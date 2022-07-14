The 25 Best Slip Dresses That Are More Versatile Than You Think

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

With the warm months ahead, so many of us are looking to upgrade our wardrobes for the season. Even with the high temperatures and sticky humidity, I still like to look cute and put together while sweating around New York City. Because of this, I always turn to the ever-popular slip dress. Slip dresses are an easy and simple way to look stylish while keeping cool in warm weather, and there are so many options available to suit any personal style.

It’s no secret that there’s a seemingly endless number of slip dresses being sold by various retailers, so we’ve compiled the below list of the best ones that you need ahead of summertime. Let's not forget, though, that slip dresses are so easy to layer with sweaters, turtlenecks, and boots for those chillier months, too, making them one of the most versatile dresses you'll have in your wardrobe.

For this piece, Byrdie consulted Stephanie Jang, a visual merchandiser who’s worked in styling and behind the scenes for various luxury brands. “A slip dress is a feminine dress worn either under a dress or worn as is,” Jang explained. “It’s a classic staple piece—one can dress it down or up.”

With that information in mind, read on for the best slip dress styles below and find the one that’s right for you.