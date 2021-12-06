Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

For most items of clothing, there are only a few questions that most people run through before handing over their credit card or clicking ‘check out' on a website. These are questions like: Do I like this item? Does it make sense for my lifestyle? What about my budget? These are all important questions, of course, but for certain items, there are a few more questions you should be asking before handing over your cash. One such item is snow boots. Knowing exactly what type of snow boots are best for your lifestyle and activity level (not to mention, the climate of where you live) is key to finding an option that you’ll not only like, but will keep your feet warm, protected, and comfortable all winter long.

To start, knowing the best places to buy shoes, in general, is important for finding great snow boots. It’s also important to be clear about what you’re looking for. Are you looking for the best boots to avoid frostbite while hiking and camping? Are you just hoping to find a pair that finally keeps you from slipping on your icy driveway? Need a cute, trendy pair for chilly date nights? If you’re a little unclear what type of boot might be best for you, the below list is a great resource.

From budget-friendly options to snow boots with heels, here are the best snow boots for women available right now.

