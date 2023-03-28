Slippers, once reserved for cozy evenings at home, have formed an entirely new category of everyday footwear since the start of the pandemic. During the lockdown, they became the de facto footwear of choice, but now, with some people returning to the office or otherwise socializing outside of their homes, slippers, better known as slides, have managed to secure a place in casual wardrobes everywhere.
Slides are defined as almost anything you can slip on your feet. This may include clogs, high heels, and sandals—the last of which can take you from the house to the beach and prove essential in warmer weather for their breathability and effortless appeal. “They are simple in the sense that they involve no hassle and just slide on,” fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff tells Byrdie. “Nothing better than kicking off your shoes once you hit the sand—but no need to sacrifice style while you do it.”
Of course, closed-toe iterations prove just as valuable for errands like post office runs, school pick-ups, or any other last-minute trips you might make in cooler temperatures. So, we’ve rounded up a mix of styles to suit your every need. Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best slides on offer right now as well as shopping advice from Minkoff.
Best Overall
Emme Parsons Bari Leather Sandals
For the leathery comfort of a Birkenstock with a bit more elegance, look to the Bari slide by Los Angeles-based designer Emme Parsons. The sandal is modern, stylish, and supportive thanks to a supple leather footbed and matching tubular straps. With such a minimalist silhouette, it’s capable of elevating your casual biker shorts or frayed denim pants just as effectively as it complements a breezy midi skirt.
Price at time of publish: $415
Material: Leather | Color Options: Black, Tan, Petrol +more | Size Range: EU35–EU42
Best Budget
Matisse Del Mar Platform Sandal
These raffia slide sandals from Matisse are a summer staple for Byrdie Commerce Writer Caitlyn Martyn and her sister, Lauren. “We hadn't actually planned to both get a pair, but during our family vacation, we both walked out for dinner wearing the same shoes,” she says. “It was no surprise, though—the weaved detailing gives them a subtle coastal grandmother vibe while the chunky design [feels modern.] I wore them all summer long and am planning on bringing them with me on my next getaway.” The only con, she adds, is that they required a bit of breaking in.
Price at time of publish: $40
Material: Raffia | Color Options: Natural | Size Range: 5–11
Best Casual
Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA
If you’re looking for something more casual, these Birkenstock slides could be for you—after all, they’re on the feet of practical, fashionable people for a reason. They’re made from a durable but lightweight, water-resistant foam material called Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) for comfort and versatility. (You can wear them around the house, in the garden, at the beach, or to the post office.) The soles are engineered to provide shock absorption and arch support, which are important for stability and general foot health. And best of all, they’ll only run you $50 plus tax.
Price at time of publish: $50
Material: EVA | Color Options: Black, Metallic Silver, Khaki +more | Size Range: 4/4.5–12/12.5 in regular/wide and medium/narrow widths
Best Comfortable
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals
Birkenstock’s shearling-lined iteration of its Arizona sandals are far more plush than your typical suede-, leather-, or EVA-lined pairs but support your feet just the same with their sculpted arches. Don them for running errands locally or as slippers in your home.
Price at time of publish: $160
Material: Suede, shearling | Color Options: Black, Mink, Stone +more | Size Range: EU36–EU42
Best Designer
Roger Vivier Slidy Viv’ Leather Sandals
Roger Vivier’s Slidy' Viv contains all of the hallmarks of the designer’s distinct style, from the crystal buckle details to the streamlined silhouette. While Vivier offers iterations in various materials, like satin and PVC, we love the leather option the most for its versatility. There’s even a closed-toe version, so you can wear it year-round.
Price at time of publish: $1,375
Material: Leather, suede/shearling, PVC | Color Options: Black, Cream, Brown +more | Size Range: IT34–IT42
Best Chunky
Hush Puppies Sunshine Sandal
Plush, vibrant, and easy—that’s all Senior Style Editor Erika Harwood wants in a pair of slides. And yet, she says, “it’s harder to find than you’d think.” These Hush Puppies are her go-to in the summer for almost every occasion. She recommends stocking up on a few colors before summer hits.
