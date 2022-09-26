We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
A cross between a pair of shorts and a skirt, skorts are the ultimate style two-for-one. They were originally made popular during the mini-skirt craze of the 1960s, and have resurfaced several times since, getting better and better with each comeback. This time around, the skorts trend stems from some of the popular Y2K trends, only with a more modern and elevated twist.
Our best overall pick is Free People Cadiz Skort, which is a lightweight cotton material with a linen-like feel. We love that this piece features quality detailing and is versatile enough to be dressed up or down. For a more affordable pick, consider Forever 21 Buttoned Denim Skort, which rings in at under $25 and is available in two denim washes.
With the increase in popularity of the skort, we took it upon ourselves to track down the best offerings on the market, looking at everything from classic wrap designs to athleisure materials. From an Old Navy skort we live in (seriously, we own four of the same style), to a denim skort that goes with everything, we found versatile takes on this casual and fun look. We evaluated options based on material, design aesthetic, size range, and any extra features. A wardrobe stylist informed our selections, helping us narrow down our list.
Meet the Expert
Samantha Brown is a celebrity stylist and wardrobe specialist located in New York City.
Here are the best skorts we found:
Best Overall: Free People Cadiz Skort
Our best overall pick is the Free People Cadiz Skort, which is made from a 100 percent cotton material with a linen-like feel. This skort is the best of both worlds—it’s lightweight, comfortable, and breathable like the more athletic options, but it is also versatile and can be worn with an array of casual looks. Available in a natural yellow hue, black, and red, the wrap skort also features some unique, textured detailing with the knotted waistband and seam-like stripes across the skirt area.
Price at time of publish: $50
Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Natural, black, rooibos tea
Best Budget: Forever 21 Buttoned Denim Skort
If you want to try the skorts trend without the investment, this denim skort from Forever21 is our favorite budget-friendly option. Available in a light and medium wash, the under $25 skort is constructed from a durable, 100 percent cotton denim material with a zipper closure on the side, as well as a button closure for the skirt. Just be sure to size up, as this style runs a tad small.
Price at time of publish: $25
Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Light denim, medium denim
Best Designer: Sandy Liang Paris Skort
When investing in a designer skort, we recommend a style you’ll gets tons of wear out of. Our favorite is the Paris Skort from Sandy Liang. The preppy and pleated school girl-style skort is beautifully constructed from a wool blend material and creates the illusion of a full wrap skirt, but has shorts hidden underneath for comfort. The mini skirt also has a button closure on the side that ties the whole tailored look together.
Price at time of publish: $557
Material: Polyester, wool, viscose | Size Range: 0-8 | Colors: Navy
Best Sustainable: Girlfriend Collective Birdie Woven Skort
We love when brands do their due diligence to the planet with eco-friendly materials, and Girlfriend Collective has been a go-to sustainable favorite of ours for years. The brand’s Birdie Woven Skort is one of our favorites because, in addition to being made from recycled plastic water bottles, the thicker, ruched waistband and straight cut make it feel slightly more universal compared to other athletic skorts. It’s a skort you can hike in but also pair it with a good graphic tee, sneakers, and a denim jacket for an everyday look.
Price at time of publish: $58
Material: Recycled plastic, spandex | Size Range: XXS-6XL | Colors: Moss, earth, black
Best Tennis: Year of Ours Tennis Skort
If you’re looking for a skort you can actually play tennis in (or one that makes you look like you play tennis), the Year of Ours Tennis Skort is our top pick. The skort is made from the most buttery soft material, comes in black and classic white, and has built-in shorts with a full and flowy skirt on top. It’s functional, fashionable, and a skort you’ll reach for over and over again.
Price at time of publish: $128
Material: Polyester, spandex | Size Range: XS-2XL | Colors: White, black
Best for Running: Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort
We love this skort so much that we ended up purchasing it in four different colors, so we could have it on regular rotation for our morning jogs. The Extra-High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort from Old Navy is made from stretchy and smooth cotton, polyester, and spandex blend with shorts featuring a hidden pocket—we think it’s technically for a tennis ball, but we use it to hold our keys—and a full skirt. The sporty skirt holds up well on runs, as the bike shorts stay in place and the skirt has enough room for longer strides. We wear ours with the matching Light Support PowerSoft Longline Sports Bra, but it also looks great with a fitted tank top.
