These 11 Best Slip Skirts To Wear on Repeat in 2023, From Summer to Winter

There are so many slip skirts to choose from and in such a variety of patterns, too—floral-printed, polka-dotted, monochromatic designs—so take your time in selecting the right skirt for you. To help you along your search, we also consulted four experts on what to look for when shopping for slip skirts. From those conversations and our internet research, we were able to hone this list of the best ones.

The sheer amount of skirts on the market today can be baffling. Of course, you have the mini, midi, and maxi hemlines, but there are many different types of materials to choose from, too—from denim and cargo to tweed, leather, chiffon, and taffeta. But perhaps the most versatile skirt materials are satin or silk. They’re typically used for the construction of slip skirts, traditionally designed to be worn as undergarments but which have evolved into a wardrobe staple. No matter the hemline, a slip skirt hugs your hips and flares loosely around your legs. And in terms of styling, they can be worn with everything from a baby T-shirt or bralette in the summer to a chunky sweater in the winter.

Here is another Australian label that produces a slip skirt that’s so timeless, you will have it for decades. We love Third Form’s simple approach to the slip skirt—a bodycon style with a high slit. Wear it on a summer night in the city with a baby T-shirt or over your swimsuit at the beach. In more brisk weather (but well before puffer season), you can get the most out of it with a light, cropped sweater.

Australian-based label SPELL takes a bohemian chic approach to the slip skirt through unique prints and a subtly flared skirt. Its Madame Peacock Maxi Skirt is designed to graze the ankles and can be worn with everything from a bralette to a frayed T-shirt or a coordinated top.

Leave it to Rixo to add a bit of zing to your slip skirt collection. This retro, emerald and cream abstract-printed skirt is a great case in point. The label juxtaposed a simple cut with the hand-painted geometric pattern for a truly unique look.

Equipment’s skirt is dotted to perfection and super luxe given its pure silk fabrication. The print means that you don’t have to think too much about styling, as you can wear something solid on top, like one of the French label’s signature button-up blouses.

Cult-favorite brand GANNI presents a slip skirt with a bouquet of warm florals. The slightly A-line and shin-length shape looks so flattering and comfortable. We also love that it’s machine washable, so it won’t take up space in your dry cleaning line-up.

Don’t worry—not all slip skirts are midi or maxi styles. This mini skirt from Reformation is a great option. You can go with classic black or one of the prints (a femme floral or a cheeky kitten motif). Finish your look with a bralette, cropped cardigan, and pair of booties for a night out.

Don’t overspend on a classic slip skirt for every day when you can snag this one from Rails for less than $200. The only downside is that the satin material isn’t washable, so just be sure to account for it in your dry cleaning budget.

Like most of The Row’s creations, the Girela skirt is deftly decadent. The lilac Lurex material, sewn together with strategic diagonal seams and cut for an asymmetrical hemline, drapes airily down the body to make a maxi silhouette. It is worth noting, however, that it also features a noticeable elastic waistband, which isn’t flattering or comfortable on all shapes.

Banana Republic consistently delivers affordable quality, and this skirt is no exception. Plus, it comes in four colors/patterns and a wide range of sizes, making it a piece for virtually everyone to enjoy. The high slit is a flirty touch, and the hidden zipper makes it easy to put on and take off.

Senior Commerce Editor Shannon Bauer loves Quince’s midi slip skirt for its affordability and ease of wear. She says the washable, OEKO-TEX® silk fabric is thin but not see-through and drapes delicately on the body—as a great slip skirt should. “I've been wearing it all winter with tights and sweaters, [and I] know it'll be great with white sneakers and a bodysuit in the spring, too.” It’s worth highlighting, too, that it comes in a robust color range; with such an accessible price point, you might not feel as guilty snatching up several colors to make a rotation.

Vince’s slip skirt is the epitome of effortless elegance. The raw-edged hem gives a casual feel to the silky, A-line midi silhouette. It’s a slightly more elaborate version than the label’s classic slip skirt , which Byrdie’s former Senior Beauty Commerce editor Kaitlin Clark loves “beyond measure” and has in two colors, white and navy. (She prefers the navy color because it hides big and small blemishes.) Wear either one with a pair of heeled sandals and a tank top or a cashmere sweater and leather boots, depending on the weather.

Final Verdict

Vince’s Paneled Slip Skirt is our top choice for its subtly unique design, elegance, and wearability, but you. However, you certainly can’t go wrong with Quince’s Washable Silk Skirt or Rails’ Berlin Skirt, which are so classic.

Meet the Expert Mel Carrero is the Head of Brand at Australian clothing company SPELL.

As one of the fashion directors at Bloomingdale’s, Arielle Siboni oversees the Ready-to-Wear department.

Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston are international fashion stylists working together to curate looks for celebrities and high-profile clients.

Merryn Kelly is the founder of Third Form, an Australian clothing label that she launched in 2014.

What to Look for in Slip Skirts



Material

When it comes to selecting your slip skirt, one of the most important factors to consider is material. As SPELL’s Head of Brand Mel Carrero says, “I love anything that feels comfortable [but still has] coverage, like viscose. It makes me feel that I am wearing something light but [that’s] not clinging.” Third Form’s founder Merry Kelly agrees, adding that you want something “lightweight and satin-esque.” Fashion stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston prefer silk to satin, a synthetic fabric, as it’s the most gentle and luxe option of all. It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that most silk options will require dry cleaning, which isn’t the most practical. That’s why we see Quince’s Washable Silk Skirt as a great compromise.



Cut

As you consider the cut, our experts agree that a bias cut is best. What this means, is you want a silhouette that is cut on the grain, essentially creating a long, drapey look. (A fabric cut along the bias eliminates some of the tension from the weave, giving the fabric more fluidity and stretch.) According to Smith and Edmiston, the perk of a bias cut is that it “is a really flattering shape on every body type.”



Versatility

Slip skirts are almost inherently versatile, though some hemlines and colors may be more practical than others. But once you’ve found the one that you’ll be able to match up to your existing collection of tops and shoes, the garment will likely become a go-to. “Whether you’re styling it with a cashmere jumper and boots for a weekend brunch or with heels and a blazer for an evening look, it’s a piece that will always work hard in your wardrobe,” Smith and Edmiston say.

FAQ How do you style a slip skirt? Bloomingdale’s Ready-to-Wear Fashion Director Arielle Siboni is all in on maxi-length slip skirts, pairing them with knee-high boots, a simple white tee and a moto jacket. “I love the way Anthony Vaccarello styled them with oversized coats,” she says, referring to Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show—though this was actually achieved with slip dresses. For midi or maxi forms, Carrero suggests mixing proportions with a peasant-style blouse. Essentially, slip skirts can be styled in a multitude of ways depending on their length and cut.

Which color slip skirt is best? The best color slip skirt will depend on your intended use. For everyday wear, we recommend a dark color that won’t show smudges and stains that you might incur from subway rides or park benches. But if you want a bold moment, you can take a page from Siboni’s book and find one in a rich hue to pair with a coordinated sweater for a monochromatic look.

Why Trust Byrdie

Gaby Keiderling is a freelance writer based in New York City, covering fashion, lifestyle, sports, and travel. Her work can also be seen in Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Who What Wear, and Travel + Leisure. She also has an extensive wardrobe of slip dresses and skirts, which constitute some of her favorite spring and summer styles.



According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any slip skirts from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.