Best Soap Subscription Boxes of 2021

Best for Hand Soap: Blueland

Blueland

Why We Chose It: In its quest to cut down on plastic waste, Blueland’s genius soap refill tablets pull double duty by making it both convenient and cheap to keep your bathroom and kitchen sink stocked with suds.

Pros

Biodegradable packaging

Less than roughly $2 a refill

Refreshing scents

Cons

Have to buy the two-piece starter set in order to get the subscription

Blueland has become synonymous with the eco-friendly household and cleaning revolution thanks in part to its genius business model of reusable bottles and refillable formulas for all of its products. In the case of the foaming hand soap, that means customers purchase a 9-ounce glass pump bottle that they keep (don’t toss!), and refills come in funky solid tablets. Simply fill up your bottle with water, drop in your tablet, and watch as it fizzes and dissolves to become the liquid-to-foam soap formula.

The subscription service is available only to those who purchase the brand’s Hand Soap Duo Starter Set: You can’t just purchase refills on a subscription basis individually without first buying the Duo, which is a bit confusing. The Duo set features two glass soap bottles and pumps, and six soap tablets—two each of the Iris Agave, Perrine Lemon, and Lavender Eucalyptus scents.

At checkout, you can choose if you want to have your refill tablets sent every one, two, three, or four months. Each refill will include those six tablets and will run you about $10 total. That comes out to less than roughly $2 a refill for soap that’s gentle on hands and free of parabens, triclosan, phosphates, phthalates, and ammonia. Plus, each tablet comes in compostable packaging to keep your environmental footprint even smaller.

And, if you like that whole scenario, Blueland does the same schtick with its household cleaners. You can purchase the Cleaning Essentials Kit, which features one bottle of hand soap, plus the bathroom, multi-surface, and glass & mirror spray cleaners for around $35, with a refill pack featuring one of each ringing in at about $7.