Price at time of publish: $33
Material: Polyester, spandex, cotton | Size Range: XS-4XL | Colors: Neon petunia, cherry blossom pink, black jack, nautical twilight, calla lilies, ocean shale, wanderlust
Best Denim: BlankNYC Don’t You Know Skort
Denim shorts are back, but with an elevated twist. This one from BlankNYC is like a good pair of mom shorts, but with a faux wrap skirt in the front. We love the way to shorts fit—not too tight, but not too baggy—and how the wrap skirt adds some dimension to the design. The skort is also made from a durable, 100 percent cotton denim, which helps it keep its shape, and has an ultra-light wash, giving it a vintage feel. It’s the perfect skort to pair with a distressed graphic tee and ankle booties or high-top chucks for a more grunge feel.
Price at time of publish: $78
Material: Cotton | Size Range: 24-31 | Colors: Light wash denim
Best Knee-Length: Lands’ End Women's Mid Rise Elastic Waist Pull On Chino Skort
If you want something with more coverage, a knee-length skort is the way to go. This Chino Skort from Land’s End comes in some super fun prints—our favorite is the forest moss—with secret jersey knit shorts underneath for added comfort. It’s also sweat-wicking, made of durable cotton fabric with some slight stretch for mobility, and has welt pockets that are deep enough to hold your phone and other essentials.
Price at time of publish: $63
Material: Cotton, spandex | Size Range: 2-18 (regular), 2-18 (petite), 6-18 (tall) | Colors: Forest moss mini floral, bright sun yellow lemon check, white stripe floral, desert tan
Best Leather: Amanda Uprichard Coralynn Skort
If you’re looking for a skort you can easily dress up, or want something that has a little edge to it, give leather a try. This vegan leather Amanda Uprichard Coralynn Skort has a full skirt appeal with shorts hidden underneath. The wrap style with the added belt bucket to secure everything in place feels ultra-elevated and gives you a ton of wiggle room when styling, as it works for dressy and casual looks.
Price at time of publish: $198
Material: Polyurethane, viscose | Size Range: XS-L | Colors: Black
Best Trendy: Free People Ellie Mini Skort
If you want a total nod to Y2K style, this floral skort from Free People is it. It’s available in two prints—we love the green and blue ivy combo one for its chic design aesthetic. This skort features a smocked waistband, has the appearance of a full skirt, and a modern twist on a 2000s print. The handkerchief hem also gives it some nice, flowy ruffle detailing that bounces with every step.
Price at time of publish: $88
Material: Viscose | Size Range: XS-L | Colors: Ivy, sand
What to Look for in a Skort
Fit
Fit is one of the most important factors when shopping for skorts. “Make sure to view the front and the back in a mirror when purchasing a skort,” says wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown. “Be sure that the length is comfortable while standing and seated,” she adds.
Comfort
Similarly to fit, you want to make sure the skort is comfortable, especially if you’re wearing it for long periods of time. Proper fit contributes to comfort, but so does fabric type, closure, and construction.
-
What is a skort?
“A skort is a skirt in the front but shorts in the back,” says Brown. Some skorts also resemble full skirts but have shorts underneath. This is typically true of most athletic-style skorts.
-
What do you wear with a skort?
“Skorts are typically casual material and look best paired with a tee, sneakers, or laid-back sandals, and styled with a jean jacket or bomber,” says Brown. For skorts with a more athleisure style, style them with a long sports bra top or fitted tank, cloud socks, and retro sneakers.
-
Are skorts back in style?
With the return of Y2K and prep trends, skorts are gaining popularity again. This is especially true for skorts constructed from athletic fabrics, which Brown says gives a new version of athleisure for the summer months. But because of their comfort and versatility, we think skorts make a perfect evergreen addition to your wardrobe.
-
How do you wear an athletic skort?
“Athletic skorts work well when paired with athletic tanks and tops, and mixing materials that read athletic,” says Brown. This includes wearing them with a durable polo shirt, preppy crewneck sweatshirt, and chunky white sneakers, but you can also wear an athletic skort with crew socks, loafers, and a lightweight cardigan, buttoned halfway to mimic a top.
