When it comes to gift-giving, there are undoubtedly occasions for which and recipients for whom you’ll want to splurge and go BIG. There are also plenty of times and situations where a small gift is more than appropriate, think if you’re purchasing for someone whom you’re not particularly close with, or you want to get a little something ‘just because.’ (After all, it always is the thought that counts.) Plus, opting for a gift that’s “small” in the financial sense is great for your wallet, not to mention that gifts that are physically small are much easier to travel with or ship. All that’s to say, it’s well-worth having a list of go-to tiny-but-mighty presents that are sure to please. Case in point: We rounded up some of the best of the best, all of which are both tangibly small and ring in at $40 or less (with just a few notable exceptions).

Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm 4.6 Jones Road Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com The Jones Road Miracle Balm Gave Me a Healthy Summer Glow Is this makeup or skincare? Answer: A little bit of both. The deeply nourishing balm adds plenty of hydration (thanks to the use of natural oils), but also imparts a lit-from-within glow, and, if you opt for one of the eight tinted shades, a gorgeous wash of subtle pigments that’s gorgeous on cheeks and eyes. When we tested it, we especially loved how healthy and radiant it left our skin, rather than unnaturally glittery. Price at time of publish: $38



ILIA Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tint Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Alyaka.com Reviewed: Ilia's Chromatic Eye Tint Glides On Like a Dream This cream-to-powder shadow delivers a beautiful hint of color; good luck choosing your favorite among the line-up of 16 shades, which come in both metallic and matte finishes. We especially loved how easy it was to apply, no matter whether you use the doe-foot applicator or your fingertips, and how long the color lasts without creasing or smudging, even on oily lids. Price at time of publish: $28

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm Nordstrom View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Chanel.com Chanel's Les Beige Healthy Glow Lip Balm Is the French-Girl Lipstick of My Dreams A small gift from Chanel? Yes, please. This multi-tasking lippie is the perfect option, delivering lightweight and non-sticky hydration, as well as a subtle wash of color. Take your pick from five wearable hues, all of which start out with a little bit of sheen and dry down to a natural matte finish. Our favorite part? How gorgeous and effortless the color looks, and how comfortable the formula feels on lips. Price at time of publish: $36



Tula Skincare Glow Get It Cooling Brightening Eye Balm Dermstore Buy on Tula View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Reviewed: Tula's Eye Balm Provides a Quick Fix for Tired Eyes Say buh-bye to tired, puffy eyes. This easy-to-use stick hydrates and brightens the entire area around your eyes in seconds, all while imparting a cooling and refreshing feel. We were especially impressed by the fact that it works equally well over and under makeup, and can even pull double-duty as a highlighter. Price at time of publish: $30

Hawkins New York Essential Stoneware Pinch Bowls Food52 View On Food52 Whether for housing salt, storing condiments, or serving nuts, this set of two adorable bowls is a kitchen must-have. Made from scratch-resistant and dishwasher-safe ceramic, they’re available in six neutral colors. Price at time of publish: $12



Victorinox Classic Swiss Army SD Pocket Knife Amazon View On Amazon View On Focuscamera.com View On Paragonsports.com With seven different functions, this is one small gift that’s undeniably practical and smart to have on-hand. Plus, it comes in 10 different colors. Price at time of publish: $22

Pure Enrichment WAVE Mini Zen Soothing Sound Machine Pure Enrichment View On Pureenrichment.com Weighing in at a mere .03 pounds, this tiny sound machine defines portable. It’s ideal for hotel stays, to keep on your nightstand, or to use during meditation or yoga, and offers six different calming sounds. Price at time of publish: $30

Awkward Auntie Quotation Mark Bookend Awkward Auntie View On Myshopify.com How cute would this bookend be for any bookworm or writer? Available individually or as a set, they’re all hand-dyed, making for a distinct uniqueness that gives them an artisanal feel. Price at time of publish: $30

