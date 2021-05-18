Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
We can’t think of a more convenient item to have on an automatic refresh than soap, whether it’s the sink-side hand variety or the shower bar soap that gets you so fresh and so clean. Having a soap subscription to your favorite company is a total no-brainer, so that you never have to worry about jumping in the tub only to realize you forgot to pick up a new bar and find yourself washing with shampoo instead!
The best soap subscription boxes keep things simple with uncomplicated pricing structures, plenty of variety, and high-quality cleansers that pamper your skin. While some services let you pick your soaps, others surprise you with a curated variety and even add some luxurious bath and body care products into your order as a special treat. Read on to discover our picks for the best soap subscription boxes.
Best Soap Subscription Boxes of 2021
- Best Overall: Merkaela
- Best for Hand Soap: Blueland
- Best for Body Soap: Lather Bath Bar
- Best for Vegans: Formulary 55
- Best for Gifting: Beekman 1802
Best Overall: Merkaela
Why We Chose It: With its wellness focus and ethically sourced ingredients, Merkaela offers an affordable, quarterly soap subscription box that feels extremely high-end, thanks to natural ingredients and essential oils that give each soap a luxurious scent and feel.
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- Pre-pay discount
- Wellness focus
Cons
- Can’t choose your scents
While it might be best known for its meditation and self-care fare, Merkaela’s soap offerings should definitely be on your radar. The company’s quarterly soap subscription features three handmade soaps infused with natural herbs and essential oils. The soaps themselves are saponified (a fancy way to say turned into soap) from organic, food-grade coconut, olive, and jojoba oils.
You can choose to pay for your boxes individually for roughly $25 a box, or pay for the full year all at once at about $22 a box. The soaps themselves cost around $10 individually, so either way, you’ll still save money with a subscription option. While you, unfortunately, can’t choose your soap varieties, you really can’t go wrong with any of the scents (recent boxes have included rosemary, oatmeal lavender, and sweet orange.)
If you like your soap with a side of mindfulness, Merkaela also offers two additional subscription boxes that feature a selection of meditation and self-care treats. The Essential Wellness Box has three to five items that help support your meditation practice, while the Deluxe Wellness Box includes five to eight products for both wellness and meditation. The brand also puts an emphasis on being eco-friendly: All of the products are shipped in 100% recyclable packaging, and a portion of the profits are donated to “water infrastructure and environmental programs.”
Best for Hand Soap: Blueland
Why We Chose It: In its quest to cut down on plastic waste, Blueland’s genius soap refill tablets pull double duty by making it both convenient and cheap to keep your bathroom and kitchen sink stocked with suds.
Pros
- Biodegradable packaging
- Less than roughly $2 a refill
- Refreshing scents
Cons
- Have to buy the two-piece starter set in order to get the subscription
Blueland has become synonymous with the eco-friendly household and cleaning revolution thanks in part to its genius business model of reusable bottles and refillable formulas for all of its products. In the case of the foaming hand soap, that means customers purchase a 9-ounce glass pump bottle that they keep (don’t toss!), and refills come in funky solid tablets. Simply fill up your bottle with water, drop in your tablet, and watch as it fizzes and dissolves to become the liquid-to-foam soap formula.
The subscription service is available only to those who purchase the brand’s Hand Soap Duo Starter Set: You can’t just purchase refills on a subscription basis individually without first buying the Duo, which is a bit confusing. The Duo set features two glass soap bottles and pumps, and six soap tablets—two each of the Iris Agave, Perrine Lemon, and Lavender Eucalyptus scents.
At checkout, you can choose if you want to have your refill tablets sent every one, two, three, or four months. Each refill will include those six tablets and will run you about $10 total. That comes out to less than roughly $2 a refill for soap that’s gentle on hands and free of parabens, triclosan, phosphates, phthalates, and ammonia. Plus, each tablet comes in compostable packaging to keep your environmental footprint even smaller.
And, if you like that whole scenario, Blueland does the same schtick with its household cleaners. You can purchase the Cleaning Essentials Kit, which features one bottle of hand soap, plus the bathroom, multi-surface, and glass & mirror spray cleaners for around $35, with a refill pack featuring one of each ringing in at about $7.
Best for Body Soap: Lather Bath Bar
Why We Chose It: These small-batch, hand-poured soaps have some of the most creative scents, not to mention are an absolute visual delight with their bright colors and whimsical designs.
Pros
- Handmade soaps
- Unique scents
- Come with free sample bars
Cons
- Don’t get to choose your scents
Who said soap has to be boring? Lather Bath Bar has turned cleaning up into an art form with an array of colorful and imaginative bars that make you smile every time you hop in the shower. From High Tide, a citrus and aquatic blend designed to look like an ocean wave cresting over the sand, to the flower petal-bedecked Gardenia, there are soaps to please every scent preference.
Each soap is made from a base of saponified olive, coconut, and responsibly sourced palm oil and a mix of fragrance, while many also contain skin-scrubbing ingredients like salt or ground seeds to add an exfoliating effect for your body.
