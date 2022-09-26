We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

With the increase in popularity of the skort, we took it upon ourselves to track down the best offerings on the market, looking at everything from classic wrap designs to athleisure materials. From an Old Navy skort we live in (seriously, we own four of the same style), to a denim skort that goes with everything, we found versatile takes on this casual and fun look. We evaluated options based on material, design aesthetic, size range, and any extra features. A wardrobe stylist informed our selections, helping us narrow down our list.

Our best overall pick is Free People Cadiz Skort , which is a lightweight cotton material with a linen-like feel. We love that this piece features quality detailing and is versatile enough to be dressed up or down. For a more affordable pick, consider Forever 21 Buttoned Denim Skort , which rings in at under $25 and is available in two denim washes.

A cross between a pair of shorts and a skirt, skorts are the ultimate style two-for-one. They were originally made popular during the mini-skirt craze of the 1960s, and have resurfaced several times since, getting better and better with each comeback. This time around, the skorts trend stems from some of the popular Y2K trends , only with a more modern and elevated twist.

Best Overall: Free People Cadiz Skort Free People View On Freepeople.com Our best overall pick is the Free People Cadiz Skort, which is made from a 100 percent cotton material with a linen-like feel. This skort is the best of both worlds—it’s lightweight, comfortable, and breathable like the more athletic options, but it is also versatile and can be worn with an array of casual looks. Available in a natural yellow hue, black, and red, the wrap skort also features some unique, textured detailing with the knotted waistband and seam-like stripes across the skirt area. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Natural, black, rooibos tea

Best Budget: Forever 21 Buttoned Denim Skort Forever 21 View On Forever21.com If you want to try the skorts trend without the investment, this denim skort from Forever21 is our favorite budget-friendly option. Available in a light and medium wash, the under $25 skort is constructed from a durable, 100 percent cotton denim material with a zipper closure on the side, as well as a button closure for the skirt. Just be sure to size up, as this style runs a tad small. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Cotton | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Light denim, medium denim

Best Designer: Sandy Liang Paris Skort FWRD View On Fwrd.com When investing in a designer skort, we recommend a style you’ll gets tons of wear out of. Our favorite is the Paris Skort from Sandy Liang. The preppy and pleated school girl-style skort is beautifully constructed from a wool blend material and creates the illusion of a full wrap skirt, but has shorts hidden underneath for comfort. The mini skirt also has a button closure on the side that ties the whole tailored look together. Price at time of publish: $557 Material: Polyester, wool, viscose | Size Range: 0-8 | Colors: Navy

Best Sustainable: Girlfriend Collective Birdie Woven Skort Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com We love when brands do their due diligence to the planet with eco-friendly materials, and Girlfriend Collective has been a go-to sustainable favorite of ours for years. The brand’s Birdie Woven Skort is one of our favorites because, in addition to being made from recycled plastic water bottles, the thicker, ruched waistband and straight cut make it feel slightly more universal compared to other athletic skorts. It’s a skort you can hike in but also pair it with a good graphic tee, sneakers, and a denim jacket for an everyday look. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Recycled plastic, spandex | Size Range: XXS-6XL | Colors: Moss, earth, black The 10 Best Sustainable Clothing Brands

Best for Running: Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort Old Navy View On Gap.com We love this skort so much that we ended up purchasing it in four different colors, so we could have it on regular rotation for our morning jogs. The Extra-High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort from Old Navy is made from stretchy and smooth cotton, polyester, and spandex blend with shorts featuring a hidden pocket—we think it’s technically for a tennis ball, but we use it to hold our keys—and a full skirt. The sporty skirt holds up well on runs, as the bike shorts stay in place and the skirt has enough room for longer strides. We wear ours with the matching Light Support PowerSoft Longline Sports Bra, but it also looks great with a fitted tank top. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Polyester, spandex, cotton | Size Range: XS-4XL | Colors: Neon petunia, cherry blossom pink, black jack, nautical twilight, calla lilies, ocean shale, wanderlust The 12 Best Athleisure Brands That Keep You Chic and Comfortable

Best Denim: BlankNYC Don’t You Know Skort Lulus View On Blanknyc.com View On Lulus Denim shorts are back, but with an elevated twist. This one from BlankNYC is like a good pair of mom shorts, but with a faux wrap skirt in the front. We love the way to shorts fit—not too tight, but not too baggy—and how the wrap skirt adds some dimension to the design. The skort is also made from a durable, 100 percent cotton denim, which helps it keep its shape, and has an ultra-light wash, giving it a vintage feel. It’s the perfect skort to pair with a distressed graphic tee and ankle booties or high-top chucks for a more grunge feel. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: Cotton | Size Range: 24-31 | Colors: Light wash denim

Best Knee-Length: Lands’ End Women's Mid Rise Elastic Waist Pull On Chino Skort Lands’ End View On Landsend.com If you want something with more coverage, a knee-length skort is the way to go. This Chino Skort from Land’s End comes in some super fun prints—our favorite is the forest moss—with secret jersey knit shorts underneath for added comfort. It’s also sweat-wicking, made of durable cotton fabric with some slight stretch for mobility, and has welt pockets that are deep enough to hold your phone and other essentials. Price at time of publish: $63 Material: Cotton, spandex | Size Range: 2-18 (regular), 2-18 (petite), 6-18 (tall) | Colors: Forest moss mini floral, bright sun yellow lemon check, white stripe floral, desert tan

Best Leather: Amanda Uprichard Coralynn Skort REVOLVE View On Revolve If you’re looking for a skort you can easily dress up, or want something that has a little edge to it, give leather a try. This vegan leather Amanda Uprichard Coralynn Skort has a full skirt appeal with shorts hidden underneath. The wrap style with the added belt bucket to secure everything in place feels ultra-elevated and gives you a ton of wiggle room when styling, as it works for dressy and casual looks. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: Polyurethane, viscose | Size Range: XS-L | Colors: Black