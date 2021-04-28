It's All About Slouchy Jeans Right Now—Here Are Our 19 Favorite Pairs

Sorry, skinnies.

Laura Lajiness
Laura Lajiness
updated Apr 28, 2021
Woman wearing baggy jeans

Getty Images / Delmaine Donson

Whether you lived through the '90s iteration of the trend or are a spry Gen-Zer, one thing is evident when it comes to denim of late: it's about baggy. Sorry skinny jean lovers, slouchy is in. From full-volume flares to swishy wide-legs and extra-long straight shapes that pool around the ankles, slouchy jeans are the trend.

Flaunting a laidback, California ease, slouchy jeans are synonymous with skaters, surfers, and those who are generally about the chill life, with many iterations coming in sun-soaked washes and hip-slug fits. But before you presume all baggy jeans to be a little too loose or sloppy, realize this: they're super versatile. Not to mention comfortable. What could be better when segueing out of a full-time sweats rotation? Yes, many new-season slouchies come with their fair share of distressing and tattered details. But others evoke elevated ease and even polish—some versions come with a trouser-like quality and high-rises while others exude kick-back beachy vibes for maximum chill.

Whether you pair yours with a comfy tee, cute crop, oversize blazer, or a bodysuit, keep scrolling for 19 of the best baggy jeans—all vibes (and price points) considered. 

Good Waist Palazzo
Good American Good Waist Palazzo $159
Want to highlight your waist while simultaneously relishing a little swishiness? It's all about the palazzo. The fraying on this pair adds to the cool factor. 

Ollie Baggy Wide Leg
Sunday Best Ollie Baggy Wide Leg $88
These loose wide-legs channel '90s vibes to a T, offering a super-relaxed fit through the hips and thighs. 

Distressed Wide Leg Jean with Roll Cuff
Eloquii Distressed Wide Leg Jean with Roll Cuff $100
Rolled cuffs equate to relaxed, which is why we love this pair for easy-chic style. With a single rip at the thigh, they're just tattered enough without feeling like they went through the paper shredder. 

Slouch Straight High Jeans
Lee x H&M Slouch Straight High Jeans $40
Lee and H&M teamed up to create this relaxed-fit five-pocket jean made from organic cotton, recycled cotton, and Refibra lyocell blend. The large hammer loop gives off a skater-girl vibe that we love with a baby tee or shrunken cardigan.

NCE Plus Wide Leg
Warp+Weft NCE Plus Wide Leg $98
For more of an elevated take on slouchy jeans, look no further than these white wide-legs. Designed with a gently sculpting high-rise fit, sharp front crease, and raw hems, they perfectly balance ease with polish. 

Le Baggy Palazzo
Frame Le Baggy Palazzo $278
For those uninhibited by volume, bring on the ultra-slouchy palazzos. We love the super-light wash on these for a nostalgic feel. 

Taurus Vintage Levi's With Zodiac Print
Samaria Leah Taurus Vintage Levi's With Zodiac Print $130
What better way to usher in Taurus season than with a zodiac-printed pair of vintage Levi's? But we're not playing favorites—these are available in all astrology signs.

Skater Jean
AE Skater Jean $50
Is there any better jean to pair with tie-dye than this acid-wash flares? We think not. Even better: these come in sizes 000 to 24. 

Curve Mid Rise 90s Straight Leg Jeans
Asos Design Curve Mid Rise 90s Straight Leg Jeans $36
The best slouchy jean to pair with fitted tops and crops? A '90s-inspired full-length straight leg, no question. 

The Dadjean in Hansford Wash: Raw-Hem Edition
Madewell The Dadjean in Hansford Wash: Raw-Hem Edition $118
Into a dad vibe? Us, too. You're looking at your perfect slouchy jean. 

A Better Blue Glow-Up
Closed A Better Blue Glow-Up $204
With an au natural feel, this eco-friendly jean is made with organic cotton and elastane created from recycled fibers. As for the creamy off-white hue? It's perfect for summer. 

High-Waisted Baggy Jean – Super Light Wash
BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean – Super Light Wash $69
These distressed light wash jeans boast a waist-skimming for a feminine offset. Minimal accessories will keep things streamlined for a so-fresh result.  

Wide Leg Full Length Ripped Jeans
Zara Wide Leg Full Length Ripped Jeans $50
Your perfect summer outfit involves these jeans, a fitted tank (or bodysuit), and slide sandals for total effortlessness. 

Donna High Rise Curve Straight Leg Jeans
Universal Standard Donna High Rise Curve Straight Leg Jeans $98
Not here for faded washes? No problem. Enter: this inky blue pair, available in sizes 00 to 40.

Grace
Slvrlake Grace $289
These Slvrlake jeans are proof that a slouchy fit can still read refined. Boasting clean lines sans distressing, you can easily dress these up with heels or down with sneakers and slides. 

The Ziggy
Boyish The Ziggy $168
Featuring a so-cool vintage-inspired wash, this baggy jean is made from OCS-certified organic cotton and Tencel Lyocell—a natural raw material derived from eucalyptus trees that helps minimize the brand's carbon footprint and water usage. 

The Lasso Jeans
Free People The Lasso Jeans $98
If we had to pick a pair of jeans to lounge around the house in, it would 100% be this pair, with a cropped sweatshirt and fuzzy slippers, of course. 

The Kick It Jeans
Mother The Kick It Jeans $299
Sleek enough for work but plenty relaxed, this stretchy pair of jeans is perfect for "kicking it" all summer, with a more tailored fit and legs that pool oh-so-perfectly at the ankles. 

Criss Cross Upsized Jean
Agolde Criss Cross Upsized Jean $188
Leave it to Agolde to deliver the freshest twist on slouchy jeans—literally. The criss-cross waist and roomy legs epitomize cool whether you wear them with heels, sandals, sneakers, or boots.

