Slippers, once reserved for cozy evenings at home, have formed an entirely new category of everyday footwear since the start of the pandemic. During the lockdown, they became the de facto footwear of choice, but now, with some people returning to the office or otherwise socializing outside of their homes, slippers, better known as slides, have managed to secure a place in casual wardrobes everywhere.

Slides are defined as almost anything you can slip on your feet. This may include clogs, high heels, and sandals—the last of which can take you from the house to the beach and prove essential in warmer weather for their breathability and effortless appeal. “They are simple in the sense that they involve no hassle and just slide on,” fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff tells Byrdie. “Nothing better than kicking off your shoes once you hit the sand—but no need to sacrifice style while you do it.”

Of course, closed-toe iterations prove just as valuable for errands like post office runs, school pick-ups, or any other last-minute trips you might make in cooler temperatures. So, we’ve rounded up a mix of styles to suit your every need. Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best slides on offer right now as well as shopping advice from Minkoff.