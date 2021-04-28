It's All About Slouchy Jeans Right Now—Here Are Our 19 Favorite Pairs

Whether you lived through the '90s iteration of the trend or are a spry Gen-Zer, one thing is evident when it comes to denim of late: it's about baggy. Sorry skinny jean lovers, slouchy is in. From full-volume flares to swishy wide-legs and extra-long straight shapes that pool around the ankles, slouchy jeans are the trend.

Flaunting a laidback, California ease, slouchy jeans are synonymous with skaters, surfers, and those who are generally about the chill life, with many iterations coming in sun-soaked washes and hip-slug fits. But before you presume all baggy jeans to be a little too loose or sloppy, realize this: they're super versatile. Not to mention comfortable. What could be better when segueing out of a full-time sweats rotation? Yes, many new-season slouchies come with their fair share of distressing and tattered details. But others evoke elevated ease and even polish—some versions come with a trouser-like quality and high-rises while others exude kick-back beachy vibes for maximum chill.

Whether you pair yours with a comfy tee, cute crop, oversize blazer, or a bodysuit, keep scrolling for 19 of the best baggy jeans—all vibes (and price points) considered.

Good American Good Waist Palazzo $159 Shop

Want to highlight your waist while simultaneously relishing a little swishiness? It's all about the palazzo. The fraying on this pair adds to the cool factor.

Sunday Best Ollie Baggy Wide Leg $88 Shop

These loose wide-legs channel '90s vibes to a T, offering a super-relaxed fit through the hips and thighs.

Eloquii Distressed Wide Leg Jean with Roll Cuff $100 Shop

Rolled cuffs equate to relaxed, which is why we love this pair for easy-chic style. With a single rip at the thigh, they're just tattered enough without feeling like they went through the paper shredder.

Lee x H&M Slouch Straight High Jeans $40 Shop

Lee and H&M teamed up to create this relaxed-fit five-pocket jean made from organic cotton, recycled cotton, and Refibra lyocell blend. The large hammer loop gives off a skater-girl vibe that we love with a baby tee or shrunken cardigan.

Warp+Weft NCE Plus Wide Leg $98 Shop

For more of an elevated take on slouchy jeans, look no further than these white wide-legs. Designed with a gently sculpting high-rise fit, sharp front crease, and raw hems, they perfectly balance ease with polish.

Frame Le Baggy Palazzo $278 Shop

For those uninhibited by volume, bring on the ultra-slouchy palazzos. We love the super-light wash on these for a nostalgic feel.

Samaria Leah Taurus Vintage Levi's With Zodiac Print $130 Shop

What better way to usher in Taurus season than with a zodiac-printed pair of vintage Levi's? But we're not playing favorites—these are available in all astrology signs.

AE Skater Jean $50 Shop

Is there any better jean to pair with tie-dye than this acid-wash flares? We think not. Even better: these come in sizes 000 to 24.

Asos Design Curve Mid Rise 90s Straight Leg Jeans $36 Shop

The best slouchy jean to pair with fitted tops and crops? A '90s-inspired full-length straight leg, no question.

Madewell The Dadjean in Hansford Wash: Raw-Hem Edition $118 Shop

Into a dad vibe? Us, too. You're looking at your perfect slouchy jean.

Closed A Better Blue Glow-Up $204 Shop

With an au natural feel, this eco-friendly jean is made with organic cotton and elastane created from recycled fibers. As for the creamy off-white hue? It's perfect for summer.

BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean – Super Light Wash $69 Shop

These distressed light wash jeans boast a waist-skimming for a feminine offset. Minimal accessories will keep things streamlined for a so-fresh result.

Zara Wide Leg Full Length Ripped Jeans $50 Shop

Your perfect summer outfit involves these jeans, a fitted tank (or bodysuit), and slide sandals for total effortlessness.

Universal Standard Donna High Rise Curve Straight Leg Jeans $98 Shop

Not here for faded washes? No problem. Enter: this inky blue pair, available in sizes 00 to 40.

Slvrlake Grace $289 Shop

These Slvrlake jeans are proof that a slouchy fit can still read refined. Boasting clean lines sans distressing, you can easily dress these up with heels or down with sneakers and slides.

Boyish The Ziggy $168 Shop

Featuring a so-cool vintage-inspired wash, this baggy jean is made from OCS-certified organic cotton and Tencel Lyocell—a natural raw material derived from eucalyptus trees that helps minimize the brand's carbon footprint and water usage.

Free People The Lasso Jeans $98 Shop

If we had to pick a pair of jeans to lounge around the house in, it would 100% be this pair, with a cropped sweatshirt and fuzzy slippers, of course.

Mother The Kick It Jeans $299 Shop



Sleek enough for work but plenty relaxed, this stretchy pair of jeans is perfect for "kicking it" all summer, with a more tailored fit and legs that pool oh-so-perfectly at the ankles.

Agolde Criss Cross Upsized Jean $188 Shop

Leave it to Agolde to deliver the freshest twist on slouchy jeans—literally. The criss-cross waist and roomy legs epitomize cool whether you wear them with heels, sandals, sneakers, or boots.