When you sign up for the monthly box, you can choose upfront to have it for three, six, or 12 months. You can also decide if you’d like it to contain one or two soaps, or two soaps and a full-size Bath Butter (foaming and hydrating body scrub). Unfortunately, you can’t choose which specific scents you get in your box each month, however, the surprise is part of the fun with this one. Another bonus: You’ll also receive a large sample soap (roughly one-third of a normal soap bar) of a random scent with your box. If you opt for the three-item box, you’ll get two sample bars.
One soap will set you back about $8 a month, two is roughly $15, and the three-item box is around $25. The soaps are approximately $8 each when sold individually, however, you won’t receive sample bars with those orders, so the subscription option gives you something extra, even if it doesn’t technically save you cash on the one-soap box.
Best for Vegans: Formulary 55
Why We Chose It: With its vintage illustration packaging, luxurious scents, decadent shea butter formulas, and easy pre-pay subscription, Formulary 55 makes for a posh gifting option.
Pros
- Pre-paid subscriptions for easy gifting
- Great for sensitive skin
- Beautiful packaging
Cons
- Expensive
If you don’t think soap makes for a very fancy gift, clearly you haven’t met Formulary 55. This Colorado-based brand has turned soap making into an art form at every level. Housed in thick paper that features vintage illustrations, the soaps all use a shea butter base that has been “superfatted” to make it extra moisturizing and skin softening. The scents themselves are complex, in a good way, smelling more like premium fragrances than simple essential oil blends.
What makes them great for gifting—besides the obvious of how gorgeous they look, smell, and feel—is the subscription option. When you sign up, you pre-pay for your soap service—either roughly $96 for six months or about $180 per year, which gets you one soap a month. So when you purchase it as a gift, you don’t have to worry about canceling anything to avoid getting charged once the gift has ended. You can also add in a gift message free of charge.
Yes, that may seem like a hefty price tag for a bar of soap, but between the presentation and the actual quality of the formulations, not to mention the ease of the pre-pay subscription, these make for a sophisticated and unique gift that will delight any recipient.
Best for Gifting: Beekman 1802
Why We Chose It: With its clinically-tested formulas, Beekman 1802’s pure, goat milk soaps offer a nourishing and hydrating cleanser that’s safe for even the most sensitive skin.
Pros
- Variety of scents and experiences
- Beautiful packaging
- Wide variety of scents
Cons
- Expensive
Beekman 1802 was unofficially founded as a “goat milk” beauty brand, and its goat milk bar soaps were one of the very first products the company sold. Despite its expansion into facial skin care and the introduction of a plethora of flashier products like bubble masks and jelly cleansers, the humble bar soap has continued to be a bestseller.
That’s because the nourishing and moisturizing formula is great for all skin types, leaving your body feeling soothed, softened, and looking more radiant. Vitamin-rich goat milk naturally has the same pH as human skin and is rich in lactic acid, a gentle exfoliator. It cleans skin without stripping it of moisture and gently helps get rid of dead surface cells that can leave you looking and feeling dull and flaky.
Beekman 1802 offers consumers a variety of ways to get their goat milk fix on the regular. You can opt for a subscription (starting at about $14 per month) and save with either single bars of soap or three-packs, which will save you 10%. Those can be delivered in either 30-, 60- or 90-day intervals. Or, you can go for the brand’s Seasonal Bounty Tote subscription, a quarterly package featuring an array of body-care goodies in a seasonal scent and housed in a specially designed handmade tote for about $60. In addition to two bars of that famous soap, a recent package also included a hand cream, whipped body cream, and a hand and body wash.
Final Verdict
Given the convenience factor, soap subscription boxes have become a popular service because they offer consumers an instant refill of a product they use on a daily basis, often at a discount. We chose Merkaela as our best overall pick because of its mix of premium quality experience with a budget-friendly price point, while Blueland won out in the hand soap category for its easy and eco-friendly tablet refill system. We love Lather Bath Bar’s variety and creative use of colors, scents, and textures to make your in-shower experience feel like a mini escape. Formulary 55 and Beekman 1802 were both on the higher end of the price scale but made up for it with their chic packaging and ultra-premium and healthy formulations.
What Comes in a Soap Subscription Box?
Most soap subscription boxes contain just that—bar soaps (or, in the case of Blueland, tablets that are combined with water to create a liquid-to-foam formula). Some services, like Lather Bath Bar and Beekman 1802, also take the same approach as beauty boxes by making soap delivery a rotating or surprise selection of scents and include samples of other body-care products.
Are Soap Subscription Boxes Worth It?
Soap subscriptions often offer their products at a discount if you choose the subscription option, saving you a percentage off the price you would pay if you just bought a single item. For Beekman 1802 and Blueland, that adds up to a 10% savings, while for Merkaela and Lather Bath Bar it’s a more minor discount.
How Much Do Soap Subscription Boxes Cost?
Prices for soap subscription services on this list start at about $8 and increase to roughly $180 for a year-long gift subscription. The majority of options are in approximately the $25 range for multiple soaps, while a few services offer larger discounts for the more soaps you buy in your subscription box at one time.
Methodology
We chose our top picks for the best soap subscription boxes by first identifying those companies that offered specific subscription boxes for their soap products—not just a subscribe-and-save program on their regular line-up. After that, we looked at the quality of the products and ingredients, the variety of scents and formulations, customer reviews and social interactions, and the level of customization you can get with your delivery schedule.