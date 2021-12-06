Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
For most items of clothing, there are only a few questions that most people run through before handing over their credit card or clicking ‘check out' on a website. These are questions like: Do I like this item? Does it make sense for my lifestyle? What about my budget? These are all important questions, of course, but for certain items, there are a few more questions you should be asking before handing over your cash. One such item is snow boots. Knowing exactly what type of snow boots are best for your lifestyle and activity level (not to mention, the climate of where you live) is key to finding an option that you’ll not only like, but will keep your feet warm, protected, and comfortable all winter long.
To start, knowing the best places to buy shoes, in general, is important for finding great snow boots. It’s also important to be clear about what you’re looking for. Are you looking for the best boots to avoid frostbite while hiking and camping? Are you just hoping to find a pair that finally keeps you from slipping on your icy driveway? Need a cute, trendy pair for chilly date nights? If you’re a little unclear what type of boot might be best for you, the below list is a great resource.
From budget-friendly options to snow boots with heels, here are the best snow boots for women available right now.
Best Overall: UGG Women’s Adirondack III Boot
Of the 1,154 reviews of the UGG Adirondack boot, 958 of them are 5-star reviews and 94 percent of customers said they would buy them again. For a relatively pricey item, these statistics are proof that people are loving their purchase. They’re one of the most well-reviewed women’s snow boots on the market and strike a great balance between fashion, function, and warmth.
Materials: Waterproof leather and suede upper; sheepskin lining | Size Range: 5-12
Best Budget: Totes Pagnet Snow Boot
If you’re searching for a well-reviewed, budget-friendly pair of snow boots for the season ahead, these Totes snow boots are a great option at around $60. As one happy customer wrote in a review, “I wore these boots on a trip to the mountains. They were great! They are warm and waterproof, and not overly bulky.”
Materials: Waterproof synthetic upper; faux fur lining | Size Range: 6-11
Best Designer: Prada Monolith Drawcord Boot
If you can’t get enough designer labels, it doesn’t get more luxe than Parada’s Monolith Drawcord boot. While there are plenty of designer winter boots on the market, finding a snow-specific boot is a little more difficult. These are specifically made for the snow—the iconic lug sole provides solid traction for icy conditions.
Materials: ECONYL regenerated nylon | Size Range: 5-11
Most Versatile: Sorel Kinetic Short Boot
Looking for an attractive snow boot that...doesn’t look like a snow boot at all? Meet Sorel’s Kinetic Short Boots. Convenient and comfortable with a slip-on design, these boots are completely waterproof and lined with a warm fleece, but would look as cute with jeans as they would with workout leggings.
Materials: Waterproof suede upper; microfleece lining | Size Range: 5-12
Best for Extreme Conditions: North Face Shellista IV Boot
North Face is, of course, known for its outdoor gear, and its snow boots are no exception. The boots have a modern design but also come with a lot of cool features that make them ideal for outdoor activities. Take its Surface Control rubber outsole, for example, which is optimized for winter conditions, according to the website.
Materials: Waterproof leather, nylon, faux fur top collar, recycled polyester insulation | Size Range: 5-11
Best Lined: L.L. Bean Shearling-Lined Bean Boots
No snow boot list would be complete without a pair of Bean Boots. They take shape from the iconic Bean Boot design but are elevated with waterproof full-grain leather and shearling lining. And yes, they are as comfortable as they look, according to positive reviews.
Materials: Waterproof leather; natural sheepskin shearling lining | Size Range: 6-11 in narrow and wide
Best Bootie: Blundstone Women's Thermal Chelsea Boot
You’re never going to find a traditional-looking, slip-on bootie that’s made for surviving in the Arctic (the design just lets too much heat escape through the top of the boot), but there are great options out there for wet, chilly weather. These Blundstone thermal boots are a great example. Waterproof and lined in Thinsulate insulation, they are guaranteed to keep your toes as warm as possible.
Materials: Leather upper; nylon gore | Size Range: 7-13
Best Chelsea: Dr. Martens Wintergrip Chelsea Boots
These classic Chelsea-style boots are lined with fleece to make them extra cozy, but the factor that makes them extra perfect for snowy, icy winter weather is their WinterGrip sole, which is a PVC/rubber hybrid built with grooved cleats for superior traction, grip, and durability on slippery surfaces.
