Ankle: SKIMS Everyday Ankle Sock

SKIMS Everyday Ankle Sock

SKIMS
View On Skims.com

The perfect ankle sock exists and it’s the Everyday Ankle Sock from SKIMS. These socks have that “just right” feeling with their ultra-smooth texture, breathability, the ideal amount of stretch, and no-show design. But, what makes them stand out is the skin tone color range, the fact that they stay in place (one of our biggest ankle sock woes!), and quality. 

Material: 75% polyester, 22% polyamide, 3% spandex | Size Range:  6+, 8+

Best Designer: Versace Monogram Dress Socks

Versace Monogram Dress Socks

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom

When investing in a pair of designer socks, we recommend going with something a little fun—something that moonlights as an accessory. The Monogram Dress Socks from Versace are exactly that. Their hosiery-like design and ruffled edges pair well with black heels, Mary Jane shoes, or loafers, giving any outfit a little edge. We also love these because, despite being ultra-stylish, they are also comfortable, high-quality (so you can feel good about spending $250 on socks), and have a nice textured design.  

Material: Polyamide and elastane | Size Range: S-L

Best Hosiery: Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights

Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Sheertex.com
It’s hard to talk about socks without talking about hosiery. In addition to a new pair of socks, if you’re looking for the best tights, we are obsessed—we repeat: obsessed—with Sheertex. The Classic Sheer Tights are worth every penny, and some. They’re stretchy, smooth, soft, and the toughest pair of tights we’ve ever tried, thanks to the brand’s special Knit Technology. 

Material: Sheertex™ Knit Technology | Size Range: XS-3XL

Best Tie-Dye: Bombas Lightweight Tie Dye Quarter Sock

Bombas Lightweight Tie Dye Quarter Sock

Bombas
View On Bombas.com

Socks are one of our favorite ways to wear tie-dye. And, these Bombas socks are our favorite pairs of tie-dye socks. The pack comes with four pairs of socks in purple, blue, indigo, and orange that hit right above the ankle, so they pair well with ankle booties or sneakers when you want a good and groovy pop of color. Another reason we love these socks is for the brand’s mission. When you purchase a pair of socks from Bombas, the brand donates a pair to homeless shelters.  

Material: 56% cotton, 12% polyester, 29% nylon, 3% spandex | Size Range: S-L

Best Slogan: Pearl River Funny Socks: Free Time

Pearl River Funny Socks: Free Time

Pearl River
View On Pearlriver.com

We could not track down the best socks without tracking down the best slogan socks. But, these aren’t just funny—they’re chic, too. The socks have a funky retro design, a very relatable saying, and are made of a soft, combed cotton blend that makes them one of the coziest socks. 

Material: 65% combed cotton, 33% nylon, 2% spandex | Size Range: One size

Best Minimalist: Los Angeles Apparel Unisex Sock

Los Angeles Apparel Unisex Sock

Los Angeles Apparel
View On Losangelesapparel.net

You can’t go wrong with a pair of minimalistic socks. But, you don’t need to buy a pack of low-quality socks to get the look. These crew socks from Los Angeles Apparel come with five pairs (that’s $7 per sock) in a variety of different color collections. They are made with a super soft blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex, and have a subtle ribbing design for added texture, too. 

Material: 79% cotton, 20% nylon, 1% spandex | Size Range: One size

Best for Lounging: Brooklinen Socks

Brooklinen Socks

Brooklinen
View On Brooklinen

We’ll admit it: We much prefer a pair of socks to slippers for lounging. Our favorite comfortable socks to kick it back in are none other than the Brooklinen Socks. They come in six beautiful colors—we love the lavender and lemon hues—and are made from a super-soft polyester and acrylic blend. Everything from the quality, coziness, design and sizing options makes them a must-have in our eyes (and soles). But, the thing we love the most is that, despite being warm and cozy, our feet never feel too hot or sweaty in Brooklinen Socks. 

Material: 70% polyester, 21% acrylic, 9% other | Size Range: S-L

Best Fuzzy: Nap Loungewear Fuzzy Plush Socks

Nap Loungewear Fuzzy Plush Socks

Nap Loungewear
View On Naploungewear.com

Fuzzy socks were made from napping, and the Nap Lounge does them the best. The Fuzzy Plush Socks are made from a cushy blend of elastane and polyester and have the softest, fleece-like feel. They’re more of a fall or winter sock, as they boast a lot of warmth and, honestly, they are so comfortable that they put our slippers to shame. 

Material: 93% polyester, 7% elastane | Size Range: One size

Best Dress Socks: RicherPoorer Cottage Core Socks

RicherPoorer Women's Cottage Core Socks

RicherPoorer
View On Richer-poorer.com

Dress socks are the perfect excuse to have a little fun. These Cottage Core Socks from Richer Poorer are our favorite because they are the perfect thickness for a dress sock, making them more versatile with different types of work shoes. Whether you want to hide them behind a pair of ankle booties or show them off with your favorite dressy loafers, you really can’t go wrong with the lightweight floral ankle socks. Aside from their looks and comfort, the real reason these are on our list is that they are designed with a Silver Lining Blend, which consists of combed cotton and silver fibers to naturally freshen feet. If you wear dress socks, you may already know how gross they can get—and these socks are the answer to your stinky feet troubles.  

