I Tried Five Aquaphor Alternatives and Discovered the Best Ones For Slugging

We put five skincare slugging methods to the test after receiving complimentary samples from select brands. Keep reading for a thorough comparison.

If I were a skincare product, I'd be a lipid-loaded moisturizer. Sure, serums can be sexy, eye creams are decadent little waifs, and cleansers know how to get jobs done—but moisturizers are the huggers. Applying a good cream or balm is like calling a friend to debrief or relaxing at home without shoes. Superlatives to the side, it's why I take slugging seriously, sealing my hydrating products in with occlusives like Aquaphor.

Born from K-beauty wisdom, slugging has taken over TikTok and our skincare routines. The concept is simply coating your face in a petrolatum-like product like Aquaphor or Vaseline, which helps prevent transepidermal water loss and keeps moisture in your skin. Aquaphor is the accessible, fan-favorite baseline for this, but you also have several other options if you're looking for a cosmetically grown-up version of this hero product.

Curious about which occlusive products you should try? Keep reading for my full thoughts on five different Aquaphor alternatives.

What Is Slugging?

"Slugging is the process of applying a physical barrier to the skin. The concept has been around for many years and has recently sparked renewed interest and popularity via social media," explains San Francisco-based skin therapist and pore-tender Isabelle McLeod. "The idea is to apply a petroleum-based product as an occlusive over your hydrating or specialty serums, trapping in those ingredients to drive them deeper into the skin, offering quicker absorbency and efficacy."

Slugging can be a dream for thirsty skin. "This tends to be more popular with drier skin types, in colder climates, or during winter when many of us are managing dryness," McLeod explains. "It's also a great option for those who travel often. You'll want to be cautious of using this approach over your retinoids and actives or if you're oily or acne-prone."

About My Skin

As a cold-weather-averse traveler with dry skin, slugging has helped my skin immensely. After one or two retinol snafus, slugging helped repair my barrier. It's the silent meditation retreat of skincare rituals, but at the cost of my silk pillowcase. Thus, I'm searching for an alternative that balances the slime factor: Think less Nickelodeon and more baby dolphin skin.

My skin barrier is fickle; a redness-prone, easily aggravated beast. Upon moving to San Francisco and losing the frizz-inducing humidity of Sydney, it became INFJ-level sensitive, so I've been in desperate need of an Evian-mainline (a.k.a. humectants). These days, pairing a good occlusive with a hydrating powerhouse is a non-negotiable for me.

Ahead, I put five potential Aquaphor alternatives to the plump-it-up test. Here's what I thought of each.