Price at time of publish: $50
Material: Textile, memory foam | Color Options: Orange, Turquoise, Black +more | Size Range: 6–12
Best Embellished
Ancient Greek Sandals Polytimi Diamante Sandals
For a strappy slide with a little pizzazz, shop this pair by Ancient Greek Sandals. The three-strap style in black leather is embellished with crystal accents to dress up even the simplest of looks. We love that despite the glitz, it was handmade using long-standing shoemaking techniques.
Price at time of publish: $330
Material: Leather | Color Options: Black | Size Range: EU35–EU41
Most Classic
Hermès Oran Sandal
French fashion house Hermès’ Oran is the crème-de-la-crème of slide sandals. The vamp forms an iconic “H,” and it’s complete with hand-stitching and a natural leather sole. At $660, the shoe is a splurge. Though, given its simplicity and timelessness—the style has been on offer since Pierre Hardy first made it in 1997—you could consider it an investment.
Price at time of publish: $660
Material: Leather | Color Options: Noir, Blanc, Gold, Rose Du Désert +more | Size Range: EU36–EU41
Best Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette II
We can’t name a more plush and luxe slipper than this style by UGG. These suede and sheepskin round-toe slides are so cozy—basically made to be worn with an equally comfortable cashmere set that will elevate your leisure time.
Price at time of publish: $95
Material: Suede, sheepskin | Color Options: Chestnut, Espresso, Black/Grey | Size Range: 5–12
Best Sporty
Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
Beloved activewear brand Lululemon designed these slides for when your feet need a recovery post-workout. The outsoles are made from rubber for a good grip, while the insoles boast a dense cushion for maximum comfort and support. Even the strap upper is soft and pillowy.
Price at time of publish: $58
Material: Not listed | Color Options: Solar Orange, Misty Pink, Breeze Blue +more | Size Range: 5–12
Best '90s-inspired
Steve Madden Slinky30
If you’re feeling nostalgic for the ‘90s, Steve Madden has just the style for you. The Slinky30 sandal offers a retro allure, and since it’s set on a chunky platform that forges a natural arch, you can wear it with ease because it won’t strain your heel.
Price at time of publish: $90
Material: Fabric upper, synthetic sole | Color Options: Black, Green, Hot Pink +more | Size Range: 5–11
Best Beach
Teva Universal Slide Sandal
An offshoot of the brand’s Original Universal style, this sporty slide is ideal for the beach because of its water resistance and durability. Beyond that, these Tevas have contoured EVA soles, which give them a supportive, cushioned footbed that stays cool in the heat. From a sustainability perspective, the upper straps are made from recycled plastic. The shoes are also recyclable after much wear through the brand’s recycling program.
Price at time of publish: $50
Material: Polyester, EVA | Color Options: Black, Caribou (brown), Bok Choy (green) +more | Size Range: 5–11
What To Look For in Slides
Craftsmanship
Be they casual and closed-toe or elegant and strappy, a well-made pair of slides can last for years. In your search for a pair, note the quality of materials used and attention to detail. Are the soles lined in luxe material, like leather or shearling? Do they contain any interesting details, like custom embroidery or a sculptural heel? Is there arch support, and if it’s a sporty style, is it waterproof? It’s worth asking these questions to identify what sets some slides apart from others in such a crowded market.
Versatility
Beautiful, well-made slides can be expensive—a financial pain that can be remedied by strategic buying to lower your cost per wear. Quality certainly plays a role, as having a pair of shoes that’s built to last will naturally result in more wear over time. Choosing a more versatile shoe (one that you can dress up or down) is another way to get more wear out of them. In this case, look for shoes in neutral tones (metallics count) to ensure that you can style them with many things.
How should slide sandals look and fit?
“The ideal slide sandals should fit snug enough to stay on your feet throughout the day,” says Minkoff. For the most wearability, “they should be simple in design, with a slim profile to pair with any outfit.”
How should you style a pair of slides?
“You can always go with the old reliables—a plain tee with jeans or shorts,” the designer says. Put together an elevated, easy look by pairing them with a silky midi dress, like her Verona style.