Material: Nylon and spandex | Size Range: One size

Best Ruffle: Vans x Sandy Liang Ruffle Sock

Vans x Sandy Liang Ruffle Sock

Vans
View On Asos View On Pacsun.com View On Vans.com

We love a good pair of ruffle socks, as they are one of our go-to options for fun sock styling. The Vans x Sandy Liang Ruffle Sock is our top choice for this category because they are exactly what you think of when you think of ruffle socks—and they have the perfect amount of ruffle. On top of that, the ribbed detailing and floral appliqué add some extra flair. These socks are soft, comfortable, and pair well with sneakers, booties, Mary Janes, heels, and more. 

Material: 72% cotton, 25% polyester, 2% elastane, 1% nylon | Size Range: 6.5-10

Best Trendy: Kule The Take Out Sock

Kule The Take Out Sock

Kule
View On Kule.com View On Madewell.com View On Theyes.com

Smiley faces are everywhere right now—and now they are on our feet, too. The Take-Out Sock from Kule is made from a cozy blend of acrylic and nylon and hit right at the calf, giving them a ton of versatility in terms of how to wear them. You can scrunch them down, pull them up, pair them with a loafer, and wear them under boots—the options are seemingly endless. 

Material: 80% acrylic, 20% nylon | Size Range: One size

Best Thigh-Highs: Chalier Thigh-High Socks

Chalier Thigh-High Socks

Amazon
View On Amazon

If you’re looking for a pair of good thigh-high socks that are cozy enough to wear on winter days, this three-pack from Amazon is our go-to. We love the ultra-soft poly-cotton blend, thickness, and soft texture. But, more importantly, we love that these knee-high socks stay up. 

Material: Poly-cotton blend | Size Range: One size

Best Knee-Highs: Bombas Winter Knee High Sock

Bombas Winter Knee High Sock

Bombas
View On Bombas.com

Knee-high socks are a must for cold weather, especially when boots are concerned. If you’re looking for a pair of socks that works well under boots—including rain boots—but is still stylish enough to wear with a pair of loafers, Mary Janes, or sneakers, we love the Winter Knee High Socks from Bombas. The socks come in a four-pack with a variety of fun colors, plus an all-black pair, and are made from the softest cotton blend. 

Material: 63% cotton, 30% polyester, 6% rubber, 1% spandex | Size Range: S-L

Best Low Cut: Keds Extra Low Cut Liner Socks

Keds Extra Low Cut Liner Socks

Keds
View On Dsw.com View On Keds.com

We live in low-cut socks and, at this point, have tried dozens of pairs. None quite compare to the Keds Extra Low Cut Liner Socks. These socks come in a five-pack (extra points for value!) and are made of a soft, breathable material. The best part is that the elastic on these socks don’t dig into your feet while wearing them, so you preserve optimum comfortability all day long. 

Material: 78% nylon, 20% polyester, 2% spandex | Size Range: One size

Best Sheer: MeMoi Metallic Sheer Shortie Socks

MeMoi Metallic Sheer Shortie Socks

MeMoi
View On Nordstrom View On Memoi.com View On Walmart

Aside from our designer pick, these are our favorite sheer socks. Despite being made of sheer fabric, they are quite soft, comfortable, and boast perfect pizzazz. We love the metallic detailing, slightly ruffled edge, and the range of neutral colors, which include a light tan, metallic silver, and black. 

Material: 72% nylon, 25% lurex, 3% spandex | Size Range: 9-11

What to Look for When Buying Socks 

Thickness

“It is important to understand the thickness of the sock to know what shoes you will want to wear with it,” says Pawling. This all comes down to personal preference, but can also depend on the shoe, as some will require a thinner sock while others have enough room for a thicker sock. 

Material

One of the most important things to look for is how the socks feel—and, according to Pawling, softness is a must. “Some can have a silkier feel to the cotton is they are a blend like modal and some can be heavier and scratchier if they are wool,” she notes. 

Length

“This is such a huge factor to how and what I will wear my socks with,” says Pawling. She recommends investing in a variety of lengths so you have what you need on hand (and feet!).  

  • How long should socks last?

    According to Pawling, high-quality socks are made to last. “Unless you are washing and wearing your socks almost every day, you should be able to get quite a few years out of them,” she explains.

  • What are fun ways to style socks?

    “Styling socks for women is all about finding the right proportions and colors, depending on what you are wearing,” says Pawling. “I love a good, textured solid color sock with ankle-cropped pants.” Pawling also recommends styling socks with your shoes, such as an ankle sock with high tops for a pop of color. If you’re wearing shorts and sneakers and want it to look like you don’t have socks on, she says to try a pair of low-show socks. Pawling also welcomes the socks with sandals trend (as do we!) and recommends “a chunky textured sock with Birkenstocks during crispier fall days.”

Why Trust Byrdie 

Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. As far as socks are concerned, Jessie is picky about what goes on her feet—they must be comfortable, breathable, and soft. When researching the best socks for women, she kept her standards and expert insight in mind to narrow down her selection. She considered everything from feeling, texture, thickness, material, and more to curate this list.