Baggu Baby Baggu 4.8 Baggu View On Amazon View On Baggu.com View On Urban Outfitters Even though this reusable tote folds up into a tiny four inch by four inch size, it can still hold up to 50 pounds. It’s the perfect size to tote your lunch or a change of clothes; we also love how many fun prints and patterns it comes in. Price at time of publish: $12

Mustela Multi-Purpose Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Mustelausa.com View On Sweetcare.com You know how the dad in the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding uses Windex to solve every skin ailment? This salve is basically that cure-all…just in a totally natural formula that’s safe for babies, kids, and adults. With a variety of avocado extracts, it soothes all kinds of rashes, irritation, itchiness, dryness, burns, and more. Price at time of publish: $14

MiniLuxe Nourishing Cuticle Oil Rollerball MiniLuxe View On Miniluxe.com Not only will this cuticle oil leave nails and skin nice and hydrated, it’s also completely natural, so much so that it’s even EWG-certified. And the rollerball applicator makes it easy to use anytime, anywhere, without having to stress about spills. Price at time of publish: $22

Côtier Convokins Conversation Starter Cocktail Napkins CÃ´tier View On Cotierbrand.com Here’s a fun take on the idea of ‘cocktail party conversation.’ Each of these cocktail napkins (you get a set of 50) features a unique icebreaker question. How fun would these be to bring to a dinner party? Price at time of publish: $25

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Here’s everything he needs to keep his facial hair in check. This set comes with a wash, conditioning shaving cream, and beard oil (all in convenient travel sizes) along with a beard comb. Price at time of publish: $36

TRX Strength Bands TRX Training View On Trxtraining.com Resistance bands make a brilliant gift for any fitness lover; they’re super versatile and extremely portable. These TRX ones come in a variety of weights/resistances (the five to 35 pound options all ring in under $40). Price at time of publish: from $15

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Meritbeauty.com This small, dome-shaped blush fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. And the buildable, creamy texture deposits just the right amount of color to leave your cheeks looking naturally flushed. Price at time of publish: $30

Dagne Dover Mila Keychain Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com Not only is this teeny-tiny keychain extremely cute, it’s also very practical. Clip it onto your keys, for sure, then stash small essentials (think earbuds or lip balm) inside. Price at time of publish: $35

Pottery Barn Handcrafted Horn Cheese Knives Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn A perfect hostess gift, this set of four cheese knives features handles made from horn naturally-shed by buffalo. Each one has some slight color and pattern variation, ensuring these look way more expensive than they are, as does the oxidized finish on the variety of metal blades. Price at time of publish: $40

LYS Beauty Lash Confidence Mascara Sephora View On Sephora View On Lysbeauty.com A three-in-one formula, this new mascara (from the first Black-owned clean beauty brand to launch at Sephora) volumizes, lengthens, and curls. It’s also filled with conditioning ingredients to strengthen lashes, and ophthalmologist-tested, too. Price at time of publish: $19 The 12 Best Mascaras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Anthropologie Garnish Cocktail Picks Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Use these for olives in a martini or accouterments in a Bloody Mary—either way, these four cocktail picks are the perfect addition to any bar cart. Choose from either the olive or cherry designs. Price at time of publish: $18

Trywell Immuni-T Daily Immunity + Hydration Trywell View On Dotrywell.com One serving of this powder supplement, from one of the few Black-owned health and wellness brands out there, helps boost immunity, thanks to the things such as vitamin D3, zinc, elderberry, and more. Plus, it’s also rich in electrolytes to keep you hydrated. Price at time of publish: $25

Nabila K Lip Polish Amazon View On Amazon View On Nabilak.com Chapped lips don’t stand a chance against this lip scrub. Sugar sloughs off dead skin, while shea butter and vitamin E moisturize. Best of all, it comes in 11 yummy flavors, think green apple and coconut. Price at time of publish: $9