Materials: Waterproof leather; fleece lining | Size Range: 5-12
Best Heeled: Naturalizer Verney Waterproof Boot
If you’re looking for a truly snow-friendly boot with a heel, you are not going to find anything. Unsurprisingly, snowy conditions and heels of any kind don’t mix. However, a waterproof heeled bootie is a different story. This super well-reviewed pair of heeled Chelsea boots from Naturalizer are made with seam-sealed waterproof leather and a rubber sole, which will give you better traction on surfaces and keep your toes dry during the winter. They also have a 3-inch heel, which is a good amount of height without being too unstable. Great for hiking in the snow? Probably not. Great for walking to drinks and dinner in the snow? Absolutely.
Materials: Waterproof leather; soft knit lining | Size Range: 4-12
Best for Hiking: Hoka One One Kaha GORE-TEX Hiking Boots
Designed for all-day comfort during long hiking trips (or even just a lot of walking), these waterproof, lace-up boots offer premium support and Vibram Megagrip high-traction soles to keep you from slipping around. Plus, these are hiking-specific so they’re made specifically for long treks.
Materials: GORE-TEX waterproofing, leather, EVA, rubber | Size Range: 5-11
Best Black: North Face Thermoball Lace-Up
Both extremely warm and water-repellent, these boots will guide you through if you have to face a winter wonderland. The sneaker-like sole adds increased traction and the unique drawcord is adjustable so snow can't get in. Basically, these are ideal for a snowball fight.
Materials: Recycled PET ripstop material; Oslo fleece collar lining | Size Range: 5-11
Best White: UGG Yose Waterproof Lace-Up Boot
While these boots come in black as well, it’s the white pair that is particularly gorgeous. It’s a chic, modern-looking snow boot, and the reviews are pretty great, too. Not to mention, they are temperature rated up to -25 degrees. So, you know they’re going to be warm.
Materials: Leather upper; UGGplush wool blend lining; rubber sole | Size Range: 5-9
Best Statement: Sorel Brex Boot
You’ve never seen a snow boot with a sole quite like this, and that’s exactly why they’re the perfect investment if you’re looking for a boot that not everyone else is going to have. The Brex’s chunky lug sole is especially on-trend, and it's made with all the same Sorel-approved technology that ensures your feet are warm and dry no matter the weather. A winning combination.
Materials: Leather upper; rubber sole | Size Range: 5-11
Best Slip-On: Columbia Women's Paninaro Omni-Heat Pull-On Boot
This pull-on, puffy boot is modern, trend-conscious, and built to keep your feet as warm as humanly possible. With thermal-reflective lining and waterproof upper, it keeps moisture out and warmth in, while the traction is made for staying stable on winter surfaces. Oh, and there’s a pocket.
Materials: Textile upper; Techlite EVA midsole; Omni-Grip Rubber outsole | Size Range: 5-12
Best Insulation: Sorel Caribou Boots
Another winter classic, Sorel Caribou Boots are popular because they are seriously warm. These boots are designed specifically to be used in heavy snow, which is why they’re the best for prime insulation. As one reviewer writes, “My last pair of Sorel Caribou boots were purchased in 1989. I am thrilled with the quality and comfort of my new boots! P.S. I still wear my 31-year-old boots as they are still in great shape.”
Materials: Waterproof nubuck upper; recycled felt inner; Sherpa pile snow cuff | Size Range: 5-12
Best Mid-Calf: UGG Adirondack III Tall Winter Boot
The taller version of UGG’s classic Adirondack III winter boot, these snow boots are designed to hit your leg just between your knee and your ankle, providing extra warmth to your legs as well as your feet. This is particularly ideal if you’re dealing with lots of snowfall multiple times a year. They also have a lot of solid reviews, with one customer writing, “I have tried many different boots and these are the most comfortable.”
Materials: Leather and textile upper; UGGpure wool lining; rubber sole | Size Range: 5-10
Best Knee-High: Cougar Gale Snow Boot
These knee-high boots are, at first glance, just a regular pair of versatile, knee-high boots, but they’re built specifically for snowy weather. If you’re skeptical about just how well these would do in real snow, it’s probably great to know that these are rated for negative 11-degree weather.
Materials: Waterproof recycled nylon upper; textile lining; rubber sole | Size Range: 6-11
Best Leather: Eddie Bauer Lodge Boot
Finding leather boots that look more like leather boots than snow-specific boots can be a bit tricky, but these Eddie Bauer Lodge boots fit the bill. Made with waterproof material, fleece lining, and a rubber outsole specifically made for traction, these are snow boots that will look as good in snow as they do out of it.
Materials: Full-grain leather upper; 100% polyester lining; rubber outsole | Size Range: 6-11
What to Look for When Buying Snow Boots
Fashion vs. Function
According to Regina Popp, Senior Director of Fashion and Trends at DSW, finding the perfect winter boots is all about striking the right balance between fashion and function.
“Ask yourself how you intend to wear them and decide how important comfort, warmth, waterproofing, traction, and boot height are for you,” Popp says. “Are you looking for a versatile, Insta-worthy winter boot that happens to be warm, waterproof, and ready to brave the snow? If so, Sorel is a great fit for you. Are you all about performance and looking to hit the trails in the snow? Columbia makes great technical options, complete with thermal lining and serious traction grip. Or are you more inclined towards après ski than hitting the slopes and just need a cozy throw-on option? That’s what UGG dreams are made of.”
Be Mindful When Shopping Online
Looking to buy snow boots online this winter? No problem—just make sure you’re paying very close attention to the language used in the boots’ descriptions, says Popp.
“If you’re shopping online, just be mindful of Waterproof vs. Water-Resistant in descriptions, ensure the shaft height is high enough to keep out the snow, and study the pictures for traction grip vs. smooth bottoms to make sure you are on the right track,” Popp says.
Still confused when shopping online? Check out the reviews to make extra sure you know what you’re getting yourself into, says Popp.
How Should Snow Boots Fit?
If you read the reviews of snow boots, you’ll likely see a lot of discussions about socks. This is because most people wear thick, winter socks with snow boots. This can affect the sizing. As Popp explains, other details about the boots can affect fit as well.
“As is the case in all boot purchases, comfort and fit are key,” Popp explains. “Some shoppers do choose to size up in snow boots to comfortably fit thicker ski socks inside, but many winter boot options now come with thermal linings so this may not be necessary.”
Popp says checking for this information in the descriptions and reviews is helpful, but that the key to ensuring the perfect fit is to make sure the boots are not constantly slipping around, which may cause fatigue for your leg muscles.
“Winter boots can be bulky as it is, so bigger is not necessarily better on this purchase,” Popp says.
She goes on to mention that shaft height is another important factor when it comes to snow boot fit. “As for boot shaft height, winter boots should be tall enough to keep out the snow (depending on your climate), but still easy enough to slip on and get outside to enjoy the snow," she explains.
Can You Wash Winter Boots in The Washing Machine?
Finding your perfect pair of winter boots is one thing. Knowing exactly how to clean them is a whole other ballgame, though. According to the appliance repair website Exclusive Repairs, the answer depends on the material of your boots themselves.
Cotton, nylon, and polyester are all A-OK to be washed in the washing machine, but when it comes to leather and suede (even waterproof leather and suede), it’s probably a better idea to bring your boots to a professional to be cleaned.
How Do You Remove Salt from Winter Boots?
Like the laundry guidelines, how you clean your salt-covered boots is going to depend on the type of material it's made of. Salt is notoriously harsh on leather and suede in particular, but there are ways to combat the problem—especially if it's addressed right away. Some vinegar, time, and a dry, clean cloth can be all you need to remove salt and salt stains from leather boots.
Why Trust Byrdie
Olivia Muenter is a fashion commerce contributor for Byrdie, and she has been published in Refinery29, Bustle, Fashionista, Glamour, and Woman’s Day, among others. Her search for this piece covered shoe retailers of all types. For criteria, she evaluated customer reviews, return policies, variety of inventory, and user-friendly or inspiring shopping experiences.
Meet the Expert
Regina Popp is the Senior Director of Fashion and Trends at DSW. She was previously a senior fashion editor at Footwear News.