Compera Pocket Notebooks Amazon View On Amazon Whether for jotting down to-dos, grocery lists, or random thoughts, these notebooks (you get a set of four) are the perfect size to keep on-hand. Give them as a set, or split them up into four individual gifts, perhaps paired with a cute pen? Price at time of publish: $15

SkinCeuticals Physical Eye UV Defense SPF 50 SkinCeuticals View On Skinceuticals.com This may look like a tube of lip balm, but it’s actually a dedicated sunscreen meant specifically for the delicate skin around your eyes. It can be used everywhere, even on the lid, won’t migrate or run, and has a subtle skin-evening tint, along with broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection. Price at time of publish: $32

Jaclyn Roxanne Baguette Pendant Necklace Jaclyn Roxanne View On Iminit.com It’s true: You can get a great piece of jewelry for less than $50. Case in point: This beautiful pendant necklace comes in all of the different birthstones. Price at time of publish: $40

Open Spaces Storage Gems Open Spaces View On Getopenspaces.com This set of two, colorful acrylic storage containers is the perfect way to store and/or display all kinds of small trinkets. Also nice: They can be stacked or used side by side. Price at time of publish: $36

Isabel Marant Cadix Mini Bag Revolve View On Isabelmarant.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Revolve Okay, here’s one of two exceptions to our under $40 price point rule. If you’re looking for a gift that’s physically small but still feels special and splurge-worthy, here you go. The small straw bag features both a top handle and longer cross body strap, and is small enough to look super sophisticated, but large enough to hold all the basics. Price at time of publish: $550

Onsen Waffle Hand Towel Onsen View On Onsentowel.com Who wouldn’t appreciate a hand towel upgrade? This set of two features a waffle weave that both looks pretty and dries quickly, and comes in nine colors. Price at time of publish: $40

54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On 54thrones.com Loaded with rich, African shea butter, this is the perfect multi-purpose moisturizer to keep in your car, your pocket, your purse (you get the picture). It’s so rich that a little goes a long way, ensuring you’ll get plenty of use out of the tiny tube. Price at time of publish: $12

Letterfolk Concert Passport Letterfolk View On Letterfolk.com Here’s an adorable gift idea for any music lover. The pocket-sized notebook has space to detail all of their favorite concerts, as well as save things like ticket stubs. Price at time of publish: $10

Thread Beauty Paint It Eyeshadow Target View On Target View On Threadbeauty.co Love a vibrant eye look? This liquid shadow comes in an array of bold and super pigmented shades that pop on even super dark skin tones. Price at time of publish: $8

Ban.do Feel Better De-Stress Ball View On Bando.com View On Hsn.com When life gets stressful, squeeze the heck out of this ice cream cone-shaped foam squishy. Heck, just looking at it will make you feel better. Price at time of publish: $9

Skeem Spark Calligraphy Mini Match Bottle Skeem View On Skeemshop.com Pair this chic apothecary-style bottle of matches with a candle, or give it on its own. Either way, it’s a great small gift that anyone is sure to get plenty of use out of. Price at time of publish: $15

Versed Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Versedskin.com With a blend of alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids, this quick fix mask delivers skin-smoothing and brightening results even after one use. Use it weekly and you’ll see an even more noticeable improvement after just one month. Price at time of publish: $18

LottoLove Basic Needs 2-Ticket Gift LottoLove View On Givelottolove.com Consider this a more charitable version of a scratch-off lotto ticket. The recipient scratches off to see what they’ve won, but in this case they’re winning something that will be donated in their honor. It comes with a greeting card and envelope too, so you don’t even have to worry about wrapping it. Price at time of publish: $23

Boredwalk Good Company Guest Book Boredwalk View On Boredwalk.com Those who host frequently will love having this unique take on a traditional guest book in their home. It features writing prompts to inspire guests to reflect on their time visiting you, and makes for a fun and lasting memento. Price at time of publish: $24

Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Kosas.com Even sunscreen haters will change their tune once trying this formula. Cushiony and creamy, it both moisturizes and brightens skin on its own, but also makes for a perfect pre-makeup layer. Price at time of publish: $40

Justina Blakeney Kaya Striped Ceramic Cups Jungalow View On Jungalow.com Use these for sipping coffee or a cocktail, a vase, storage for pens or makeup brushes…the options are truly endless. Either way, the fun and colorful striped pattern on these tumblers is sure to make you smile. Price at time of publish: $20

Voesch Moisturizing Heel Socks Voesch View On Voesh.com This isn’t any ordinary pair of socks. Rather, the fuzzy pair boasts a jojoba and olive oil-infused lining that goes to work, moisturizing dry, cracked heels. Plus, they’re washable and reusable—up to 50 times. Price at time of publish: $9

Altec Lansing Nano Buds Amazon View On Amazon It’s true: You don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars for a good pair of earbuds. These are waterproof, last for up to five hours on one charge, and deliver crystal clear sound, most importantly. Price at time of publish: $24

World Market Square Resin Dandelion Paperweight World Market View On World Market You can use this as a paperweight, or just as a decorative item on a shelf or coffee table. Either way, the resin cube etched with a very realistic dandelion inside makes for a great small gift. Price at time of publish: $22

Odacite Mon Ami Facial Acupressure Tool Odacite View On Odacite.com Use this tool to stimulate acupressure points on your face, relieving muscle tension, boosting energy glow, and overall making your skin look more rejuvenated and youthful. Yes, please. Price at time of publish: $19

Saltair Pink Beach Nourishing Body Oil Saltair View On Saltair.com With notes of coconut, almond blossom, and vanilla the scent of this luscious body oil will in fact transport you to a tropical island in the best way possible. Safflower, castor, and meadowfoam seed oils (among many others) leave skin perfectly hydrated and glowy. Price at time of publish: $20

Hello Adorn Tiny Twist Earrings Hello Adorn View On Helloadorn.com This twisted design of these itty-bitty hoops creates the illusion of two piercings even if you only have one hole. They come in silver, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes, as well as two different sizes. Price at time of publish: from $28

Phlur Missing Person Hand Cream Sephora View On Sephora View On Phlur.com We love a chic hand cream as a small gift, and this really is about as chic as they come. It has the same scent—a mix of jasmine, musk, and orange blossom—as the cult classic fragrance of the same name, and a hydrating, non-greasy formula made of squalane and glycerin. Price at time of publish: $20

iTOUCH Active Fitness Tracker Amazon View On Amazon Keep tabs on your heart rate, daily steps, calorie intake, sleep habits and more with this wearable tracker. It even displays texts and calls when synced to your phone, an impressive feature given the price point. Price at time of publish: $25



Made by Rheal Concrete Coaster with Gold Made by Rheal View On Madebyrheal.com Coasters are one of those foolproof small gifts—special enough to feel giftable yet still always practical and appreciated. This stunning set of four is made of hand-poured concrete with gold accents and finished with a cork bottom to prevent scratches. Price at time of publish: $38

Nest Amalfi Lemon & Mint Classic Candle Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Candles always make a great gift, and that applies no matter how large or small they may be. This votive is perfect for smaller spaces, though still boasts a 20-28 hour burn time. It comes in a variety of scents, but we’re partial to this uber-fresh citrus and mint fragrance. Price at time of publish: $18

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Macy's Dry shampoo as a gift? You better believe it when it’s this OG, a longtime fan favorite with cult-like status. It’s great for all hair types (and colors, since it doesn’t leave behind any unsightly white reside), and the mini size is great for travel or to keep in a gym bag. Price at time of publish: $14

Cult Gaia Cora Top Handle Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Cultgaia.com Another small handbag that’s worth the higher price tag, we love the beaded detailing and lady-like shape of this purse. Bonus points for the zip-top opening. Price at time of publish: $198 The 18 Best Sephora Gift Sets of 2023